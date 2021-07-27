Abbie Nwaocha of For Her Empire: “Optimize your Podcast episode title and description for Search”

Optimize your Podcast episode title and description for Search: A quirky episode title is great if you already have regular listeners who understand the title is, but to get new listeners from Search engines or even from podcast listening platforms like Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcasts, etc. your title has to include terms or “keywords” that they would search on these platforms to find your keywords.

As part of my series of interviews about “5 things you need to know to create a very successful podcast”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Abbie Nwaocha.

Abbie Nwaocha is the founder of For Her Empire. She is an educator, coach, consultant, and uncompromising supporter of female-owned businesses.

She teaches female entrepreneurs how to create and structure their business that works around their strengths and weaknesses, rather than what everyone else is doing on Instagram and Facebook Groups.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your “personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

I’ve always loved learning, but not in a school with rigid structures, I preferred learning at my own pace, mixing topics and skills I wanted to learn to create my own learning path. And after I took 2 gap years from the University to learn digital marketing via YouTube tutorials, blog posts, HubSpot, and other free resources. All the while working with startups and small businesses to take charge of their marketing (I needed a way to put to practice what I had learned from the free resources while getting paid)

Podcasting seemed like a great marketing tool, especially for personal branding so I was immediately hooked! However, while I was interested in it I didn’t take any online courses, read blog posts and articles or watch any tutorial because it seemed like an impossible goal. What was the point in investing all that time when I wasn’t an expert, didn’t have a solid personal brand, nor was I good at any form of public speaking? I have a thick Nigerian-Kenyan accent who would even be able to hear what I was saying?

I honestly had a lot of personal insecurities that I couldn’t get past at that point, and thinking of starting a podcast brought them all to light.

Starting a podcast seemed like something I could dream of but it just wouldn’t work in actuality.

Ultimately, I procrastinated for 3 years, and I had a bunch of excuses to “justify” my procrastination. It wasn’t until March 2020 when I launched my new business For Her Empire, and realized that a podcast would be for the business brand as well as my personal brand.

While I wanted to start a podcast, I still had a bunch of reasons why my podcast would be a flop most of which boiled down to:

I’d need to be good at audio editing to start a podcast

I’ll need professional equipment to start a podcast

I have a thick Nigerian + Kenyan accent and I speak fast; most people will not be able to understand what I say

No one would want to be a guest on a podcast with 0 views and downloads

In late April of 2020 to validate my belief that no one would want to be on a new podcast, I posted in a Facebook group and got over 200 responses, 46 of which turned out to be guests I later interviewed for the podcast. I. Was. Shocked.

I didn’t need expensive recording gear, just my phone, Zoom, and my Logitech webcam was enough.

I didn’t need great editing skills; I kept all my mistakes and fumbles which made the podcast authentic.

My guests could hear what I was saying just fine, which meant my accent wasn’t an issue.

The facts that I had guests meant it didn’t matter that I was starting from ZERO

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

I used to think that a good podcast required sound effects, amazing editing, a great intro by a voice-over artist, the whole 9 yards, but I started podcasting with the promise that I was only going to spend on things I ABSOLUTELY needed.

I am pretty decent at audio editing so I’d edit all the “um’s” and “ah’s” as well as any silence that lasted longer than 4 seconds. But dear God, it was so mind-numbingly boring to me that I detested audio editing, and I’d put it off until the last minute — typically within 24 hrs. of when the podcast episode was to be published.

Luckily one of the guests I had the privilege to interview for my podcast — The For Her Empire Podcast was Vikki Louise, who also had her own podcast.

She told me that on her podcast she didn’t bother with intros nor did she edit podcast episodes, but instead left it all in to make the podcast more authentic.

It was like the heavenly bells went off in my head, all my problems vanished. I was so excited at the prospect of doing literally no editing. It was such a relief and an eye-opening moment on the fact that there were no rules stating that a podcast needed an intro or polished editing.

