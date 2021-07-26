Hayleye Edwards: “Be genuine, and don’t be afraid to ask why”

Be genuine, and don’t be afraid to ask why. I know you’re thinking, “this doesn’t help me,” but hear me out. When you are selling someone something, and it gets to the point where someone is either going to say yes or no, tell why you reached out to, tell why you felt called to talk to them and how they aren’t just another person you’re pitching too. If you do your lead generation properly, then you will be able to answer this honestly and authentically. If someone says no, don’t be afraid to ask why.

As a part of my series about how to be great at closing sales without seeming pushy, obnoxious, or salesy, I had the pleasure of interviewing Hayleye Edwards.

Hayleye Edwards is a high-touch social media lead generation and DM nurture strategist. She empowers busy entrepreneurs to release the hassle of social media lead generation and nurturing to natural sales. She finds, nurtures and by natural selling converts leads into buyers and clients. She is passionate about relieving the stress of lead generation and social media engagement. She believes time is energy and you should spend yours doing what you love

Thank you for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this career path?

I am a Southern California native whose first love was always the ocean and whose second was people. I loved talking to people, being constantly around people, and learning as much as possible from the ones I was around. My love for people led me down multiple different career paths that all stemmed from socialization. I was a bartender, medical assistant, and teacher, to name a few. I finally found my genuine love and perfect job for a company where I got to style people and build relationships. I had 15 minutes to make the client trust me and then fall in love with the product. The whole focus of the job was forming a connection, and that’s why I loved it so much. When the pandemic hit, I lost my job. We had made it through the most challenging part of the pandemic, but the company wanted to go out of state, and I couldn’t go with them. I was crushed and, in the end, had to pivot. I never wanted to be a CEO, but there were no jobs, and someone close to me convinced me to try and bring my skills to social media. So I did. Soon after, I decided I no longer wanted to be at the mercy of anyone ever again, and so, becoming a CEO was born. It’s been a very successful year in business. I’ve learned so much, and I’ve never looked back.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

So I was in a client account and didn’t realize that I talked to the client’s ex-boyfriend. I had a list of current clients, but I didn’t even think about getting a list of ex-boyfriends. Anyway, I opened the DM, and it turns out he felt that my client was interested again and started sending intimate photos to the client, AKA ME. I was mortified and had to call my client and explain, and then she had to explain that it was her “community manager” messaging… it was so awkward, and I learned a vital lesson. Make sure not to be afraid to communicate with my clients and get lists of people to NOT talk to and clarify what to do should someone pop into the DMs that really shouldn’t be there.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, I am, and I’m so excited. I am about two days away from a class where I’ll be teaching how to find organic leads and pitch them offers without being sales and gross; at the end of the class, and I’ll be telling people about the course that I’ve been working on for about six months! I created my course because there are so many people, especially in network marketing, who have no idea how to build relationships and convert them. I found what I call the “Instagram Isn’t Speed-Dating “method, and I’m so excited to share it with the world! It’s going to help people because there will finally be something out there tailored to Instagram specifically and works on other social platforms. It’s not just another sales course. It’s everything I wish I had when I started and didn’t.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It’s cliche but my husband. He is my biggest cheerleader and has been so supportive this entire time of becoming a CEO. I’m not the only one who puts in long nights. So does he. He helps me with my finances, contracts, legal stuff, and the kids. He is the backbone of everything I do. When I was at my lowest, he pushed me to keep going. He said that the very fake, brutal world of social media needed me; they needed something authentic. He told me that I was helping people in my way, and that made me want to keep going.

For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit why you are an authority on the topic of sales?

My proudest moment was when I first started, and I took a small shop from 1 sale a month to 4k launches in just one month. I had just started, and since then, I’ve helped master coaches get hundreds of people into their sales funnels, get people in their coaching programs, and on deep dives. I recently got my client four sales calls in one week, where he closed 90k in one day. I don’t sell, I build relationships, and I do this with strategy but most importantly, just by talking to someone. By actually letting them know I care. Since the lead generation is so targeted, it only brings in ideal clients, making my job of “selling” so much easier. I also act as the client, so I learn their offers, voice, and mannerisms that transfer to the platform, which helps with the “sales” process.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. As you know, nearly any business a person will enter, will involve some form of sales. At the same time, most people have never received any formal education about how to be effective at selling. Why do you think our education system teaches nearly every other arcane subject, but sales, one of the most useful and versatile topics, is totally ignored?

