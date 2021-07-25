Christy Whitman: “Consciously bring in the energy of what you desire”

Consciously bring in the energy of what you desire. As energy masters, we learn how not to react to the energies of those around us — including the energy of whatever momentum we’re currently in the middle of. Instead, we have the ability to generate an atmosphere within ourselves that is conducive to whatever result we desire to create. In other words, we decide who we want to be and how we want to feel before we ever walk into each new environment. Think of choosing your energetic vibration the way you would choose a flavor of ice cream or a color from the rainbow. Every possible experience is available to you, and by virtue of how you are vibrating in each moment, you determine the experiences you draw to yourself.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Christy Whitman.

Christy Whitman is a New York Times bestselling author and transformational leader. She teaches energy mastery, meditations, and sessions to help clients feel more aligned in the Divine Design of well-being, success, and abundance.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The “aha moment” that became the catalyst to my starting my own coaching business initially came when I was still working as a pharmaceutical rep. I had attained what I had always considered to be the worldly definition of success, but I felt no passion for my job nor any sense of purpose. I began meditating on what it would feel like to be filled with passion and purpose, and, shortly thereafter my first book, Perfect Pictures downloaded through me in a series of images I received at 4 am for several nights in a row. The book was published, and overnight, I became a published author.

To promote the book, I started speaking in bookstores and other venues, and people began to ask me if I would coach them. I loved being a facilitator of transformation and how great it felt to help others achieve things they have been struggling with in life, but I knew nothing about how to coach people.

I spent the next five years immersing myself in the then-fledgling field of life coaching, learning everything I could about the transformational process as well as the business aspect of being a coach.

In 2007, I left my career in corporate America and went full time in my own business as an author, coach, speaker and energy healer. I have since written 7 books, certified over 3,000 life coaches in universal laws, and have helped thousands of people achieve their professional, personal and financial goals. In 2018, I started to bring in the collective consciousness of light beings who call themselves The Divine Council of Light, and started helping people go deeper in understanding their Divine Design so they can live in more conscious connection with it. But the initial “aha moment” came from the realization that my current career — while comfortable and monetarily rewarding — was not inspiring me or fulfilling my real reason for being.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I’d say it was a bit of both. My father and sister were both entrepreneurs, and so were my uncle and grandfather. So I was raised in an environment where I saw other people making their own way in the world. Later, as a young adult, the experience of working for companies and under the supervision of bosses launched a desire within me to start my own business. I’m a hard worker by nature, and I wanted both the freedom and the responsibility of being accountable for the end results I produced, rather than being told what to do. When I finally left my job in corporate America and got a taste of being guided by my own creativity and intuition, I knew I’d be an entrepreneur forever; that there was no going back.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Very early on in my spiritual journey I had a reading with a psychic. I told her that I had just written a book, Perfect Pictures, and was looking for ways to get it out in front of a larger audience. After the reading, the psychic suggested I look up Arielle Ford, who had produced a program entitled “Everything You Need to Know About Building Your Platform.” I bought the series and followed every step she outlined in the program.

Each step I took in that process led me to a next logical step. Thanks to that one introduction to Arielle Ford, I met Jack Canfield and Mark Victor Hansen, who were both mentors to me at that time. And when the idea for my next book downloaded through me, I turned to Arielle again to ask her if she knew of a ghostwriter to help me develop my ideas into a working manuscript. She said, “Oh my God, do I!” and introduced me to Danielle Dorman, who has been my ghostwriter and editor for over 10 years.