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

Where do I start, there have been times where I recorded the podcast at least I’m sure I did, but I couldn’t find it afterward. But two of the biggest and funniest mistakes I’ve made while podcasting are:

For my first ever podcast episode, an interview with Hannah Boardman on eating disorders. I used my phone as a Wi-Fi hotspot while having the interview on my laptop. It was on a Thursday and I was expecting zero calls, I was prepared for a short interview that should last one hour max.

For some reason, it felt like everyone I knew decided to call me at that point, as almost every 5 minutes a call came in and we were constantly interrupted. Hannah had to repeat what she was saying at least 6 times. And the interview ended up lasting almost 2 hours.

I’m surprised she wasn’t angry at me, I wouldn’t definitely understand if she was.

Lessons learned:

Do not use your phone as a Wi-Fi hotspot when doing an interview If you plan to conduct your interview on a phone, then switch your phone to airplane mode and use a reliable Wi-Fi network Reschedule an interview if the technical issues are becoming too much to deal with. There is no shame in having to reschedule, your guests might be a bit disappointed but 9 out of 10 times they’ll understand.

My second biggest mistake which was very funny happened in the 1st week of June 2021, while I was interviewing PR expert Tracy Lamourie.

My laptop crashed 20 or so minutes into my interview with Tracy, and all I could see was Window 10 blue screen of death with that annoying sad smiley face. I was shocked and my shock turned into panicked laughter, because how? And of all times to crash it had to be then. Really?

Immediately open the Zoom app on my phone and switched on my camera to show her that my computer just crashed, and that since I was frazzled, we might have to reschedule.

I must have apologized to her at least 10 times. I was so embarrassed. Luckily, she laughed and said it happens to everyone, and sure, we could reschedule.

For our next interview, even though my laptop was working I didn’t want to jinx it, so I recorded it on my phone in airplane mode on, and internet from my Wi-fi

Lessons learned:

If you’re recording an audio-only podcast, just record on your phone and make sure you have a full battery and good internet. Don’t forget to switch on Airplane mode to avoid calls interrupting the interview Have a backup device just in case. If my phone wasn’t accessible to me, I wouldn’t have been able to update Tracy on what had happened and it would look very unprofessional on my end to simply disconnect midway through the interview without any update on what was going on.

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

I released my trailer episode on June 8th, 2020 and my first episode with a guest on 3rd July 2020 and I’ve released 59 episodes so far.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

My podcast is geared towards female entrepreneurs in the starting phase of their business journey, and we address both business issues and personal issues such as domestic abuse, infertility, divorce, eating disorders, and many more.

My goal and major take away is to celebrate every woman that takes the step to start her own business, motivate them to continue this journey despite the pains that come from running a business or the pains in her personal life, and lastly to teach them actionable tactics that they can implement ASAP in their business, and personal development.

I want every woman who listens to the podcast to have a Eureka moment where they learn something that improves their business knowledge or the way they see themselves.

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

For Her Empire Podcast is a very relaxed podcast, it’s more of a chat or a casual conversation than a business show.

All our mistakes, weird laughter, and awkward pauses are left in there. I show women the imperfections in the businesswomen we often see as perfect and want to emulate as we grow in our business journey.

My guests do not just talk about all the things that went right in their lives but also all the terrible things. We’ve talked about gaslighting, stalking, abusive spouses, losing everything in a recession, being completely broke, and many other depressing things.

In the podcast we present life as it is for female entrepreneurs, both the good and the bad.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

There are so many little tasks that are part of creating, and publishing a podcast that can be assigned to someone else so that you not only get some extra breathing space but can focus on the parts of podcasting you love.

For example, I have my Virtual Assistant Renish Metto, schedule the podcast episodes on Anchor, she also creates the social media posts to promote each podcast episode, and she is responsible for converting each podcast episode into a blog post on my website.

Secondly, batch create podcast episodes: When I used to heavily edit podcast episodes, I’d create all the podcast episodes for a month in one week so that I had the rest of the month to do something else. This way I had episodes going out consistently, but I also had extra time to rest and focus on other things.

