Angela Di Paola: “Make time everyday to do a physical check-in with myself”

Angela is the author of the upcoming book “That’s Life… or Is It? Reclaiming Time for Yourself. A Woman’s Guide to Discovering Lasting Happiness and Fulfillment.

As a self development consultant, she helps professional women connect with their inner wisdom so they can live more a purposeful life, confidently achieving goals that matter to them. Angela has earned a Master’s degree in Social Work, and a Bachelors of Arts in Psychology.

Thank you so much for joining us! I’d love to begin by asking you to give us the backstory as to what brought you to this specific career path.

For as long as I can remember I have always enjoyed helping others. Helping them grow. Helping them achieve. Helping them overcome. Especially those who were most vulnerable. It’s no wonder my career began as a hospital social worker, where I spent 12 years working with clients who were often undergoing devastating challenges. It was my privilege to be there to advocate for them when they couldn’t and to remove structural barriers so that they could gain access to services they very much needed. What was especially rewarding was helping them recognize just how strong and capable they truly were. How much they could achieve and accomplish (which was a lot!)

As much as I may have helped them, words cannot express how much they taught me. Each client offered a valuable lesson in accessing an inner wisdom, in resiliency and in overcoming adversity.

Lessons I carried with me and had the opportunity to develop further in my private practice and eventually in my coaching practice. I am so excited to help people connect with that inner wisdom and resiliency so that they can confidently achieve meaningful goals and live a purposeful.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you hope that they might help people along their path to self-understanding or a better sense of wellbeing in their relationships?

Yes actually! My book, That’s Life..Or Is It will finally be released later this summer. My publisher and I are in the process of planning an online launch in August. This book is for any woman who has ever felt overwhelmed, unfulfilled, and as though she were living for everyone else and not for herself. Who feels as though she has sacrificed and compromised herself. I want her to know that her needs matter. That her desires and her dreams matter. That who she truly is matters. The world needs her at her most authentic self, and more importantly, she deserves to feel fulfilled, confident and to be living life on her own terms. My book offers simple techniques to help her do just that. To help her reconnect with herself, to reclaim her time, to move past the noise holding her back so that she can pursue her dreams.

I’m also really excited about another project I am about to launch. It’s really more like a blueprint which I call: Phoenix Rising- Connecting with your inner wisdom. I believe we all have a fiery passion, an incorruptible strength, an inner wisdom within us, ready to be unleashed. When we embrace it, we step into our power. We rise above whatever obstacles are thrown our way because we know that no matter what happens, we’ll find a solution and thrive. Putting ourselves out there and going after what we want doesn’t seem so impossible anymore. In fact, it becomes inevitable.

Unfortunately, there is a tendency to drown this voice out. We let the noise of fear, criticism, people pleasing, what we believe we ought to do (instead of what we want to do) take over. As a result, we find we’re not living that life we want to be. When that happens, we feel resentful, unfulfilled and trapped within our circumstances.

My program is designed to help you break free from that noise so that you can connect with your inner wisdom. It’s for those who want to feel passionate and excited about what they are doing. For those who want to pursue that career or promotion they’ve been eyeing. For those who want to have more fulfilling relationships, where they can be themselves and be loved for who they really are. Ultimately it’s for anybody who wants to rise above the noise and step into their most authentic selves.

Do you have a personal story that you can share with our readers about your struggles or successes along your journey of self-understanding and self-love? Was there ever a tipping point that triggered a change regarding your feelings of self acceptance?

Absolutely. Self-understanding and self-love has been a lifelong journey. Growing up, people often told me to just be myself and then I would be happy.

