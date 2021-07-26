KM Robinson: “Your perfectionism makes it about you…but what you’re creating is about them”

Your perfectionism makes it about you…but what you’re creating is about them. Start putting your audience first and your feelings will come second. People need what you’re creating and by withholding it from them because of your own personal mindset means no one in your audience can benefit from what you’re doing. Re-focusing your priorities to make it about helping other people allows you to stop focusing on how something will make you look and start focusing on using what you have to help in any way that you can.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing K.M. Robinson.

K.M. Robinson is a social media educator and speaker who helps entrepreneurs build profitable businesses through smart social media marketing where she specializes in livestreaming, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok growth. She’s been spotlighted by Facebook for her innovative work in the field, and has been appeared on CBS News nationally, NBC news nationally, Business News Daily, Writer’s Weekly, New York Comic Con, Penned Con Charleston, Penned Con St Louis, MerMagic Con, Live Con, and has partnered with companies like TikTok, Zynn, BeLive, and Logitech. She’s also a multi-time bestselling fiction author.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I started my first business at the age of fourteen and designed websites for small businesses all through high school. I went to college for Elementary Education and promptly started a photography studio upon graduation because I knew teaching wouldn’t pay my bills. I very quickly ended up teaching photography to entrepreneurs to help market their businesses, which immediately turned into social media strategy and launched both my marketing education/speaking career and my author career.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“A rising tide raises all ships,” is my favorite life lesson quote. I don’t gatekeep in my business — I see it as my job to help as many people grow as possible. When I help others grow, I can grow too! For example, as a bestselling fiction author, I support and talk about other authors’ books, particularly in the genres I write. Some see this as me helping “the competition” and taking away from my own sales, but instead, it’s helping more readers to love the genres in which I write — a larger fandom will drive up the demand for my type of books. By helping other authors succeed, I help myself succeed. In my social media marketing education business, I help other entrepreneurs make money — I tell them everything I can to help grow their businesses. By educating other business owners, we can collectively educate potential clients to treat us better, pay us better, etc. Working together in any business is essential for the collective growth of everyone — we’re not competitors, we’re co-workers…even if we run different types of businesses!

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Amy Porterfield’s podcast has given me so much insight into the online business industry. She’s a powerhouse of an entrepreneur and has given me so much valuable education and insight on my own businesses. Likewise, anything from Jasmine Star or Sue Bryce — they’ve changed the course of all of my businesses over the years!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1.) I’m extremely self-disciplined — I’ve always been able to drive myself forward in taking action. I don’t rely on accountability partners. I don’t need oversight to force me to take action in my businesses. I’m really good at getting things done and done quickly.

I set specific goals for every month and then break them down on a weekly and daily basis. I always space things out to give myself enough time to get everything done, and in most cases, I have everything handled hours, days, or even weeks before the overall deadline because my goals are to get it done in an efficient way.

2.) I’m highly productive — I do the work of about four people in one of my normal days. I run multiple businesses entirely on my own and still get everything done. I know how to hustle!

It takes most authors several months to write a full-length novel — I can get it done in 9.5 days with only a handful of typos when I send it to my editor. I’ve also created full courses or launched new divisions of my business within days of conceiving the idea for it. I accomplish a lot in a very short amount of time, which frees up my time to do other projects.

3.) I’m very good at content creation, identifying what makes good content, and diversifying single pieces of content into a week or weeks’ worth of content for multiple platforms.

I was talking to my sister not long ago and she was thinking of starting a platform for herself but was struggling to come up with content ideas…I immediately listed off two month’s worth of content on the spot without any further investigation into the niche because I could so easily see what content would help her grow quickly even in an industry that wasn’t mine.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

Perfectionism is when someone feels the project they’re working on or creating must be flawless before it’s seen by the public.

