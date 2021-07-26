Rohit Sinha of SmartPM Technologies: “Don’t try to be everything to everyone”

Focus. Don’t try to be everything to everyone. You won’t have many happy customers. We’ve tried to be everything to everyone, and it didn’t always work. For example, we’ve had clients ask for something, and we delivered on it. But we found that it’s important to focus when resources are limited. Come up with your MVP, make sure there is a market for it, and stay focused. If you try to create an MVP that works for many users across different industries, you’re not going to do it well.

As part of my series about the “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Successful App or SaaS,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Rohit Sinha.

Rohit Sinha, chief technology officer of SmartPM Technologies, leads a team in developing new technology that is transforming the construction industry. Since the SmartPM software as a service (SaaS) product was launched in mid-2019, the Atlanta startup has seen rapid growth, from $0 to over $1.5 million in annual revenue. Rohit wrote code at age 9 “for fun,” and started a business where he built desktop and web applications for clients at age 12.

By age 25, Rohit was managing the delivery and architecture of a $20 million project for one of the world’s largest fund managers. He went on to develop the architecture of enterprise solutions for multiple organizations, from startups to Fortune 500 companies, and founded several technology and software consulting companies. Rohit holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and computer science from Georgia Tech.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My dad has had multiple businesses, both in India and the U.S. From a young age, I saw his achievements and got started creating my own businesses. At one point in my teens, I designed a video-streaming site similar to YouTube. It was successful, but data streaming and transfer were cost-prohibitive at the time.

In 2015, I was approached by Michael Pink, CEO of Smart PM Technologies. His original idea was to create a SaaS that improved data quality and the disconnect with data in the construction industry by making the construction schedule more of a living document, where people are actively managing it. We worked to ensure the schedule, which is the most important data set on a construction project, was easily integrated and shared between the client and other important stakeholders (owners, developers, insurance companies, etc.). We believed that, if the schedule were more easily accessible and mobile, it would be easier to maintain. However, we found that we had to change how the industry handled its complex scheduling process, which is intricate and time-intensive. Traditionally the construction industry has been slower to adopt change because of a lack of robust mobile and cloud solutions — that now exist. Our solution is for all parties involved in the construction lifecycle, for example, general contractors, developers, owners, builders, insurance companies and government entities. It helps all stakeholders save time and money and avoid litigation. Our SaaS schedule analytics solution is utilized to provide clients with a real-time view into the status and health of their projects and inform them what delays have occurred and what is driving those delays.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led you to think of the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Michael Pink and I are both graduates of Georgia Tech. In mid-2015, we met over White Truffle, and we began discussing the possibility of me joining his team, I was traveling from coast to coast as a consultant at Avanade, a joint venture between Microsoft and Accenture. The traveling was time-intensive, so I started my own consulting business, The RRS Group, and applied for CTO at SmartPM. I did consulting work for Michael for two years until I joined the company full time. Michael had the idea, and I made the SaaS a reality.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Over the past six years, we have faced many issues as a company. As soon as one is solved, another usually pops up. Yet, that is the nature of creating something new. I’d say one of our most significant challenges is staffing and finding the right people for our team. Whether you have two or three people on staff or you have thousands of engineers, issues arise.

No, giving up was not considered. If starting and running a business were easy, everyone would do it and succeed. It’s not easy but giving up is an easy way out. Problems come up, and you have to address them. Nurture what you have, and in the end, you will see the fruits of your labor.

In order to succeed, you must have a mindset that you will succeed and that you will persevere. Building a company requires the same nurturing as raising a family. It is important to accept from the beginning that there will be challenges, therefore be committed and dedicated to work through them. This will help to move the company forward. For me, a positive and realistic mindset is key.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are moving in a positive direction, and all the hard work that the team has put in is coming to fruition. We have recently been named one of the Top 50 Project Software’s in Business Intelligence and Analytics, and we are preparing for a series A funding round. But as usual, we are waiting for the next problem to pop up so that we can start to solve it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting?

Looking back, one of the funniest mistakes that we made was putting a 3D robot on the website — called SAMS. The scheduling robot enabled prospective clients to get a free quick analysis of their company’s construction schedule. It was a bust.

Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

The take-away was that we discovered that a client guards their construction schedule so closely and are not going to share it with anyone. Once we built our brand, our name, became a trusted advisor and earned the respect of the construction community, it because easier for potential clients to share their data. Now that we are more known in the industry have many well-regarded partners and clients who have seen how we can make a difference, we have earned the trust of potential customers. Clients now tell us that other clients are recommending us to them. It feels good that our product is able to improve communication and collaboration as well as enable clients to get ahead of problems early and avoid disputes, which in construction usually means litigation.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our company stands out because we have corrected and solved a problem that many others have tried and have failed and have given up after spending too much money and time.

