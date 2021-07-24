Amy Goldberg of The Amy G Experience: “Be social”

Be social. Connect with others. We are social beings. Being social increases our serotonin, dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins — all our happy hormones that promote positive feelings like pleasure, happiness, and even love. Hormones and neurotransmitters are involved in many essential processes like heart rate and digestion as well as it enhances our mood and feelings.

Amy Goldberg is a well-being expert, connection specialist, the author of BE YOUR TRUTH and the founder/CEO of The Amy G Experience; She shows people where the opportunities are in life and in business, then makes them happen. Amy challenges thinking by helping people to think differently, focusing on identifying, creating, and actioning life, deliberately and on purpose. She can be found consulting, speaking, teaching, strategizing, and collaborating for positive results.

When I was 3 years old my father put me on alpine skis, gave me a little push and said: “Go!” With my arms stretched out as if I were about to take off in flight, I was heading down the hill. It was exhilarating (or at least that’s what I imagine — after all I was only 3). I grew up thriving in outdoor activities; tennis, cycling, skiing, climbing, sailing, running — it didn’t matter, I just needed to be outside and active. My father gave me that. That little push started my trajectory into a healthy and active lifestyle.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Interestingly it wasn’t any one person. It was my observing others and what they did that motivated my decisions. I thought; “Cool, what that person is doing,” and I tried things out for myself to see if they would stick. Some things did, others not so much. It was a lot of trial and error. As well, I was never one to not ask for help. If I needed to brainstorm or ask someone to lend their expertise of perspective, I’d ask! As a curious and creative kid (now adult) I am so grateful for the collective voice.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

It was that mighty collective that inspired and motivated me to pursue my interests. It really does take a village. In fact, it was even those naysayers that moved me into action. It was helpful to hear the perspective of others even if they thought some of my ideas were lousy. It enabled me to see how committed I really was to an idea. Was it exciting enough even when others thought it wasn’t going to fly? This was helpful in honing my skills and abilities.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I tend to be a very enthusiastic and energetic human. This energy and enthusiasm aren’t always fully embraced. Maybe tolerated, but I wasn’t getting any warm and fuzzies when I was attending board meetings, not-for-profit meetings, or the government work that I was doing, The mistake wasn’t changing who I was, the mistake was better navigating the audience in which I was addressing — ironically, I’m typically very good at reading a group and yet when it came to meetings, my spidey senses tended to be turned off and the class clown wanted to break free.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Be Yourself; Everyone else is taken.” Ironically this was supposed to have been coined by Oscar Wilde and yet the verdict is still out as they don’t know who penned this.

This quote reminds me to stay curious and creative in everything that I do. It enables me to go through life with my heart, mind, and eyes wide open. And hey, that’s just me!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m very excited to be creating and producing a 10-Part series called: I AM NOT OKAY that deals with mental health issues and how to get the help that one needs. The focus is on men, and yet it truly affects us all. Everyone will get something of value from the series. I thought it would be interesting that a woman created something to help men. The idea is that; “we chase the help, so you don’t have to.” We have a great line-up of recognizable guests that are involved in (and/or are) in entertainment, medicine, science, athletics, military, reporters, musicians, artists. The help is coming this fall. Stay tuned!

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I’m a well-being expert, author, speaker, action & growth strategist, and wellness spokesperson that first came on the scene when I build a successful workplace wellness company in North America, way back when. As an exercise physiologist trained and certified in several modalities including brain health, active aging, active release, functional fitness, advanced personal training, run and cycle coach, etc. I thrive in active environments where I can push (nudge — okay actually push) others to lead a healthier lifestyle.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

Here’s the thing — the ‘definition’ of a healthy body weight is defined by your BMI — Body Mass Index and yet even that isn’t that accurate. It offers a range — it doesn’t take into consideration muscle mass. You can have a high BMI and yet be perfectly healthy. Reason being is BMI is determined by your height and your weight. It’s just a screening tool. It shouldn’t freak anyone out. And it’s certainly not an indicator of overall health. Your vital stats are more important.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

It’s more important to get your nutrition in check above all else. What you feed yourself needs to nourish your body. An example of this is, say you exercise a lot. In fact, the reason you exercise is so you can eat anything you want. You can indulge in that pint of ice cream or eat an entire pie, right? Nope. It doesn’t work that way. We can’t exercise our way to good health. It’s an important element and yet you need to fuel your body in a way where it’ll respond more favorably — and that starts with healthy eating habits. In a roundabout way I’m suggesting that when you eat properly your body will adjust to a healthy weight where you will not be over or under weight.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

