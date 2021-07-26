Nik Froehlich of Saritasa: “Research the market for similar products or competitors”

Research the market for similar products or competitors. Make sure you are not just reinventing the wheel, or trying to make a slightly better mouse trap. When Instagram was purchased by Facebook for a billion dollars, we had many potential clients come into our offices wanting to create the “next Instagram’’. The ideas were wild! “I want to build instagram….but for Cats. You post pictures of your Cats. Don’t you love it”? There were almost an unlimited number of people that wanted to create an app that does exactly what Instagram did, but with a slight variation to fit their particular interests.

As part of my series about the “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Successful App or SaaS”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nik Froehlich.

Nik Froehlich is the Founder and CEO of Saritasa. Having started, run, and successfully expanded a construction-related service for businesses for 20 years, he always relied heavily on new technologies to create solutions and efficiencies. Combining his experience with business, his technical skills, and his vision for the future of technology, he left that company in good hands to focus on creating Saritasa, the technology consulting company of his dreams.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started in “tech” in 1983 when my high school launched a computer programming class using Apple IIe computers. That led to a purchase of my first Macintosh computer in 1984 and a pure fascination with computers and what they could do.

In 1987, I started a sidewalk repair company, and that is when I realized the real power of the computer and technology. I created a database and a CRM to run this new business. Utilizing technology, I eventually grew the company to cover over 20 branches in 9 states across the country. We operated “paperlessly” with our CRM, our internal network, faxes, and email.

From about 2000–2005, I started to help other companies leverage technology in their businesses (mostly for friends or introductions to other business owners or referrals).

In 2005 — after almost 20 years in the sidewalk services company, I sold the company and went full-time with my technology consulting and development work. That was the beginning of Saritasa.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led you to think of the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

There was no single “Aha Moment”. During the 18 years using technology to build, grow and run my sidewalk repair services company, I gained insight and skills on how to effectively utilize technology to gain a competitive advantage, be more efficient, scale (grow) more easily, and provide better services to my clients.

The “Aha Moment” was more of an “I think I see a need here” moment that resulted from helping people understand technology to help their business to designing and building solutions for them.

Here are four realizations that I came to from this “moment”:

All businesses will eventually need to utilize some form of technology to remain competitive or to remain in business.

Technology will always change and improve, and therefore anyone utilizing any form of technology will need to continually invest and “keep up” with the technology their business depends on.

Those that depend on technology for their business will always be dependent on specialists — aka smart people that are very good at technology.

Therefore: A firm that provides quality technology consulting and assistance to businesses will always be in demand, and the demand will always grow.

And this conclusion was why I wanted to be in this business.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

The biggest challenge in creating a technology consulting & development firm is bridging the gap between the “demanding business owner” (who knows very little — if anything — about technology) and the “stubborn developer” (who knows very little — if anything — about how businesses run and how they prioritize things). The two don’t speak the same language. In fact, they have completely different ideas on how almost everything should be designed or operated.

From the standpoint of the business owner, they have to trust a firm completely, but they cannot verify quality, efficiency, or even progress. The product they are paying for is mostly intangible. They are ordering a custom product, but expect an “off-the-shelf”, shrink-wrapped product.

From the standpoint of the developers, the business owners are looking for shortcuts that will cost them in the long run. The business owners expect perfection of custom solutions upon first release, and demand everything cheap, fast, and high quality. Skilled developers want to create great solutions, and not cheap, poorly designed software.

So, the hard times were navigating both viewpoints. From dealing with very angry clients to unjustified lawsuits, while at the same time, keeping developers motivated to do their best, but also understanding that they don’t need to create the Mona Lisa for every project and every customer. It’s a tough balance to achieve and it took us time to figure it out.

I never once thought about giving up though. We made significant progress in bridging the gap — to the point now that we rarely ever deal with the issues we had early on. Plus, we can identify potential misalignment in expectations very early, and take that on before problems or disputes occur.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

We have come a very long way. I’m proud to say we have many employees that are still with us from the start and have grown along with the company. Our team is strong, solid, and senior, but most importantly, passionate about what we do. The fact that we’re able to retain so many talented individuals is a success.

We rarely have issues with our clients, or even any dissatisfaction. If we do, we understand it is typically just about misalignment on the nuances of the journey of creating custom software solutions. We get rave reviews and our clients keep coming back to us with interesting projects. Thanks to our hard work, we now have a lot more projects that our developers crave: complex, innovative, and challenging projects that solve real problems. Our clients today appreciate the talents and skills our team possesses — they don’t focus on “speed & cheap” but rather appreciate and see the quality we build.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

I really can’t think of any mistakes that were funny — they were all costly or lessons learned. I guess the biggest lesson I learned was that the adage “the customer is always right” does not apply in custom software development. In the beginning, I tried to please the customer so much, but the end-product suffered as a result. Even when bending over backwards we would not meet the customer’s expectations when all was said and done.

It was a hard road, but I’ve learned that building a custom software requires mutual trust, respect, and understanding. It is a collaboration where the software development firm must understand and respect the business needs of the client, their limitations, and/or challenges. Equally, the client must trust the development firm on what must be done, and how it must be done to be a quality product.

This occasionally leads to confrontation and conflict. That’s the way of life. In those cases, it is sometimes best to not continue in an ongoing relationship.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think we stand out from many other custom software consulting & development firms because of our founding principles. We were not born out of developers wanting to create their own company. We were born out of the desire to bridge the gap between businesses and developers. We bring developers to businesses. In fact, I have very little development background or skills — I just saw how much technology can help businesses improve. Our underlying motivation is part of our mission statement, which is to “empower our clients with (the benefits of) technology”.

