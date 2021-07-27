Landon Loveall of KB Financial Advisors: “The small things matter”

The small things matter. Don’t ever diminish or degrade the little things you can do. This is an obstacle we all have to deal with, because we’ll look at where we’re at with our investments and then develop some idea of how where we’re at is not where we should be. We think we’re not good enough, etc. Once you start going down that road, you start thinking it’s hopeless and that the little bit you could be saving this month won’t really matter.

As a part of my series about the The 5 Essentials of Smart Investing, I had the pleasure of interviewing Landon Loveall.

Landon is a Certified Financial Planner at KB Financial Advisors, which has been named one of the top Financial Advisors in San Francisco. He works within the firm’s On Your Way to Wealth program, which helps young professionals with stock options plan their way to financial freedom.

Thank you for doing this with us! Our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance industry?

I never set out to be a financial planner; I actually studied Wildlife Biology and worked for the US Fish and Wildlife Service for a while.

I married my wife right out of college, and with cheap rent, no children, and two careers, we were able to save a lot of money fairly quickly. We knew we wanted to buy a house and start a family, but after that first year of saving, we realized we wanted to be smart with how we saved and invested, so I started looking for a financial advisor.

I couldn’t find anyone to help us in our specific situation, but I did find the courses to become a Certified Financial planner, and they sounded fun to me. I took the courses, became certified, and that’s how I took my first steps into the finance industry.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

In the finance industry, mistakes are usually a pretty serious thing because they have dollar signs attached to them. Needless to say, they’re not amusing.

Fortunately, when I started working with my current company, our founder was a great advisor for me and gave me some advice that would help me avoid serious mistakes.

I used to help her prepare for client meetings, and to do that, I would take the answers new clients put into their planning profile and put them together into a meeting agenda.

At times, people would write in short hand or misspell things, so I used to correct their grammar or make assumptions about what they meant. Jackie, my boss, was very quick to correct me on this mistake. If someone typed something a certain way (even if it was misspelled), that’s what we wanted to start from.

It’s so crucial in financial planning to tailor your plans to an individual’s exact needs, so no assumptions should be made.

A key lesson here is to always make sure you find a financial advisor who’s willing to ask questions and listen to you first, before they ever start telling you what to do with your money.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

The most exciting project I’m working on right now is our program called On Your Way to Wealth. It’s financial planning meant for younger people who might not have a very high net worth, but who have company stock options as a way to help them grow their wealth.

Typically, financial planning firms focus solely on investments, but when people are young, investments are actually the end of the financial plan, not the beginning of it.

In this program, we help our clients do things like navigate their career (which is where all the money for investments will come from), plan taxes to protect their growing wealth, and to make smart cash flow decisions.

Once those pieces are in place, we can help them implement a solid investment strategy that will lead to financial independence.

I love working on this program, because it gives solid financial advice to a group of people who would normally have a harder time finding it. (Just like my wife and I had a hard time finding a financial advisor years ago.) It’s rewarding, and I enjoy the work.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. According to this report in Fortune, nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic test of financial literacy. In your opinion or experience what is the cause of these unfortunate numbers?

One of the main reasons for these low numbers is that financial literacy and personal finance aren’t topics that are included in our current education system.

There’s not a lot of curriculum or continuous learning in high school or college. You may get one class if you’re lucky, but that’s it. (And a lot of times, that class is in high school when you don’t even have any money to do anything with, so it’s all theoretical knowledge you can’t actually apply.)

By the time you’re out of college and that knowledge does become practical, it’s long past being part of your memory bank.

I sometimes laugh at these basic surveys or tests, because they give the impression that most of us are just really dumb… but as any parent can tell you, it’s hard to help your school-aged children with their homework sometimes. If we don’t regularly use knowledge, we lose it.

Most of us are pretty knowledgeable about the things we need to know in the day-to-day. The problem, then, boils down to us not prioritizing our own personal finances in a way that makes personal finance part of the knowledge that’s important for us to put into practice.

If you had the power to make a change, what 3 things would you recommend to improve these numbers?

Since I work with individuals, I don’t give a lot of thought on how to change the lack of financial literacy as a society. However, I do think that any education is beneficial, and I would like it to be more consistent; not something that’s just one class during one semester.

But there are three things I think individuals can do to improve their financial literacy and their financial health overall:

1) Try to improve your organization.

I don’t notice a lot of financial articles mentioning organization, but to me, that’s the foundation of a solid financial plan. When I think about the mistakes I’ve seen clients make and find out how they got there, it’s almost always as the result of poor organization.

In our life, we all have a ton of different deadlines to juggle, but there’s hardly ever a deadline for our personal finances, except for tax filing and paying monthly bills.

