Glenda Thomas: “We need support from our community to help us increase awareness and education about our illness”

As a part of our “Unstoppable” series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Glenda Thomas.

Glenda Thomas was diagnosed with MuSK myasthenia gravis (MG), one of the rarest and most severe subtypes of the disease, affecting approximately 5% of all MG patients and 1 in 100,000 people in the U.S. Since Glenda’s diagnosis, she has been an active advocate for the MG community. Currently, she is an active volunteer for the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America where she works as a group leader, keynote speaker, fundraiser, conference planner and patient advocate. In addition, this year she was appointed to the newly established Rare Disease Advisory Council of Massachusetts. In this role, she provides guidance to local, state, and federal-level legislators and policymakers to ensure patient perspectives and needs are central to policy changes that impact and affect solutions for rare diseases.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! It is really an honor. Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Family and community have always been incredibly important to me. I’m originally from Virginia and grew up living with my grandparents in a rural part of Virginia between Charlottesville and Lynchburg. The area was still segregated at the time. I attended first grade in a two-room schoolhouse. In fifth grade, my parents and I moved to Washington, DC, where we were part of a large Black community. We always went back to Virginia for summers and holidays to spend time with my grandparents.

Looking back, I learned the importance of being a strong advocate for myself when I was a child and as a young adult. I suffered from a couple of health issues and remember a doctor telling me that the severe pain I was experiencing at the time was “a mild case,” as if what I was feeling was all in my head. One time, I walked out of a doctor’s office because I felt like they weren’t connecting with me as a person. You have to know yourself and advocate for yourself.

I went back to Virginia for college, where I graduated from Hampton University and started a career focused on accounting and finance. My career brought me to Massachusetts, and I had the opportunity to travel worldwide for work. It was an awesome experience!

My career continued on a good trajectory until I was laid off due to corporate re-orgs and right-sizing. Soon after this, my parents fell ill, my father with brain cancer and my mother with Alzheimer’s disease. I knew that neither of them were comfortable living in assisted living environments, so they came to live with me. This wasn’t something I had planned for, but family is the center of my life, so it’s what we did.

I lost my father after only a short time and cared for my mother for five years. My journey caring for my parents brought me to my journey of working in the community and being diagnosed with MG. While caring for my mom, I started volunteering for BayPath Elderly Services as a bill payer and started a business as a daily money manager for seniors because I saw a need. During this time, I also started experiencing unusual symptoms and muscle weakness.

Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you became disabled or became ill?

The first symptom I recall experiencing had to do with my eyes. In 2012, I was taking pictures with friends, and one of them said, “Glenda, open your eyes.” I looked at the picture and realized that my eyes were not open. I went to see my eye doctor, who recommended having my eyes surgically uplifted to correct the ptosis, a condition characterized by drooping eyelids. I had the surgery in early 2013. The procedure caused chronic dry eyes, increased light sensitivity, and made driving difficult.

My eyes eventually recovered, but later that year, I started experiencing weakness in my neck muscles. I was able to bring my chin to my chest but no longer had the muscle strength or control in my neck to tilt my head up to look at something. I describe this feeling as having a “droopy neck.” I thought I had pulled or strained muscles, so I went to physical therapy for three months. It didn’t get any better.

I knew something was wrong but had no idea to what extent. I started losing weight rapidly. I found chewing become more difficult, and I wasn’t able to cheer loudly for my son at his football games because I could barely raise my voice above speaking level.

One day, on a visit to my mother’s Alzheimer’s doctor, he noticed the issues with my eyes and neck and suggested I see a neurologist. Soon after that, I went to the spine clinic regarding my droopy neck and he also told me to see a neurologist. At that time, I reached out to mom’s doctor to let him know and to say, “I think you’re right about something being wrong with me.”

I think of my mom’s doctor as my guardian angel during that time. I didn’t know it then but learned later that he also helped behind the scenes to schedule an appointment with a neurologist as soon as possible.

In fall of 2013, at the age of 60, I was diagnosed with muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (MuSK) myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare and severe subtype of MG, an autoimmune neuromuscular disease that causes muscle weakness.

What mental shift did you make to not let that “stop you”?

