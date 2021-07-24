Dawn Michelle Hardy of The Literary Lobbyist: “Be a trusted source of information”

Be a trusted source of information. A few times a month, I am live on my Instagram account speaking with authors. I share industry news, advice, and resources before the interview. Folks email me often asking if I can assist them in finding writers, photographers, publishers, printers, graphic designers, editors, etc. They see the advocacy work I do for authors, and they trust me to help them.

As a part of my series about the things you need to know to excel in the modern PR industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dawn Michelle Hardy.

Dawn Michelle Hardy is a creative publicity strategist and staunch advocate for self-published and traditionally published authors. For nearly twenty years, she developed and facilitated multimedia book publicity campaigns that drive sales, create fan bases, garner book awards and industry honors, that helped leverage the author’s success for book deals, brand partnerships, and speaking engagements.

For several consecutive years, her debut authors have won awards including, Next Generation Indie Excellence Award (NIEA), Non-Fiction Book Award, Reader’s Choice, Wishing Shelf, American Fiction Award as well as a sports biography short-listed for the 2015 PEN Literary Award and a poetry finalist in 2016 NAACP Image Awards. She is also the host of the new interactive streaming show for authors, BOOK BANTER TV.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Seventeen years ago, I decided to leave my job as a visual merchandiser. At a friend’s recommendation, I took a P/T job as an assistant to a self-published author while I figured out what my true career path would be. I graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology with a degree in Fashion Buying and Merchandising, but five years of doing sales and visual displays, I no longer felt passion for the work. I decreased my hours at the store and began working with New York Times bestselling author Teri Woods, author of True to the Game.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

Working with urban fiction authors in the early 2000s was a fun and exciting time in my career. I was new to the industry and worked with black indie authors who wrote stories that received great compliments and criticism equally. Urban fiction authors including Teri Woods, Shannon Holmes, Dutch, Miasha, Danielle Santiago, K’WAN, and others had fan bases as if they were hip-hop artists. From NYC street vendors to the Essence Festival, hip-hop culture was on full display in the book community, and it was a wonderful introduction to my publishing career. Before working with Teri Woods Publishing, I didn’t have a favorite book. I was a fashion girl. I had favorite designers, not books.

That changed when I read Dutch by Kwame Teague. I remember reading his manuscript in his handwriting on yellow legal pads. He wrote on the front and the back. He submitted his book to TWP from prison. I had to read it and give Teri my opinion for publishing consideration. One weekend I stayed in a hotel in the Hamptons. I read DUTCH and was so entertained, I did not leave the room until I finished. It was like watching a movie. I saw every character and every scene in detail. It was action packed. I had not had that type of response to a book before. It came to life for me. I read an entire novel in someone’s penmanship. To me, it was just that good. The film adaptation was released this year.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve shared this with interns over the years. When I first started out, I would take trips to Barnes & Nobles. I would sit in the magazine section for hours with stacks of magazines jotting down the names and titles of editors listed in the mastheads. This was how I created my first database. LOL!

I wasn’t above the tedious work. Thank God for Cisions, Muckrack, and other media databases, but I still look for names in the mastheads every now and then.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

As a publicist, I have often had to go in-depth with broadcast producers when advocating and pitching indie or debut authors. For the past three years, I have been doing author interviews on Instagram under my series #BookBanter2018, 2019, 2020, 2021. Earlier this year, I began producing Book Banter TV, a live streaming show that features authors exclusively. Book Banter TV is a 30-minute cool interactive on-screen platform for authors to share their journey and promote their books. The first episode featured my former client Miasha and author Tiffany L. Warren. Both ladies played significant roles in adapting their books Secret Society and Favorite Son to screen for Amazon Prime and BETHer, respectively. I’m now an executive producer of a show. It’s a new venture, and I’m exited about the potential.

Taken a cue from some of my authors, I am also taking classes on script writing.

