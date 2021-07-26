Aaron Addison of LG Electronics: “Determination”

…Determination. It will take a grind to get noticed and network with professionals on a playing career path. Even a player like Ninja had been competing and streaming for 5+ years before he finally broke through.

As part of this series, we had the pleasure to interview Aaron Addison.

Aaron Addison joined LG Electronics USA in July 2016 and is the eastern regional manager responsible for sales of IT and strategic products for channel and alliance partners. Among other things, he is the in-house gaming expert for LG Business Solutions USA, a leading provider of advanced display technologies to the eSports industry. Previously, he was the director of sales for Hybrid Virtualization Engine (HVE) where he was dedicated to creating manageable, scalable, reproducible and predictable virtualization technologies for customers. A respected IT industry leader, he has been in the industry for over 13 years. Addison is also a proud veteran of the United States Air Force where he served for six years.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Aaron! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I started in the Air Force, then went from the telecommunications business to the networking side, eventually ending up at the data center. I joined LG in 2016 and merged my experience working in the virtual world with the physical world helping to build up our desktop virtualization business. I got into the gaming industry specifically because, to me, it’s an extremely exciting new frontier. The gaming experience occurs in a virtual playground, while the physical space is grounded in cutting-edge tech with advanced computing; freakishly fast monitors, giant video walls, all of which is creating this immersive space for the gamers and fans alike.

Additionally, with the rise of VR in the gaming world, there’s an endless amount of creative possibilities ahead. When you blend several advanced technologies, it can stimulate an entire industry — for instance, creating a multi-level physical space for people to roam and run around is super exciting, where computers can understand our surroundings in real-time and where technology is set free from the human experience. I think the gaming world is really in its infancy. I’m excited about the future.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

I always had a natural curiosity for technology and how it worked. When we were young, my friends and I knew a computer worked, but we wondered how it worked and what specific technology was behind it. One of the things we used to do was build computers and install them in our cars to play MP3s instead of CDs. Then the vehicle manufacturers eventually got wise and started to offer that as an option. I spent time exploring and experimenting with different devices and technologies to see if I could create something new. As I got older, it became clear that a career in technology that still allowed me to be creative would be an ideal fit.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

One of my favorite quotes comes from non-other than George Burns. When I was younger my grandmother introduced me to his comedy. He said something to the effect; “Look to the future because that is where you’ll spend the rest of your life.” Growing up, my grandmother lived with my family for a handful of years, and I often spent time with her. She was always looking ahead and very rarely looked back. She’d even jump in on occasion and play video games with me as a child. I’m pretty sure she had no idea what she was doing, but she seemed to be having a good time. She made a significant impact on my life. I’m very grateful to have spent so much time with her.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

Currently, I’m working on projects where we’re helping to create immersive gaming spaces in esports utilizing LG’s Direct View LED technology (DVLED) and UltraGear gaming products. Colleges and high schools around the country are starting to see the educational and practical benefits of esports on their campuses. Just like traditional sports, gamers need a modern facility to play in. Players feed off the crowd’s hype the same way that the football team needs that crowd sound. And if schools can provide a futuristic atmosphere where the players and fans are excited to be in the space, it can take their gameplay to the next level. It’s also a fantastic recruitment tool for colleges and universities when building these ultramodern facilities for their students. Since top notch players are attracted to a school’s facility and the type of equipment they utilize, it’s important for schools not to glaze past this need for their students.

We’re also working with The Ultimate Gaming Championship (UGC) on what we call the Battle Academy. It’s a tournament broadcasted on Twitch through UGC’s channel for Colleges and High Schools around the country, with ESPORTS programs, to play each other on an excellent tech platform. In addition, we’re providing scholarships and esports equipment to the winning teams in each tournament.

What would you tell a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

I think a lot of my success has been luck. The most significant piece of advice I could sincerely give is not to be shy, don’t be afraid to connect with others. Establishing solid and meaningful relationships with people is critical. The stronger your network is, the stronger you’ll be professionally. It doesn’t have to be a vast network; it’s more important to have an intimate network with people you look up to, trust and have a common interest.

Also try to surround yourself with people who have different skill sets, contrarian viewpoints, and opinions than you. It sometimes comes in handy when you have people around you that approach the world differently and in turn, that reliable and robust network will create new opportunities for you, and that’s where the luck comes in. Find people with who are on the same journey in life and that you interact well with. You’ll find cohesiveness and create positive, supportive, and authentic relationships. I believe that’s where a solid foundation for achieving success begins.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

One of the missions I’ve set personally with my work in esports is to try and close the digital divide. Be able to bring kids who maybe are on the fringes and may not be socially accepted in other traditional spaces, and are now finding a place for success. We see a lot of kids from various walks of life getting involved in this sport. They are finding an immense amount of respect and understanding from others and they aren’t being dismissed anymore. It’s extremely rewarding to be a part of such a positive and safe ecosystem like scholastic esports.