We also value “successes” above all. Success is not only creating great software solutions, but also meeting the expectations of our clients, and “empowering them” with technology.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I’ve found it helpful to go back to the “why” of what I’m doing. Why am I building this app? What problem am I solving? Will my life, or others’ lives, improve as a result of this project? It’s also helpful to look towards the future and allow myself to anticipate the rewards of the project. For example, building a new backend management system and then migrating years worth of client data from a legacy system is a painful, long, tedious process that no sane person would find joy in. In that case, it’s important to remember the ROI you’ll get at the end of the long road. Sometimes the reminder of “why” I’m doing something and what I have to look forward to is all I need to keep going.

Other times it’s not that simple. If that’s the case — take a break. Do something you do enjoy, and come back with a fresh head. But set goals for yourself and don’t let your “break” go on with no end in sight.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Saritasa would not have become what it is today without my partner Dmitry. He is the Chief Technical Officer. I started Saritasa alone, depending on a couple of freelancers for development in the very early days. I soon realized that I needed much more than a few freelancers — I needed a very dependable team of smart developers in order for me to provide quality services to my clients.

My search led me to Dmitry, who had recently started his own development firm and had a team of five (5) talented developers . Dmitry’s work and attention to detail stood far above all the rest that I evaluated. Far above!

So, we started working together, and soon thereafter, we merged our companies and we became partners in Saritasa. Just like that, Saritasa had an in-house development team.

As a result of his excellent technical skills, and his very high-bar for excellence, we took that initial team of 5 developers and grew it to over 125, which could only be done by many successful projects and happy clients.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Approximately how many software projects has Saritasa built over the years?

Saritasa has been involved (either built from scratch or took over work from a previous company) about 2,000 projects for about 130 clients.

From my experience, the the main steps we have seen businesses take to be successful with their app or SaaS or initiatives are the following:

They have identified a real NEED. Not some cool idea that could change the world, but a real solution to a problem. Being successful with something that is just cool is very, very difficult (and relies a lot on luck). Bringing a solution to the market that makes someone better, makes things easier to do, or improves quality is much easier to bring to market and gain customers. Have a plan on how the App or SaaS will be introduced to the intended market. This is just as important with internal app tools for companies (internal team adoption) as with external customers and clients. Do research before choosing a technology consultant / development firm. The chosen firm will have to be trusted to make the right decisions — about things that are too technical for most people to understand. In technology, often “you get what you pay for”. There really are no shortcuts. Decisions should never be made on price — rather, the capability and experience of the technology firm. They charge what they charge because it is what is needed to provide their level of services and consulting. Start “lean”. Do not try to build the “entire vision” as the first release of the App or SaaS product. Start with the basics, validate the assumptions of customer adoption, listen to the users, and continually improve and refine the product over time.

What are the different monetization models you’ve seen? What, in your opinion, appears to be the most successful way to monetize? What about the least? Are there any current monetization trends you see?

The best monetization model is the one that does not require any monetization. That means, an app (mobile or web) created by a business that makes them more efficient, or provides higher quality products or services, or allows greater growth or market penetration, pays for itself! For example: a mobile app that brings a business’s clients to them through the mobile device pays for itself if those customers would not have purchased from the business if the app did not exist.

When considering a SaaS, freemium or scaled fee models work the best. It gives the new user an inexpensive way to “test” the SaaS product to see if it works for them. If it does, they will tend to “upgrade” to high fee structures with more features, functionality or support.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful app or a SaaS? Please share a story or an example for each.

Make sure your App or SaaS really solves a problem or is needed/desired. Don’t let the “wouldn’t it be cool if…” emotion control the decision to invest. It’s not about you, or what you want / need. It’s about everyone else. For example: Would it be cool if there were VR headsets for pets? Yes! But is that solving a problem? Or addressing a need? Research the market for similar products or competitors. Make sure you are not just reinventing the wheel, or trying to make a slightly better mouse trap. When Instagram was purchased by Facebook for a billion dollars, we had many potential clients come into our offices wanting to create the “next Instagram’’. The ideas were wild! “I want to build instagram….but for Cats. You post pictures of your Cats. Don’t you love it”? There were almost an unlimited number of people that wanted to create an app that does exactly what Instagram did, but with a slight variation to fit their particular interests. Develop a business or implementation plan for the app. If a consumer app, develop a plan to promote and market the app to the masses. If a business utility app (internal), implement an adoption and training plan to get buy-in. If a SaaS, develop a complete business plan for marketing, sales, customer service, development maintenance, revenue and growth. “Build it and they will come’’ does not work! Partner / hire the best software consulting & development firm that you can find — relative to your project size, complexity and scope. You will save money in the long run, and increase your chances of success. We’ve had numerous prospective clients come to us with their App project, and after spending considerable time with us planning and defining the project, they would decide to go with “a much less expensive company / proposal”. We don’t keep count, but it has been more than a dozen times. Typically, about 2 years later, they will come back to us with very similar stories of how they have struggled with their chosen firm, how they still don’t have a working product, that they are a year past the expected completion date, and they have already paid the firm more than the original proposal amount. They ask us if we can finish the project if they get us the source code from the previous developer. Most times, we look at the code and discover that there is very little “under the hood” and nothing really usable. It is always hard to deliver that message to the client. I guess the funniest thing about this situation, is that they ask us if we can do the project for them now, but since they already spent most of their budget, if we can do it for a steep discount Plan for and budget for more than the original estimate or initial product release. There will always be opportunities to make improvements or changes if you have the funds or vary from the original scope of work. Also, plan for ongoing support and maintenance for your App so that you can adapt to your users feedback.