As a teenager and into my 20’s, I didn’t really know who I was. Being myself meant becoming who I wanted to be, which I thought was the type of person that everybody liked. A tiny voice inside told me to dig deeper, but I didn’t listen. Instead I set out to achieve that goal. Now it didn’t happen overnight, it took years and a lot of work to become the type of person that makes everyone else happy. I focused solely on the needs of others. Never myself. My own feelings, preferences and desires were consistently sacrificed on the altar of people-pleasing. I made lots of friends, but I still felt incredibly unhappy and insecure. I found it difficult to concentrate and I was chronically fatigued. That inner voice was begging me to pay attention but I wasn’t listening. Finally my body decided it wouldn’t be ignored. And so there I was at 26, sitting across the desk from an endocrinologist who had just finished examining a lump in my thyroid. Far too casually, he said “It’s probably cancer.” He was right, I did have thyroid cancer. Thankfully it was very treatable.

Living only for others and feeling miserable was certainly not the key to being myself. Lesson learned, though not completely. I came to believe that to be myself, I had to become my best self. To me, that meant focusing only on the positives. That also meant ignoring my flaws, negative thoughts, painful emotions. If they did pop up, then I pushed them away as quickly as possible. Of course that tiny inner-whisper was there to tell me that maybe I needed to look at the whole picture, but as always I ignored it.

Years and years of operating like this and I still didn’t feel fulfilled or good enough. In fact, I felt like a fraud. I felt anxious, exhausted and overwhelmed. My body tried to get me to slow down. Multiple times, and often in the form of near-burnouts. I still kept at it, believing that if I just kept pushing and working harder and being better, then one day I’d feel whole. Instead the opposite happened. Everyday I was waking up with a deeper sense of dread and emptiness. I was teetering closer and closer to the edge of something bleak. That inner voice, normally a faint whisper, was becoming louder and more urgent. It was telling me that I needed to get help. Out of sheer desperation and because I didn’t know what else to do, that time I listened to it.

I got the help I needed to take a closer look at myself, My entire self; good, the bad and the neglected. I came to realize that the inner voice which I had been so casually ignoring, had been trying to show me who I was and had been trying to guide me through my struggles. All that pain and suffering was really just the result of me not listening to it. The key to being myself has been within me this entire time.

I learn to tell the difference between decades worth of accumulated noise telling me I’m not good enough and that precious whisper’s gentle guidance. I let myself be guided by that inner wisdom. It taught me to pause and take the time to recover. To listen to my body and to build healthier routines. It helped me pay attention to what excited me and to what depleted me. To my loves and how to honor them, such as reading, writing, laughing with my husband, my loved ones, and helping others. I made time for all of these.

Gradually my mood lifted. My energy returned. One morning I woke up, and for the first time in years, I was excited to start the day. I now feel content and confident in a way I have never experienced before. I finally understand what it means to be myself.

According to a recent study cited in Cosmopolitan, in the US, only about 28 percent of men and 26 percent of women are “very satisfied with their appearance.” Could you talk about what some of the causes might be, as well as the consequences?

There may be a tendency to compare ourselves to beauty standards that are impossible to achieve. On some level we internalize that to be attractive, we need to look like the models, actors and influencers plastered all over the media. We don’t always think about how the images we see are highly photoshopped and purposefully positioned to hide or eliminate flaws. We just see the end results, and then we compare ourselves to those results.

When we feel as though we don’t measure up, we become more critical of our appearance. We become hyper-aware of blemishes or flaws and feel less attractive. Our self esteem drops. We may even develop an unhealthy or negative body image. That’s the danger in comparing ourselves with those types of images. We are never comparing ourselves to the actual person, but rather with an illusion.

Satisfaction comes when we stop comparing ourselves to these impossible standards. In fact when we stop comparing ourselves to others altogether. Instead we can focus on ourselves and what being satisfied with our appearance means to us personally. What does that look like on us? Are there some aspects that we are already satisfied with? Do we need to make any changes and what do those changes look like? By focusing on ourselves in this way, we develop our own beauty standards and create our own path towards reaching those standards. When we live up to our own standards, rather than those imposed upon us, that we feel true confidence and satisfaction.

To some, the concept of learning to truly understand and “love yourself,” may seem like a cheesy or trite concept. But it is not. Can you share with our readers a few reasons why learning to love yourself it’s truly so important?

