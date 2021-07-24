Simi Kaila: “You’’ll never fully be ready”

You’’ll never fully be ready. Take action anyways. Sometimes you will leap and sometimes you will be forced to jump. This is where growth truly happens. Just make sure when you jump, you have a tribe of supporters that can act as your parachute, just in case you need one. My tribe consists of my friends, my husband, my business coach, my mentors and my colleagues.

As a part of my series about the things you need to know to excel in the modern PR industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Simi Kaila.

Simi is a storyteller who thinks outside the box and has bold ideas. Paired with well-thought-out strategies, she executes and delivers on a high-level. She specializes in proactive and reactive PR, brand awareness, reputation management and media relations. Taking the PR industry by storm, Simi is an independent public relations consultant working on campaigns in a variety of spaces including cryptocurrency, tech, apparel, non-profit and thought leadership. Simi has elevated her clients’ brands by securing coverage in notable media outlets and has reached over 20 million + audiences in radio, print, TV, blogs and podcasts by successful execution of communications and engagement strategies.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Recently, I had a near-death experience that left me questioning my entire existence and purpose. I am the mother of two young girls and after that scary experience I decided to not do anything in business or in my personal life that didn’t fully excite or challenge me. I wanted to show my girls what women can do with just a little focus and self-love. I was done coasting and settling, I wanted more and I knew I had greatness in me to share with the world. I always think of the quote, ‘Be the kind of woman that when your feet hit the floor each morning the devil says, ‘Oh no, she’s up.’ I decided to be her. I spent some time reflecting and getting aligned and I was back in full effect. Simi 2.0, if you will. I decided to finally enroll myself in the Public Relations program that I had bookmarked on my phone for years. Every career test I took since my teens told me I needed to pursue a career in PR, for some reason I just never pursued it. Fast forward twenty years or so later, I finally did it. I promised myself that I would get myself a seat at the table and never look back. Since then, I have taken on numerous clients including entrepreneurs and authors and worked on campaigns in tech, cryptocurrency, apparel and non-profit. My career has taken off and I am now fortunately in the position where I am able to select my clients and projects.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

I was shopping with a girlfriend of mine, who happens to be a co-host for a television show. She was trying on outfits for the next episode shoot. I was baffled as to why she was paying for her own wardrobe when the show she was on was well-known and had quite the audience reach. I pitched her the idea of a paid clothing sponsorship right there in the fitting room. She loved the idea and took it to her boss who then quickly set up a meeting with me to discuss other ideas that I had. I ended up doing some projects for the show and it was quite the ride! If you have an idea, share it. You just never know who it will land well with and eventually solve a problem for.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t really believe in mistakes as much as I do life lessons. Initially, when I started I was getting quite a bit of work and became instantly busy. I started taking on paid clients before having my basics such as branding, and logo design set up. I was so grateful for the business and committed on giving my all, I didn’t really make time to think through how I wanted to portray my business to the world. It sounds silly that I work as a publicist but put my own publicity aside. I find that when push comes to shove, you eventually make time to figure things out, especially when you are on a time crunch.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Thanks for asking. At the moment, I am working on a launch for a company called ‘Business Brothers’ where two insanely brilliant brothers have paired together to help family enterprises with business growth, buying/selling businesses and merger valuations. Think Property Brothers, but in the finance world. One brother is a Wall Street type numbers whiz, the other is a business guru. It’s such a cool, modern concept. With the world slowly starting to reopen again safely, so many businesses have struggled to stay afloat and thus the concept of Business Brothers emerged. I am so passionate about this project because I feel like by working alongside the two brothers, Purdeep and Harj Sangha, I am doing my bit in society to help businesses who have truly suffered throughout the pandemic. Plus, working with incredibly kind people is a huge plus. On the other end of the spectrum, I will be working on PR for a new Netflix TV show coming soon. As you know, NDA is a publicist’s middle name so unfortunately I can’t divulge any other information.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

