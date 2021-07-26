Wendy Jestings of My Wealth Wisdom: “Choosing Passion over Success”

Choosing Passion over Success — My ability to engage with clients and help create massive transformations in their lives won accolades from clients, colleagues, and management. My efforts and results were rewarded with promotions, awards, and leadership opportunities. What those early leadership positions did for me was far more profound than offering a fancy title and remuneration. They ignited my true passion.

As a part of our series about “Women Leading The Finance Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Wendy Jestings, CEO and Founder of My Wealth Wisdom.

Over the last two decades, Wendy Jestings, CLTC, CLF, has made it her life’s mission to break down barriers standing in the way of others’ personal, professional, and financial success. Whether it is helping seasoned advisors reach new career heights, mapping out a career path to success for those new in the business, or motivating career changers to draw on their own internal professional talents, Wendy has made it her business to help others succeed. As a pioneering sales and business executive, with an impressive list of industry accomplishments, she has shattered glass ceilings and has broken records regardless of gender.

For nearly twenty years, Wendy has helped attract top talent while fully transforming organizations. Early in her career, she assisted business owners, doctors, dentists, attorneys, and many other professionals and executives supporting seasoned advisors to achieve their financial goals. Today, as CEO of My Wealth Wisdom, a financial Services Practice as well as a National business and strategy coach, Wendy spends her days helping other business professionals build multiple seven and eight-figure empires. She is on a mission to impact and change the lives of others. Wendy spends most of her days helping others unleash their own potential and break through personal and professional barriers to live a life of purpose and significance on their own terms.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance field?

When I was pursuing a career in finance, I was thrilled to receive an invitation to meet with a key decision maker at a firm where I had already interviewed three times. I was convinced that the career and that firm were an excellent fit for me.

I was right about the career, but not the firm.

What should have been a fourth interview leading to an offer turned out to be nothing more than an older man giving misguided career advice. I sensed his pity and could read his intentions. He thought that he could give me the inspiration and guidance to get on what he thought was the right track for me. He cautioned me that a career in finance would be too complicated because I would have to figure out how to also take care of my kids. He believed I had another strike against me; he didn’t think I had the financial foundation needed to launch a successful practice. He thought that I would be better off returning to a job in education for the flexibility in scheduling it offered.

I will never forget how sad, disappointed, and angry I felt. He judged me because I was a single mom who had not yet achieved financial stability. Even more disappointing, he judged my talents without getting to know me.

Rather than give power to his presumptions, I held my head high. The experience inspired me to create my own opportunities and to find a firm willing to invest in my potential.

Within two weeks, I was offered a position to join a local financial organization. I found a true partner and a firm willing to invest in me, and the rest is history.

I share this story with you to demonstrate why you must set the bar high for yourself and walk right on by those who ignore your abilities and potential.

Through a combination of empathetic listening, creative problem-solving, and a willingness to share the poignant stories of my personal journey, I help others take practical steps to overcome challenges standing in their way. I’ve faced life circumstances which would bring most to their knees. I’ve endured a tumultuous divorce, a life-threatening injury, self-sabotage, body image and weight challenges, changing careers, and helping immediate family members through alcoholism, drug addiction, sexual abuse, and assault. Yet, I’ve persevered. And, in doing so, I discovered my true purpose in inspiring others to take massive action and by giving them the skills to live extraordinary lives. My unique ability to see the critical talents in others and provide tools to help them become the best versions of themselves has made me a sought-after leader in the overwhelmingly male-dominated financial service industry.

Life Lessons at an Early Age

Most people learn to bounce back from stressors while maturing through adulthood. Before I even reached my teen years, I developed supernormal resilience capabilities. With a stepfather who was an alcoholic, it fell on my shoulders to provide care for myself. I grew up fast, taking on adult responsibilities and becoming hypersensitive and attentive to others’ needs.

While lacking a traditional childhood, my chaotic family built strength of character. I learned to cope with constant stress and instability, how to be effective, efficient, and negotiate solutions. I also discovered I could rely on myself, work hard for what I wanted, and take action to shape my own destiny.

Creating Stability

To create stability in my life, I left home at the age of 17, got married at 19, and bought my first house shortly after. Before turning 20, I started an accredited early childhood education center, ultimately serving 56 families and employing 8 teachers. When I was 22, I had a daughter, Haley, and at 24, I had a son, Ryan.

With a family of my own, I focused on giving my children opportunities I didn’t have growing up. I raised my children, ran my business, and went to school at night. My ability to cultivate the secure and stable home environment I craved, however, was tested over the ensuing years as my relationship with my husband broke down. My children and I endured emotional abuse and long and bitter divorce and custody proceedings.