Absolutely! But first let’s talk about the cost of not making time to love and understand yourself. There is a tendency to live our lives on autopilot. Life becomes a series of events we react to. Without introspection, there is no agency. Life just happens to us. As a result, we find we are not living the life we want to. We feel unfulfilled, unhappy and stuck. Stuck because on some level we know we want more for ourselves. We want that purpose, that great career and those incredible relationships. Without introspection, we don’t take the time to flesh out what those desires might look like, and so we don’t know how to go about obtaining them.

Instead we grow resentful and ashamed because we aren’t doing anything to achieve our dreams. That shame turns into self criticism and our self esteem plummets. We come to believe that we aren’t capable, we aren’t worthy, that we are less than and worse unlovable. And this can feel so painful it’s no wonder we go back to living on autopilot. We distract ourselves and focus on just about anything else, other than what’s happening internally.

By truly loving yourself, you break free from this rut. You recognize you are worthy of your dreams and set about achieving them. You don’t let obstacles get in your way. Your relationships thrive because you know what you want for yourself and what you’re willing to accept. You have a strong sense of who you are, so you don’t feel threatened by others or their opinions. You can express yourself openly and honestly. You develop genuine relationships with those who truly care about you, and feel comfortable letting go of those who don’t. Ultimately, by loving yourself, you live a more confident, purposeful and authentic life.

Self love is important and the good news is that it’s never too late to learn how to love yourself. It starts with some introspection, honesty, and most importantly with compassion. You are worthy and deserving of love and all the great things that come with it. The more you understand yourself, the greater the opportunity to act in accordance with your values. The more you do that, the more you will love yourself.

Why do you think people stay in mediocre relationships? What advice would you give to our readers regarding this?

I don’t know that I would necessarily call a relationship mediocre, rather I’d say it’s most likely that’s how people may be feeling within the relationship, unfulfilled or unhappy.

It’s an important distinction, because it’s much easier to do something about how we feel in the relationship and possibly even improve it, than it is to label the relationship as mediocre. There is a lot of judgement and stagnation that comes with that. When we label a relationship as mediocre, on some level we internalize ourselves and our partner as being mediocre. We don’t feel we deserve better or are capable of being better so we accept mediocrity, both in terms of what we put into the relationship and what we are willing to accept. There is no opportunity for change or growth.

My advice would be to not label the relationship but rather take a step back and examine how you feel within the relationship. Be honest with yourself. Painfully and brutally so.If you are unhappy, why? Is there anything you are doing to contribute to your unhappiness within the relationship? What do you need? Is this a relationship worth salvaging? Do you even want to salvage it?

These are scary questions, no doubt about it, but they are necessary if you truly want better for yourself. And you deserve to want better for yourself!

Once you’ve answered these questions, you need to decide whether or not you want to continue the relationship. If not, plan your exit strategy. When will you tell your partner? How? Do any arrangements need to be made beforehand? Then follow through. In the long run, you’ll both be better off apart than in a relationship where one member doesn’t want to be there.

If you decide that you want to try to improve the relationship, then as difficult and scary as it is, it’s important to talk to your partner. Express what is bothering you and what you need. Equally important is to allow your partner the same courtesy however challenging it may be to hear what they have to say. This type of honesty is the only way to get to the root of the issue and to find solutions. Consider a couple’s therapist if communication is sometimes a challenge and you both need a safe space to express yourself.

Ultimately be honest with yourself first and then your partner. That’s the only way to move past mediocrity and towards fulfillment, whether together or apart. You both deserve a chance at genuine happiness, and you can have it.

When I talk about self-love and understanding I don’t necessarily mean blindly loving and accepting ourselves the way we are. Many times self-understanding requires us to reflect and ask ourselves the tough questions, to realize perhaps where we need to make changes in ourselves to be better not only for ourselves but our relationships. What are some of those tough questions that will cut through the safe space of comfort we like to maintain, that our readers might want to ask themselves? Can you share an example of a time that you had to reflect and realize how you needed to make changes?

