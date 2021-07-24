Shawn Desouza of TimeoutIQ: “The Pandemic taught us the difference between communication and connection”

The Pandemic taught us the difference between communication and connection. We have learned different ways to get work done even without physical interaction. One should never forget that tech is not only about working. It’s about being able to bring excitement into your life. We must use technology to have a balance in our life.

Shawn Desouza, the Founder of TimeoutIQ, is a successful entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in Marketing, Operations, and Technology. Shawn has played critical roles in building several tech startups and Fortune 100 Financial companies. Shawn thrives the most when it comes to introducing innovative products and ideas to the market. He has worked as a Senior Director and Vice President at software companies like Eloqua.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your backstory?

I have spent a lot of time in Marketing and Operations in the Tech industry. I’ve seen several startups grow and have also helped many of them establish themselves in the market.

However, when I looked at the mobile app landscape, I was surprised to see that most parents have been toggling between apps to manage screen time and get high-quality education for their children. I wanted to fill the gap and discover a new market in the mobile app landscape. Hence, I decided to develop an all-in-one solution for mobile education and parental control. And that’s how we started working on TimeoutIQ.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

There are many stories, of course, some with great fond memories and others that were not great for me but made me wiser. I always try to heed the lessons from a story rather than simply celebrating it. But here’s one story that actually inspired me to look at the mobile app landscape differently.

My neighbor, who is also a parent of a ten years old, had sworn never to use a smartphone. He went to work, logged into his computer, did his 8 hours, logged off, and came back home, and that was it. His evenings and weekends were spent blissfully offline. Then one summer day in 2018, he’s with me on the patio, and he whips out a phone. I said, wow, it looks like you finally joined the rest of us. That’s when he told me that this was his ten-year-old child’s phone. He had confiscated it because the kid had chalked up a $600 bill for in-app purchase with Minecraft or Fortnite or some game like that. That same week, to add to the kid’s woes, his teacher called about the child’s poor performance at school. My neighbor then asked if there was an app that could control and manage app usage and at the same time provide some sort of school education. That was the reason we explored the market and found there wasn’t an app that provided screen time management and a full school curriculum.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now?

My team and I are currently working on TimeoutIQ. I’d like to think of it as the world’s first app empowering parents to manage their kid’s screen time, keep their minds sharp, and improve cognitive development in their most formative years. It offers parental control and personal education tutor in one single app.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Between work and personal life, the average adult spends nearly 11 hours looking at a screen per day. How does our increasing screen time affect our mental, physical, and emotional health?

Yes, you are absolutely right. People spend almost half a day in front of their screens in the US. Pandemic has made it more complicated. Most people have abandoned their pre-pandemic activities, and there is a remarkable surge in the screen-time.

I would say most people are addicted to their screen time. Just look around yourself, and you will find families and friends interacting more with their phones than with each other. Some people can’t even take their eyes off their screens while driving or walking. Excessive screen time may lead to a decrease in both sleep quality and sleep duration. Now, this is especially noticeable for children and teenagers who check their phones or watch TV before going to bed.

Adults may not have long-term effects of screen time on their brains, but kids are at risk. Their brains are still in the process of developing and growing, and they would be affected by excessive screen time. Adults may face risks of depression and lower well-being after spending half a day in front of the screens.

Lack of physical activity and bad posture caused by hunching over your phone are other negative side effects of device addition.

Can you share your top five ways people can improve mental wellness and create a healthy relationship with technology?

We can definitely improve mental wellness and create a healthy relationship with technology. I would like to call it having good digital health, and I think that now is the time to focus on our digital health.

1) The most important thing is to set boundaries. Today, most of us work from home, and the workday may seem to go on forever. But having limits will definitely help you.

2) Another important thing is to manage our notifications. Even a tiny interruption can completely derail your work and reduce your productivity. So managing notification is exceptionally crucial.

3) Your digital life and your physical life is interrelated. What you do in one benefits the other. Please find time to exercise, and it will really help you in the process.

4) One should be more creative. Lockdown and pandemic stopped us from going out, meeting new people, seeing things, and getting inspiration. We can find lots of ways to have fun and unlock our imagination with the help of tech.

5) Pandemic taught us the difference between communication and connection. We have learned different ways to get work done even without physical interaction. One should never forget that tech is not only about working. It’s about being able to bring excitement into your life. We must use technology to have a balance in our life.

Between social media distractions, messaging apps, and the fact that Americans receive 45.9 push notifications each day, Americans check their phones 80 times per day. How can people, especially younger generations, create a healthier relationship with social media?

Social media is one of the main reasons people are stuck to their smartphones. Well, it is a part of our lives and also essential for us. After all, it is our gateway to the world. But, balance is the key to most of the things in our life.

Like I said earlier, we need to manage our notifications. It is entirely okay to ignore notifications and focus on other things. Overlooking notifications is especially important while spending time with friends or family and before you go to sleep.

We all need to be a little responsible while using social media. Most importantly, remember that the information and stories on social media are not always accurate or related to real life. Finally, just take a break if you don’t feel like using social media. Don’t push yourself and learn to overcome FOMO.

I recall, pre-pandemic, some restaurants provided a basket where you placed your phone so that you could savor your meal as a group or a family.

80% of smartphone users check their phones before they brush their teeth in the morning. What effect does starting the day this way have on people? Is there a better morning routine you suggest?

Yes, a smartphone is the first thing most people check in the morning, but one must consider a fresh, new approach to the morning routine. I personally believe that the way you start the morning can significantly impact the rest of your day. I like to get started with simple activities like taking a walk, a little yoga and stretching, or any exercise before using my phone or even checking my emails. Hopefully, soon, we’ll also be able to go back to the gym.

Can you please give us your favorite life lesson quote?

I’d say I have a few that have stayed with me through life and have been a driving force in how I think and what I do.

The first: You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.

The second: Life has risks. The biggest risk is to do nothing/.

The third: Failure is the stepping stone to success.

There’s probably a theme here. I like to think of myself as a lifelong learner. I’m still coding and doing interesting things with technology, trying to push the envelope, and there have been ups and downs, losses, and gains, but it’s just been such a great learning experience that I don’t really think of having regrets. I’ll confess I do have regrets sometimes — it’s mostly when people let you down — but I try not to dwell on it for long ( or I have a stiff drink LOL)

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

We talk about controlling children’s screen time and education but forget that even we need to stop somewhere. We also need to manage our screen time and keep learning new things. Controlling kids’ screen time and education can seem impossible, but TimeoutIQ helps you get a grip on these problems. All we have to do is change our habits and manage our screen time. We need to focus more on spending time with family and learning new things.

