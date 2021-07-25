Mary FitzGerald of Eluna: “Music is a great mood lifter”

Music is a great mood lifter. I’m trying to teach myself piano although I haven’t gotten very far (lol), but definitely enjoy dancing around the kitchen to some Lizzo or my nephew’s band Offwing while making dinner.

As a part of our series about Mental Health Champions helping to promote mental wellness, I had the pleasure to interview Mary K. FitzGerald, CEO of Eluna.

Mary was appointed the first Chief Executive Officer of Eluna in July 2015. She has served as a nonprofit executive in Philadelphia for over 18 years with an emphasis in sports and helping youth and other vulnerable populations. Her work focuses primarily on strategic planning, organizational enhancement, business development and fundraising.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

Certainly. I grew up in Brooklyn (before it was hip) number seven of eight kids. We had a loud house with lots of sports, activities, dogs and lively “debates”. We routinely had friends or extended family over and my father would joke “Oh great another mouth to feed.” I learned a lot from my older siblings as to what to do and not to do and now am in awe of how my working parents managed their children’s needs alongside their careers, sent us all to Catholic school and still managed to always be there for a family member or neighbor in need.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is helping to promote mental wellness. Can you tell us a bit about what you or your organization are trying to address?

Eluna began in 2000 as The Moyer Foundation, a small non-profit out of Seattle, founded by former MLB pitcher Jamie Moyer and child advocate Karen Phelps Moyer. Since then, Eluna has grown to a national network with programs and resources in nearly 50 cities across the US and Canada dedicated to helping children and families impacted by grief and addiction through its unique programming and resources.

Founded in 2002, Camp Erin is the largest network of grief camps for kids ages 6 to 17, and Camp Mariposa, created in 2007, is an award winning national addiction prevention and mentoring program for youth impacted by substance use disorder of a family member. Both camps are fully donor funded, making them free to children and families. Eluna also launched the Eluna Resource Center in 2016 which offers year-round personalized phone and email support for addiction, grief and related issues.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

My brother died of colon cancer in 2011 when my son was just a month old and I felt myself being drawn towards youth prevention support. I was introduced to the work of Eluna which was then The Moyer Foundation, through a friend at Independence Blue Cross and was blown away by the holistic nature of the programs that combined mental and physical health support for kids struggling with grief or addiction in their families. I liked the connection with the supportive MLB community wherein teams provided fun opportunities for our kids at the ballparks. I just knew that we had the opportunity to transform lives through support, passion, and collaboration. I loved the unique nature of our network partners that are independent youth and family serving organizations. Eluna designs the programs, our network partners host the camps but it’s the kids who make the magic happen. They are incredibly inspiring, and we all love cheering them on as so many come back as junior counselors, mentors, and volunteers on our Young Professionals Committee — they are the best!

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I knew the minute I interviewed it just felt so right — I was energized and couldn’t wait to get to camp and get started. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to lead such an amazing team, work with an incredible board, supportive national partners and help shape the organization that our Co-Founder Karen worked tirelessly to nurture and grow while raising eight kids and supporting a professional baseball player spouse. I’m grateful every day.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

The most interesting thing to me has been how forthcoming people are about their own experiences with death and substance use once they know about our mission. Stigma is still pervasive around grief and addiction, but I am encouraged seeing so many people share what are often traumatic and heartbreaking stories, such as losing a loved one to suicide, overdose or homicide, because they want to connect and help others.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

Absolutely! I think as we advance in our careers we have to remind ourselves that it takes some time to get to know your strengths and skill set when you are starting out, so I cherish the relationships I have had with mentors, friends and family. As Adam Grant conveys in his book, Think Again, don’t preach or prosecute but rather challenge our thought processes so we ask the right questions.

When I was clerking at the NFL awaiting my bar results, my boss Dennis Curran said “I know you passed why don’t you know that?!” He was right about the results (thankfully) but that question led me to question what I would do if I hadn’t passed, so I learned to always have a Plan B which alleviated the stress and taught me the importance of preparation and now I try my best to offer feedback.

According to Mental Health America’s report, over 44 million Americans have a mental health condition. Yet there’s still a stigma about mental illness. Can you share a few reasons you think this is so?

As a child, you may feel you are the only one that no longer has a mom to take care of you or it’s only your brother struggling with a substance use disorder. Just take a moment to think about how scary that would be when all you want to do is fit in. The roles of an addicted family are “Don’t talk, don’t trust, don’t tell.” Mental illness is often not visible like physical ailments or injuries and the troubling history of how mental illness has been addressed compounds the reluctance of people to share their personal struggles. Our programs are changing that, and we are dedicated to eradicating this stigma. When I listen to 9-year old’s read their “Letters to Addition” telling the disease to go take a hike and give them their families back, then throw those letters into a fire and hug their friends, I know we are making progress. Our vision is that no child grieves alone and together we can break the intergenerational cycle of addiction.