We always think our finances can wait until tomorrow, but the thing you have to do is make yourself a priority by setting a deadline to get organized.

2) Get good at budgeting.

I like to think about my clients’ finances as if they were the finances of a small business.

If you came across a business and saw it wasn’t doing any bookkeeping, you’d pretty quickly say it wasn’t a very well-run company.

However, a lot of my clients and readers of this interview are probably earning incomes equal to that of a small business… so why would it be okay for them to not keep their books?

When you budget, you don’t have to worry about being perfect. The simple act of making a budget a part of your life’s routine, even if you only do an okay job, will give you positive benefits.

3) Read about finance.

I realize there are a ton of personal finance books out there, so it is important to have discernment about the kind of information you take in.

However, as a financial planner, one of the classics I like to recommend is The Millionaire Next Door by Dr. Thomas Stanley. He also wrote The Millionaire Mind as a follow-up to this book, and it’s also a great read.

Ok, thank you! Now to the main question of our interview: You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non intuitive essentials for smart investing what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each.

1) Before you can be a smart investor, you have to have something to invest.

Don’t put the cart before the horse here; you’ve got to get into the habit of saving money first.

Instead of focusing on what you’ll do with your investments, make sure you actually have the resources to invest to begin with. Most people will get there by saving money.

2) The small things matter.

Don’t ever diminish or degrade the little things you can do. This is an obstacle we all have to deal with, because we’ll look at where we’re at with our investments and then develop some idea of how where we’re at is not where we should be. We think we’re not good enough, etc. Once you start going down that road, you start thinking it’s hopeless and that the little bit you could be saving this month won’t really matter.

Don’t fall into this thinking trap: if you take care of the small things, they really do accumulate over time.

3) Watch your expenses.

A penny saved is a penny earned has never been truer in any part of life than when it comes to investing. Regardless of the study you look at, no matter if it’s an ETF, a mutual fund, or an actively-managed fund, expenses really do matter.

When we talk about investing, a lot of times those expenses aren’t giving you much value or additional services in return. Those expenses become a hurdle that your investments have to get over, so keeping an eye on them and keeping them low is important.

4) Diversification is important, but I’m not talking about it in terms of the S&P 500.

There are a lot more investments out there than just shares in 500 of the largest US companies. Being diversified means both deep and wide diversification.

Deep diversification is within markets: within the US stock market, you want to own the entire market. You want small companies, big companies, and everything in between.

Wide diversification means that the US is just one country within a world of countries and markets. You want your investments to spread across the entire globe and to diversify deeply within each of those markets.

5) Have a balance sheet mindset instead of a paycheck mindset.

If you’re going to be a successful investor, you’ll eventually have to broaden the scope of your thinking.

When you’re first getting started as a young adult, you have to be able to save money before you can have investments.

If you have a paycheck mindset, you think in terms of when you get paid, how much you bring in, and all your financial decisions are based off what you can do with your paycheck once you get it. (Budgeting, savings, expenses, etc.)

Someone with a paycheck mindset would think about something in terms of “can I afford this?”

A balance sheet mindset, on the other hand, is realizing that while your paychecks and savings are important, you’re playing a much bigger game than just paychecks in the bank.

Instead of thinking about whether or not you can afford something, you’ll look at your balance sheet and think, “What should I be doing to maximize growth within my balance sheet?” It’s a subtle difference, but it can have huge payoffs.

If you look at your finances solely through a paycheck mindset with only short-term finances in mind, some of the smartest decisions won’t look like the most intelligent moves to make. But if you’re thinking about growing your balance sheet and your long-term financial health, those truly intelligent decisions become a lot more obvious.

What are your thoughts about investing in cryptocurrency? Can you explain what you mean?

I’m not a huge fan of cryptocurrency. If it’s something one of my clients wants to try, I don’t oppose them doing it, I just focus more on how to approach it.

It’s definitely something that can be a part of an overall investment portfolio, but it’s not something that I recommend to someone with cash they need to invest.

One reason why I don’t plan cryptocurrency into my clients’ investing portfolios is because it can be hard to determine whether cryptocurrency is an actual investment. I believe investments are things we can expect to go up in value because they provide some sort of utility in the world.

I believe all good investments provide an expectation of increase in value because of the utility they provide.

Bonds, for example, provide the expectation of interest payments and future re-payment of principle. With stocks, you get the expectation of profits paid out as dividends, or growth in value of the company because the company wants to produce a profit. Real estate is valuable because of all the things you can do with it: farming, natural resources, and buildings for work or residence.

