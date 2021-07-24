Amy Malin: “Be kind to everyone because it is the right thing to do”

Be kind to everyone because it is the right thing to do. Beyond that, you never know when someone is going to call on you for a favor or when you’ll need one. Having a trusted network of colleagues is priceless. Make friends with the assistant on set. She could be a producer next year and someone you’re collaborating with all the time.

For the last two decades, social entrepreneur Amy Malin has worked at the intersection of Hollywood and philanthropy with her cause agency Trueheart where she connected celebrities and purpose-driven brands to team up for great causes. Now, Amy and her husband Scott Malin are the Co-Founders of the Trueheart social impact search engine, which gives people a free and easy way for their searches to power donations to charity.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was blessed with the most amazing Nema (Grandma), who taught me to be fierce in the pursuit of my dreams. Nema grew up in the 1920s, a time when women were told who they could be, so she wanted more for me.

Growing up, I watched as Nema was President of multiple non-profits. She volunteered her time to plan events, secure auction items and dial for donations to raise funds and awareness for important causes. I didn’t know it then, but watching Nema dedicate so much of herself to giving back inspired me in the most beautiful way.

In middle school, I started to really pay attention to the suffering going on around me. I read in my local newspaper that the homeless population in South Florida didn’t have the resources to help them get a job and transition back into society. I felt compelled to help, so I created a fundraiser called “Washing at the Y”. I collected spare change from family, friends and classmates to purchase a new washer and dryer for the local YMCA. I also collected donations of towels and toiletries, so the homeless could have a safe place to shower and change before job interviews.

Then, I spent two years conducting video interviews with homeless people on the streets of Miami and Ft. Lauderdale. I got to know interesting people of all ages, races and walks off life, who fell on hard times and suddenly found themselves without a home. I produced a documentary to share their incredible stories, which ended up being used as a fundraising tool for a local non-profit. From these powerful experiences, I saw firsthand that all human beings need love in their lives. I felt a calling to help whenever possible and was determined to do even more.

At 19 years old, in order to escape a situation of domestic violence, I moved to New York with three suitcases and a few hundred dollars to my name. I decided to start my life over and become an entrepreneur. Growing up, Nema would always play Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” on her record player and the lyric “If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere”, always stuck with me. Making that move was one of the hardest and best decisions of my life. I started my business cold-calling companies and eventually a few people in entertainment gave me a chance to prove myself. I worked 24/7, hustling and grinding to make a name for myself. I made lots of rookie mistakes, but I graduated the school of hard knocks with some of the most valuable life lessons.

I always looked for ways to infuse a sense of purpose into everything I was doing professionally with my special events and PR firm. At first, people laughed and were resistant when I suggested we utilize a Grammy party as a way to raise funds and awareness for a great cause. But I didn’t back down, because I knew there were enough people in my industry who shared my passion for philanthropy. Thankfully, there were early adopters who agreed with me, and my cause agency’s parties and social impact campaigns always had that purpose, which put amazing non-profits in the spotlight.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

I’ve been really blessed to have some incredible experiences working in entertainment over the last two decades. One day, I might wright a book to share some of the wild adventures I’ve had in Hollywood. There’s one memorable story that always makes me smile.

I was fortunate to attend the Academy Awards years ago. I was walking down the red carpet, towards the entrance to the Dolby Theatre, and Jack Nicholson and his family were standing right next to us. There was a backup on the packed red carpet from all of the talent doing interviews, and somehow security mistakenly ushered my friend and I with Jack and his family. My cell phone rings and it is my Nema and she is squealing with delight. “Bubala, first of all, your tuxedo is very smart. You look beautiful”, she said. “Why didn’t you tell us you were going to the Oscars with Jack Nicholson. He’s a very good actor. We watch all of his movies.” Apparently, Nema caught a glimpse of me on the Oscars pre-show telecast standing next to Jack’s family. I explained we don’t know each other and we were just standing online waiting to enter the theatre.

A few hours later, the ceremony is over and I’m in the lobby of the theatre when Nema calls. “Bubala, it’s me. The show was really somethin’, but you shoulda won. The whole time I was waiting for them to call your name.” We were sandwiched in like sardines and everyone around me could hear our conversation and Nema’s signature Brooklyn accent. “Nema, that is so sweet, but I wasn’t nominated for an award tonight”, I said. “Well, that was the movie people’s first mistake. I would have voted for you”, she said.

