Christy Stevens of Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas: “Empower people”

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christy Stevens.

Christy Stevens is a 42-year resident of Las Vegas. She spent over 26 years building and leading a large format printing company, Pictographics, alongside her family. In 2013, after volunteering together at a small local shelter with her daughter Kendall, she discovered that Kendall’s dream was to open an animal sanctuary (something she’d dreamed of herself). Committed to showing her daughter that dreams do come true, she has spent every possible moment building an organization to make the Las Vegas valley a kinder place for pets. Her comprehensive approach to the issue of pet homelessness has spurred the creation of many owner-support programs. Making Hearts Alive Village a resource for pets AND people is a labor of pure love for Christy and her family.

Thank you so much for doing this with us. Before we begin our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”?

I am a proud mother of four and a 43-year resident of Las Vegas. I was transplanted from Omaha by my parents as an unenthusiastic 11-year-old in the middle of 6th grade as my folks founded Progress Management in our new desert home. My parents were certified therapists in a treatment methodology called The Family Teaching Model. From 1978 to 1985, I grew up with as many as seven foster sisters at any given time who had profound psychological challenges due to abuse and neglect. These girls had exhausted the state’s resources for appropriate intervention and would have been sent north to be institutionalized. This shaped my life in many ways. I had the advantage of my parent’s steady and constant presence, the benefit of ongoing examples of problem solving, crisis intervention, and effective communication as they worked to provide the children with the skills they’d need to integrate into society. This experience during formative years reinforced my tendency toward empathy without judgement and mission driven service to our community. After college, I came back to work side-by-side with my parents for many years as an assistant therapist, mentor, and court advocate.

In 1994, my father’s entrepreneurial spirit inspired our family to venture into the business of large format digital printing. Pictographics was started in the upstairs bedroom in our family home. We grew quickly and eventually upgraded to a 22,000 square-foot facility designed for our needs with over 40 employees. Pictographics was one of the most technologically advanced digital imaging and event services companies in the nation, with clients that included Ford, American Express, NBA, and Paul Mitchell. Its’ technologies and markets were quite diverse, from events and tradeshow, visual merchandising, interior decorating for residential and commercial, to franchise fulfillment and digitally dyeing fabrics for garments. I spent 26 years building and leading the company as CEO side by side with my Mom and Dad.

Can you tell us the story behind why you decided to start your non nonprofit?

My kids and I volunteered at a rescue that had a small shelter. They were privately funded and struggled to make ends meet and grow on a finite budget. The founder was absent and the manager he’d put in place was doing his best. Our family initially would come on weekends to clean litter boxes, walk dogs, or play fetch in the yards. Eventually, we became field trip coordinators for a long-timer named Athens. He was a stressed out and sketchy pitbull, who let’s just say, wasn’t a fan of everyone. However, he loved us and our time together seemed to bring out the very best in him. We got him out of the stressful shelter environment and went to parks, walked around Home Depot, took him home to run in our yard, anything to keep him out for hours. We had a house full of our own and we were unable to adopt him ourselves, or trust me, we would have. Our time with him created an undeniable bond. My youngest kids were just nine and 11. Taking him back to the shelter and putting him in that kennel became more and more difficult. Sometimes, we would cry on the way home. This love and desperation for him inspired us to think of ways we could take more of an active role in finding him a forever home and helping this little shelter get more exposure for all the animals’ sakes. We brainstormed and I approached leadership. Our company, Pictographics, wrapped their van with graphics, we produced signage and banners for events, got involved with creating fundraising events to gather the community and recruited volunteers. My daughter, Kendall, and I made a video to promote Athens for adoptions. To say the experience set us on fire would be an understatement. Our little family was obsessed and motivated, especially because we were beginning to see results.