It’s hard to make the case for utility with cryptocurrency. This is changing as more countries and vendors start to accept it for payment, but if we look at cryptocurrency as a whole, and ask how the value of it is derived, it would be hard to make a case that doesn’t involve some form of, “it’s valuable because other people want it.” This makes it sound more like a fad than an actual investment.

Today, the value of cryptocurrency is being driven by the fact that more people want to own it today than yesterday… not because of the utility it provides.

The other problem with cryptocurrency I see is the problem that happens when an investment you make is really successful.

If you purchase an individual stock, for example, and it goes up a lot, the next big problem you’ll face is deciding when to sell.

If you buy a stock that either doesn’t grow or starts to fall, it’s easy to identify that it was a bad move, and sell it. But if that stock increases a lot, you have to determine when to sell, and decide when it stops being a good investment to hold onto. This is a huge problem for people who own cryptocurrency: it is so volatile that you have to know when to get out. As soon as you see the price start to drop, it can drop very quickly.

And since you’re probably just owning it just for the sake of owning it, not because it provides real-world utility or expected return, knowing when to sell becomes a problem.

What are your thoughts about day trading, using apps like Robinhood? Can you explain what you mean?

I’m okay with cryptocurrency (even though it’s not something I recommend), but day trading, whether it’s with Robinhood or any other app, is an absolute no for me.

You should not do it.

It’s a terrible idea.

Day trading goes against everything I believe about investing, so I don’t even consider it investing. To me, it’s like trading baseball cards, and you’re behaving like a kid on the playground. You can talk about all the numbers, metrics, and data you use to trade, but those who are successful at day trading are really just lucky. It’s hard to make a case otherwise.

Day trading encourages all of the worst behaviors I see on the part of investors and clients I work with:

It encourages you to constantly watch the markets, constantly be thinking about your investments, and to be constantly tinkering with them. It distracts you from long-term investments, and encourages short-term thinking.

One of the fundamentals of successful investing, on the other hand, is leaving your investments alone to do what they need to do. I don’t mean you should just invest your cash and never look at it; it means you’re not constantly tinkering with your investments every day.

I was once working with a client who had some cash to invest, but who would need access to it in the next few years to fund a life goal. We designed an investment portfolio that was pretty conservative so that if he needed the cash, we’d be confident that those investments would maintain value.

Throughout 2019, I fielded a number of questions from him about how the investments were performing compared to the S&P 500, and gave him a lot of education about why we invested his cash the way we did… and that they were performing exactly as we expected them to.

When Covid hit in March 2020, the market crashed, and he fell into short-term thinking and cashed out at the bottom. He incurred so much loss, missed out on all of the gains that happened after the market recovered, and was financially worse for it.

Stories like this are why I don’t like day-trading: it encourages the kind of short-term behavior this client executed when Covid hit, and it cost him a lot of long-term money. It’s important to be confident in the strategy you’ve chosen, and to stick with it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The founder of the firm I work for now, Jackie Kleinman, has helped me out in many ways. For one, she’s allowed me to really dive deep into expanding our On Your Way to Wealth program for younger people, but she’s also been a great mentor.

Before I worked with her, I worked with other financial advisors, and noticed a couple of things about them I didn’t like so much.

One, they’d ask for my input on something even though I could tell they didn’t really care what I thought.

Two, when they did listen to my input, if something went wrong, all the blame would fall on me and my ideas, even if it was a project we were working on together.

This didn’t sit well with me as a young advisor, but Jackie has never done either of those things to me. She’s always listened to what I have to say, and she’s treated me as a valuable partner, which I appreciate.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life philosophy is to be thankful for the things you have, don’t worry about the things you don’t have, and to get up every day and go to work.

It’s simple, there’s nothing complex about it, and it captures the attitude and approach I want to have towards life: to look forward, to work, and to not worry about things that are in the past.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The biggest thing I’d want to accomplish in my industry is to inspire other financial advisors to make financial education and financial planning available to a broader range of people.

The typical financial advisor’s career path is get established in their field so they can work with fewer clients over time. They favor working with clients with bigger bank accounts, because it means they get to earn more while serving fewer people.

I understand the allure, but this career pattern drives me nuts.

Sure, if a client comes to me with 2 million dollars, there are a lot of great things I can do for them. But if I’d been able to work with them 20 years earlier when they didn’t have 2 million dollars, there are usually some major things we could have done that to turn that 2 million dollars into 3 million dollars, for example.

I want to democratize financial planning, and I believe it’s the next frontier in our field. It’s so important to expand the ability to access financial advice, and when we can offer it to clients at younger ages, and earlier in their careers, we can help them have a much bigger impact on their future.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success in your great work!