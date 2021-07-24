Dr. Andrew Rosenthal of Modernizing Medicine: “It was the lack of human contact”

It was the lack of human contact. I coped by making moments count with my family. Also, the lack of routine was both a curse and a blessing. We do so many things that are automatic. We get into routines. They don’t always make sense when you examine them. The pandemic afforded me the luxury of breaking out of routines.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

As a kid in New Jersey, I always wanted to be a doctor, but was also really into computers and Model Senate in high school. As an undergraduate at Duke, I majored in political science and worked on Capitol Hill. That was an amazing experience for a college student. I thought I might pursue one of these other interests, but I couldn’t shake the desire to be a doctor, so I enrolled in medical school at Tulane University in New Orleans.

Attending at Tulane was very formative because I was able to work at Charity Hospital, the big public hospital there. There was a real need for care, so you were on the front lines of providing it even as a student.

I completed my Plastic Surgery training at The University of Michigan in an integrated program. This was a bit of a new way to train plastic surgeons at the time — we did six years of intensive plastic surgery training as opposed to doing all general surgery first. I also was a researcher in an NIH core lab on craniofacial reconstruction and developed a device to help children with positional head deformity.

I started my private practice in Palm Beach County Florida in 2004. I always had other interests and have found a way to incorporate all of those into my life as a private practice plastic surgeon, board member and committee chair for our state and national plastic surgery societies and as the Medical Director for Modernizing Medicine.

Modernizing Medicine was only about 50 people on a single floor when I came aboard six-and-a-half years ago. It was totally out of my wheelhouse — I had done some programming as a kid, but I was a political science major and plastic surgeon who knew very little about modern software development. But after meeting our cofounders, Dan Cane and Michael Sherling, I knew I had to be a part of this. So, I write all the medical content in the software for other plastic surgeons, as well as help manage the product through development. Modernizing Medicine now has 1050 people at last count!

One of the best things I ever did was volunteer with Doctors Without Borders in Jordan. I was taking care of Syrian refugees injured during the conflict. We saw a lot of burns, battlefield wounds, etc. — horrible stuff. It was a profound feeling of the senselessness of this conflict. You can read about it and see pictures but seeing it up close and talking to these people was so different. It was an honor to be able to help.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

As a plastic surgeon, I only took direct care of a few injured patients who tested positive COVID-19 early on. Still we took action to help, shutting down surgery as well as non-emergent patient care to free up resources for those affected in the pandemic.

Our biggest challenge during that time was staying connected with our patients. People still had needs for plastic surgery. People now think about plastic surgery as only cosmetic surgery, which is not true. Plastic surgery was born out of World War I and treating the wounds of injured soldiers. Plastic surgery patients today include people with skin cancer, breast cancer patients needing reconstruction, or severe injuries to soft tissue to hands. Trying to connect and take care of those patients while we were shut down was obviously a challenge.

We can thank all the brilliant engineers, scientists, and mathematicians for the wonder of electronic communication! Since our software solution at Modernizing Medicine is cloud-based, we were able to connect with many patients remotely.

Challenges to seeing patients in person isn’t a new concept to a doctor in Florida, though. A few years ago, one of our hurricanes took down infrastructure in offices. I had post-op patients and we needed to find a way to take care of them. Since we had a cloud-based solution I could still access my records. Sometimes to go forward you have to go back — I went old school and made house calls.

We’ve learned a lot during this pandemic that we will use going forward. For example, we no longer need to get someone out of bed who is still recovering just to have them come to the office and say, ‘Looks good.’

This is something medicine should have done a long time ago. Virtual interaction is better than nothing, and sometimes it’s better, period. It’s about removing steps that were not an efficient use of time and energy. It’s about leveraging technology to make people more productive rather than doing rote tasks. That’s been the goal since the dawn of the industrial age and on into the information age.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

Being with people. I recently had to review a video about how to evacuate the building in case of emergency, and it was a really cute video we had done as a company back in 2019. Watching everyone together really gave me a pain in my heart because I didn’t realize how much I miss the people at Modernizing Medicine.

Even as much as technology has moved us forward, there are still instances where meeting face-to-face is invaluable.

There are times technology is a bridge, but it’s not a total replacement for human contact.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

In this period, we realized how similar we are and how bound we are across so many lines — culture and country boundaries. As a result, we are more connected than ever and this sentiment should be pervasive as we collectively move forward toward a post-pandemic experience.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

There have been some silver linings in terms of advancing how we communicate and connect with people in a more efficient way. We learned to do things we probably should have done a long time ago. It’s about using technology for process improvement.

The American healthcare system is not perfect. Never was, never will be. The key is to learn as you go. Going back to what we called normal is not the answer. A lot of things that were normal were wrong.

So, there may be positive things once the pandemic is over. We’ll keep the things that are useful and get rid of the ones that are not.

Another unexpected positive is the faith in our ability to pull together and still accomplish unbelievable things. When COVID-19 first started, the government thought that a vaccine could be produced quickly. I’m in medicine, and I thought, ‘There is no way they are going to meet that timeline. Nobody has ever done this that fast.’

But when we all turn our heads in the same direction, we can accomplish great things.

When we fight, nothing gets done. When we compromise no one gets everything that they want, but if we find common goals to work toward, we can accomplish them. And quickly when needed.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

I was bored and decided it would be a good idea to take my stepson’s electric skateboard for a ride in our community. That ended with a concussion and me off to the hospital during a peak COVID period. Although it’s good to find new things and grow beyond what you normally do, you do still need to walk before you run. Or in this case, try beginner mode on the skateboard before “pro.”

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

It was the lack of human contact. I coped by making moments count with my family. Also, the lack of routine was both a curse and a blessing. We do so many things that are automatic. We get into routines. They don’t always make sense when you examine them. The pandemic afforded me the luxury of breaking out of routines.

Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic”?

The first thing is we are more interconnected than we think. We need each other more than we think on a personal level.

Number two: To appreciate more the people who provide services in our society, which we tend to take for granted. They became so essential to us during this pandemic.

Number three: When you turn down the noise, you can hear yourself more clearly and be yourself more truly.

Number four: Most of us lost someone to COVID. Don’t put off connecting with the people you care about — they might not be there tomorrow.

The last thing I learned is the importance of self-care. You have to constantly ask yourself what is it that you actually need and what is important to you. We accumulate a lot of barnacles, possessions, as we go through life. Figure out what really serves you, and if something doesn’t, get rid of it. Also figure out if there is something you need that you’re not giving yourself.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

“Never make something harder than it has to be.” My mentor Dr. Newman, who just passed away, told me this.

Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

He always used it in reference to surgery, but it is generalizable. Simple solutions are usually the best, even with hard problems. Approach them one piece at a time

It’s Bono. Bono is someone who epitomizes seeing the big picture and the small details. In his lyrics and what he has done socially, he thinks and acts big. For example, AIDS relief in Africa. He also takes a personal approach — he meets people and tries to help on the individual level while still seeing the big picture. That’s hard to do.