Honestly, I didn’t have a choice. I couldn’t let MG stop me.

I had to figure out how to live with MG, especially when caring for my mom. I asked for help when I needed it, like asking my boyfriend to come with me when I would take my mom to her adult daycare, and there was ice and snow on the ground. I knew that she would go down with me if I slipped, so I asked for help.

Nowadays, I know that sometimes there will be things that I used to do that I can’t always do now. For example, the other night, I told my boyfriend that I couldn’t help with cleaning the kitchen after dinner because I was exhausted. There are times when I know that I can do things I used to but not at the same pace as others and working at my own pace is OK.

Can you tell our readers about the accomplishments you have been able to make despite your disability or illness?

Thanks to my doctors and to the right treatment, I have been able to return to a normal life. I’ve been able to swim in the pool this summer — something I couldn’t do last year. I’ve also been able to bicycle up a slope that I couldn’t pedal up last year. I feel fortunate to live a normal, everyday life, and that MG hasn’t stopped me from living it.

What advice would you give to other people who have disabilities or limitations?

Don’t live in silence. Share your story with your friends, family, and community.

I sometimes feel that we as children are taught not to talk about our medical conditions or history, that it’s personal business, not to be shared beyond your immediate family. I don’t feel this is right. It’s not right because other people in your family or your community may be experiencing similar symptoms, but no one knows why because no one’s talking about it. This is why I feel so passionately about sharing your stories with family, friends, and others.

In my experience, when I started opening up and talking about my condition, the level of support I have received from many avenues has been amazing. I am supported and embraced for sharing my MG story.

I thought I would be in retirement at this time of my life, sitting in my backyard, gardening, tending to my vegetables, my flowers, and the whole bit. Instead, my life in the advocacy world has mushroomed. This is the journey of my life now.

I encourage others to share their stories. However you can, share it. Even if you are in a small town — especially if you are in a small town — share it to help raise awareness in your community.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

My boyfriend, who is also my caregiver, has been my rock. He is always there to step in when I can’t do things, so we don’t miss a beat. My family, friends, the MG community, and other people with MG also have been extremely supportive by fundraising, participating in fundraising walks, and just helping however they can.

Finally, my doctors have been a critically important part of my support system. They have helped connect me to their other patients within the MG community and supported me in my patient advocacy work at the hospital.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Since my diagnosis with MuSK MG, I have been a passionate MG advocate. I volunteer as a group leader, keynote speaker, fundraiser, conference planner, and patient advocate for the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA). In 2019, I served as the New England MGFA Walk Leader. That year’s walk had the largest number of attendees of all the U.S. MGFA walks. I also created and led my own personal fundraising and walk team called the “Sunshine Bunnies.”

Recently, after receiving numerous recommendations from organizations such as the MGFA and UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the lives of patients with severe diseases such as MG, I was appointed to the newly established Rare Disease Advisory Council of Massachusetts. On this council, I will guide local, state, and federal-level legislators and policymakers to ensure patient perspectives and needs are central to policy changes that impact and affect solutions for rare diseases.

I currently serve on several boards and committees, including the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Patient Advisory Board, the Beth Israel Lahey Health Diversity Committee, and the City of Framingham Council of Aging.

Through all of my MG volunteer and advocacy work, my main goal has been and continues to be to increase awareness of this rare disease and to ensure no one in the MG community ever feels alone or unheard. The more we can start getting people to share and talk about their illness, the more they are advocating for themselves and helping others understand the condition.

Can you share “5 things I wish people understood or knew about people with physical limitations” and why.

While I may look like I am fine, I have limitations/restrictions that are not always visible. It takes me three to five times longer for my muscles to recover if I overexert myself. My facial muscles will change from morning to night. For example, my eyes are open in the morning but slits in the evening. What most people think of as simple everyday tasks, like cooking, eating, holding your head up, or moving your fingers across the keyboard, can be challenging for people living with MG. We need support from our community to help us increase awareness and education about our illness.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

Yes, I have two favorite quotes. One is from a spiritual song, “This little light of mine, I’m going to let it shine.” The other is, “Small steps in the right direction can turn out to be the biggest step of your life.”

This was really meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.