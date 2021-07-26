Stephen Ellis of Pipeline: “Be Open to different perspectives ”

Be Open to different perspectives — We’re all a product of our unique experiences. Just because you don’t agree or understand something, doesn’t mean it isn’t valid. I used to think putting in as many hours as possible was the fastest path to success.

The eSports market size is now more than a billion dollars. Teens and even children as young as 6 can now earn hundreds of thousands of dollars competing in eSports. What does one have to do to succeed as a player in eSports? What are the challenges and opportunities that pro gamers face? What does the eSports lifestyle look like? How is it similar to traditional athletics, and how is it different?

In this interview series, called 5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports, we are interviewing professional gamers, eSports coaches, esports tournament organizers, and executives from gaming companies who share lessons from their experience about the “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports.”

As part of this series, we had the pleasure to interview Stephen Ellis.

Stephen is the CEO and Co Founder of Pipeline, a platform dedicated to supporting creators turn their passion into a career. Prior to Pipeline, Stephen worked at Facebook where he led their entry into live game streaming and reignited the moment for gaming internally at Facebook. Before his time at Facebook, Stephen aka Snoopeh was a professional gamer in League of Legends where he competed in over 40 countries over 4 years. In 2012, his team reached 3rd in the World Championships. He was able to turn his passion into a career and is excited by the opportunity with Pipeline to help thousands of others do the same.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

Absolutely, thanks for having me! I’m a small town kid from Scotland in the UK. I grew up part of a working class family. My parents both worked two jobs to keep a roof over their heads and raise a family. I’m the middle child between two sisters. My dad was a tech-enthusiast who loved tinkering with computers which rubbed off on me as I built my first computer when I was 9 years old. I dreamed of maybe one day owning my own PC store to help locals fix their computers but I never thought I’d end up where I am today!

I didn’t have many friends and was often bullied. It left me not that engaged with school. I became fascinated with gaming and internet communities. As a young teenager, I was making thousands of dollars online in various video games. I reluctantly decided to be the first in my family to pursue a university degree in computer science because I felt it was the right thing to do. When my father passed away from cancer when I was 19, I dropped out of university to go all in on my passion, League of Legends. It is one of the biggest games in the world that over 100 Million people play every month.

So began the journey of being a professional gamer where I reached 3rd in the world championships. I traveled to over 40 countries, competed in front of millions and lived in three different continents before I retired at the age of 23.

I’m now 29, having spent a few years working at Facebook in San Francisco and now as an entrepreneur building Pipeline to support the next generation turning their passion into a career.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

I spent some time reflecting on this and I put it down to the passing of my father being a huge catalyst in my life. I decided that day that life was too short and I would pursue what I’m passionate about. That’s when I dropped out of university and went all-in. I’ve never looked back.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you first started? What lesson did you take out of that?

Hah, I’ve done so many! I remember as a young teenager my parents would turn off the internet to make sure I would actually go to bed and not be up all night playing games. I would then commando-crawl into their bedroom as quiet as I could while they were sleeping to turn the router back on. This whole process would take me about 30 minutes just to turn the internet back on.

Many years later, my parents were my biggest supporters and I think I probably could’ve saved myself some time if I just involved them in what I was passionate about much earlier!

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

I’ll cheat and choose two. “Enjoy the Journey” and “Shit Happens!”

There’s many times I’ve failed along the way, “Shit Happens” and I believe it’s important to not fixate on the destination, “Enjoy the Journey!”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

I’m most excited by what we’re building at Pipeline. I’ve been fortunate to do what I love for the last decade and I care about helping others do the same. We have the opportunity to help millions of people turn their passion into a career through content creation. We’re just getting started!

What would you tell a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

If you’re really passionate about something, be relentless about learning as much as you can about it. Learn from those who have done it before. If you don’t know what you’re excited about yet, give yourself permission to explore what it could be and don’t put so much pressure on yourself. There’s no right or wrong, it’s whatever you get excited about. Chase that, become the best at that.