Furthermore, I often speak to people in large groups, including universities and other big organizations, about how important esports is as a community factor. The decisions those people make at large organizations affect kids down the line who need an outlet to grow that they traditionally probably wouldn’t have. That has been very rewarding for me as well.

The truth is that none of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person that made a profound difference in your life to whom you are grateful? Can you share a story?

I’d have to say my grandmother. She taught me that it’s more about your journey than your goals. Don’t take shortcuts or go for the easy answer. She would tell me that your goal isn’t your destination; you have to believe there’s no end, it’s all in the journey. She taught me to embrace failure more readily than others, to be flexible, and more open to the “how’s” because their ultimate goal is not about upholding their title, income, reputation, stature or power, but about new ways to help and share what they know.

Many of our readers may be familiar with gaming, but they haven’t been exposed to the culture of professional gaming. What does the eSports lifestyle look like? What is life like for a professional gamer?

We are seeing a transformation of lifestyle since the scholastic space is adopting esports. However, in esports as an industry, many amateur competitors have to quit school to focus their energy on competing at the highest level. The typical path to pro is signing up for competitions and showcasing your skill, streaming or live for solo or team players. In the process of making it to the pros, most competitors have multiple roster changes. We now have established professional esports organizations backed by significant sports franchises that sign multiple game genres under one banner.

Professional gamers are expected to practice to amplify skills, produce content, market themselves/team, and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Many pro gamers are avid gym-goers and practice meditation or mental health strategies to give them an extra edge. A professional gamer can make $80,000/year, and some are so successful that they can earn more than $1,000,000/year across competitions and content.

Esports was built on gamers attending live LAN (local area network) events and community and most have met their best friends through competitive gaming. Esports professionals often live that perfect blend of influencer and pro sports lifestyle — the team Faze Clan has a professional call of duty team and some of the top content creators in the industry. Once a gamer becomes professional, there is a lot of pressure to interact with 100s of thousands of fans, have the Twitch chat love or hate you, and maintain a good team synergy to help lead your squad to win.

What are the unique opportunities that pro gamers have?

Pro gamers often get the opportunity to travel around the world and meet some of the top influencers, even outside the industry. For example, someone like Ninja got to play Fortnite with Drake or other traditional pro sports influencers. Similar to traditional sports, pro gamers also get to interact with top brands.

What are the unique challenges that pro gamers face?

There are several challenges facing pro gamers, including a shorter window in which they can compete. While the age range of pro gamers can be anywhere from 16 years old to 31, many cannot maintain high-level play past the age of 25, the average age of a pro gamer. Making sure they become financially stable or have another plan once they can no longer compete is crucial for long-term quality of life for pro gamers.

It’s also important to note that game titles and settings change rapidly. One year the explosive title is Halo, the next is Fortnite, Rocket League, and so on. So the question is, can a pro gamer transfer their skill from one game to another? This is often a challenge, but there are unique cases of success — for example, Ninja moved from Halo to Fortnite. Because the climate changes so quickly, the income of a professional gamer can be dictated by game popularity and interest. If you are the best at a game no one is watching or playing, that doesn’t do much for your financial future.

Additionally, because of their fame and popularity, many pro gamers have concerns around privacy and are cautious about how much their fans know about them, including address and family information.

How is professional gaming similar to traditional athletics? Can you explain with a story or an example?

I think the first comparison is the origin. Traditional athletics were founded by a community of interested enthusiasts. Once the community and sport became popular enough, opportunities to monetize created professional sports career pathways. We see this similar model in esports as it was founded by gaming communities, not the game developers. While the titles are created by game developers, the community made them competitive. We now see game developers tweaking their titles to fit an esports model, increase competitive integrity and make a better viewership experience, spectator mode, and more.

In addition to origins, professional gamers experience similar stress levels to athletes playing traditional sports. Pro games must take care of their mental and physical health to reach higher skill brackets. It takes a lot of practice, which means more screen time. Pro gamers have been tested with the same equipment as conventional sports professionals, with the results showcasing the mental stress gamers undergo can be equally taxing as that of physical strain in sports. Athletes must always strive to better their craft/skill through working out, mental health and diet. This all ensures they compete at the highest level possible for them physically. Pro gamers have the same situation, and the ones that put it all together reach the top.

How is it different? Can you explain with a story or example?

