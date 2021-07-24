Carol Gavhane of Asha Blooms: “Being Honest with Yourself”

Being Honest with Yourself — This is a hard one. It’s not easy to admit that you’re not good at something, that you can’t do it all yourself, or that what you had in mind just isn’t working. But don’t lose heart! We all started as makers: we wanted to design and share something beautiful with the world. For some of us, we figure out that there are others who can bring our vision to life better than we can, so we move into managing things. For others, we’re the best makers there are, but we realize we need help running a business, so we find people who can help us turn a talent into a money-making, world-changing company.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Carol Gavhane.

Carol Gavhane co-founded Asha Blooms after a life-changing event, with the goal of empowering other women to believe in themselves. She leverages her background in advertising, at places like Yahoo and The Knot, when selling Asha Blooms’ jewelry direct to consumers online or at events around the country. Raised in fashion-focused Los Angeles, she now lives near Seattle.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Sure! Out of all the reasons to start a company, mine’s a pretty unique one: secondary infertility. My husband and I were going through a really hard time trying to have our second child. I tried all sorts of things during that time, and one thing that really helped me was a hope bracelet. After we ended up successfully having our son, I looked back and realized that it was because of that bracelet, the one tangible thing I could hold, that I was able to focus on staying positive. In our gratitude, we started Asha Blooms to help others going through any kind of challenging period in their lives. Our jewelry is intentionally-designed with meaning and comes with kind words that the wearer can use to remind herself to live a lighter life.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

I was dropping off my daughter at a summer camp when I noticed another one of the moms, whom I’d never met before, was wearing one of our signature necklaces. Curious to see what she’d say, I asked her where she got it, not telling her that I’d made it myself. She immediately launched into a story about how it’s by a small business called Asha Blooms, how the necklace has a name (‘I Am at Peace’) , and how it helps her stay focused and calm during her life’s most stressful moments. It was really validating to hear her speak so enthusiastically about “just” a piece of jewelry to a stranger like me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started, I made our necklaces using very thin diameter chains. The jewelry was supposed to be light, delicate, and airy. I was selling at a lot more in-person events back then, and after one event, I got quite a few emails from customers asking if I could fix their necklaces that broke. I thought to myself, well, that’s not good to have so many break in such a short period of time! Then it hit me: I’d just been at an event with a lot of mothers of young children. Of course the necklaces would break! When their little ones would tug just the slightest but, the delicate chain would break. I really should have known better: I had a baby at home who did the same thing to me! I realized then that sometimes practical matters take precedence over aesthetic ones, even for jewelry.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

It’s our authenticity, no question. Early on, a lot of the interest we gathered from buyers at both consumer and fashion events was due to our founding story about surviving secondary infertility, and that the person who went through all this was standing right there sharing her story with customers. Customers who, it turned out, had their own stories of challenging life events that they shared right back. I’d been through enough rough patches that directly led to founding my company, so I believe that “I’ve been there, too” vibe that comes through in our marketing helps create an authentic connection with potential customers.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

This is geared towards small businesses and people just starting out, but it’s that you don’t have to do everything yourself. If you’re a designer, a maker, or maybe running your own social media and find that being on the road doing sales outreach isn’t your strength — my advice is to find someone to help. Creating anything takes an enormous amount of time and mental effort. There are plenty of friends, business connections, and others who can help you build your website, find sourcing, create content, whatever you need help with, and that help doesn’t have to be expensive.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I hope I’ve brought goodness to the world, it’s what our business is all about! We’ve received customer feedback sharing stories about how our inspirational jewelry has helped them feel uplifted, so I’m pretty sure we’ve helped more than a few people directly, as well as a number of people indirectly through our donations to non-profits that support women and girls around the world.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have many quotes I love, but the one that resonates these days is from Michele Obama: “Failure is an important part of your growth and developing resilience. Don’t be afraid to fail.”

I actually believe I was raised *not* to fail, that failure is bad, and I’ve got to get it right on the first try. Anyone else out there with perfectionist tendencies that can relate? Starting this small business has taught me that it’s important not just to fail, but fail fast and learn from it so you do better. This is what life is about — continuous incremental growth and development.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

What I see happening is the result of the logistical disruptions due to Covid: shorter supply chains resulting in faster turnarounds and, ultimately, more responsiveness to customer demands. In particular, I see a variety of fashion items becoming more customizable or personalizable by customers, without an inventory risk to companies.