Michael being an expert in schedule analytics, was aware of what shortcuts were taken when the schedule was being analyzed by hand. The reality is that the system can go to such a deep granular level that is only feasible via a machine. The fact is that analyzing data sets is much better for a machine than it is for a human.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

The reality is that you have to keep pushing yourself. Think about all the positives and the small successes, which will help you be enthusiastic and keep you going. Stick with it unless everything is pointing in the direction that this is not going to work. Don’t be afraid to pivot until you find the right market fit. The market isn’t what you think it is. Even if you have a brilliant idea, the market may not be ready to accept your idea. It would be best if you were flexible. When you see small victories, be sure to celebrate them. Even the most minor positive steps forward can be fuel to help you keep you going. Also, it may sound cliché, but don’t forget to relax. When you’re starting, you’re usually putting in long and hard hours — sometimes around the clock. It’s essential to take a night off every now and then and relax once in a while because if you’re on the brink of burnout, you will make mistakes that will cost you more time in the future.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Overall, the person I am most grateful to is my dad. He was never afraid to have my brother and me break something and learn from it. He gave me the confidence to make good decisions in life because he taught me not to be afraid to make mistakes — I knew that I’d learn from them and make better decisions. When we were young, he involved us in decision-making with his company and allowed us to watch and learn from the process. The best lesson was to adjust and adapt if it wasn’t the right decision. His theory was that you wouldn’t know until you do it. He also instilled in us that it’s not wrong to make a bad decision. Everyone has made the wrong call or decision. Try to fix it and course-correct.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Approximately how many users or subscribers does your app or software currently have? Can you share with our readers three of the main steps you’ve taken to build such a large community?

Our business-to-business (B2B) software is specifically designed for the construction industry and has approximately 3,000 users in more than 80 companies.

The three main steps:

We built a product that solves a problem, and we were in the right place at the right time to solve that problem. Schedule analytics is complex and a major challenge in the construction industry, so we had to make sure that the information we provide them is digestible. The industry is focused on improving the delivery of its projects and is moving toward enhancing project controls. We didn’t get stuck on minor details or perfection. If we had done that, we never would have gone to market. We came up with a set of plans for a minimum viable product (MVP) and got clients to use the product. We took their feedback seriously and incorporated it, realizing they knew their business better than we did. We focused on being the best at what we did and serving our clients. The first few clients were the hardest to get, but once they saw our value and how we improved their business, more followed.

What is your monetization model? How do you monetize your community of users? Have you considered other monetization options? Why did you not use those?

Our monetization model is subscription based on usage during a construction project.

We have not considered monetization options for our community. Our SaaS is B2B.

We’ve tried many different methods of monetizing the product offering, both theoretically and actually. For example, we modeled about dozen options, and we tried per-user pricing and productivity pricing, among others. Whenever we came up with a new pricing model, we would float it around with prospects to see how they reacted, and if they didn’t understand it or were hesitant, we would adapt and change. In the end, what we decided worked best was aligning to both the industry’s finances and our clients’ budgets. Once we aligned better with construction industry accounting practices, our clients could see the value.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful app or a SaaS? Please share a story or an example for each.

Have the right team. Make sure you have people who excel at each aspect of your business. You’ll have some team members who are good at sales, and others who do well in marketing and developing. It’s crucial to keep job-related goals aligned with each other and with the business to ensure they have a vested interest in the business succeeding. Leverage each person’s best skills to the fullest. In the past, we’ve hired some people who were not the best fit, and we probably kept them on staff longer than we should have. Remember: If they are unwilling to do whatever it takes to see the company succeed, they’re probably not the right people for your business. Don’t try to do everything yourself. You will end up overwhelmed and overworked. You may lose a smaller percentage of the company if you give away ownership as an incentive to early joiners. Still, a smaller percentage of something big is better than a large percentage of nothing.

Test your ideas. Before putting all your eggs in one basket, test your ideas and your product. Don't invest too much in an unproven strategy, especially on the marketing and sales side. For example, at times, we thought we had a great marketing idea (remember SAMS, the automated robot, and the request to submit your schedule and we'll analyze it for you?). We spent a lot of time and numerous resources on an idea that never worked because potential clients would not upload their schedules. Validate an idea before developing it, and make sure you don't burn through resources.

Listen to the experts you've hired. Since you've hired good people — experts to run each part of your business — be open and willing to listen to their ideas. For example, as a company, we have internal workshops and collaboration sessions to get input on key decisions. Don't be afraid to ask and engage your team members because they may think of a solution you hadn't considered. Solicit their opinion. Build your brand. It's never too early to build your brand. Find out where your customers go for advice and bounce ideas off your contacts in the industry. For example, when we first started SmartPM, we were intentional and persistent with email and client outreach. We talked to many people in the construction industry, went to conferences, and did whatever we could to get the product in front of prospective clients.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

One of the areas where I see people struggling the most is work-life balance. The pandemic has made it commonplace for many to work remotely from home, and it has become difficult to separate one’s work life from personal life. It can be a challenge to know where work ends, and home life begins. There are definite benefits to working remotely, but we must ensure that the lines between our personal and professional lives don’t get blurred. I believe that it is vital not to get so caught up in work that we ignore the little things in life that make us happy and fulfilled. In the big picture, the little things are, at times, the most important things, and we must be sure to be intentional about disconnecting from work and scheduling time for ourselves, our health, and our families and friends. This ties into what I meant earlier when discussing burnout because taking time out for yourself will also help you not burn out when building your business.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

LinkedIN is a great way to reach me — https://www.linkedin.com/in/rsinha9/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!