At Eluna’s Camps Erin and Mariposa, we build an environment where each child and teen can be comforted and supported by both professionals and their peers. A place where you are not alone, and you are supported so you can tackle emotional trauma together. It can be difficult for everyone to understand and address their personal needs and each person has their own mental health journey and understanding how to work through your emotional trauma should be a supportive process. No one should go through that journey alone when there are people who want to help and support you.

In your experience, what should a) individuals b) society, and c) the government do to better support people suffering from mental illness?

We need to raise our voices. We need more collaboration, and we need more funding. We have been hosting free Community Conversations live on Facebook about addiction and grief support since 2020 to bring people together to share their experiences, offer education about the impact on youth and families and allow people to connect. These conversations can be found on our Resource Center and we will be offering more in the Fall. So many children fell off the radar during the pandemic and lost their stability. Addiction and overdose did not go away. We have already begun offering in person programming and know support will be needed more than ever for all children and teens in need of connection and mental health support.

Sometimes a roadblock when it comes to support is simply not knowing what to say or do to someone who is suffering, despite a strong desire to do something. This sentiment inspired our Eluna Cares Program where you can send a personalized care package to a child with tangible materials and resources specific to their situation. Recipients will receive a combination of therapeutic and comforting items for their specific age and circumstance. As a leader in this space, its important we provide these types of resources for those who want to help but may not know how.

What are your 6 strategies you use to promote your own wellbeing and mental wellness? Can you please give a story or example for each?

Connecting with our team — We have one-on-one coffee meetings and walks around the city or local trails to catch up, and that has been so wonderful to see each other in person, have a hug and support each other

— We have one-on-one coffee meetings and walks around the city or local trails to catch up, and that has been so wonderful to see each other in person, have a hug and support each other Physical activity has been even more important since the pandemic. I host yoga in my backyard once a week and we all couldn’t stop smiling to be back as a community together.

has been even more important since the pandemic. I host yoga in my backyard once a week and we all couldn’t stop smiling to be back as a community together. Reading . I’ve been really into nonfiction and trying to learn as much as I can. Rick Grimaldi’s Flex was a great help during the changing work life balance over the last 15 months and as a team we participated in reading One Book One Philadelphia’s The Tradition by Jericho Brown which was incredibly powerful and moving and had a great discussion about it.

. I’ve been really into nonfiction and trying to learn as much as I can. Rick Grimaldi’s Flex was a great help during the changing work life balance over the last 15 months and as a team we participated in reading One Book One Philadelphia’s The Tradition by Jericho Brown which was incredibly powerful and moving and had a great discussion about it. Podcasts . With everything happening in our country, I really resonated with John Meachem’s Hope Through History and It Was Said which helped put things in perspective and inspired me to get more involved

. With everything happening in our country, I really resonated with John Meachem’s Hope Through History and It Was Said which helped put things in perspective and inspired me to get more involved Journaling . Writing is a cathartic outlet and I wanted to make sure I was capturing how our lives were changing during the pandemic so I can look back on that and see what we have learned and what has changed.

. Writing is a cathartic outlet and I wanted to make sure I was capturing how our lives were changing during the pandemic so I can look back on that and see what we have learned and what has changed. Music is a great mood lifter. I’m trying to teach myself piano although I haven’t gotten very far (lol), but definitely enjoy dancing around the kitchen to some Lizzo or my nephew’s band Offwing while making dinner.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a mental health champion?

Books: Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction (David Sheff), What This Kid Wants Adults To Know About Grief (Bryce Fields)

New York Times journalist: Nicholas Kristof (Link), The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Helen Ubinas

Podcast: Someone You Know: Facing the Opioid Crisis Together (Independence Blue Cross). Ten Percent Happier with Dan Harris (Link); What’s Your Grief (Eleeanor Haley & Litsa Williams)

Eluna Resource Center online

If you could tell other people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

DO IT NOW! Why wouldn’t you?! I am constantly uplifted by our staff, kids, families, volunteers and partners who work tirelessly to offer support. It is so motivating and inspiring. The alarm has sounded — we need everyone on board!

How can our readers follow you online?

While Eluna provides Camp Mariposa and Camp Erin locations in nearly 50 locations, we offer a range of online resources for adults who want to help children who have been impacted by grief and addiction. Personalized care packages and support are also available through our Eluna Cares Package program on our website. And for more information and updates, follow us on our social platforms: Twitter; Facebook; Instagram

Thank you for these great insights and for the time you spent with this interview. We wish you only continued success!