I think there is a lack of knowledge of how much we sell daily and how valuable the knowledge is. Therefore people don’t think it needs to be taught. I also think authority is another issue. How do you know who to trust? When you google “sales training,” you can take so many different classes, courses that are available for a reasonable price, yet so many people don’t take them because they don’t know if the information is legitimate. Even the word sales get a bad reputation because we all think of that used car salesman that follows you around and won’t let you get a word in. There is such a stigma on sales that people don’t want to teach it, and also, people don’t like to learn it. I think we should replace the word sales with connection and see how many people sign up for classes.

This discussion, entitled, “How To Be Great At Sales Without Seeming Salesy”, is making an assumption that seeming salesy or pushy is something to be avoided. Do you agree with this assumption? Whether yes, or no, can you articulate why you feel the way you do?

Oh totally. As mentioned above, there is such a bad stigma on sales. Before I went out on my own, I always thought of sales as the people who would call during dinner or the random DMs I would get ( cold DMS) where people are telling me about some “fantastic “offer without them even learning my name. It always left such a bad taste in my mouth because I never wanted to be like that. I also thought of sales as being a form of a trick. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve opened my social media apps to get messages where I think someone cares, and in the end, they are just prompting me. It’s not professional and something I am on a mission to change.

The seven stages of a sales cycle are usually broken down to versions of Prospecting, Preparation, Approach, Presentation, Handling objections, Closing, and Follow-up. Which stage do you feel that you are best at? What is your unique approach, your “secret sauce”, to that particular skill? Can you explain or give a story?

I would say, in a way, I re-invented the normal stage cycle in the sense that it is all broken down into about three stages. My first stage is the prospecting, so the lead gen, then the research stage. You have to learn about them to make sure they are suitable for you or your client. Then the connection happens. I like to make sure that every single way I can connect with a person I do, mainly the magic happens in the direct messaging, so the DMs. Out of it, all the things I’m best at is connection. Once I have identified a lead, gotten in front of them, and started a conversation with them, that’s where I shine. I learned that my secret sauce is mirroring their words and helping them feel heard. It is a form of deep listening, and it shows. When you mirror someone’s words and their emotion back, they feel even more connected to you and then they are even more prone to learning more about you and what you offer.

Lead generation, or prospecting, is one of the basic steps of the sales cycle. Obviously every industry will be different, but can you share some of the fundamental strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Research 100%. You have to know yourself or your client and what they are looking for; once you go out and find those people, that’s only half the process. You still want to make sure that personalities align. So I always ask myself these questions.

Would this person get along with my client? Is this person someone who seems serious about their work/priorities? Do they seem like they invest in other things? So do they have a coach, take classes, etc.? This way, you can see if they are about personal growth and development, which also helps know if they like to invest in themselves.

If those questions match up, I dig deeper into them, their life, where they live, their time zone, etc, and make sure that everything aligns with my clients’ target avatar. If so, then it’s a lead.

In my experience, I think the final stages of Handling Objections, Closing, and Follow-up, are the most difficult parts for many people. Why do you think ‘Handling Objections’ is so hard for people? What would you recommend for one to do, to be better at ‘Handling Objections’?

Objections are everywhere. There is always something we can use as an excuse to say no. If someone has money objections, I always ask if there was a way to make working together happen, what would it be? Nine times out of Ten it is not able to put it all upfront. So ill suggest payment plans. That usually works. Or, if it’s time, I say, “I understand that committing X amount of time is an overwhelming thought but what other things in the day do you make time for that don’t fill you up?? We always have other things we could be doing, but when you prioritize what YOU NEED, it helps everything else in your life run smoother. We have to take time for ourselves first”. Sometimes people can’t do something and so I don’t push. I save their name and their handle and a b brief note about what I pitched them and why and then nurture them. I stay on top of their minds so when they are ready they turn to myself or my client first. I recently had a client sign a girl into a 10k spot after MONTHS of her watching and waiting. This is way more common than people think. Building trust takes time.