I think the takeaway for readers is to follow the clues and hunches that come your way and trust that one thing will organically lead to the next. You don’t have to have all the pieces to the puzzle; you just have to find the next piece.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Years ago, my company stood out because it was the first Coaching Academies to offer an online certification program. Today it stands out from among the dozens of online accreditation programs because I am continuously receiving new inspiration from the Divine Council of Light, who communicates through me. I approach my business as I do my personal life. I am always looking for and receptive to the next evolution of any idea or service.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Mindfulness. And by this I don’t mean regularly practicing meditation, although I do believe that is important as well. By mindfulness I mean being mindful, on a moment to moment basis, of your thoughts and words, for these become your reality. A successful leader deliberately looks for the most positive aspects we can find in each situation and person we encounter, and expresses our appreciation often and out loud. And in so doing, we create an atmosphere of positivity and success that naturally increases in momentum. Intentionality. Successful leaders do not view themselves as being at the mercy of other people or external circumstances. We know that we are the creators of our own reality and we take this knowledge into each situation and relationship we encounter. A successful leader thinks, walks, stands, speaks, and radiates as though you the results we are intending to produce have already been achieved. In other words, we embody the roles that we are inspiring to get. This means paying attention to your posture, dressing in a manner that reflects your definition of success, and investing time and resources in our own continuing education. Positive expectation. A successful leader joyfully expects that good and wonderful things are in the process of flowing into our experience. We make it a habit to look for these blessings, to notice them, and to appreciate them — either by recording them in a journal or by giving thanks for them daily. The more you appreciate the positive things, the more positive things you will have to appreciate.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Yes. Very early on in my coaching career, I followed the advice of a marketing guru who told me I should speak in colleges on suicide prevention, because my sister had committed suicide, and I had authored a book entitled, “Why Did She Choose Suicide?” Writing that book was an important step in my healing process, and I made it available at cost because the need was there and there was so little written on this topic at the time.

And so, even though I didn’t feel a genuine calling to begin speaking to college-aged audiences about suicide, I followed this man’s advice and pursued it. I hired someone to manage the speaking engagements. I had expensive brochures printed… And I did speak at several universities on the topic. And while I know those presentations helped people, pursuing that career expression was out of alignment with where I was ultimately headed, which was evolving away from using energy to heal from trauma and toward using our understanding of energy to deliberately create the reality we desire.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

I’d say first and foremost, ensure you have good lines of communication between you and your team members. Check in with your team often and really listen to how they’re doing. Find out what’s working and where the potential sticking points are, and be available to support them through those challenges.

People only burn out or become overwhelmed when there is a blockage in their creative flow. When our mental and creative energies are moving freely, work exhilarates and revitalizes us.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

The first thing is to get really clear about the benefits you offer and the results you can provide, and market your services to the demographic of people who are specifically searching for what you can give them. The second thing is to make sure you get the training you need to be able to deliver on what you promise. Never try to “fake it til you make it” in area of your credentials!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistake I see life coaches in particular make is trying to be everything to everyone, rather than honing in on a specific niche of people who would most benefit from what they offer. Their websites and marketing materials are so generic that the message of what they can offer doesn’t come through.

It’s been said that if your product or service is intended for everyone, then it’s actually for no one. I support all the coaches that I certify in identifying their unique niche and building their coaching practice around that particular service.

Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Well, in my opinion, the highs of being an entrepreneur are really unmatched. There is something so exhilarating and cutting-edge about discovering the unique contribution that you are here to make, committing to it, and then watching the universe line things up to support you in sharing your gifts.

One of the huge benefits of entrepreneurship from an emotional standpoint, is that you truly feel like you are the captain of your own ship, and that you have the power to steer your career in the direction of your choosing. But of course there are two sides to every experience, and that same exhilaration can dip into anxiety when we don’t know how to manage our energy.

When you’re an employee, clocking in so to speak and working for a paycheck, you do have the assurance of knowing exactly what’s coming in that month. As an entrepreneur, you don’t have those same assurances, but you also don’t have the salary caps or glass ceilings. There is no upper limit as to what you can earn, or on how big a contribution you can make. For me personally, being an entrepreneur is the only career path that makes sense. But clearly, the ability to master your own energy field — and be intentional about your thoughts, actions and expectations — is key in minimizing the “lows” of owning your own business.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Over the years there have been so many highs, from submitting completed manuscripts to taking my staff on lavish vacations as a show of appreciation, to innovating new programs that were overwhelmingly successful. One high that comes to mind was the first time my business netted a million dollars in our launch of a new program. Not only was this more money than I’d ever made before, but more people than ever were able to benefit from the methodology I offer. That experience was a coming together or fulfillment of many intentions I’d set forth over the years, so it was really satisfying moment in time.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

