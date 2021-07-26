Jenna Riemersma: “Your perfectionism is not all of who you are”

Your perfectionism is not all of who you are. You are a unique, multidimensional human being and “perfectionism” is just one of many parts of your unique personality. You may also have playful parts, mathematical parts, and humorous parts than make up the whole of who you are. Notice the difference you feel inside between “being a perfectionist” vs. having “one part that tries to help you by doing things perfectly.” Which statement holds the most hope and self-compassion?

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jenna Riemersma.

Jenna is a Harvard-trained, licensed clinical therapist, #1 best-selling author of Altogether You, and international mental fitness consultant and speaker. As the founder and director of the Atlanta Center for Relational Healing, she has pioneered a simple 3-step approach called Move TowardTM that synthesizes cutting-edge neuroscience, clinical, and mindfulness traditions. By simplifying complex models of healing, she helps people struggling with unwanted feelings and behaviors find lasting relief.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Jenna! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Of course! My childhood is what makes my perfectionism make sense. I grew up in a loving, privileged home, but was an only child in a military family that moved frequently, so my “normal” was being alone and on the outside looking in. I was in environments with impossibly high standards, so I internalized a belief that I would only be “enough” (and therefore, loved) if I was “the best.” And an enmeshed primary relationship taught me that I needed to caretake other people’s feelings, needs, and opinions to be ok, which meant that my needs and feelings had to be abandoned.

So, although I grew up traveling all over the world, learning in the best academic environments, surrounded with love and care, those core inner messages that “I don’t fit in,” “I’m only worthy of love if I’m the best,” and “my feelings and needs don’t matter,” were fertile soil out of which a part of me took on the job of perfectionism to try to gain love and connection.

Of course, degrees, titles and leadership roles didn’t make me feel like “enough” or help me gain acceptance and love. The exterior trappings often intimidated people and made connection and relationship harder. Being a real, authentic, flawed human being is what creates love, connection, and a successful life. This, of course, is the complete opposite of perfectionism!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Absolutely! And I believe it will change your life the way it has changed mine:

“All Parts Welcome”

I first heard this phrase from Dr. Richard Schwartz, creator of the Internal Family Systems (IFS) model, and it has brought radical compassion to the way I see myself and others. “All Parts Welcome” means that we all have many different parts, or aspects, of our personalities, and that all these parts of us are fundamentally good, even if they’ve gotten stuck doing or feeling some things that aren’t very good (like striving for perfection).

I used to see my struggles as “bad” and tried to disown them, overcome them, or make them go away. Of course, moving against or away from parts of myself only made them stronger and made me feel more shame that I couldn’t “get rid of” them. “All Parts Welcome” taught me to do the reverse — to move toward all parts of me with compassion, and to be curious about where they first learned how to feel what they were feeling or learned to help me in the way they were trying to help.

Turns out, moving toward our struggles is the most effective way to help them change, and it is the absolute opposite of everything our culture teaches us to do. A key reason rates of anxiety, depression, and violence are skyrocketing is because our most common strategies to help, actually make our struggles worse.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I love the movie The Ultimate Gift. It tells the story of an affluent, shallow young man who is transformed into a compassionate, visionary philanthropist through some unwanted lessons in suffering, selfless relationship, and some good old fashioned hard work. I promise you won’t be able to watch it without an overflowing sense of the goodness of the human spirit.

I love this movie for how brilliantly it reflects the deep beauty at the core of every human being, as well as the true meaning of “success:” relationships, impact, and compassion.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Authentic. I’m an imperfect, authentic leader, which gives others permission to be imperfect and authentic as well. I’ve learned to ask for help, to get my own coach, and maintain my own ongoing therapy. Team cohesion, visionary planning, and critical thinking are much more effective when everyone in the room has permission to be real, be honest when they don’t know the answers, and to ask for help. Curious. I’ve found that problems begin to dissolve when we view them with curiosity rather than frustration. The question “What makes this person’s behavior make sense?” has given me the awareness and compassion that earns the right to lead others. Generative. My hope is that when people’s paths cross with mine, their lives are better for it. I hope to be more than an encouragement to others, but to see in them what they can’t yet see in themselves, to illuminate their own intrinsic worth, and to inspire them to connect with their deep, authentic self.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

Gladly!

The term “perfectionist” is a bit reductionistic. It assumes that we as complex, multifaceted people, are just one, singular thing. We then overidentify with the feeling or behavior of just one part of us and believe that it is all of who we are. We hear this in all-or-nothing language like “I am a perfectionist,” “I am an alcoholic,” or “I am anxious.” When we think singularly, our identity is constrained, and we tend to feel hopeless about our ability to change.