‘Closing’ is of course the proverbial Holy Grail. Can you suggest 5 things one can do to successfully close a sale without being perceived as pushy? If you can, please share a story or example, ideally from your experience, for each.

Get them on a call. The easiest way to close a sale is on a call where people can hear the excitement in your voice when talking about how something will help them or change their lives. I have a client who can close any sales call he has. It’s because his energy is infectious. He builds trust by relating and then getting so pumped up when talking about how he will help the person. So much so that people want what he has and work with him to get it. MIRROR THEIR WORDS. Keep repeating over and over what they say before you close the pitch. For example, let’s say you’re a mindset coach and you’re selling a group coaching program, and someone comes to you and says that they feel so alone and so finding your page was like a breath of fresh air, and they need your program but its too pricy. You say to them, “I hear that you feel so alone; I have so many people that come to me and say the same thing. I also hear that it is too pricy for you. Let’s make it work because you are NEVER alone. There are always people out there just like you, and it’s all about being brave and choosing to take a leap of faith in joining them. There is a place for you; I want you here, you belong here, let’s set up a payment plan “and then close the deal that way. Make sure it’s all about THEM, don’t stop repeating how excited you are that they are going to _ ( insert results they will achieve); once you’ve gotten them pumped up, ask how this makes them feel? Once they say, “It feels amazing,” then say ok, let’s work together, let’s help you feel like this all the time.” Make sure you’re showing the VALUE of what they are getting. Value stack everything! A coach taught me this early on, and I never forget its power. Show screenshots of what other people on google charge, make product comparisons, show them why YOU or your product is better, and then stick a value on it. Then show them what they are getting it for. Half the time, if you give people a deal, they purchase. Be genuine, and don’t be afraid to ask why. I know you’re thinking, “this doesn’t help me,” but hear me out. When you are selling someone something, and it gets to the point where someone is either going to say yes or no, tell why you reached out to, tell why you felt called to talk to them and how they aren’t just another person you’re pitching too. If you do your lead generation properly, then you will be able to answer this honestly and authentically. If someone says no, don’t be afraid to ask why.

Finally, what are your thoughts about ‘Follow up’? Many businesses get leads who might be interested but things never seem to close. What are some good tips for a business leader to successfully follow up and bring things to a conclusion, without appearing overly pushy or overeager?

I love the idea of follow-ups without telling them you are following up. Unless someone says bluntly, “please follow up with me in a month,” don’t just shoot them a message saying I’m following up with you. Instead, stay on the top of their minds. Save them to a leads folder on Instagram, put their name and info in a google sheets doc or however else you want but save them, then just nurture them. If it’s on social media, comment on their posts, watch their stories and reply, make sure you’re following them and be genuine with the responses you do leave. I always say twice a week is good to help lead not go cold. You don’t want to be annoying and be on their mind daily.

As you know there are so many modes of communication today. For example, In-person, phone calls, video calls, emails, and text messages. In your opinion, which of these communication methods should be avoided when attempting to close a sale or follow up? Which are the best ones? Can you explain or give a story?

I think that using people’s private methods of communicating for un-asked follow-ups is rude. I think email is ok, but those often get lost. Honestly, I think Social Media is the best form of keeping track of leads and doing follow-ups, but let’s say your leads aren’t on social. I would then go the email route. Texting is spammy, and unless given permission, it feels like an invasion of privacy ( in my opinion), and calling is just really, really forward. Just think back to family dinners and how mad you’d get when you’d answer the phone, and it’s a sales call. Please think of the emotions you felt, and purchasing wasn’t one of them.

Ok, we are nearly done. Here is our final “meaty” question. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

An authenticity movement. I would create something that challenged people to show up as they are, not as they think they should be. I would encourage them to love themselves and see the beauty in themselves and the others around them without judgment or comparison. I think people need to be encouraged to be genuine and to know that it’s ok if they aren’t loved by everyone else. Loving themselves and having core values and beliefs that they live by is what makes them extraordinary. I think we live in a world where so many people want to be like everyone else, and what they don’t realize is they are missing out on sharing their unique qualities with the world.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can follow me over on @hayleyeedwardsco on Instagram or check out my website

www.hayleyeedwardsco.com

lastly, they can email me over at

[email protected]