After a couple years of doing a million dollars in sales at the launch of each of my coaching programs, one year those numbers were cut in half. And while I now have a better understanding of some of the factors that contributed to that dramatic fall-off, at the time it felt like a huge blow. And of course our work as energy masters is to, in challenging times witness the dark alleys and dead end roads that are minds are tempted to take us — thought paths such as “I did something wrong,” or “Maybe I’m in the wrong business” — and simply choose not to go there.

I believe the secret to navigating both good times and bad is to realize that there is an ebb and flow to absolutely everything in this universe, and when we’re on one side of that curve, we know that it’s temporary. Like an in breath and an outbreath. We don’t try to cling to one, we just allow it all to be.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Realize that nothing is ever “finished,” because as human beings we are in a constant state of evolution. So while it can be tempting to take a snapshot of reality at any given moment in time, the permanence of that snapshot is an illusion. Everything is in a constant state of flux. Everything exists because of the co-existence of opposing forces. And once you know that, you can consciously align with the energies of abundance, of flow, of faith. Keep using the experience of what you don’t want to clarify what’s now important to you, and put more focus on where you’re going now than on where you’ve been.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

I think the key to riding the emotional highs and lows of being an entrepreneur is the same key to successfully navigating any circumstance in life. It’s learning to master our own energy fields. So to break that down into 5 steps would look something like this:

Use the experience of what you don’t want to get crystal clear about what you do want, and imagine that desired outcome in as much detail as you can. Become a vibrational match to the desire you now hold. This entails a daily practice of calling forth your intention and allowing it — not your present circumstances — to guide your thoughts, your mood, your expectations and your actions. Tend to your split energy. Negative thoughts, feelings or expectations simply mean that you have split energy toward your desire. A part of you wants it, and another part of you doubts your ability to create it. The key to bridging this gap is to deliberately direct your focus in ways that bring you a feeling of relief, of acceptance, of relaxation. Release the energy of what isn’t wanted from your personal energy field. Meditation is a great tool to use for this. With each exhale, set the intention to release anything you’re holding on to that isn’t serving your vision. Let go of any stress from your day, any thoughts about the future, any uncomfortable emotions or negative expectations. Just imagine all of that rolling down your body with gravity, through your feet, and into the ground beneath you. Above all, release your attachment to your belief system, and your conviction that the way things have been is the way they will always be. The good is the enemy of the great, and often we cling to what is known long after it has stopped serving us. Consciously bring in the energy of what you desire. As energy masters, we learn how not to react to the energies of those around us — including the energy of whatever momentum we’re currently in the middle of. Instead, we have the ability to generate an atmosphere within ourselves that is conducive to whatever result we desire to create. In other words, we decide who we want to be and how we want to feel before we ever walk into each new environment. Think of choosing your energetic vibration the way you would choose a flavor of ice cream or a color from the rainbow. Every possible experience is available to you, and by virtue of how you are vibrating in each moment, you determine the experiences you draw to yourself.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I think of resilience in terms of momentum. The more momentum of confidence and positive expectation you have built up on any given day determines how resilient you’ll be when faced with a challenge. Remember that it’s all about energy. If your energy is already low, if you’re already falling prey to regret or self-doubt, you won’t have the inner resources to meet even a small challenge. But if you’re practiced in the art of being mindful of your thoughts and how they make you feel and are committed to creating your mood on purpose, your positive momentum will carry you a lot further and through more turbulent waters.

