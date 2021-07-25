David Spetzler of Caris Life Sciences: “I would say never be complacent, find what you feel passionate about and keep innovating”

I would say never be complacent, find what you feel passionate about and keep innovating. I would emphasize the bits and spurs story for all three of those. Another one is that just because something has always been done one way, it doesn’t mean that that’s the right way. I think in science that’s especially true because we can misinterpret data if we stop questioning things and hypothesizing.

As a part of our series about cutting edge technological breakthroughs, I had the pleasure of interviewing David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris Life Sciences.

Dr. Spetzler joined Caris Life Sciences® in August of 2009 and has held several management positions with increasing responsibilities during his tenure. He leads the company’s clinical testing service and development of proprietary technologies to aid in the creation of precision medicine strategies for individual cancer patients and noninvasive technologies to identify and predict early-stage cancer. Using Caris Molecular Intelligence®, ADAPT Biotargeting System™, and DEAN™, an advanced AI platform focused on nonlinear feature selection to identify new biological signatures to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment selection, Dr. Spetzler has generated more than 330 patent applications across 37 different patent families and authored 31 peer-reviewed journal articles.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

The story that comes to mind is one of those experiences that changes your course forever. My original career aspirations were to be a college professor of mathematics but when my first child was born with a rare genetic deletion I was inspired to get into genetics. I wanted to understand her diagnosis, as well as how to best support her. From there, I went into molecular cellular biology and diagnostics. What further solidified my decision was my aunt’s diagnosis and eventual passing from glioblastoma. Few people know this, but she was the first patient that we ever did next generation sequencing on at Caris Life Sciences.

Can you tell us about the cutting-edge technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

There are two things that come to mind that interplay with one another. The first is a blood-based assay that we are about to launch that have the potential to change the world. This assay is revolutionary in that it measures the entire exome and transcriptome from the blood. We have solved the major challenges that limit the utility of liquid biopsy tests and have created a test that can be used in a variety of settings. We have trials underway to show that we can detect cancer in asymptomatic people, determine when surgery was curative, as well as what drugs to take and if they are working. In addition to cancer, this test is also likely to provide information that enables the diagnosis and characterization of any chronic disease.

How do you think this might change the world?

The information we collect allows us to see what treatments a patient should receive, as well as how they are responding to them. At present, our priority is in oncology, but this technology is so much broader than that. This information could prove useful in other non-infectious diseases beyond cancer — for example, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, lupus, and MS. All of these have underlying causes at the molecular or cellular level. The more we can learn from this data, the more we are able to identify, predict and treat these diseases.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

The tipping point for these breakthroughs happened very recently. We found that we are able to extract sufficient amounts of circulating nucleic acid from all people, not just late-stage cancer patients. We can then analyze all 22,000 genes at the DNA and RNA level, so identify when cells have problems. We use AI to decipher the vast amounts of data generated for each patient so that we can truly personalize medicine and deliver on the promise of precision oncology. These were both tremendous technological breakthroughs and we are continuing to see advances with this technology every day.

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

A big part of widespread adoption is education and looking at the nature of our healthcare system. Traditionally, diagnostics have been viewed as less important compared to treatments, which is not good for patients. You can’t solve a problem you don’t know about. We need to move toward advancing and explaining the importance of diagnostics. I think COVID-19 has done a lot to promote awareness of diagnostics and we are seeing more people get tested than ever before. Another part of widespread adoption for this technology will be clinical studies. We need to be able to prove this hypothesis and show that our technology is relevant to more diseases than cancer, which in my opinion is the most exciting and impactful part. Time will also be important here, as we need to make sure we get it right and are taking the time to be thorough in our work.

What have you been doing to publicize this idea? Have you been using any innovative marketing strategies?

My role is to make sure that the scientific messaging we are putting out there is accurate and appropriate. Making claims that aren’t substantiated by data to create hype can be to the detriment of science and medicine. We don’t want to do that. So, we are making sure we are communicating to the public clearly and accurately. It is incredibly challenging to take such a complex idea and have it make sense for broader audiences. I work closely with our marketing team to ensure our messaging is simple, clear, and concise.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

David Halbert, the chairman, founder, and CEO of Caris Life Sciences, has been my mentor for 12 years. He thinks about and sees the world in a way that is different than anyone I’ve ever met. It’s so inspirational to work with someone that has the ability to see where our underlying assumptions and biases might be holding us back.

There are so many stories about David that I could tell, but one I tell often is a story that I call “bits and spurs.” When David was very young, he started a business in Texas selling spurs for cowboy boots and Western horse bits, which is part of a plow designed to be the weak point so the equipment can be easily fixed. He hired a blacksmith to make these and started to think if he becomes the most successful bits and spurs supplier in the world, would that be a win for him? He realized then that he wanted something more.

So, the moral of the story is even if you’re successful at something, if your heart isn’t in it, you’re wasting your time. You need to prioritize what’s important to you and take risks in life to make a difference. It’s easy to be complacent, but we need to constantly be innovating and moving forward. That’s a life lesson David taught me a long time ago that guides my decisions every single day.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

At Caris, our fundamental mandate is to relieve as much human suffering as possible. We aim to help people live longer and fight their diseases smarter. I would describe our company culture as being guided by what I call “the mom rule,” which says that if the patient’s sample that you’re testing were your mom’s, would you be doing anything different? If the answer is yes, then we should be doing something different even if it might cost more or take more time because it’s better for the patient. We ask everyone at Caris to follow that rule and for me it’s especially poignant thinking about my daughter and my aunt.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

I would say never be complacent, find what you feel passionate about and keep innovating. I would emphasize the bits and spurs story for all three of those. Another one is that just because something has always been done one way, it doesn’t mean that that’s the right way. I think in science that’s especially true because we can misinterpret data if we stop questioning things and hypothesizing. There’s a danger in thinking you know more than you do. That leads me to another, which is question everything. It sounds cliché, but it’s crucial when you’re developing new technologies. A lot of times things are designed to do something else. If you’re doing something truly new, it might mean the tools at your disposal were designed for a different type of problem. Therefore, they may not be the right tools. You may have to build your own tools to solve new problems.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The life lesson quotes I refer to most often are probably “pain is weakness leaving the body” and “you don’t achieve success by doing a nine-to-five.” There was a TED Talk given by a man who had pancreatic cancer called, “The Last Lecture,” and he said if you want to know the secret of my success, call my office at 10 o’clock on Friday and I’ll tell you. I think about that all the time when things get hard or I’m spending time away from my family. When there’s a patient on the other end of your work fighting for their life, it’s easier to make sacrifices and dedicate your life to the work. That’s kind of what “pain is weakness leaving the body” means to me in this context.