I still do the same thing, just without any heavy editing. Instead, I add my intro music at the beginning and end of each podcast and tada! An edited podcast episode.

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

I got my inspiration to stop editing from Vikki, and ideas on how to create short videos to promote each podcast episode from Headliner’s Gallery of audiogram videos.

I got inspiration from Headliner’s Blog on how to create captions/subtitles from recording using Descript.

Before each interview, all quests fill a form that lets me know what the topic would be about, the goal for this interview, objectives leading towards this goal, and what next steps listeners should take after listening to the interview. This way each guest has to bring in some serious value to my listeners.

I’m not sure where I got the inspiration for this from, but it was probably to reduce doing pre-interview calls. Everything covered in a pre-interview call can be done in the form, it just made sense to do it this way.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

My all-time favorite podcast would be Dreamful Podcast, it has absolutely nothing to do with business, and it’s a podcast for bedtime stories, but as someone who has trouble sleeping, everything from the intro, the surprisingly helpful ads and sponsorship, Jordan Blair’s soothing voice, the way Jordan — allows listeners to contribute stories, poems, and background music to the podcast is so amazing.

Dreamful Podcast feels like a collaboration between the podcast host and the listeners and it has shown me that a podcast can truly be collaborative beyond just the host and guests.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

I think the first element of a successful podcast is that you’ve got to love what you’re talking about, it has to genuinely make you excited. A podcast isn’t a blog post, listeners can hear your excitement or boredom when you speak.

Beyond just talking about topics that interest you, remember that the podcast is not just about you, it’s also about the listeners. Scratch that, it’s mostly about the listeners. So, make sure that the podcast topics are relevant to the audience your podcast is targeting.

The next thing is to encourage your guests to share their podcast episodes and tag you, especially on social media. Make this easier for them by creating a sharable promo image or graphic that they can share on their social media as well as links to the episode that they can share on their mailing list.

The next step is to leverage the use of short videos. IG Reels, IGTV, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn are places where you can share snippets of a podcast episode as a video. Use tools like Headliner to create audiograms or short videos to promote an episode. The best part is that Headliner is free.

Reshare. Reshare. Reshare. You cannot just post about a podcast episode one and forget about it. A podcast episode is an evergreen marketing asset. Keep resharing it, on your social media, embed it in relevant blog posts on your website, keep telling your email list about it.

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Affiliate is the new sponsorship: You do not need to wait to have thousands of listeners or wait to have a brand contact you to have a short ad in your podcast. Signup for the affiliate program of a tool or resource you already use and promote that affiliate link as the sponsorship. This can help you monetize your podcast, and it also shows brands that you are open to sponsorship. Even better you can do this no matter the number of listeners you have. Optimize your Podcast episode title and description for Search: A quirky episode title is great if you already have regular listeners who understand the title is, but to get new listeners from Search engines or even from podcast listening platforms like Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcasts, etc. your title has to include terms or “keywords” that they would search on these platforms to find your keywords. Link to your other online or offline presence: Use your show notes/episode descriptions to include links to your website, your freebie lead magnets, or even your social media handles for listeners to learn more about you and connect with you on a personal level Share the heck out of each podcast: Do not leave the sharing up to your guests, odds are if they do share it on their platforms, they’ll only do so once. A podcast is an evergreen marketing resource, so continually share it on your website, embed it on related blog posts, link to it in your email newsletters, share it on social media, talk about it offline. Basically, do your best to continually share your podcast episodes to increase your reach and listenership Use Questionnaires to vet podcast guests: While most podcasters tend to do pre-interview calls to vet podcast quests, to see if the topic they plan to discuss in the podcast would be of value to their listeners, it’s more efficient to have a detailed questionnaire that does the same thing. A pre-interview call lasts anywhere from 10–20 minutes per guest. 10 podcast guests = 100 to 200 minutes. Are you kidding me! You can save that time by having the guest fill out a form with the same detail. The form will take the guests the same 10–20 minutes (at most to fill), and not only can they do it at their convenience, but you also get to have clear records of each podcast guest.

