Louis Vigil of XSplit: “Learn every video conferencing app”

Louis has been producing live streams for gaming and esports around the world for 10 years. As Director of Education at XSplit, Louis produces video tutorials to help the next generation of content creators refine their craft and improve their production capabilities. In 2020, Louis produced the award-winning AMD Streamer Challenge virtual gaming event, which featured 7 countries, 4 languages, and 9 influencers from throughout the APAC region.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I grew up in Los Angeles and I’ve been an avid gamer and tinkerer of production hardware my whole life. It started with DJing, which went to audio production and finally live stream production. My goal has always been to make a career of the things I can create.

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

In 2010, I was introduced to live streaming through participating in competitive gaming events featuring the Street Fighter games. I wasn’t the best player, but my experience with audio equipment made me interested in the video production aspect of live streaming. Within a year I was traveling around the U.S. doing coverage on various events and eventually, it led to moving to the Philippines to work for XSplit in their customer service department. Eventually, I helped build the events team that would do live and virtual events all over the world for brands like Alienware, Twitch, Devolver Digital and Reddit.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made when I first started is thinking that packing one of something was enough. Something ALWAYS breaks! So always pack two of something, especially if it’s required to keep the showing going smoothly.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I really enjoy the Indy Mogul podcast. It basically is a series of interviews with various people that work on video production sets. I’ve been trying to level up my own production knowledge for lighting, audio, and cinema cameras and this has been a great resource for gaining more knowledge that’s generally hard to find in traditional textbooks or tutorials.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Done is better than perfect”

A lot of times when you start out creating stuff, it can be easy to get stuck in the technical aspects of trying to create what your client envisions, which leads to missed deadlines and angry clients.

Especially in the world of esports and gaming, many clients only have experience of what worked in other industries, which doesn’t always translate well to a gaming audience. So rather than try to reinvent the wheel and create a unique solution for each project, it’s best to follow templates you’ve developed from completed projects so you can give your client an accurate timeline and vision of the finished product.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing events in general?

I’ve mainly organized events for gaming trade shows. The goal of the events was to create stages where indie developers could showcase their upcoming titles on a live-streamed stage in the event hall. These were unique challenges as we had to figure out the logistics of getting our equipment from the Philippines to the U.S. and Europe, build the stages, and coordinate with hundreds of indie developers from all over the world. This included finding talent, designing the broadcast assets, and managing sensitive game builds from unreleased games.

Can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing live virtual events? Can you share any interesting stories about them?

Recently, I moved to Singapore for opportunities to take on freelance projects at Eliphant, an esports marketing agency. Due to the pandemic, all events shifted to being online. So I went from running events in a studio space or a gaming event, to running productions from my bedroom with a limited crew. During the most locked-down period, I actually ran an esports tournament featuring teams from all throughout Southeast Asia with just my roommate. Traditionally, these broadcasts have tens of people working on the production.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job creating live virtual events? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

One company that I’m really impressed with is Electronic Arts and their remote production for their Apex Legends Pro Circuit, ALGS. They had an entire team of around 20–30 people working on the broadcast remotely, with all the broadcast production done via a cloud service. One reason I think they had so much success was that they made sure key positions on their production team had the proper PC hardware and internet bandwidth.

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to run a live virtual event? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The biggest mistake is overestimating the technical knowledge of remote guests. Each remote guest needs to be given ample time and resources to ensure they will be able to join from their home PC. Just because you use Discord or Zoom every day does not mean your guests do, even if they are in a tech-related field. Just because the tech rehearsal went well, doesn’t mean the live call will. Additionally, try to get your guests in at least 30 minutes before they are set to go live.

Which virtual platform have you found to be most effective to be able to bring everyone together virtually?

In a professional setting where security requirements and guest management is a priority, Zoom is the best option with the tools it gives administrations and breakout room functionality.

In terms of overall features and quality, Discord is the best choice. You have to pay quite a bit extra, but the tools it gives for managing remote guests and improving audio quality are second to none. It’s also continuously improving the video call quality.

Are there any essential tools or software that you think an event organizer needs to know about?

I think you really need to know how to use Google Sheets and XSplit Broadcaster.

Google Sheets because that’s how you’ll be organizing your whole run of show or even managing your project. Be sure to learn different formulas, especially for calculating the timing of your segment and length of show. Also, be careful who you share your documents with!

Next is XSplit Broadcaster, because it’s going to power your live stream production. The two biggest resources to understand are the flexibility of it’s virtual camera, which you can add to multiple video conferencing apps, and the scene preview functions so you can confidently switch between scenes.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our discussion. An in-person event can have a certain electric energy. How do you create an engaging and memorable event when everyone is separated and in their own homes? What are the “Five Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1) Get a good host. A good host can save you from an awkward guest, which is usually amplified by the nature of a virtual event. A good host will also help cover any technical difficulties, kill time and help you stay on schedule.

2) Rehearsals for staff and for talent. All remote talent is going to have a different audio and video setup for their computer. You will need as much time as possible to troubleshoot any issues with their equipment before they go on air. You also want to run through the entire show with your staff so you can be confident they know their roles, so you can focus on keeping the show going.

3) Learn every video conferencing app. As much as you might prefer to use one video conferencing app for the whole event, there’s always going to be that one guest that has an ISP issue or their computer crashes and they need to use a mobile app to join the event. Basically, you always need to have a backup app.

4) Audio will be your biggest challenge. Bad video is tolerable, but bad audio is a dealbreaker. Even though it should be as simple as plugging into a microphone and joining a call, audio will always be your biggest challenge. Whether it’s dealing with echos, getting your talent to be able to hear the host or robot voices, you will need to develop a toolkit for whatever audio challenges you will encounter. If I had to give one piece of basic advice to tell a guest, always keep the mic as close to your mouth as possible.

5) Feed your crew! Production staff have the longest days of being first to arrive and last to leave. Keep your crew upbeat and energetic with meals and snacks. If you have remote staff, make sure to budget a per diem for them to order delivery. If you take care of your staff, they will take care of you.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a live virtual event that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

The first step is to know their budget and do research on how far the budget will take them. The next step is to think about the time investment in the event and if it will work with any other on-going projects. Finally, think of the theme or goals of the event. If you have a guiding philosophy for your event, it makes hard decisions easier and faster.

Super. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It may seem a tad cliche but embrace failure. I think at a certain point in our lives we reach a comfort zone and failure or mistakes become terrifying. Therefore we always want to stick with easy solutions and repeat successes. We need to be alright with screwing up because it’s the only way to learn and improve. Even huge virtual events like the Golden Globes had technical issues, it’s okay if the audio of your first event was awful, it’s not the end of your career as long as you learned from it.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Jason Citron, the CEO of Discord. Discord has really been pivotal in helping run successful, high-quality virtual events over these past two years.