You’’ll never fully be ready. Take action anyways. Sometimes you will leap and sometimes you will be forced to jump. This is where growth truly happens. Just make sure when you jump, you have a tribe of supporters that can act as your parachute, just in case you need one. My tribe consists of my friends, my husband, my business coach, my mentors and my colleagues. Imposter syndrome is a real thing. I can’t tell you how many times I have questioned my ability or thought someone else can do a better job than me. I know in my heart, I am the best person for said job, but when the feeling of self-doubt creeps up it feels so real. Let me tell you that this feeling will pass. Emotions are fleeting, and like my best friend always says, ‘This too shall pass.’ A trick that helps me is keeping a sticky note near my computer screen with a list of why I am awesome and brilliant. Anytime that self-doubt comes knocking, I read that list while standing in Superwoman pose, a trick one of my favorite professors taught me. It’s a power pose that raises your confidence level and really works. Set some boundaries when it comes to your time. While the world in public relations is a lucrative one, it is often one that demands a lot of your time. You never get to fully turn off. There is always an email, a text or Slack message that needs to be responded to. Everything can seem urgent. I have learnt to set some boundaries. While I check my email frequently throughout the day, I try and limit it to three times in the evening, with no screen time after 8pm. Okay fine, you got me, I check it at least five times (what can I say, it’s my job to be available) but I do a hard stop at 8pm and that does wonders for my sanity and peace of mind. Your home life should be thriving before your career ever will. This is something my business coach taught me. I can’t expect to get to the next level professionally if personally I don’t have my ducks in a row. For me that means, ensuring I am putting in just as much time and energy into my husband and kids. I set family goals and smash them. Just as important, if not more, is putting in the time for self-love and self-care. If you don’t love yourself to the maximum, neither will anyone else. Great ideas are born when your mind is clear and clutter-free. In order to be creative and find the answers to problems, you need to take the time to be still and present. This looks different for everyone. It could be taking a walk, reading a book, drawing a bath or standing in the forest. We need to rejuvenate daily in order to make space for the great ideas that are to come. Working yourself round the clock seldom attracts anything positive. In order to achieve outer success, we must first conquer inner peace.

You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

That’s a great question. Thank you for asking. For me, networking comes down to the absolute basics- talking! I engage and talk to everyone within my peripheral vision. Whether I am in an elevator, kids’ birthday parties, crossing the street or at a restaurant I chat to everyone around me. Part of it has to do with my outgoing personality, but a lot of it has to do with my curiosity about people. I don’t enjoy talking about the weather and making small talk. I do enjoy talking about what inspires people, what some aspire to do, where they want to travel and what makes their soul wonder. I love to hear people’s perceptions, opinions and career goals but most importantly I love to hear about their ‘why.’ Why they do what they do, why they think the way they think, why they chose their career path. Deep down, I am a storyteller and a problem solver. I find people are keen on sharing their journey, struggles and all, and are open to sharing their story. I find that most people don’t realize just how amazing and motivational their story is. I easily see that and I love to tell people how inspirational they are. I always tell my clients that they work hard to achieve their dreams and that I work hard to ensure others know about their dreams. To me, networking is just two characters talking to each other in a story that is being written. The pages are being turned, and the ending is a surprise. Networking is really simple, connect and talk to everyone around you at all times.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

I really believe in connecting with people genuinely. This can be done in many ways. I always offer my insight if I am asked and I give my honest opinion when it comes to public relations or business matters. I find that people want to do business with good, kind-hearted people. I strive to be extremely kind in all of my interactions, whether it is with a reporter, a client, or even a competitor. I also believe that there is more than enough business to go around and that collaboration over competition is key to success.

Outreach in any capacity is essential. Whether you are messaging someone on LinkedIn, sending an email to a perfect stranger or calling someone for the first time, reaching out is almost a necessity in today’s world. People are often overloaded with information, short on time and have a limited attention span. However, if you can be genuine and kind to someone in any capacity, you will get their attention. It’s up to you to keep it.

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

I’m so glad you asked this. I have been so deeply motivated by Gabby Bernstein’s Super Attractor. It talks about so many different topics. Some of my favorites are how to get into alignment and become aware of blocks that you may have (for example, thinking there is not enough to go around) and how to overcome that. It goes into depth about attracting what you what- whether in business or in your personal life. The author also addresses the notion of fear and how to guide yourself out of it. In my experience and journey through entrepreneurship, fear can either paralyze your or propel you forward. You get to choose. Either way, it will present itself to you. In fact, fear often serves a purpose in life. So rather than be paralyzed by it, acknowledge it, embrace it, and then work through it to knock your goals out of the park.

Another book that I am obsessed with is Time Smart by Ashley Whillans. This book shares how to escape time traps and shares ways to improve our time affluence. As a publicist, I am always on and always responding to emails, texts, phone calls and DMs. This book helped shift my perspective and offer some valuable solutions on how to save time. I highly recommend it to anyone who feels like there is never enough time to accomplish everything.

Because of the role you play, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. :-).

I touched upon this briefly earlier but I can expand on the idea of collaboration over competition a little more. As I mentioned, I am the mother of two young girls and I try and teach them to practice empathy and kindness in all formats. I teach them the dangers of bullying and how equally dangerous staying silent can be. I don’t tolerate any mean girl behavior in any capacity and this translates over when conducting business as well. There is power in partnerships. While I think you should dominate your industry and be up to date on all the trends, you shouldn’t be the smartest person in the room. What I mean by that is, yes be intelligent and insatiably curious, but also work alongside others who are smarter than you. Don’t be intimidated by others who are smarter than you. Rather, embrace it. Reach out and collaborate. Bring them on to your projects. Many women in the PR industry have done that for me, and I have learnt from them and in turn done that for others. I guess what I’m trying to say is, don’t be a mean girl when you can be a kind girl and use your smarts to your advantage to further your business goals. Collaborate, collaborate, collaborate!

This was really meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.

Thank you so much. The pleasure was all mine.