Little did I know how much this impacted my children. At the end of Kendall’s 5th grade year, we cleaned out her desk deciding what to keep and toss. A black and white composition notebook contained page after page of Mrs. Oney’s journal prompts followed by my daughter’s freeform writing. “If you could choose a superpower, what would it be?” “You are in charge of your school for a week, what would you do?” “Write a letter to your grown-up self.” In the middle pages, I found one that asked, “If you had one wish for your birthday, what would it be?” This response was different. She wrote how she would wish for 10 acres to build an animal sanctuary called Hearts Alive and rescue everything from dogs and cats to horses and pigs. She went on to articulate how this would be done, detailing how to inspire a community of volunteers who loved animals to get involved, how she would make housing for dogs that felt less like kennels and free roaming cat rooms with trees they could climb. It was two pages of passionate plans and it hit me in the heart. I asked her, “Is this really what you want to do?” She told me it was but she didn’t think it was possible because of how much I worked at the time. Our volunteer time was limited to weekends and even those were interrupted sometimes by trade show deadlines. Our family company seemed to swallow me up at times and the kids were used to mom getting home after bedtime or missing games or other events. It was a defining moment as a mother and my heart broke to think she felt her dreams were limited by my absence. We clapped back at that idea and began small with a pet food bank called Kendall’s Kupbord. We rescued our first dogs in January of 2014 and over 5,500 animals later, we recognize Hearts Alive Village as a true renaissance in the lives of our entire family. By the way, Athens got an incredible home, and he lives a life of adventure with his dad that completely blows my mind. We keep in touch. He and Kendall’s picture became the logo for Hearts Alive Village.

Can you describe how you or your organization aims to make a significant social impact?

When we began rescuing, we’d decided to focus on the dogs and cats who were not going to make it to adoptions at our local shelter. The old, the sick, and the broken were our priority. Las Vegas has one very large open-admission shelter with a government contract. This means they are mandated by their contract to take in EVERY animal that is brought to them as a stray or owner surrender as well as handle any response to hoarding or cruelty cases. This shelter is bombarded by as many as 100 animals a day and they do not have the medical team or facilities to address even minor medical problems. Those animals would be euthanized if a rescue like ours did not pull them. That specific list of dogs and cats was our focus, but from day one, we began asking “Why?” Why are these animals ending up in the shelter and rescue system in the first place? Obviously, complex societal problems require a comprehensive approach, but we were not finding any resources in our city for preventing owner-surrenders to our local admission shelter. Other shelters were providing this “shelter intervention” type counseling, but not ours. It was purely a reactive system, hence a giant gap in services.

Hearts Alive Village aims to make a significant impact by continuing to build owner support resources, aligning with the progressive animal welfare approach of “community sheltering.” Our primary goal is to offer owner-support services so a struggling family can keep their beloved pet in place. Support such as pet food and supplies, access to medical care, temporary boarding, and behavior counseling can prevent shelter intake and economic euthanasia. We began only rescuing vulnerable animals, and we still do but realized the giant gap for services was in access to medical care and other support. We pivoted to meet the needs of the community and created the potential for a much larger impact.

Without saying any names, can you share a story about an individual who was helped by your idea so far?

Dory was terrified in the shelter and not able to be placed on adoptions due to behavior. We hoped to find an experienced dog foster who could help her decompress from the scary shelter environment. We got that amazing home with the perfect family. The moment Dory was outside of the shelter walls, she was a changed dog. Her body relaxed and we could see who she really was, a sweet and lovable marshmallow. Our trusted foster, her husband, and young daughter fell in love with Dory and adopted her. Happily ever after, right? It doesn’t end there. Almost a year and a half later, Mom reached out to us in a panic. Dory was very sick. Over the course of the year, her family had experienced some major financial hardships and with no money or credit card. A veterinarian wouldn’t agree to see her. We arranged for Dory to be taken to our vet for help. Dory was in bad shape and needed IV fluids and antibiotics for what was a terrible infection in her intestines. After a couple days, she came around and was able to go home to her family who loves her dearly.

A thank you message from Dory’s Mom:

I don’t even have the words to describe what Dory means to our family and how scared we were. Honestly, when I called you, I thought I was going to have to watch Dory die. You were my last hope and I felt I had failed her. I had no idea how to explain to my daughter that her best friend in the world may not be there every morning for cartoons and cuddles. In May, during an emergency room visit, the doctor found a tumor on my husband’s kidney. In July, the doctors removed a five-centimeter mass and half of his right kidney. It was found to be cancerous, but thankfully, they believe they removed it all. My husband is the only one working so his income is all we have. This hit us hard not only emotionally but financially. When he got hospitalized, he didn’t have any paid time off so his care and recovery drained us. What I’m trying to say is, without your help, my next option would have been to look for any way to get her treatment even if that meant signing her over to someone who could afford to help her. I would do anything for her to be ok and you helping our family to remain together meant the world to us. You’ve now saved her twice and there will never be enough words to thank you.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Society: Invest in prevention. Spay and neuter and humane education of children and adults. Community: Judgment helps no one. How many times have we heard if you can’t afford (insert child or pet), you shouldn’t have one. We find the opposite. Most families who come to us for help are a part of the solution. They are taking an animal off the street, from a family member who died, is incarcerated, or lost their home. Politicians: County and city commissioners should educate themselves on progressive sheltering — an organization that holds the government contract for millions of tax dollars each year should be held accountable for that money. Ensure the board and leadership of that organization is in tune with the needs of the community.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 things a person should know before they decide to start a non profit”. Please share a story or example for each.

