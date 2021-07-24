Adam Jacobs of BubbleGum Casting: “Start with small wins”

Start with small wins — you don’t develop the mindset to develop adversity all at once, you have to build up and develop a resistance over time. Some entrepreneurs say if they knew how hard it was going to be they would have never done it, but you do build up that resistance over time.

As part of my series about prominent entrepreneurs and executives that overcame adversity to achieve great success”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Adam Jacobs.

There once was a time when if you needed a digital marketer to boost your online presence and drive sales, Adam was the man you called. From working with Australia’s leading financial institution to steering the nation’s most recognizable car finance company through a digital rebranding — he took on all challengers before founding a mail order sock company. These days, however, I face the daily challenge of helping Australia’s brightest talent find their feet on the path to stardom and helping the nation’s leading brands find their next big star as the managing director of Bubblegum Casting, and Hunter Talent.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this specific career path?

I took on BubbleGum Casting a few years ago — the longest running talent agency for kids and teens in Australia and from what I understand the fifth oldest one in the entire world. A lawyer who wanted to get into the talent industry started it and my family owned it later. By the time I bought it, it was a distressed asset — technically operational but in financial distress. I was on a different track, but I took on BubbleGum casting in honor of my sister who had been very successful as a child actress on children’s shows around the world. It was harder than I expected — when I took it on, it’s reputation was challenged, there was no staff — but I turned it around and now we’re at the top here in Australia, working regularly with global brands and looking at expanding.

Can you share your story of when you were on the brink of failure? First, take us back to what it was like during the darkest days.

BubbleGum was on the brink of collapse more than once, we had a legal issue in our early days that was challenge, we had someone infringing on our global trademarks, then with the start of covid we saw the entire entertainment industry grind to a halt in Australia. We were in the process of launching in LA at the time which had to be put on hold.

What was your mindset during such a challenging time? Where did you get the drive to keep going when things were so hard?

I have been in business basically my entire career and you do learn how to deal with these speed bumps along the way, I think you can persevere through, the first times it’s obviously challenging but then you start to learn speed bumps are part of the journey and you can lean on experience and get through things.

Tell us how you were able to overcome such adversity and achieve massive success? What did the next chapter look like?

I think the mindset of resilience and persistence is what separates startup founders from flounders — since then we have become increasingly successful at the top of the food chain here in Australia.

Based on your experience, can you share a 3 actionable pieces of advice about how to develop the mindset needed to persevere through adversity? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Start with small wins — you don’t develop the mindset to develop adversity all at once, you have to build up and develop a resistance over time. Some entrepreneurs say if they knew how hard it was going to be they would have never done it, but you do build up that resistance over time.

Practice gratitude — when you are facing adversity it is important to focus on the things that are going right, while you are tackling the things that aren’t — this will help you massively in feeling capable of handling and solving the problem. Surround yourself with supportive people, good advice and mentors. I have eight and nine figure mentors and their advice and experience is unbelievable, their experience can help me circumvent certain pitfalls, I in turn mentor them on things they are weaker at like digital marketing or tech related problems. And cut out the naysayers — your priority is to solve your problems, not to be told that you were wrong.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I had a really good support network of mentors and advisors — my group of mentors is world class and they were able to direct me and set me along the way as well. I am only as successful as the mentors who have helped me. I also invest in coaching and peer networking and groups.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m working on too many projects right now, I have to sit down and prioritize which ones I am going to prioritize with my team and my various stakeholders.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think everyone should attempt to start a business, you may not succeed but the skills you learn on the way would make you more valuable in any pursuit.

Any parting words of wisdom that you would like to share?

Youtube and Google have an answer for everything, if you have a problem — youtube has some form of education, if you watch ten youtube videos and read ten articles on any subject, you will know more than the 90 percent of the general population. I’ve been telling people that a lot lately.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.