Discovering True Purpose

I realized I had made a mistake in placing my financial outcomes in my ex-husband’s hands and I became willing to hold myself accountable. So, when he lost his job and made some poor decisions with major financial consequences, I decided to become an active participant in my own life, to live in my failures, celebrate my victories, and forge my own path. Thus I embarked on a journey to rebuild my credit and unleash the power of becoming my own best advocate.

This experience inspired me to pursue a long and rewarding career providing financial education and helping others take control over their financial decisions.

Choosing Passion over Success

My ability to engage with clients and help create massive transformations in their lives won accolades from clients, colleagues, and management. My efforts and results were rewarded with promotions, awards, and leadership opportunities. What those early leadership positions did for me was far more profound than offering a fancy title and remuneration. They ignited my true passion.

I realized that helping people and seeing them grow and live their best lives provided me with the greatest reward possible. I decided to listen to the desire in my heart and chase my passions rather than the elusive concept of success. I now focus my time and energy on sharing my wealth wisdom with others to create massive transformation in their personal, professional, and financial lives.

Creating the Change You Need

I believe we all have the birthright to live our lives on our own terms. But, with that freedom comes responsibility. You have to be willing to own your actions, reactions, beliefs, and behaviors. You have to set the bar high for yourself, fuel the fires of your passion, and persevere during the darkest of times. You have to arm yourself with tools and embrace the mindsets that will ensure you wring every ounce of happiness from the highs, prepare yourself for your next transition, and build a reservoir of strength and healthy habits for any sadness that comes your way.

I make my clients and associates capable of creating the change they need to take charge of their impact, influence, and income. I help them identify what is in and outside of their control and decide what the best possible version of themselves looks like. Once they know what they want to achieve and the levers of which are controllable, I encourage bold actions, self-love and courage to create massive breakthroughs.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

The most compelling moment that forever altered my career was my life-changing spinal cord injury. When I experienced that, I realized that sometimes we have truly little control of what happens to us, but what we can control is our minds.

Have you ever had a moment in your life where you felt spiraling out of control? I want you to close your eyes for a minutes and picture yourself instantly waking up in the middle of a dark, unfamiliar room, not being able to see anything and only hearing faint noises and beeping sounds in the distance. You are strapped to a hospital bed and you are disoriented, feeling lifeless and like you are a million miles away from your body.

Picture yourself ferociously working to wake up, because in your mind, if you fall asleep, you might not.

The sun finally rises a little after 5 AM and the faint light which seeps in through the blinds makes you realize you’re in the hospital.

That evening was one of the longest evenings of my life. After I suffered a life-impacting spinal cord injury and broke three vertebrae in my neck, I chose to live.

This was my wake-up call. I wondered, do I have enough savings to be able to focus on my recovery and to support my family?

Would my family be taken care of if I passed away?

I learned that as successful women, it has never been more imperative to know the importance of taking back your time and focusing it on what matters to you.

You may be asking how this story relates to my career. After years of helping clients build their own dreams, new beginnings, and to secure their own financial future, I was experiencing a life-altering, almost career-ending event.

I wanted to share with you my personal journey of recovery as this story could have ended very differently.

That is why I wanted to share this with you. That is why I think it’s so important to make sure that you have a solid foundation when it comes to your own financial planning. I never thought in a million years that I would be the recipient of my own services and planning, and yet, by using the same skills I taught others, I learned to heal from this experience.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Over the past few years, I have been building two new businesses that go along with my two decades of experience in the financial services industry. I went on a mission with my company, The Business Accelerator. In that role and also as a Financial Professional and Keynote Speaker, I help business professionals break through those barriers to live a purposeful and significant life.

Wealth Wisdom is a family of companies that collaborate collectively to service Wealth Management professionals, Financial Advisors and Insurance Professionals. In its entirety, it consists of coaching, strategic development, team building, masterclasses, and Advisor systems. Its subscription library, keynote addresses, investment, and insurance client service tools are game changing.

We also have a separate business division that specializes in working with CEOs, Executives, Solopreneurs and Business Owners who are dedicated to serving their changing business needs.

We are passionate about serving others and maximizing your two biggest assets: Your time and your energy.

When my team and I aren’t on the road meeting with executive teams, you can find us building tools and Masterclasses to better serve you and your ever-growing business needs. I’m a mom of three beautiful aspiring children. I’m also a loving wife with a kind and fulfilling marriage. As partners we believe in living every day like it’s your own vacation.

I’m passionate about helping people ascend to the next level quicker than it would have taken them on their own. I challenge people to accept progress over perfection. True learning and growth happen from life experience, how we react to things, and our decision making.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We’re unique because we’re qualified to help you fight for your own business journey goals. Why? My hands-on experience and almost two decades of leadership running an organization of financial advisors while having my own private practice makes me uniquely qualified to help others build their own financial practice businesses.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Wall Street and Finance used to be an “all white boys club”. This has changed a lot recently. In your opinion, what caused this change?