So I would say that having a commitment to upholding one’s own energy field, even in the face of opposition, is the most important characteristic of resilient people.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Well growing up, I certainly did not have the understanding of life that I have now, but I did learn some important things about resiliency. In middle school, I wanted so much to be picked to play on a team sport, and I tried out for literally every sport my school offered. Softball, tennis, volleyball, cheerleading, and didn’t make the cut on any of them. In the summer between 8th and 9th grades, I decided to try out for the pom pom squad, and I practiced the few moves I knew nearly every day that summer. And on my freshman year, I did get on the pom pom team. That taught me that holding firm to my vision is important, because even though I didn’t get what I wanted the first time around, eventually things worked out for me. And had I given up, I would have never discovered this.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I believe that mindset is everything. Which is to say, the perspective we hold when we walk into any situation plays such a huge role in how that situation unfolds. If we hold an expectation that people will be unfriendly or uncooperative, or that a certain activity will be hard, our brains actually sort through the billions of pieces of data that are coming at us in each moment and lock on to the facts that support what we’ve already told ourselves will be true. That’s how powerful mindset or attitude is. So, yes, I keep a positive attitude in even difficult expectations, because I understand that the universe is responding in kind to the vibration that I am sending out.

At this point along my spiritual journey, I have dozens if not hundreds of tools in my tool belt that I can turn to in order to raise my vibration and improve my attitude when I catch myself having one of those “human moments” of frustration or overwhelm. But having the tools is not enough. We have to be so committed to our vision, and so determined to keep our vibration high that we’re willing to disengage from whatever is happening, go within, and apply those tools to our situation.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Not to sound like a broken record here, but everything begins with the energy we bring into each new segment of our lives. Human beings are energy transmitters and energy receivers, which means that innately we can sense when someone is aligned, authentic and going in a direction that harmonizes with our own, and we can sense when there is disharmony or discord. As leaders within our companies, our teams look to us for knowledge and support, but the most powerful way to lead by example is by tending to our energy field. This one step can transform a moment of confusion into clarity and a tense situation into a happy one.

One day during the Covid shutdown, I was bringing food to my elderly parents, and the moment I stepped onto their property I could hear them yelling and screaming at each other. So before I even opened the front door, I took a moment to decide on the frequency of energy I desired to bring into that interaction. In this case, I decided on the energy of compassion. Compassion for each of them and for the way they were raised; compassion for the restrictions being placed upon all of us, and compassion for myself for how much focus it takes to tend to so many relationships and projects at the same time.

As I stepped inside, I paid attention to my breath, breathing in compassion and breathing out any tension or discord. Within minutes of me deliberately connecting to the energy of compassion, my parents began to settle down. And within a half hour or so the energy in the house had completely shifted. We enjoyed a nice meal, reminiscing about pleasant family experiences.

I affected the energy of that environment instead of allowing myself to be affected by it. This is the true power of leadership.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

I couldn’t recite the quote verbatim, but it’s along the lines of, “All things will work out in the end, and if it’s not working out, it’s not the end.”

As entrepreneurs we all have to face moments in time when something important just isn’t working out the way we’d intended. And in those moments, it’s important that we remember that nothing is ever “ended.” The cliché that when one door closes another one opens has borne true in my experience time and time again. So whenever something manifests that’s different from what I’d originally hoped, I remind myself, “If not this, something better.”

Very recently — in the last few months, in fact — my parents, along with my husband and myself came to the decision to sell parents’ large family home in order to downsize them into something more appropriate for their lifestyle now that they are in their 80s. My husband and I found what seemed like the perfect solution — a larger home with a separate casita on the property that would be plenty big for my parents. We put an offer down, but right at the last moment someone came in with a cash offer and we didn’t get the house. Initially it felt like something had gone wrong. After all, from my perspective in that moment moving my parents into a guest house on our property had looked like the perfect solution.

I reminded myself of this idea — that if one thing isn’t working out, it’s because the universe has something better in store — and my husband and I began researching retirement communities near our home. Long story short, we found them the perfect set up, in a community that meets their lifestyle in every way, from having meals prepared for them to the availability of social events and even transportation while still being close to us and their grandkids. In hindsight I could see how living on the same property with them was actually not the perfect solution that I had envisioned, and happily — as always, the universe had something even more perfect in store.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Readers can find out more about me and my work at www.ChristyWhitman.com