A perfectionist wants to put their best foot forward, but this usually means what they’re trying to create or accomplish will never come to fruition because it never meets up to their standards which are constantly being raised as they bring their project to new levels.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Wanting perfection in what is being created is helpful in that the content will be well done. It’s not going to be sloppy, it certainly won’t be an after-thought, and it will show that great effort went into its creation. While perfectionists have to learn to let go at a certain point so what they’re working on can make it out into the world, they’re going to make sure it’s the best they can do at the given time, so even if it’s not perfect in their eyes, it’s extremely high-level.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Perfectionism often leads to inaction. If something isn’t the best it can be in the creator’s eyes, it stops that person in their tracks, and things never get accomplished. It’s an unending circle of never being able to reach an unattainable goal — even if that original standard is met, the creator will continue to find ways to ask it to be better and will constantly raise the standard. When that standard isn’t met, it means they can’t move forward with putting it out into the world.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Creators often see their creations as a reflection or even an extension of themselves. Naturally, they want it to be the highest quality level possible so it looks good for them when people see it and connect it back to them. This means they’ll set a goal in mind and have standards a project must meet before it can be seen. We all know perfection doesn’t exist and is subjective to each individual person, so even as they continue to level up what they’re creating, they’re going to also move that bar higher, making it impossible to reach. This can make the creator frustrated to the point of walking away entirely, seeing it as not being good enough.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?”

Shifting your mindset from “it has to be perfect” to “it has to be the best I can do right now” is essential. As creators, we’ll continue to demand a higher standard of ourselves each time we reach a new level with our creations, but this blocks us from being able to release our projects to the public because we feel it’s not ready yet. If we don’t put our projects out in the world, no one will have access to them, and they can’t benefit from it in any way. Withholding that from the people who need it does a disservice to our followers — we could be helping people now, but instead, we choose to help people years from now…or possibly never. Changing our mindset to doing the best that we can do right now with the tools, resources, and skills we have in the moment allows us to give what we can to our followers and help people now rather than keeping our projects to ourselves where they do no good. Your perfectionism makes it about you…but what you’re creating is about them. Start putting your audience first and your feelings will come second. People need what you’re creating and by withholding it from them because of your own personal mindset means no one in your audience can benefit from what you’re doing. Re-focusing your priorities to make it about helping other people allows you to stop focusing on how something will make you look and start focusing on using what you have to help in any way that you can. You don’t know how to make it better until you’ve done it. If you don’t have something to put out into the world, you can’t tell what about it actually needs to be fixed up. If it’s hidden away, you’ll be stuck in an endless circle of never knowing how to improve your work to get it to the level you want it to be at. Putting your project out in the world allows you to get real-world feedback. It’s entirely possible you don’t know what’s going to benefit the people you’re creating for and once they engage with it and interact with you, you can learn how to tweak it to be the perfect fit for your audience. It’s okay to have some things in your life or business that are “great” rather than “amazing” — it’s a benchmark that helps highlight the things that are better. If you don’t have those benchmarks, people won’t be able to see what you really shine at. Save the extra hard work for the extra important projects. Do really great work for the rest of them and save your hardest effort for the most impactful creations. You cannot grade your own work — you’re too close to it. You need a fresh set of eyes to critique what you’re creating because you can’t see the obvious flaws and are focused on things that aren’t actually flaws. As an author, I can’t edit my own books — even when I self-edit, I miss a lot because I’m so close to the project. There are blind spots. I focus on nit-picking areas I know were problematic for me. I glance over things I wouldn’t miss if someone else had done them. That’s why I have someone else look over my projects for me with an impartial, critical eye — they’re able to see things because they’re distanced from them while I’m too close to pull back and get an unbiased view. The same goes for any type of project.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Right in this current moment, we’re seeing a huge shift on social media and in marketing to video and livestream content. I’m actively working to help people overcome their fear of technology, the way they look and feel on camera, and their uncertainty about the type of content to put out in the world because we need to be actively present on social to grow our businesses and relationships with the people in our lives. I don’t want to see anyone held back because of limiting beliefs that they aren’t good-looking enough, they can’t handle simple technology, it costs money to do video work, or that they have nothing to say. My movement is to prepare them for the next steps of social media and cheerlead people until they’re comfortable in the world of video and livestream production so that they can dramatically grow their platforms and amplify their voices to make a difference in their worlds.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to have lunch with Jasmine Star. Her business skills are absolutely incredible, and our journeys have been very similar. I love her high-energy style, and her no-excuses drive has really opened the doors for me to take steps forward for my specific audience without worrying about how others perceive me if they aren’t my ideal audience. One of her most commonly used lines is “I don’t talk fast, you listen slow,” and as someone who is also a fast talker and action taker, it’s given me permission to bring my personality into my videos and livestreams without worrying about the occasional critical comment on my energy level.

How can our readers follow you online?

Social media growth and education:

www.kmrobinson.com

www.livestreamactionplan.com

www.youtube.com/kmrobinson

Fiction Books:

www.kmrobinsonbooks.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!