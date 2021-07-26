Bogdan Suchyk of Mobalytics: “Be creative”

Be creative. All goals can be achieved in many different ways. If one way is not working just try another approach. A lot of times you can get what you want or need by doing this in a different way to anybody else.

As part of this series, we had the pleasure to interview Bogdan Suchyk.

Bogdan is the CEO and co-founder at Mobalytics.gg, a personal gaming companion and analytics platform. Bogdan is an avid gamer and eSports enthusiast plus serial entrepreneur.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I’ve always been a gamer since I can remember. One might say I spent too much time playing video games in school and university. I was playing all sorts of games all day long. Starting from my favorite game of all time Fallout 2, going into quests like Monkey Island or Full Throttle and finishing with multiplayer games like CS:GO, Diablo2 (BattleNet) and of course my favorite Lineage2. I was even making decent money by selling in-game items to other players while I was playing Lineage2. Those were exciting times.

However, playing so many video games meant that in other areas of my life I was not in the best place. At some point, my Dean asked me to take a sabbatical since I was playing too much and there was no way I’d pass my 3rd year exams. Eventually I graduated as a Master in industrial engineering and got a second degree as a Bachelor of finances.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

After university I spent some time trying to understand what I wanted to do with my life and after weeks of self digging and going through a set of exercises I came up with an answer: “I want to create beautiful and useful products for people to enjoy and make their life better.” Ever since that moment I knew that I would build software products.

After starting a couple of software companies (motify.me and mTips.co), I finally decided to combine my passion for video games with the desire to build useful products.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you first started? What lesson did you take from that?

I’m not sure how funny it is, but I remember miscalculating the amount of resources we would need to build and launch a product for a client. So after finishing the project and paying the employees I was left with nothing. It was funny to realize that I just worked for a couple of months and hadn’t earned anything for myself. I think the biggest lesson I learned here was: “Be careful with your plans and make sure you have a good buffer”.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

I would say it is part of the quote “…dots will somehow connect together in your future”. It was really awesome to see how all of my previous experience, a love for gaming and building software products, connected into one big plan called Mobalytics.gg, the ultimate gaming companion that helps gamers to master their favorite games. I honestly enjoy building it on a daily basis.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

There are no other projects except for Mobalytics.gg in my life. However, everyday we think about how to improve our product and make it better for our users. So there are a lot of internal projects we are going through.

What would you tell a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

Make sure that whatever you are doing you really love it. It might take a huge amount of physical and mental energy but ultimately, it will make sense. And if you are not 100% sure that this is really what you want to do, it will be really hard for you to push through.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’m always happy to share as much experience and knowledge as often as possible to help other young entrepreneurs to succeed. I have a few mentees that I talk to on a monthly basis. I think the turnover of entrepreneurial energy and knowledge is super important to better our future.

The truth is that none of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person that made a profound difference in your life to whom you are grateful? Can you share a story?

I think you are given mentors throughout your life, each period is different and each time you might need a different mentor. It all started with my family and friends, and continued with my mentors, business partners and fellow entrepreneurs from Estlabs, Seedcamp and 500Startups. I’ve always been thirsty for new knowledge and have tried to surround myself with people I can learn from.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many of our readers may be familiar with gaming, but they haven’t been exposed to the culture of professional gaming. What does the eSports lifestyle look like? What is life like for a professional gamer?

I love this question, and I think that a lot of people don’t understand how much effort professional gamers are putting in to stay on top of their game. They are no different from traditional sports celebrities where they don’t focus on anything else apart from their grueling training regimen and goal: to be the best.

We did a series of interviews with pro players to see what their typical day looks like. Here you can see the schedule of one of the best players in the world. He has only one hour of free time and except for sleeping and eating, he spends all of his time polishing his skills and getting better at the game.

What are the unique opportunities that pro gamers have?

We are living in a unique time when a gamer can have a huge impact. Some of them have millions of followers and are already role models for their generation. Some of these players are making seven digit salaries and that doesn’t count additional money that they are making through sponsorship deals.

In the meantime, some of these pro players have already retired despite being only in their 20s. Usually they focus on streaming where they can make a huge amount of money promoting games and other products. One of the craziest stories was Ninja getting paid 1M dollars to stream APEX legends on the day of its release.

What are the unique challenges that pro gamers face?

