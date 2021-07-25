Jennifer Stafford of Ivy Relationship Consultants: “I believe the stigma exists because of ignorance. A lack of awareness”

…I believe the stigma exists because of ignorance- A lack of awareness. When you do not believe in brushing your teeth, do you not have poor oral/dental health? I believe that until we validate our humanity and acknowledge that feeling feelings is part of the human experience, the stigma will persist.

As a part of our series about Mental Health Champions helping to promote mental wellness, I had the pleasure to interview Jennifer Stafford.

Jennifer Stafford, LMHC, Ed.M is a licensed psychotherapist practicing at her firm Ivy Relationship Consultants, Inc. in New York City. She is practical, passionate and genuine. Her dedication to her own self-discovery is an endless excursion that constantly keeps her on her toes.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I come from a multicultural, multiracial, multi-whatever else you could think of that screams, “how are all of these people part of the same family?” We are smaller town folks that tended to the land, raised chickens and went camping in the summertime. Not being raised in a big city and not having a predominantly homogeneous background has been a significant component to my existence and has carried itself into my professional work as a psychotherapist in New York City. Relating to and understanding the perspectives of a variety of cultures, languages and nationalities was a normal thing in my upbringing. My father was a Spanish speaking Rastafarian enthusiast from Montego Bay, Jamaica and struggled to find work in the US that would pay more than paying a babysitter so he took on many of the care taking responsibilities while my mother, a US Citizen, worked to ensure necessities were sustained. Instead of having a classroom mom like my peers, I had a classroom dad with dreadlocks. We stood out in our majority white suburban schools. Along with the stay-at-home moms, he would bring Gatorade and snacks to my games for the team. As an immigrant, he would often refer to the American Dream and his tireless pursuit of it in some way or another. He unexpectedly died a few days after my 16th birthday and I planned and arranged his funeral. Being “other or different,” was normal in my growing up experience.

You are currently leading a practice that is helping to promote mental wellness. Can you tell us a bit about what you or your company are trying to address?

I opened my private practice eight years ago because I always knew I wanted to work for myself while also serving others. The work that I do is about emotional healing, helping people understand that they can heal from emotional wounds no matter how deep. When I say healing, I will be specific and highlight that healing does not mean there will not be hurt and pain. From my perspective, healing is about not allowing the hurt to consume you.

Essentially, I am trying to address the invalidation of our own humanity and highlight how that impacts how we relate to and interact with ourselves and one another. If we do not improve how we operate ourselves then talking about what we do doesn’t support changing anything.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Hurt. Pain. Life. When we are children we are free; the adults around us help us to contain and eventually confine ourselves based on their life experiences and their own conditioned confinement when young. I am passionate about this because I have worked with families of 6-year-olds that want to kill themselves, how does a child of such an age contemplate this? I am passionate because I have held the emotional space for a man with a pregnant wife, that just lost his job and fears telling her because he does not want the stress to contribute to them losing another baby to miscarriage.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest them. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I will be honest and admit that I was conditioned early on in childhood to finish what I start and to push myself until I complete the goal or task that I am aiming for. I was not allowed to quit when I was growing up, my father made me honor what came out of my mouth. When I signed up for the cross-country team, I had to run that mile rain or shine. I will never forget the race where it was raining and I was sure to be close to dead last and he ran alongside me on the sidelines until I finished. His unexpected death was my final trigger and I have been pulling the trigger for myself ever since.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your practice?

Hearing about the life stories of other people and trying to figure out how to best support them with supporting themselves emotionally is so immensely interesting that it’s challenging to identify just one. For the sake of brevity, I will share that I have sat in a session with a man of color that no longer wanted to be unfaithful in his relationships and desired to work on elevating his self-esteem internally instead of using women to temporarily make him feel powerful in a life where he felt powerless. His words, not mine.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I absolutely did. I had many mentors that encouraged and guided me along the way. From family members, to teachers, coaches, professors and pioneers. A few months before my grandmother passed from colon cancer, she sat in front of me and quietly stared at me with her big green eyes for what felt like hours. With unwavering assurance, she told me, “It’s your turn now, we had our turn and my parents had theirs, this happened to me, this is the cycle of life and grandma’s ready, I had a good life Jennifer. You have the baton now.”

According to Mental Health America’s report, over 44 million Americans have a mental health condition. Yet there’s still a stigma about mental illness. Can you share a few reasons you think this is so?

I believe the stigma exists because of ignorance- A lack of awareness. When you do not believe in brushing your teeth, do you not have poor oral/dental health? I believe that until we validate our humanity and acknowledge that feeling feelings is part of the human experience, the stigma will persist.

In your experience, what should a) individuals b) society, and c) the government do to better support people suffering from mental illness?

In my experience, they should all remain mindful that children are the future adults that will come to see me. Prioritize parenting with minimal stress so that the children grow up with an understanding of internal peace instead of familiarity/comfort with internal toxicity. Endorse the fact that mental health is something that should be pro-actively tended to not re-actively labeled as an illness. It should be covered by all insurance and considered just as relevant as dental or physical health.

What are your 6 strategies you use to promote your own wellbeing and mental wellness? Can you please give a story or example for each?

These personal strategies are actually tools I offer in my book, The Restructuring.

1) Accountability- I make sure that I hold myself accountable to what I say or do.

2) Breathing- I practice belly breathing at least weekly, often daily. I take 3–4 deep belly breaths to support internal calm. This became a significant practice for me when I was in my mid-20’s recovering from myopericarditis after suffering 10% heart damage.

3) Compassion- I ensure that I am encouraging and comforting, removing criticism from my self-talk.

4) Perspective- I try to pan out and think about how else situations might be seen or handled from another person’s point of view.

5) Self-care- I do an intense workout 4–5x week and take long showers while listening to music.

6) Visualization- I imagine myself working through an emotional challenge or obstacle, it’s my way of making the healing process more tangible.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a mental health champion?

Some of my favorite books are: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho, The Celestine Prophecy by James Redfield, The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer, The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz, How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie

If you could tell other people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

In the grand scheme of things, whether we can see it or not, we are all connected. That’s all.