Four questions come to mind that we often don’t give ourselves the time and space to answer. If we did, we’d have the opportunity to dig deeper into what we truly want for ourselves, to look at our current situation and assess whether we need to make changes.

The first is: What do I want most out of life? Break it into categories. Think about the type of relationships you want for yourself. What you would like to be doing if money or time were not a concern. Pay attention to what calls out to you.

Then ask yourself -Why is that so important to me? Dig deep, past your initial response, as it tends to only scratch the surface of what is actually driving you. Push yourself and get to that truth. You’ll know you’ve reached your why, when it motivates you and fills you with purpose and excitement.

Next, ask yourself: Is what I am currently doing on track to getting me what I want most? Look at your current situation. How you are spending your time. How you are feeling.Be honest and resist the urge to shame yourself if you see that you are not acting in accordance to your goals. Instead be proud that you are taking this important and difficult step. You need to be honest with your current situation to know how to get to your destination.

Finally, ask yourself: What needs to change so that I can live in accordance with what is most important to me? Once this becomes clear, focus on one small change at a time. There is no rush. Small consistent work towards your goal will get you there. Be proud of yourself and celebrate your accomplishments. Keep your “why” close to you in moments of frustration and to motivate you to keep showing up for yourself.

It’s not always easy. I know. I struggled with it too recently. I was working in a job that was not a fit for me and for what I wanted to accomplish. I stayed longer than I should have because I convinced myself that it was a great opportunity to learn and grow (and on some level it truly was). The truth was that I was incredibly unhappy and consequently not performing to my full potential. Every day was more painful than the last, and I was headed straight towards a burnout. I definitely wasn’t a fun person to be around and I found myself withdrawing from relationships that meant the world to me. I needed to be honest with myself about what I wanted to accomplish, why, and if working this job was the best way to get me there. Though the answer was obvious, making the change was more challenging. I knew I had to leave that job, but for the first time I was stepping into an uncertain future career wise and that terrified me. Still because I took the time to reflect, and realized just how far my current path was taking me from what I actually wanted, I had the strength to walk away. Now I am actually doing what I want to be doing and at my own pace. I feel like myself again. My relationships are back on track and I feel free in a way I haven’t in a long time.

This type of honesty can be scary and difficult, but it will ultimately guide you towards a more fulfilling and authentic life.

So many don’t really know how to be alone, or are afraid of it. How important is it for us to have, and practice, that capacity to truly be with ourselves and be alone (literally or metaphorically)?

I can appreciate why that can be so difficult. We may fear what we will find when left alone with our thoughts. We may fear the painful emotions we try to ignore throughout the day will rear their ugly head. Worst of all, we may fear that these emotions or thoughts will reveal something irrefutably ugly about us or headed towards us.

The unfortunate truth is that these thoughts, fears and emotions will not disappear just because we avoid them. In fact the opposite happens. They fester and grow and get louder and louder until they become impossible to ignore while simultaneously also seeming impossible to overcome. God knows, I’ve experienced this so many times and will be the last person to judge. Really.

Here’s what I’ve learned when making time to be alone with myself. It will bring painful emotions and thoughts to the surface and it will initially be unpleasant. However, if you sit with the thoughts and emotions, without judgement, they will eventually pass. Over time they will not feel so overwhelming. More than that, they will reveal their purpose (the underlying message usually related to an insecurity or worry), and if you are patient enough, you will find that you have the solutions within you. You will come to trust this inner wisdom more. Your confidence will grow as you see how capable you truly are. You will find yourself less distracted by worries because you’ll know how to deal with them when they arise. Consequently you will find yourself more present in your interactions with others and when doing things on your own. You will recognize how much of your life and your happiness is truly within your control and you will go out and achieve it.

It’s an incredible transformation and all it takes to get started is just spending some time alone with yourself consistently.