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement; and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Use free tools such as Matchmaker.fm and Facebook groups to find podcast guests:

I found my first 40+ podcast guests on one specific Facebook group “The Podcast Guest Collaboration Community”

I highly encourage you to use this group to find guests even if you are just starting out. It has twenty thousand guests in different industries looking to be on podcasts.

The best way to increase listeners is to share each podcast episode like crazy.

When I create a podcast episode, I create a short <2minutes video using the promo image and an audio snippet, then I share that video everywhere, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, medium, my blog, my mailing list. EVERYWHERE.

I also send my guest a promo image or graphic that they are to use to promote the episode on their platforms. This combined effort dramatically increase my reach which in turn increase my listenership.

I use Zoom to record my podcast episode:

If you go to Zoom>Setting>Audio in the desktop app, there are lots of options you can use to dramatically make your podcast recording sound very professional with no background noises.

It also has options for echo cancellation and many more! You don’t have to be an expert to produce professional-sounding audio, you can also keep your mistakes if you don’t want to do audio editing or do not have the budget to outsource this.

I’ve found that the best way to encourage engagement after you’ve shared the video on social media is to tag the guest in the post:

This encourages them to comment on the post. Then I go to their account to see if they’ve shared the podcast on that social media platform, if they have, I’ll leave a comment in the post.

If they haven’t, I’ll leave a comment in a post related to the podcast episode, and reference our interview together.

This typically prompts them to share the interview on their platform afterward and tag me. It’s a bit sneaky but I love it!

My podcast interview is in an open conversation format:

There are no set questions, and 80% of the time they are the ones doing the talking. This makes it very engaging for them because they get to show off their expertise.

The best way to monetize a podcast, and I learned this from Dreamful Podcast is the use of affiliate marketing and having a subscription package with some member-only content.

The truth is that when you start your podcast and you have less than a thousand regular listeners, you really won’t get any sponsorships especially if you started your podcast to monetize it.

All you need to do is look for a tool you already use, and can 100% vouch for its effectiveness, sign up for their affiliate plan and share your affiliate link both in the show note/description as well as in the podcast episode itself.

Within the first 3 minutes of the episode, talk about this tool your experience with it, what you love about it, and then say out your affiliate link.

Don’t forget to say: Today’s episode is sponsored by “the tool you are promoting”. This also hints to brands that you are open to sponsorship.

Use tools like Patreon to create a membership community for your listeners this is another fantastic way to monetize your podcast without begging into the techy aspects of things.

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

To be honest, all you need is a good phone and Zoom mobile app, but if you do have like 100 dollars to spend here’s what you can get:

Logitech HD Pro C920: With this, you can record decent video if your podcast is video-based, but the webcam also has a very powerful in-built microphone so you can use it to record an audio-only podcast without needing an external mic. I have the same webcam and I use it to record without needing to plug in my mic. It costs 80 dollars.

Alternatively, if you have an audio-only podcast, you can use: Snowball iCE USB microphone, it’s really good, and it costs only 55 dollars. I bought this is in February/March 2017 and I’ve been using it since then. It’s my go-to mic, it’s also very durable given how clumsy I can be!

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be a Love Yourself movement geared towards female entrepreneurs because damn we have a lot of insecurities in ourselves and our business ideas.

Yet for some reason when we see another woman saying the same thing to herself, we are quick to encourage and uplift her, while forgetting that the same thing we said to them also applies to us.

It’s a toxic and self-harming hypocrisy, we want to make the female entrepreneur community a safe place, so we care for other women, yet do not apply what we preach to ourselves.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can also follow and connect with me on Instagram at www.instagram.com/forherempire

Facebook at www.facebook.com/forheremire

And LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/abigail-nwaocha

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.