I thanked Nema for being my number one fan and told her I was going to explain the movie biz to her tomorrow.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I made many mistakes when I started my business and have learned so many valuable lessons about life and business over the years. The biggest mistake I made wasn’t funny, but rather brutal for my bottom line. In my first year of business, I had no concept of how to value my work and I grossly undercharged my clients. This definitely wasn’t good for my bank account. I was so determined to prove myself that I was willing to do anything my clients threw at me. One friend used to jokingly ask if I was also offering to paint my clients’ homes for free with every project. There were some clients who took advantage of my kindness. I discovered that people prefer to pay more for a premium service. If your rates are much lower than what your colleagues charge, then the assumption is you don’t offer the same level of service and results. Whether or not that is true, that is the perception. When someone invests a lot of money in growing their company with your services, they respect and appreciate having to write that check and they take it seriously. After having learned the hard way, I always advise young entrepreneurs to know their worth and to not be afraid to ask for it.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We just launched our #Search4Smiles campaign with our fabulous co-hosts Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess. The campaign is a collaboration with our Trueheart social impact search engine and it benefits the non-profit Smile Train. When you make Trueheart your default search engine, your searches power donations to Smile Train and five other incredible non-profits. We donate 80% of our net profits to our charity partners and are using the power of tech for good to create a global movement. Sharna and Brian have been so kind to donate their time and talent to promote this important initiative. I’ve booked them interviews with EXTRA, Entertainment Tonight, ET Canada, People Magazine, The Kyle and Jackie O Show, KTLA News, Parade and more to help shine a spotlight on the cause. I love doing cause focused PR! So, this campaign has been so rewarding because I know that together, we’re going to make a big difference in the lives of kids all over the world.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Change only happens when you’re willing to move beyond what is comfortable. If you want to grow and be a success, you have to push yourself and be OK with some discomfort. If it’s worth it, then it’s going to take hard work. Press days are 24/7! When you service a press-release, be prepared for your phone to ring off the hook and to have a full Inbox. It’s an uptown problem, so get ready to field lots of requests. It is common for me to start at 6am and finish up after 1am on a press day. I make sure to drink lots of water, eat a few small healthy meals and stretch whenever possible to power through the long day. Be kind to everyone because it is the right thing to do. Beyond that, you never know when someone is going to call on you for a favor or when you’ll need one. Having a trusted network of colleagues is priceless. Make friends with the assistant on set. She could be a producer next year and someone you’re collaborating with all the time. Make it super easy for producers and reporters to share your story. If you create extra work for already overworked journalists, chances are you’re not going to get traction. Provide a downloadable link to your media alert, campaign photos, brand logos and video assets in the format the outlet requires. If you can organize your press assets in a newsroom, even better! Know your worth and don’t be afraid to ask for it. This was a very hard lesson for me to learn because it was engrained in me that I always had to prove myself. While everyone pays their dues when you’re starting out, you need to make sure you’re making enough to survive. Don’t let people take advantage of your enthusiasm to learn and use it as a way to underpay you. If you set the ground rules at the beginning of your career, people will respect you and be happy to pay you for a job well done.

You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

When I was starting out in PR over two decades ago, networking was the buzz word. People hosted networking events and gave seminars on how to do it. I would attend these events where the goal was to give out and collect as many business cards as you can. It was almost like speed dating for business contacts and very rarely did something meaningful come from it. The word networking has always felt transactional to me. I prefer the concept of relationship building. I’ve found that the best business I’ve done has always been when I’ve built an authentic relationship with someone based on mutual trust, respect and shared ideals.

Provide value and see how you can help others. When you show that you’re always there when a colleague needs you for advice or support, then they will reciprocate and have your back. Be a great listener. When you ask someone how they are doing, actually listen for their response and show you care. I always take notes right after I first meet someone.

The act of writing something down has been scientifically proven to help us remember it. I’ll jot down notes about the person’s career, family, hobbies or whatever they seemed really passionate about when we spoke. When we connect again, I’ll ask them about their kids or that vacation they just took. People really appreciate it when you take a genuine interest in them. A few years ago, I was doing a press day with a client on Dancing With The Stars and I remembered that the producer’s daughter is a dancer and she loved the show. I asked my client to record a video encouraging the producer’s daughter to pursue her dream of a career in dance and to work hard and have fun doing it. The producer loved the video and said it meant so much to his daughter. It was a small gesture that made someone else smile and I was happy to be able to make it happen.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Read industry trades and keep up with the great work your colleagues are doing. I’ll read a fascinating article, be inspired and then cold call or email the person featured in the story with a creative idea of how we can team up for a win-win. Also, be open to meeting other good people referred to you by friends and colleagues as you never know where it could lead. I love connecting people and appreciate when people think to introduce me to someone they think I’m going to click with.

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

The Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell is one of my favorite books. I gained valuable insights into how something becomes a phenomenon and I applied what I learned in Malcolm’s book throughout my career in PR and marketing working with Fortune 500 brands, celebrities and non-profits. What Malcolm shared about the importance of Connectors helping to create a social epidemic has shaped my work over the last two decades.

Because of the role you play, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m proud to say that my husband Scott and I recently launched our big idea to bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people with our Trueheart social impact search engine. We strongly believe that we can use the power of tech for good and unite people around the world to transform our local communities. We invite people to take their power back and consciously commit to having their searches online make a social and environmental impact. Our movement is inviting people ages 8–80 years old to search with Trueheart on their mobile phones, tablets and computers, so their searches can power donations to Smile Train, Action Against Hunger, Global Green, PFLAG National, 4 Paws For Ability and Variety Boys & Girls Club. For companies who want to engage their employees in giving back, it is free and easy to make Trueheart your official search engine. Plus, we can provide a dedicated link so companies can see the measurable impact they’re making by joining our community.

This was really meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.