It doesn’t mean you’ll become rich but there is a higher likelihood that you’ll be more fulfilled and happy.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Since my life changed so much from gaming, everything I do looks to give back in some way. From the work I was doing at Facebook, to the work I do on the Board of the Players Association to what we’re building at Pipeline. I want to help support the next generation pursuing what they’re passionate about.

The truth is that none of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person that made a profound difference in your life to whom you are grateful? Can you share a story?

We all have hardships that we face in life and the passing of my father was one of the biggest catalysts for me to grab life by two hands. I’m grateful to him for introducing me to tech at a young age and for my mum who had no idea about tech/gaming to fully embrace my decision to drop out of university and go all-in.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many of our readers may be familiar with gaming, but they haven’t been exposed to the culture of professional gaming. What does the esports lifestyle look like? What is life like for a professional gamer?

It sounds like it’s just playing video games, which might be every kid’s dream but it’s so much more. You’ve got to be one of the best in the world out of millions or hundreds of millions of players. You need to be willing to put in the work, to be critical of yourself, to be a team player and handle the spotlight of millions watching. On the days you don’t feel like showing up, you need to show up and put in the work.

What are the unique opportunities that pro gamers have?

I’ve been fortunate to travel the world several times over and meet incredible people from different cultures. It’s the best education I ever could have asked for.

What’s unique about pro gaming vs. pro sports is that through live-streaming you can see the best players in the world competing in real-time as they talk about what they’re doing. This would be the equivalent of strapping a go-pro to Lebron James during training and him providing real-time commentary.

What are the unique challenges that pro gamers face?

Given gaming is natively online — it can be really challenging to shut off from social media and ignore trolls/hate on these platforms. You want to engage to build your brand but if you have a bad/game or season, the toxicity can really hit you mentally.

How is professional gaming similar to traditional athletics? Can you explain with a story or an example?

The life of a professional gamer is akin to many other traditional sports except there’s a danger to over-training in video games as your body isn’t taxed as heavily in traditional sports. Mental fatigue is a real danger and being disciplined about training separates the good players from the great players.

In some games, you’ll be a part of a team and that requires you to keep your ego in check. You need to build trust, respect and communication with your teammates.

How is it different? Can you explain with a story or example?

I had a pretty nasty leg injury when I was born which made it really difficult for me to compete in rugby or soccer (football), the two local sports in Scotland. In gaming, this didn’t limit me from competing. It was an opportunity to channel my competitive spirit that wasn’t hindered by the surgery I had on my leg.

With traditional sports, young people get recruited by talent scouts who work for professional teams. Is it similar in esports?

Our sport is starting to build out some of that infrastructure and different games have made more progress than others. For example, League of Legends has an academy system, a collegiate system and some startups are making progress on the highschool level.

There’s also geographic rankings where you can get noticed by talent scouts. The way I got noticed is I became one of the best players on the European servers (in the Top 10) before I was even picked up by a professional team.

If a young person reading this wants to become a professional, paid gamer on an esports team,, where do they start? What are the steps they need to take to get picked up by a team?

If you want to become a pro then I would say that you should already be placing at or near the top of some of these online leaderboards in your respective game. It’s not to say it’s impossible if you’re not already but I’d use that as a good litmus test for how well you stack up against the competition.

Beyond that, it’s really about adopting a growth mindset and thinking about how you can improve. There are always opportunities to be a better player, person or team mate.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In Esports”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Discipline — Be willing to put in the work consistently. When I didn’t, things slowed down. Growth — Push yourself outside of your comfort zone. That’s where I’ve found the most growth. Grit — I’ve lost out many times. I had to be willing to get up and keep trying. Ask Questions — There’s so much I didn’t know and so much I still don’t. Be a student of life. I promise, it’s fun! Be Open to different perspectives — We’re all a product of our unique experiences. Just because you don’t agree or understand something, doesn’t mean it isn’t valid. I used to think putting in as many hours as possible was the fastest path to success.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Susan Wojcicki — as CEO of the largest content platform in the world. I’d love to learn how she and her team thinks about supporting the next generation of content creators and how a platform like Pipeline might be able to help.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow me on Twitter @snoopeh, especially if you’re interested in the content creator industry.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success in your great work!