Get a lay of the land — Volunteer and find the gaps. Chances are there is another organization trying to respond to the issue. Not everyone approaches a problem the same way; however, volunteering, fact finding, and speaking with nonprofit leaders and other volunteers is an important step. This also helps you discern, if you are truly connected to the passion, you’ll need to keep you going. As a volunteer, I gained a better understanding of a front-line perspective, local resources needed to solve problems, as well as the big picture. The last thing you want to do is duplicate services unless the other organization’s impact is poor. We began focusing on rescuing vulnerable animals but realized the giant gap was in preventative services and pivoted to meet the needs of the community. Get great tracking software early: It’s all about results and reports in the nonprofit sector! There are fantastic cloud-based programs out there that you will need to keep great financials, manage volunteers, manage donors, and match you with grants. Do your research and talk to other nonprofits in your area to see what they do or don’t like about the software they are using. Do all the demos. These programs will save you more than you can imagine. It’s much easier to start with a great set of software than to try to add it later. Just start already! Some of us who have big ideas have a hang up called perfectionism or, more to the point, we are control freaks. Get over yourself! If you wait for everything to be perfect to begin, you will never hit the go button. I’m not saying to ignore the important business aspects of starting. File your state docs and get your nonprofit status and insurance. We don’t have to be complete experts with a PhD in the field to help our community. We just have to be good people striving to make a difference. I can’t tell you how many times I said to volunteers, “I don’t know, but we are going to figure this out.” We did. Calling BS on balance — Remember the woman whose child said she worked too much to start anything? WRONG! The first 5 years of Hearts Alive Village was accomplished while I was in my role as CEO of Pictographics. We rescued 42 animals that first year. We doubled our intake and revenue the year after, and that trend continued. I’m not going to lie, there was ZERO balance in my life. On a few occasions, I wondered, “what have I done?” I always found the energy to keep going because I realized I had found my passion. I had slipped into the groove that the universe had waited for me on. You will find that people will want to help you. They will see you striving and be inspired to join. The friendships and partnerships forged in these times of imbalance and uncertainty are unrivaled and will serve you well. Don’t knock the stress. It can be an amazing motivator, innovator, and bond maker. Be ready to sacrifice. The people around you will pass or get on the train. Family support meant everything to me during this period of time. Our core family had a long history of working together and supporting each other’s visions and goals. Occasionally, I’d have some convincing to do for those who were concerned for my well-being. Witnessing how hard I was pushing myself wasn’t easy for everyone; however, most of my family members caught the fever right along with Kendall and I and became a big part of our growth and successes. Empower people. This was a tough one for me, but we wouldn’t be here today without taking a chance on people. Back when I was volunteering at the little shelter with my kids and Athens, I had offered so much more to that organization than I was “allowed” to contribute. I had to stay in my lane, and it was obvious anything more was unwelcome. I wanted to make sure that our organization was far more inclusive. It’s why we added the word Village to the name. You will be let down sometimes; however, if you set your expectations to understand that people have to be given the opportunity to feel what you do to become a true partner, you won’t be so disappointed. Without the risk, you won’t find the gold. The ones that stick, make all the difference in the world and were THE reason we were able to grow so quickly.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world who you would like to talk to, to share the idea behind your non profit? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love the opportunity to have a sit down with Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson” Quote? How is that relevant to you in your life?

“Jump and grow your wings on the way down” — Ray Bradury

This way of life stressed me out completely at first, but I was forced to lean into the concept. Eventually, it became my new normal and I began applying it to the rest of my life. Whether it was taking one injured animal out of the shelter when we just began or rescuing 54 from a hoarding situation after we’d built an incredible team, we were still faced with nothing but uncertainty. “How much will this cost?” “What if the foster home falls through?” “Who is going to adopt?” “What if this sinks us financially?” “What if 10 of these cats are unadoptable?” What has to be enough is that you know what steps must be taken. You know you care enough to do the right thing, and you are bringing solutions to a situation that needs you. JUST JUMP!

How can our readers follow you online?

Visit HeartsAliveVillage.org or follow us on Instagram at @heartsaliveanimalrescue and Facebook at Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!