How does achieving a certain level of self-understanding and self-love then affect your ability to connect with and deepen your relationships with others?

It has a huge impact on your relationships with others! With self understanding and self love, comes the opportunity to form more authentic and meaningful relationships with others. When you know who you are and what you want, it becomes so much easier to express yourself and your needs. Just being able to do so, vastly improves communication and minimizes misunderstandings.

You also have a better sense of what you will and will not tolerate and so it’s easier to know when to compromise and when to walk away. You don’t have to hide who you are because you know your worth and your value. You feel comfortable in your own skin and so people generally feel more comfortable around you. People get to know and love the real you.

In your experience, what should a) individuals and b) society, do to help people better understand themselves and accept themselves?

As a society, I believe it’s so important that we teach others, from a young age ideally, how to understand the values, beliefs and desires that are guiding them. We need to teach others how emotional reactions are based on one’s own interpretation of events, and how to pause and reflect before reacting. We need to teach compassion and how to really listen to one another, even when it’s difficult or uncomfortable, because that is how we develop and grow.

As individuals, we need to allow ourselves and others space to reflect on what they are feeling and what they need. We need to encourage open and honest communication which means providing a safe space to do so. If people fear judgement and condemnation, they will not express themselves, and then an opportunity for self development and relationship building will be lost.

We need to ask each other questions with an air of curiosity so as to try to understand one another, and in doing so we come to understand ourselves a little better.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are 5 strategies that you implement to maintain your connection with and love for yourself, that our readers might learn from? Could you please give a story or example for each?

Absolutely! Here are 5 strategies I try to implement every day.

Make time everyday to do a physical check-in with myself.

Usually this involves putting on some relaxing background music, closing my eyes, and taking a moment to observe what is happening from head to toe. When my mind inevitably wanders, I bring it back to the task at hand.

Questions that help guide me are: Where is my body most relaxed? Where is there tension? Are there aches and pains? Where are they located? What would happen if I relaxed each part of my body?

Doing so brings me to the present moment, and raises my awareness of what is happening within my body and what I can do about it. For instance, I now know that when I feel a certain type of neck ache and jaw pain, it’s usually because I have been clenching my jaw for a prolonged period of time. Now throughout the day, I make an effort to keep my jaw more relaxed, and that pain has significantly subsided.

2. Making time everyday to sit with uncomfortable emotions.

Admittedly this is more difficult but so necessary for it produces such incredible insights and solutions.

Usually, I do this right after my body scan when my mind is more relaxed and open to this type of inner observation. I take a moment to pay attention to the painful emotion or to a concern I am having. First to the physical sensations it produces. Where in my body am I feeling it? What does it feel like? Then I take a deep breath to stay grounded. If the emotion is very strong, I like to remind myself that this discomfort is temporary and that it will pass. When I feel calmer, I ask myself what is bringing about these emotions or concerns, and I sit quietly with that question, focusing on my breathing. I try not to force an answer, but rather let it come to me, gently bringing myself back to the present moment whenever I find my mind wandering. If I am patient enough, the answer always reveals itself. That’s when I ask myself what I need to do to move past this feeling, and patiently wait until that answer reveals itself.

This practice has touched on every aspect of my life, from my relationships to my career and I can’t begin to describe how powerful it has been. It has helped me understand my anxieties and insecurities on a deeper level, recognize the noise (the lies I tell myself) and find the truth (the solutions to my concerns).

3. Making time for gratitude every day.

Gratitude is such an important part of developing self love and self acceptance. It helps us recognize the good that is happening for us, the opportunities for growth and our own accomplishments. It’s such a great antidote to the negative self talk and the lies we tell ourselves that keep us feeling helpless and incapable.

I usually do this at the end of the day. I take inventory of the day’s events and look for reasons to be grateful. For the pleasant moments, I find gratitude for the happiness they brought me. For the more challenging or difficult moments, I look for the lessons they taught me and express gratitude for the learning and growth experienced. Finally I make sure to recognize my own accomplishments and express gratitude and pride towards myself for getting these tasks done.