I think the pressure that pro gamers need to go through is insane. You need to stay on top of your game and at the same time make sure that you can sustain the enormous pressure of being on the stage. There are a lot of stories when a player can perform really well when they are playing their regular games at home yet fall apart when the stakes are high. Since a lot of the guys are young they just don’t know how to keep up with that pressure.

In the meantime, being a professional gamer means you need to be an influencer and a role model. You need to know how to create your personal brand outside of the game or how to represent your team and sponsors. This is something that might be tough for young players who haven’t done anything like that before.

How is professional gaming similar to traditional athletics? Can you explain with a story or an example?

It is more similar than one can imagine. As a professional gamer you need to train all the time, be in good mental shape, learn how to be a part of the team, listen to your coach, and learn how to be strategic, etc. For example, as well as traditional sportsmen, professional gamers spend lots of time in bootcamps where they train together before championships and important games.

How is it different? Can you explain with a story or example?

Compared to a traditional sport you do not need to be in the best physical shape. LOL. Anyway, I always say that a healthy mind does best in a healthy body. Taking care of your health is always crucial whether you roll the ball on the soccer field or fight a terrorist in CS:GO.

With traditional sports, young people get recruited by talent scouts who work for professional teams. Is it similar with eSports?

Yes, it is. However, it still has a long way to go. Some of the game publishers are actually pushing this really hard. For example Riot Games has organized Scouting Grounds for the last 4 years. This is like the NFL but in League of Legends. We are fortunate to be their official data partner for the last two years. This year they are taking everything to a new level. Right now, we are working with the LCS team to build the first amateur platform that will store all of the player performance data and can be used by professional coaches and analysts to scout for new talents. You can check it here: esports.mobalytics.gg

If a young person reading this wants to become a professional, paid gamer on an eSports team,, where do they start? What are the steps they need to take to get picked up by a team?

First of all you need to be really good at the game. You need to be doing the majority of regular things on an autopilot without thinking too much. Here is a good video on that topic.

As soon as you have the mechanics and game knowledge skills for the required level you need to put more effort into your team communication skills and attitude to the game and other players.

5-years-ago looking for new talents within the SoloQ ladder was one of the main ways to discover new talents.Here, if you were good you were most likely already playing with some of the professional or academy level players in regular SoloQ games. If those players enjoyed playing with you they might then recommend you for a try out or just invite you to scrim with their team from time to time. This was a really huge step in the right direction. If you wanted to do well and listened carefully then this was an opportunity to transform into a place within the Academy or even the main team.

However, during the last five years, some new ways have emerged.

Scouting grounds. Since 2016 NA LCS have organized an event dedicated to help professional teams to find new talents and new talents to showcase their skills Amateur tournaments. In 2019 LCS decided to take Scouting Grounds to a new level and with the help of FaceIT, created an amateur tournament to help players showcase their skill and get an invitation to the scouting grounds. You can read more about “Scouting Grounds Circuit” organized by FaceIT here. This year, a whole new system of Amateur tournaments was created. In the meantime, professional teams have organized their own events to find new talents. For example, Cloud9 hosting their Training Grounds to help players get better and most likely pick the best players. TSM is also running their own amateur program

If your in-game performance is on the right level. You can use any of the options above to get in front of the right people so they can see your potential.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

The world has changed and there are a lot of different opportunities in eSports. You can create your own success story within the eSports industry without being a pro gamer.

Find out what you actually enjoy doing. Only doing the things you love will make you truly happy. Identify some inspiring goals for yourself and start moving forward. Without knowing where you want to get it would be hard to get anywhere. Be creative. All goals can be achieved in many different ways. If one way is not working just try another approach. A lot of times you can get what you want or need by doing this in a different way to anybody else. Whatever you are doing — overdeliver. This is a good habit to have no matter the industry. Don’t give up. There will be hard days when you will lose a championship, hear “NO” hundreds of times or everything will go the wrong way. Just push through.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

We are living in such an amazing time when all the technologies and information available online can give you answers to all the questions you might want to ask from any successful person. If you want to know how some specific person thinks through the different questions or tackles whatever challenges then you can read a book about that person, you can Google an interview or an article and most likely you will find the answer to your specific question.

Knowing how busy the majority of people are, I don’t want to waste their time if there are already answers available online. However, I’d love to play a game of Overwatch against or together with Elon Musk and learn how he sees the future for gaming and eSports=)

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’m not extremely active on socials but you can follow me on Linkedin or Twitter. However, the best way to follow my work is to follow Mobalytics.gg

