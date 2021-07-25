Yamit Alpern Kol of JASA: “Engage in meaningful work”

Engage in meaningful work — both in and outside of the workplace. I work full-time in public service and am incredibly proud of and fulfilled by the work that I do. In addition to my role at JASA, I also offer premarital counseling, which is another facet of my work that brings me fulfillment. Outside of my work, I make sure to engage politically by voting in every election. I also organize a Community Supported Agriculture program in my community and volunteer on the board of the spiritual community of which I’m a member.

Yamit Alpern Kol is the Program Director of Geriatric Mental Health Clinics at JASA, the go-to agency serving older adults in New York City. Yamit oversees six clinics across the diverse neighborhoods of the Bronx and is one of JASA’s Master Trainers in the evidence-based Chronic Disease Self-Management Program developed by Stanford University. Yamit is a Licensed Master Social Worker in New York State, having earned her master’s degree from Yeshiva University Wurzweiler School of Social Work.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up in a middle-class family in Queens, New York City, raised by both of my parents with my two younger brothers. When I was in grade school, my family was instrumental in starting a special education school to address an unmet need in our community. Experiencing the launch of this school taught me the value of community and taking care of one another.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is helping to promote mental wellness. Can you tell us a bit about what you or your organization are trying to address?

Since 1976, JASA has offered geriatric mental health services to help older adults lead healthier and more fulfilled lives. In addition to JASA’s mental health services, the organization operates ten affordable housing properties, is a licensed home care agency and offers a breadth of integrative services citywide, spanning free legal services, home-delivered meals, social programming at senior centers and community trainings on elder abuse, peer health support, caregiver assistance. JASA maintains a New York State-licensed outpatient mental health clinic with five satellites in the Bronx that offer a range of treatment options, including individual and group therapy and psychiatric medication. JASA provides these services to all older adults regardless of their ability to pay, ensuring that every senior we serve is able to receive the support they need.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I have always been aware that our society pays a lot of lip service to the concept of “respecting” our elders, but typically, there’s little action to back that up. In my first year of social work school, I enrolled in two Gerontology electives, which is the study of the social, biological and psychological aspects of aging. This coursework, in addition to the inspiring teaching of Dr. Joanna Mellor, fueled my passion for working with older adults. Because I knew how important it was to provide mental health services to seniors who are too often unable to receive them, I took night courses during graduate school and worked in the field during the day.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

I remember watching New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio’s press conference on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in which he called for the shutdown of all non-essential businesses in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Although we are an essential business, we heeded the advice of the New York State Office of Mental Health to use telehealth instead of in-person clinic visits whenever possible. That night, I called all of the clinic staff to let them know that effective immediately, clinicians were to conduct all scheduled appointments by phone or video conference indefinitely. We had no idea what to expect because we had never provided telehealth appointments before and had a tremendous obligation to continue providing high-quality care. With the help of our terrific staff, we were able to continue supporting the older adults we work with virtually despite all the obstacles we faced — needless to say, it’s been an interesting sixteen months.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I can’t say that any one person has contributed to my successes alone. I have been lucky enough to encounter many people along my journey who I look up to and who inspire me to do the work that I do — I am so grateful to all the cheerleaders in my life.

According to Mental Health America’s report, over 44 million Americans have a mental health condition. Yet there’s still a stigma about mental illness. Can you share a few reasons you think this is so?

Unlike breaking a bone or getting a cut, mental illness is hard for many people to understand because it’s intangible. Despite sometimes showing more easily observable symptoms such as rude, inappropriate or uncharacteristic behavior, mental illness can’t be measured with a blood test or seen on an x-ray. Additionally, many mental illnesses are chronic conditions, like diabetes, where individuals have good days and bad days — the process of healing is always ongoing.

Additionally, the media often portrays cases where mental illness is used as an explanation for a person’s violent behavior. This has a drastic effect on society’s perceptions of those with mental illness. However, statistically, people with mental illness are much more vulnerable to being victims of a violent crime than they are likely to be the perpetrator.

To combat harmful stigmas and stereotypes around mental illness, we need to address these stereotypes in open and honest conversations with people who may not be as educated about mental health. The only way to correct these stigmas is to talk about why they exist and continue to challenge false narratives around what mental illness looks like.

In your experience, what should a) individuals b) society, and c) the government do to better support people suffering from mental illness?

One of the key issues contributing to the lack of support for people suffering from mental illness is the lack of a workforce in the mental health and social service workspaces. These jobs are extremely taxing and oftentimes don’t offer compensation that is attractive compared to other industries. We as a society need to decide that mental wellness is a worthwhile investment — this might look like the government raising wages in the sector, providing scholarships, loan forgiveness programs, etc. However, these changes must be influenced from the bottom up — we as individuals must decide to prioritize mental health in our society and put pressure on our leaders to align policy to ensure that those who suffer from mental illness are supported.

What are the 6 strategies you use to promote your own wellbeing and mental wellness? Can you please give a story or example for each?

Routine — For example, I wake up in the morning and stop work in the evening around the same time every day to walk my dog. This simple routine ensures that I am getting out and being active every day, which helps both my physical and mental wellbeing. Take care of my body — This might look like engaging in regular physical activity and sexual activity, eating well, sleeping well and maintaining hygiene. When I was a child, my mom used to tell me, “The car doesn’t go without gas,” and the same goes for our bodies. Physical self-care doesn’t only refer to “healthy” habits but is also about doing things that feel good for you. Indulge in treats on occasion! Clear my mind. — In my work, I deal with a lot of emotional gravity. So, at the end of the day, I just want to relax and have a good laugh. I watch Jeopardy every night because it challenges my mental faculties with topics that are unrelated to what I’ve been focused on all day. I mostly watch silly TV and movies and limit exposure to the news, which can be taxing. Engage in meaningful work — both in and outside of the workplace. I work full-time in public service and am incredibly proud of and fulfilled by the work that I do. In addition to my role at JASA, I also offer premarital counseling, which is another facet of my work that brings me fulfillment. Outside of my work, I make sure to engage politically by voting in every election. I also organize a Community Supported Agriculture program in my community and volunteer on the board of the spiritual community of which I’m a member. Find spiritual fulfillment and meaning in small and everyday activities. In order to fill my day-to-day with spirituality, I spend money at businesses that reflect my values, adopted a rescued dog, donate blood regularly and donate hair for wigs for children in cancer treatment. I always try to stop and smell the roses and appreciate sunny days. For other people, spiritual fulfillment might be found in meditation, taking a walk or regularly calling family members. Be authentic. Be myself. Who else could I possibly be? Trying to be someone else is draining!

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a mental health champion?

I’m inspired by the work of the Gray Panthers and This Chair Rocks movements on ageism. Most of all, the work itself keeps me inspired to keep going.

If you could tell other people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I think this quote attributed to Socrates embodies the case for always trying to make a positive impact on someone else’s life: “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.” You never know what other people are going through — offering a simple helping hand wherever you are able could make a world of difference to someone. This can be difficult because someone who is going through a difficult time will often appear grumpy and have trouble interacting with others in ways that are culturally considered socially acceptable. Try to be understanding and make room for this negativity.