In reality, we humans are far too complex to distill into one singular quality. I am much more than just the part of me that is perfectionistic, and so are you. We “perfectionists” are multidimensional human beings who have had experience in life that created negative feelings (shame, worthlessness, rejection) and a part of us took on the role of doing things perfectly to help us avoid those feelings. It’s a good part of us that is trying to help, that has gotten stuck in a bad role. That simple, profound awareness gives us a compassionate understanding of perfectionism, and every other human struggle as well.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

It is important to recognize that there is a big difference between doing things well and believing we must do things perfectly. The outward behavior might be identical, but the difference is what’s driving it, and what happens when it doesn’t work. “Perfectionism” is urgently trying to prevent shame. A healthy work ethic is not.

For example, Chantel might check her presentation for work very carefully before turning it in. If the careful checking is simply a reflection of a healthy desire to do her work well and an error gets through, she will make the correction, apologize, learn from the mistake and move on. If, on the other hand, the careful checking is a part that is trying to do things perfectly to help her avoid feeling less-than (i.e. “perfectionism”) and an error gets through, she will become flooded with shame, may become deeply self-critical, overly apologetic, and perseverate excessively on the mistake. She may experience catastrophic thinking that tells her “I am a mistake” rather than “I made a mistake.”

There is obvious benefit in a healthy desire to do things well. It reflects conscientiousness, is respectful of the environments and people around us, and produces generally positive results.

“Perfectionism” on the other hand, is driven by the desire to avoid negative feelings, is urgent and demanding, and is laced with strong tones of self-criticism, even when the task is accomplished with perfection. While it does help us do things with a high degree of excellence, it comes at a significant internal cost.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

The dilemma for any of our parts that get stuck in a role trying to prevent pain is that it works in the short term and makes it worse in the long term.

Perfectionist parts help us do it “perfectly” to gain approval and avoid failing in the short run. Unfortunately, in the long run, others come to expect perfection from us which we can’t indefinitely maintain, and this leads to heightened feelings of failure when we do things at a normal level of competence. To make matters worse, we come to expect perfection from ourselves and when we inevitably do make a mistake, we become flooded with shame.

All parts that try to help us avoid pain have the same challenge. For example:

People pleasing parts make our desire for approval and connection feel better in the short run, but leave us taken advantage of and unappreciated in the long run.

Parts that procrastinate help us avoid stress in the short run, and vastly compound it in the long run.

Eating parts help our stress, self-loathing, or loneliness feel better in the short run, and leave us with more self-loathing, stress, and rejection in the long run.

You get the idea.

The problem is that “perfectionism” (and every pain-avoidance strategy) does work for a little while, which is why we repeat it. But over time it makes the very pain it is trying to help us avoid, much worse.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Extreme parts like “perfectionism” polarize with other extreme parts (like “procrastination”). They are both trying to help us avoid pain, but they are doing it in opposite ways, and they wind up at war with each other. The stronger one gets, the stronger the other must become. So, we who have perfectionist parts often pendulum between the extremes of working obsessively to produce perfection, feeling overwhelmed and stressed, and then going to the other extreme of avoiding tasks, doing a shoddy job, or throwing in the towel altogether and quitting.

As I mentioned before, our typical “solution” to this common problem is to move against these parts of ourselves. We might shame ourselves for being “so perfectionistic” and tell ourselves to “lighten up” or “let it go” (as if that ever worked)! When avoidance or procrastination parts take over, we blame ourselves for being “lazy” or “undisciplined” and tell ourselves to try harder or set goals. At the end of the day, we all know that moving against perfectionism or procrastination doesn’t work, and often make them stronger, because it does not appreciate the problem these parts are trying to solve.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Your perfectionism is not all of who you are. You are a unique, multidimensional human being and “perfectionism” is just one of many parts of your unique personality. You may also have playful parts, mathematical parts, and humorous parts than make up the whole of who you are. Notice the difference you feel inside between “being a perfectionist” vs. having “one part that tries to help you by doing things perfectly.” Which statement holds the most hope and self-compassion? Your perfectionism is a good part of you. We tend to pathologize our perfectionistic parts, but the reality is that the part of you trying to do things perfectly is working hard to try to help you avoid a negative outcome such as shame, stress, rejection, inferiority, or failure. That doesn’t mean what it is doing is good. To be clear, pushing for perfection is neither good, realistic, nor sustainable. But just because it has taken on an unhelpful job, doesn’t mean it isn’t a good part. This part of you is a very hardworking and faithful friend. At whatever point in your life this part of you got saddled with a perfectionist role, being perfect was the best option it could see to help you out in a jam. It was resourceful and creative, and honestly, much less damaging than some other options it could have chosen. Move TowardTM your perfectionism, not against it. Trying to “overcome,” “defeat,” “conquer,” or “get past” your perfectionism is disrespectful, threatening, and often makes it stronger. Just imagine how you’d feel if someone said you were bad and that they wanted to “defeat” or “get past” you, especially if they didn’t respect how you were trying to help them? That’s how our parts feel. Instead, try these three simple steps to Move TowardTM your perfectionistic part:

— Notice: where do you notice the urge to be perfect in your body when it comes up? Can you let your gentle attention be with it without any attempt to change it? Just breathe compassionately into the sensations until you can genuinely welcome this part of you with openness, curiosity, or appreciation.

— Know: what does it want you to know? Can you be curious as to why it got activated in this moment? What type of negative situation is it trying to help you avoid? Where did it first learn to try to help you in this way? Pay attention to any memories that come up and honor that it’s probably been stuck in this exhausting job since you were that age.

— Need: what does this part of you need to be a little more comfortable or a little less activated? Maybe it needs something in your spirit such as kindness toward it or appreciation of its helpful intent. Maybe it needs you to take an action in your external world, such as using your voice, setting a boundary, or asking for help, so it doesn’t have to work so hard to try to protect you. If something comes to mind, try taking that action and noticing the effect it has on your urge to do things perfectly. Thank your perfectionism for its service. Working overtime to make things perfect is not the job this part of you is designed to do. This is an unpleasant, exhausting, unappreciated job that it has taken on in your service. It probably took this job on when there was no one else around to help you and it wasn’t safe for you to be imperfect, and it has been bearing up under it for a very long time. Show it some love! Appreciate its long history of faithful service to you. Be grateful for how many years it has devoted to trying to help you avoid negative outcomes. Thank it for constantly being at the ready to try to shield you. Heal the pain that is driving the perfectionism. Whatever the perfectionist part of you is trying to help you avoid is the pain that is driving it. It will not be able to stop doing its job until that pain is healed. If it’s trying to help you avoid shame, rejection, failure, stress, loss, or grief, then that is the very thing that needs to be healed before your perfectionism can truly transform. Think back in your life to times when you felt those feelings. What events were surrounding you at that time? What was happening in your family? Your friendships? Your home? Your community? Sometimes these memories are overt traumas (abuse, neglect, abandonment) but sometimes they are covert (loving but critical caregivers, health issues or natural disasters, etc.). Please don’t make the mistake of minimizing your pain and the need for healing if no one intended to hurt you. Your pain matters and your pain is valid, no matter how you came by it. The part of you that is carrying that pain deserves healing. Time does not heal this type of pain and neither does talking about it, but trauma therapy does. Seek out someone trained in trauma resolution (EMDR, IFS, Somatic Experiencing, Brainspotting, Experiential therapy, etc.) and bring peace to that pain. This is the key to permanently freeing the part of you that is burdened with perfectionism and healing those longstanding patterns.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I am passionate about inspiring a Move TowardTM movement, using the three simple steps above: Notice, Know and Need. Move TowardTM grew out of my training in the most cutting-edge neuroscience, clinical, and mindfulness traditions which have tremendous healing power but were too complex for most people to understand, remember and apply. That complexity, combined with the skyrocketing numbers of people needing mental health support who cannot access or afford it, led me to distill these approaches into three simple words. This is the essence of the Move TowardTM movement, and it is healing not only for interpersonal struggles, but relational, cultural, political and spiritual struggles as well.

Whether we are dealing with our own feelings or behaviors that we don’t like, the feelings or behaviors of others we don’t like, or the behaviors of groups, political parties, races, or spiritual traditions we don’t agree with, the common strategy of moving against them is clearly not working. You don’t have to watch much news to recognize that move against is tearing our world apart, leaving us further divided, angry, disillusioned, hopeless, and polarized.

Move TowardTM is a movement of compassion, listening, curiosity, appreciation, and community. I believe it is the answer because move against makes it worse. It is simple but not easy, so consider this your invitation to come join the movement!

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

My dream lunch “date” is Brene Brown. I share her commitment and excitement to bring self-compassion and emotional wellness to the world, and she is my role model for what “being real” looks like. She is strong, authentic, and compassionate. My only worry is that I might be too busy fan-girling to actually eat my lunch! ☺

How can our readers follow you online?

I’d love to connect with your readers on my website: jennariemersma.com and to share many free Move TowardTM resources including guided meditations and downloadable journaling guides here: https://jennariemersma.com/move-toward/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!