Professional gaming is different to traditional sports because it exists on a digital platform. Traditional athletics require a physical space, everyone to be in the same area, and physical actions to win. Additionally, since the average age of a pro gamer is 25, players must start much earlier, around middle school age, to have a successful career in esports. Starting out young and establishing a foundation early can lead to a fulfilled professional career.

With esports, the competition environment is much more significant because people can compete from anywhere in the world. While an esports competitor doesn’t undergo the same physical stress as a traditional sports competitor, pro gamers do experience mental taxation, and must have excellent hand-eye coordination during games.

With traditional sports, young people get recruited by talent scouts who work for professional teams. Is it similar with eSports?

We’re slowly seeing more talent scouts recruiting players, but the timeline is very different for esports since the age for peak performance is much younger than traditional sports and the lifespan of competition is shorter.

Most traditional sports athletes have the process of high school, college, being recruited by a talent scout, and eventually going pro. With gaming, a high school student could be the best Fortnite player in the world, and one was last year. Additionally, the average competition lifespan of a pro gamer is 4–5 years compared to traditional sports of 10+ years. These differences might explain why the recruitment model used for traditional sports may not work as well for esports, unless recruiting talent begins in middle school.

If a young person reading this wants to become a professional, paid gamer on an eSports team, where do they start? What are the steps they need to take to get picked up by a team?

There are many resources out there, but one of my favorite places to start is with The Ultimate Gaming Championship (UGC). Their platform allows gamers to sign up, track their stats, compete with diverse rosters, and schedule practices/scrimmages. All of this builds skill to eventually get good enough to start streaming or competing in online seasons/tournaments to get recognized. Now colleges are beginning to recruit high school talent using the UGC platform.

The best advice I can give a young player is to find a relevant game that you find fun, maybe talk to someone in the esports space that has been doing it for a while, identify your strengths in the game, network with others, and maintain a healthy gaming/life balance. Opportunities to have your school start an esports program will help gain that traction, and if your skill is at a caliber to compete at a higher/pro-level, you can get picked up quickly.

Remember, that in addition to playing, esports offers various career pathways similar to traditional sports. Not everyone is a pro-player, there are professionals in game designing, composing music, game animating, and translating. The list goes on. You may feel that everything exciting around gaming has come to pass, but that’s not true. There’s a lot of new technologies waiting to replace what’s currently driving the industry.

Can you please share “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Competitive nature. Video gaming and esports are completely different. Many people enjoy playing video games, but may not want to compete. You have to be competitive and like to win in order to have a career in esports. UGC often has participants that enjoy traditional sports competitions too.

Determination. It will take a grind to get noticed and network with professionals on a playing career path. Even a player like Ninja had been competing and streaming for 5+ years before he finally broke through.

Awareness. You have to be aware of your strengths and weaknesses. Understanding what game genre is the best fit for you and what player role you can have on your team. Each game has its specific functions for the team and you have to find your place.

Networking and communication. You will need to market yourself, work with others, and network to find teams to play on or against. This will lead you to an opportunity to compete on amateur and pro rosters to create a breakthrough in the competitive gaming space. You will also need to communicate and run strategies with your teammates. There is no “I” in team. If you are targeting a solo title, you will need to set up competitive scrimmages and practice with people in your skill level to improve.

Skill/strategy. At the end of the day, hand-eye coordination and navigating, and quickly recalling game maps are crucial. Once your skill reaches a certain level, it will be necessary to watch every game element, including respawn times for weapons and tricks on the map. Specific meta-based awareness and what weaknesses may exist per character are vital in excelling to the best.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why?

I’ve actually met and spent the day with this person. Back in 2001, when I was in the Airforce, the USO would bring A-list celebrities to visit base and they needed a liaison for the day to show them around. I was part of a liaison team that had one of my favorite actors and comedians — Robin Williams. I had breakfast, lunch and dinner with him and got to know him throughout the day. And before he went on stage for his comedy routine, I asked him if he was nervous to speak in front of 25,000 people, and he looked at me and said, “Absolutely not. Nobody wants me to fail out there.”

That moment was extremely profound in my life and that advice really stuck with me. Now, every time I go up on stage or do a broadcast for an ESPORTS tournament, I try to remind myself of what Robin said. I just use the camera as my friend and I look at the first 2 or 3 rows and make eye contact with certain people to help me focus. Robin Williams’ advice really helped me reframe my way of thinking about public speaking. Your confidence should come from yourself internally, knowing that those around you don’t want you to do poorly.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can follow me on LinkedIn and watch some of our broadcasts on Twitch @ https://www.twitch.tv/ugc/videos. Readers can also find events and ways to participate in the Battle Academy competitions here. And to learn more about LG technologies, please visit LGSolutions.com.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success in your great work!