This is a very important subject for me as a coach, financial professional, and managing partner in the financial industry. Before going independent with My Wealth Wisdom, I worked with two large top ten companies. In both of them, I excelled and rose through the chairs to run an agency in one of the three largest metro markets in the United States. All my peers were other Managing Partners; in fact, there were only 3 women out of more than 85 men in the same role and diversity was lacking.

Yet, I believed I had the competitive advantage as a female managing partner as a general agent because I understood as a woman what it was like to raise a young family and still manage a demanding career. Women in financial services have to overcome so many more hurdles than our male counterparts. We have to prove we have the goods, the brains and bring just as much value, knowledge and education to the table as our male counterparts. We have to advocate for ourselves, be taken seriously, and fight for awards we deserve. Worse, when we earn recognition and awards, often people assume we’re just the spouse instead of the honoree.

In my 20 years, I had to be one of the boys to fit in, to enjoy the cigar clubs and golf outings to feel part of something. Sometimes, bringing up a position we feel strongly about, we can often be called stubborn or inflexible, but if our counterparts bring it up, it’s written off as just him holding his ground which ends up earning respect.

Of course, despite the progress, we still have a lot more work to do to achieve parity. According to this report in CNBC, less than 17 percent of senior positions in investment banks are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support this movement going forward?

Great question. It’s simple:

Give us the same opportunity to interview and spread the same shares of knowledge, talent, and intellectual capital.

Hire us not because we are women, but instead because we bring transformational value to the table and additional perspective that can increase growth, culture, and more diverse leadership.

We need to change the stigma that you have to give away your entire life to hold a career in a senior leadership position. That makes it less attractive to women who also want to raise a family. It’s not only a man’s role. We need to rewrite this story and share positive experiences with other young women.

Let’s now turn to a slightly new topic. According to this report in Fortune, nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic test of financial literacy. In your opinion or experience what is the cause of these unfortunate numbers? If you had the power to make a change, what 3 things would you recommend to improve these numbers?

Teach Financial Literacy in High School. Make it a requirement like algebra, geometry, and trigonometry.

Empower people to build their own passive income and not just rely on their jobs for their only source of income. It’s common after High School or College to accept the first position offered. Often, we stay in them far too long. Learn the value of your own intellectual capital. As a result, you won’t become fully reliant on one company or corporations.

Share stories and examples of successfully taking control after debt. Encourage the power of saving instead of overspending.

We are not offering enough examples of negative financial experiences early enough in one’s young adult life. We end up with student loans debt, credit card debt, mortgages and have very little education around how to pay off the indebtedness. We need to teach the power of compound interest, growth, and saving to pay cash for things early on in a young adult’s life.

You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your child about 5 non intuitive things one should do to become more financially literate, what would you say? Can you please give a story or example for each.

I would teach that not all debt is bad. One example of good debt is having a low interest mortgage. Instead of rushing to pay it off sooner, let your money work for you in other ways.

Pay cash for everything instead of being tempted to charge and pay later, unless you are able to pay in full at the end of each month.

Always have a 3–6 month emergency fund for expenses that allows you to be ready in the event of something unplanned.

Cash is king.

Always have a career. Plan to not be totally reliant on any one company or organization. Keep in mind that there will be industry disruption ahead. Make sure that you are gaining life and career skills now that will prepare you for future opportunities (in case you need a plan B).

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am incredibly grateful for my grandfather Kenneth Barnes. Growing up having the opportunities to spend all my summers as a young child with him helped shape me into the woman I am today. I watched him get up before the sun, and work a whole day, when most of us would only work from 9–5. He ran a business and managed a farm at the same time. He didn’t treat me like I was “only a woman”; he treated me like a person. He gave me my perseverance, courageousness, and taught me to not be afraid to go after what I want.

My grandfather taught me it isn’t just hard work that makes us successful. Rather, it is hard work plus making smart business decisions, which can sometimes be unpopular. He taught me that when life throws us adversity, take personal responsibility and move on after falling forward. Life is not about what happens to us; it’s about how we react to it. A positive mindset makes a substantial difference. I am forever my grandfather’s granddaughter and have so much appreciation and gratitude for the lessons he has instilled in me years after his passing.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You’re not here to compete with them, you’re only here to compete with what you were born capable of.”- Jamie Kern Lima

“In business, I believe your two biggest assets are Your Time & Your Energy.” — Wendy Jestings

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can lead to.

The movement I would choose is for women to raise each other up, rather than compete with one another. In our hearts, many of us want to help other women. Yet, because so few of us make it to the top of our industry, some women treat each other as competition. Instead we should come together and reach across every aisle that’s out there.

When we all rise to the top, together, we are stronger as one collective group than any one of us could ever be on our own.

Thank you for the time you spent on this interview. We wish you only continued success.

