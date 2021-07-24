Matt DeBoer: “Be Honest”

Be Honest. Or Mostly. Readers know when you are forcing it or not talking in your true voice. They don’t need to smell it to know it’s BS. I think Twain said that.

As part of my series about “How to write a book that sparks a movement” I had the pleasure of interviewing Matt DeBoer.

Matt DeBoer’s newest book, “Until Tomorrow, Little People,” has been described as “Beverly Hillbillies meets Modern Family.” A real Hollywood story, the book is the hilarious account of how Matt, his wife, and his two kids moved to LA and holed up in a 2-bedroom apartment for three months, to give their kids a chance to break into stardom.

Surprise! They did.

Son Chandler is now an accomplished actor who just wrapped a Warner Bros. movie called, “8-Bit Christmas” starring Neal Patrick Harris.

Daughter Olivia played Young Love in “You,” (Netflix) and is awaiting her newest film release.

Feeling trapped in the apartment, Matt began writing a humorous blog to cheer himself up, unaware that it would unleash his own long-buried dream of becoming a writer. His blog gained traction and is now a book. One that will make you laugh even as it speaks to the hidden dreams of kids and parents everywhere.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share the “backstory” about how you grew up?

I grew up in a small town in Minnesota. My father was a teacher and real estate agent, my mother worked for the school system. I have a younger sister who I tortured as much as possible, so it was your basic middle-class upbringing.

I will say that I had a great group of friends growing up. It was like the movie Stand By Me in many ways, except it was the 80’s and we all had Swatch watches. I think about those days all the time and one thing that hit me was that I was surrounded by really funny people. I mean more than most people are exposed to and from all walks of life. From friends and relatives to working at the country club, a bakery on the graveyard shift, and a bartender at the Legion club, I was surrounded by characters. That is when I discovered what it meant to be funny.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or change your life? Can you share a story?

IT, by Stephen King, was the first book I read on my own that completely captured me. When I say, “on my own”, it wasn’t assigned like The Hobbit or Lion, Witch & The Wardrobe. It is the only book I ever had to put down because it scared the crap out of me. That book taught me the power of storytelling and how spellbinding it is when you keep the reader engaged. It’s stayed with me all this time and is just an incredible read.

I also really enjoyed his book, On Writing, and was fascinated by the process of writing and seeing it from a professional’s point of view. It opened my eyes to the possibility of writing for a living one day and the work it would take to get there.

I also have to give credit to Dave Berry and Justin Halpern. They were the first authors I read that made me laugh out loud. It showed me that there is an abundance of material to write about every day, we just have to find the funny in our own way.

What was the moment or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

When I didn’t make the AARP Chippendales Senior tour, I knew my dream of traveling the world for dollar bills was over. The funny part about that is the events that actually led up to the book were even more unlikely.

The kids were acting in NC and got the opportunity to come out to LA for the pilot season over three months. It just happened at the right time, and we decided to give it a shot. If nothing else, we figured we would have quite the story to tell.

I was actually bitter about going and really didn’t want to be in LA. It just got worse when we arrived. It’s like the whole town knew I didn’t want to be there because things just kept happening that we’re going to cause me to be the subject of a Dateline story if I didn’t find a release. Writing became that release and probably saved some lives in the process. I figured I would capture the crazy events, bind them up into a journal and give it to the kids as a memento they could hold on to and share with their kids one day.

I started writing and shared a couple of things with my wife, my mom, and my sister and they encouraged me to write more and post on Facebook. I took a chance and when the first post made people laugh, I was addicted and wanted to do it the next day and the next…

It caused me to look for the funny in life. The difference was when someone annoyed me, I didn’t imagine them dead, I found the comedic spin and wrote about it. It changed my attitude and allowed me to find a little joy in the world.

What impact did you hope to make when you wrote this book?

I wanted people to laugh. I wanted them to take this to the beach for the weekend and take comfort in knowing they are not the only crazy people in the world. It’s reality TV in book form basically and I wanted to infuse a little clean humor into the world. I have a neighbor who told me her 8-year-old daughter couldn’t put it down and she would hear her cackle from another room. She asked the daughter what she thought was so funny and she said I had a funny way of telling a story. I don’t think I’ll ever forget that moment. I’m a pretty big deal with the 2nd graders.

Did the actual results align with your expectations? Can you explain?

Honestly, I didn’t write it with expectations, just hopes. Hopes that my silent dream of being a writer wouldn’t be crushed. I call it a silent dream because that’s what it was — something so fragile that I didn’t tell anyone. I didn’t want anyone to destroy it, so I kept it to myself. Only to find the courage to try it publicly when I became a card-carrying member of the AARP.

Ultimately, I wanted people to laugh. I knew if I could accomplish that, the rest would take care of itself which is why I am often referred to as the greatest writer of all time according to my Mom. Or at least the greatest writer named Matt in my house. The accolades get confusing after a while.