4.Visualization.

This is where I let myself dream. I think about each of my goals however big or small and I see myself achieving them. I really immerse myself in that moment. Where am I? What am I feeling? Who’s sharing this moment with me? I vividly experience it all in my mind’s eye.

For instance, I want to see the cherry blossoms in Japan. A visualization of that goal would look like this. I imagine myself in Maruyama Park with my husband, surrounded by the weeping cherry trees in full bloom. I feel the gentle breeze of the wind and breathe in the wonderful aroma. I feel happy, peaceful and in awe of the beauty around me.

Visualizations keep us connected with our dreams and desires. They remind us of how we would feel if we achieved our goals, keeping us inspired, while reinforcing that we are capable of achieving them, keeping us motivated.

5.Making time everyday for a hobby.

Hobbies are so important. They challenge us, stretch us and are a wonderful reminder that we are allowed to do things that excite us and make us happy.

So whatever your hobbies are, make sure that it’s something you genuinely enjoy and can spend time working on consistently.

For instance, part of my morning routine includes reading time. I love it! Being exposed to new ideas and different worldviews through a compelling narrative inspires, excites, and energizes me. By making time to read every morning, I feel like I’m starting my day right!

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources for self-psychology, intimacy, or relationships? What do you love about each one and how does it resonate with you?

Mel Robbins- 5 Second Rule- This book helped me get out of my own way. To move past my excuses and take action towards what mattered most to me. It played a pretty big role in pushing me to finish the manuscript for my book. What resonated most was her down-to-earth writing style and practical strategies.

Michael J Fox- Lucky Man– Beautifully written, funny, sincere and vulnerable. I can’t begin to describe how much of an impact this book has had on me. First it reminded me how much I loved reading and how much I was missing by denying myself that simple pleasure. Rediscovering that love in itself is enough for me to add this book to my list. But it did more than that. I read it at a time when I was feeling especially low, defeated, and lost. Reading about Michael’s journey to self acceptance beyond even his Parkinson’s diagnosis and the tremendous growth that came from it was exactly what I needed to reflect on my own journey. To recognize that I needed to make changes and I desperately needed to take better care of myself. Lucky Man helped put me on that path.

Michael J Fox- No Time Like the Future– Yes, Michael J Fox makes the list twice. The reason No Time Like the Future resonated so strongly was that it reminded me that life will continue to throw curveballs and bring about unexpected challenges. However, no matter how bleak, disappointing or frustrating a situation may appear, there is always an opportunity to learn and grow. That growth leads to resilience, gratitude and living a more fulfilled life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? Maybe we’ll inspire our readers to start it…

That’s a great question! In these divisive times there’s that tendency to feel hurt or threatened by opposing views. We tend to immediately rush to judgment or label those we think oppose us which begets more hurt and more labels, and ultimately people are driven further apart.

I would like my movement to be based on bringing people together which begins with self understanding and compassionate listening. We would encourage and help people engage in introspection, self understanding and self acceptance. We would help people differentiate core values from the opinions they or others hold. People are not their opinions. Opinions are volatile, based on limited information, and are often emotionally driven. As such, they can change when presented with new information or when emotions shift. And it’s okay to change your mind. It doesn’t change who you are or your core values. My hope would be that by recognizing this simple yet powerful truth, we’d be less threatened and less judgmental towards opposing viewpoints. Instead we’d be able to discuss opposing opinions, learn from one another and find solutions together.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” that you use to guide yourself by?

Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life and how our readers might learn to live by it in theirs?

If you’re searching for that one person that will change your life, take a look in the mirror. -unknown

I love this quote. It’s a simple reminder that regardless of the circumstances or the obstacles, we are responsible for our success and ultimately our happiness. No excuses. It’s on us. Here’s the good news…it’s on us because we are more than making it happen. Let’s make it happen!

Thank you so much for your time and for your inspiring insights!