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

Persistence — I can’t even count how many times I’ve thought about calling it quits. Launching a company has no shortage of setbacks to overcome, let alone how many you face trying to grow that business and make it sustainable. Our first iteration of products just weren’t up to the standards people expected, and customers told us that. If we interpreted that as “hey, your products suck and you should give up”, I wouldn’t be here answering these questions. Instead, I stuck with it, I learned and adjusted, and moved onwards and upwards. Adaptability — Going hand-in-hand with persistence, you have to be adaptable. Things change: suppliers stop making what you need for your best-selling item, shipping costs skyrocket, whatever. You need to roll with it and stay on target. We’ve changed packaging styles so many times that I’ve lost count. Our first big design that we were proud of included jewelry displayed on gorgeous hand-drawn postcard designs. We loved it…until our wholesale customers reminded us that it was just too hard for their customers to see the jewelry itself; it didn’t stand out on the bright, pretty postcards. So, we adapted: we revised our packaging design to something that complemented the jewelry, rather than competed with it. Being Honest with Yourself — This is a hard one. It’s not easy to admit that you’re not good at something, that you can’t do it all yourself, or that what you had in mind just isn’t working. But don’t lose heart! We all started as makers: we wanted to design and share something beautiful with the world. For some of us, we figure out that there are others who can bring our vision to life better than we can, so we move into managing things. For others, we’re the best makers there are, but we realize we need help running a business, so we find people who can help us turn a talent into a money-making, world-changing company. Most recently, for me, I admitted to myself that I just don’t enjoy running our social media. I love our customers, I love talking with them, I love taking photos, but I finally gave in and admitted I disliked creating and posting content on a regular basis. It was too time-consuming, and my posts just never looked as good as everyone else’s. So, I found someone who could help me run my social media accounts, and I’ve been freed to focus on improving other aspects of my business. Knowing Which People Can Be Honest With You — Ok, so this might be harder than being honest with yourself. Almost nobody you know is going to say that your designs stink. Not your partner, your friends, your co-founders, nobody. Unless you’re lucky and have the right person in your inner circle, you might end up paying a consultant or coach who has the guts to tell you to get your act together. That’s what I did. I’ve been through so many coaching programs, but it was the first one that helped me get back on track. With the idea that there’s a design for everyone, and being stuck in the maker mentality instead of the business-owner mindset, I’d expanded my product line to dozens and dozens of items. My coach reminded me to look at which products were my best-sellers, and when I finally stopped making and started thinking, I saw that most of my designs didn’t sell. They sure looked pretty on the website and on in-person displays, but they didn’t move units. With great reluctance, I started cutting products. It got easier very quickly, as I realized that my customers, with their wallets, were telling me that I had too many products that they didn’t want. My customers were being honest with me, and I didn’t realize that until my coach was honest with me, and I got honest with myself. A Mentor — Try to do this first, seriously. You don’t know what you don’t know, and you’ll trip over so many stumbling blocks that you’ll slow the growth of your business down dramatically. There are people out there who’ve been through this before. Some are willing to help for free, to be mentors, which is amazing. Some are willing to help for money, to be coaches, which is fine, too, just more expensive. Mentors aren’t easy to find, but a nice email and, if you’re lucky, a small coffee can go a long way to getting a few critical tidbits of knowledge from someone. I could have saved so much time and effort if I’d found a mentor early on: I’d have known which trade shows to skip, which agencies were a fit for my brand, and which tech stack is the right blend of ease of use, power, and cost. It took a few years, but I ended up finding a series of mini-mentors who were able to give advice on different aspects of my little part of the industry, and my business has improved dramatically. If I’d found them earlier, well, who knows how much better I’d be doing now?

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

I actually love what I’m seeing now in the fashion industry with increasing representation of diversity and more inclusiveness. But I’d love to see more — not just from the photos of models we see — but from the people who actually run the companies, big and small. I feel we’re just grazing the surface when it comes to decision makers and those in the c-suite. Let’s see more faces that more accurately represent the diverse backgrounds, cultures, and heritages across our industry, in both executive and board positions.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The “Be kind to others a little bit every day” movement: encourage your friend, say thanks to a stranger who holds the door open for you, and give someone a compliment. I really believe that something as small as a kind word or a nice gesture can lift someone up and improve their mood for days, and that helps the positivity spread even more.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

My pleasure, thanks for having me!