What moment let you know that your book had started a movement? Please share a story.

My book actually started out as a journal that became a weekly Facebook post and eventually turned into a daily blog called Until Tomorrow. That was a huge step for me — I rarely shared my writing and was suddenly exposing myself to the internet reader.

What I found was that the readership grew, the support grew, and the laughter caught on. When I ended up being the first paid actor of the family, everyone else became “little people” in the world and I made reference to it by changing the title of the blog to “Until Tomorrow…little people”. Before you knew it, I had an army of little people around the country that just wanted to take 5 minutes a day to read something that would make them laugh and open up about their own experiences.

What kinds of things did you hear right away from readers? What are the most frequent things you hear from readers about your book now? Are they the same? Different?

It varies — the best compliment is when someone tells me I made them laugh and I’ve been fortunate to hear that a few times from people not on the payroll or related to me. The book doesn’t have a political message and it certainly isn’t aimed to offend, so I think it is a welcomed read given the world we live in today. The best is when readers share their funny stories because it just snowballs, and the conversation goes off the rails in a hurry.

What is the most moving or fulfilling experience you’ve had as a result of writing this book? Can you share a story?

When I started the blog, it was for friends and family, and one of our closest friends had just been diagnosed with cancer. She was in the midst of chemotherapy treatments when I started posting my stories. She told me my blog was the one thing she looked forward to during that time. She read it during treatment to raise her spirits and find some humor in life. That hit me hard and showed me the power of the written word. The fact she allowed me to be part of her daily world was incredible. I would have to say that knowing I was a part of many people’s lives for that time period was something I’ll never forget.

The other part I will never forget are the mornings. I would let my wife read over my writing for the day and make sure I wasn’t subject to a lawsuit or offended anyone we knew…too much. Then the kids would read it and I would leave the room and wait. Wait for a giggle, a laugh, or a gasp. When those came, I knew it was good enough to send out. Plus, to actually see your words make someone laugh is pretty cool.

Have you experienced anything negative? Do you feel there are drawbacks to writing a book that starts such colossal conversation and change?

It’s hard to go out in public now. I was talking to a picture of Kevin Hart the other day about having to cope with this newfound fame and being “on” all the time. He just smiled. But it said everything to me at that moment. I knew I needed to trust the process and little Kev.

Can you articulate why you think books in particular have the power to create movements, revolutions, and true change?

Books can be extremely powerful to the reader — especially the ones that feel like they were written just for you. When you read a book that allows you to feel comfortable in your own skin, or to expand your horizons, your education, your knowledge, you never forget it. I referenced “On Writing” before — the impact it had on me is more than a conversation with Stephen King personally would have had. All the walls are down when you read a book. It’s just you and the page and somehow you are able to create connections with characters you never met or might not exist.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a bestselling writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

Embracing my imagination.

Creatives have active imaginations and sometimes we/I would shut it down before it could take flight. I had to accept my quirks and thoughts as funny before I could ever give them a voice. When I finally embraced my imagination and thought process, I slowly gained the confidence to bring it to life and when others thought it was funny, it gave me the mental green light to keep going. It’s that feeling of acceptance for my talent and not just my body that means the most.

What challenge or failure did you learn the most from in your writing career? Can you share the lesson(s) that you learned?

The biggest challenge was in the middle of writing our kids were part of a stand-up comedy class. They had 6 weeks to prepare a skit they would perform in front of executives from all over the industry. I ended up writing both of their skits and that was hard. The moment they hit the stage I realized that if no one laughs, their careers are probably over, and I will have crushed their dreams and sent them into therapy.

Luckily, it all worked out and they are still talking to me.

Many aspiring authors would love to make an impact similar to what you have done. What are the 5 things writers need to know if they want to spark a movement with a book? (please include a story or example for each)

Find a common cause — like comfortable arch support or mandatory memory foam in shoes. Be Honest. Or Mostly. Readers know when you are forcing it or not talking in your true voice. They don’t need to smell it to know it’s BS. I think Twain said that. Consistency — readers come back because they know what they are going to get. If you don’t deliver you risk breaking that sacred trust you built and will probably die. A Voice — while your voice will in written form, it can still be loud enough to be heard from all the little people out there. Me — I’m the Ron Burgundy of Writing — I’m a pretty big deal.

The world, of course, needs progress in many areas. What movement do you hope someone (or you!) starts next? Can you explain why that is so important?

The Universal Memory Foam Movement or the UMF movement. There is no way the world would be where it is at today if we all had arch support and memory foam in our shoes. Republicans, Democrats, Independents, Liberals & Texans would all come together if they just made Skecher’s mandatory apparel.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

With a phone, laptop, or any mobile device. My mom will let you use her computer if you need to.

Instagram: @deboerdad13 & @u.t.l.p.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealmattdeboer/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthewadeboer/

URL: www.untiltomorrowlp.com