I’m still a publicist and excited about Animal Power: 100 Animals to Energize Your Life and Awaken Your Soul by Alyson Charles publishing with Chronicle Books this Fall. This book is an enlightening guide to the power of the animal realm. I’m also loving the work I am doing with cookbook author Maimuna Burnette. Mai’s debut book is tiled Cooking with Mai: Easy to Prepare West African Food. Mai’s an executive with a passion for cooking foods from her native home, Sierra Leone.

Skies the limit for these projects. They spark my creativity and when I am creating, I’m in a very good space.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why.

I except that fact that I don’t know what I don’t know. But when I look back over my time being an entrepreneur, I would have liked to have more knowledge about growing and structuring my agency for growth. There are so many authors that I have wanted to help over the years and didn’t have the bandwidth.

I wished I would’ve been encouraged to trust others a bit more to handle the work. It takes a lot for me to release the responsibility to someone else. I’ve gotten better.

I started working for myself at the age of 30. I wish I would’ve had more guidance in entrepreneurship. All the backend business stuff. Taxes, LLC’s, payroll, contract negotiation, etc. It took some bumps and bruises to get started. I didn’t have anyone at the time close to me that was self-employed whom I could go to for advice.

You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

Networking is about finding synergy and exploring opportunities that mutually benefit all parties. At least, that is how I approach it. I am chatty, so I enjoy networking and learning about others and what they have going on. I do find that taking networking to the digital space can be challenging because too many hide behind curated content.

I love to look a person in the eye and read their body language when we speak.

That said, I love sending cards. I have created personal relationships over the years by celebrating babies, birthdays, promotions, deals, and more with greeting cards. In this digital age, I have been complimented on this classic gesture.

Since we are all using social platforms to connect and network, I’ve made Clubhouse one of my go-to’s. It’s a great way to make connections online with those you wish to work with across multiple industries. Users on the platform are quite generous with sharing their contact information. Reaching out is encouraged.

I’m also big on making introductions and connecting with others. There are many instances where I know two individuals who would benefit from working together. I make e-introductions often, and I love seeing how things evolve.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

When I first began my agency, I attended many street festivals and book expos to connect and meet authors. I handed out postcards that featured my face on one side and images of book covers on the other. I am blessed to say that I never reprinted. I love the cards, but 90% of my business comes from referrals or online discovery, which means that someone is either talking about the work I have done for others, or my website and press is speaking for me.

Recently a PR colleague shared how much they loved my website. On there, I have a capabilities deck, a digital freebie to help authors pitch themselves for press, and an overview of books we’ve represented and some of the awards they have won. So one of my strategies for lead generation is to have a strong informative website.

Another strategy is using the internet to highlight your experience and skill set.

We all know social media platforms are free and open all day and night. Use them to your advantage. I haven’t done any TikTok dances, but I do share how authors can use Clubhouse and NetGalley to their advance in book promotions.

To find out if I am a good dancer, you’d have to hang out with me and see. 😊

Be a trusted source of information. A few times a month, I am live on my Instagram account speaking with authors. I share industry news, advice, and resources before the interview. Folks email me often asking if I can assist them in finding writers, photographers, publishers, printers, graphic designers, editors, etc. They see the advocacy work I do for authors, and they trust me to help them.

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

So many books I cannot narrow it down to one, but I will share that last year I read Get Over ‘I Got It’ by Elayne Fluker, and it helped me make some significant decisions in how I am structuring my business. Before reading her book, it was not easy to ask for help beyond my comfort circle. Now I am more confident and intentional about getting things done that require me to ask others for help. I know that getting the help I deserve is the key to reducing stress and building the life I want.

Because of the role you play, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Currently, I am in production for a new live streaming show called Book Banter TV. It’s a cool interactive show about authors and their books. I’ve been championing for authors for almost 20 years, and I have come to the conclusion that I needed to create a media platform that shined light on the work of authors. There are books written on every subject under the sun, and these titles will outlive us all. I want mainstream media to take more notice in the talent of authors. Writing and publishing a book is no easy fete. I celebrate those who have accomplished such.

What I would love to see is more national read-along. Organizations and publishers are working together to galvanize the country into reading one book and engaging in multi-generational dialogue around it’s content. Similar to what was done with Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America by Ibram X. Kendi.

This was really meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.