There are several health implications when you’re over or under weight that can be directly relational. These could include increased stress, hormone levels, phase of life, psychological triggers, anorexia or bulimia, emotional eating, self-esteem issues, feeling anxious, depressed, lethargic, over-exercised, under-exercised for that matter. There are several factors that can be harmful to your health.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Maintaining a healthy weight is important for health as it lowers one’s risk of cardiovascular disease, asthma, arthritis, diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, and several different cancers to name a few. The benefit of leading a healthy lifestyle contributes to a better quality of life for a longer period.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Eat whole foods. Fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, nuts, you get where I’m going with this … try and avoid packaged and processed foods. Exercise. Yep, you had to have known this would be on the top 5. Get outside and play (at any age). If you can’t be outside, then find a great on-line program — there are lots to choose from. Limit stress. Stress wreaks havoc on the nervous system. Find coping mechanism and tools to help stave off stress. Spend less time watching and/or reading doom and gloom news articles. Surround yourself with positive people. Shift your mindset to focus on the positive rather than allowing negative thoughts to take over. Breathe. Meditation. Focused breathing. Be mindful of your breathing. How often have you caught yourself not catching a breath or shallow breathing and/or perhaps sighing a lot? These are all indicators that you’re not taking in the air that you need to help bring you back to the moment. The moment of what you’re doing right now. Be social. Connect with others. We are social beings. Being social increases our serotonin, dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins — all our happy hormones that promote positive feelings like pleasure, happiness, and even love. Hormones and neurotransmitters are involved in many essential processes like heart rate and digestion as well as it enhances our mood and feelings.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Don’t diet. If you don’t diet you won’t yo-yo. Dieting is a temporary fix. We tend to be motivated to “diet” when we need to fit into an outfit, or there’s an event, celebration, class reunion that we want to look great for. The idea is to, every day, eat foods that are going to energize rather than deplete you. You know that quick fix cookie at 3pm that you need to get over the hump, or that late night dessert because you can’t help snacking. Notice when you eat and why — are you truly hungry or just bored — or perhaps something emotional is going on where food helps you to get pass the sadness. All these are temporary. When you focus on what nourishes you, you will start to lead a healthy lifestyle that has you permanently maintaining a healthy weight.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

To avoid mistakes you need to replace a bad habit with a good one. For example, replace that bag of chops with aa piece of fruit — I know it may not sound as exciting and yet your brain will catch up to your stomach where you’ll want to have a piece of fruit over a bag of chips. Your body doesn’t want the chips, your brain does. You’ve convinced yourself that you need those chips when in fact your body is screaming “NO.” Make it easier for yourself — don’t have chips in the house or if you do imagine them all mashed up and mushy — create a visual that makes something unappealing. You need to trick your brain until it becomes a habit. This is a day to day, small step process. You’ve got this!!

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The block is that we don’t want it badly enough. The key is to take all the information that we know about better health and then find a way to make it important to us. Look what happens when something becomes a life-or-death situation — we step up and make changes. We’ve been alarmed. That alarm needs to go off for us to make changes. As humans, we need to see results and yet we want to take the path of least resistance. We’re not always willing to find the grit to make it happen. The idea is to take small steps every single day. If we do that, we will start to see better results.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Make a plan and stick to it. That means pay for 10 classes in advance, so you’ll go. Set aside dedicated time every day for yourself to be active. Book it off in your calendar as if it’s the most important part of your day. Plan your meals in advance as best you can. Meet up every week with friends and exercise. Get an accountability partner and help keep one another on track. For me, I’m very motivated when I put on my watch every day that calculates my steps, activity, actions, you name it! It works for me.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Creating a community of wellness where every single person has access and a playbook (if you will) that outlines ways in which to lead a healthy lifestyle at every phase of one’s life. There are tribes/communities out there that do this, and yet there tends to be a feeling of exclusion if you’re not “as” motivated as the others. Or perhaps cliques form within these groups where it can backfire where one feels demotivated. The idea is to embrace everyone where people are motivated, inspired and encouraged to lead healthier lifestyles.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Arianna Huffington. She’s self-made and has never shied away from declaring that she recognized that she was burnt out at a pivotal point in her life. It takes both strength and resiliency to acknowledge and then share something so personal. I admire that she is a person that walks the talk. She’s accomplished much and yet understands the self-care that she needs to thrive. Thanks to Arianna’s willingness to state that it’s ridiculous to brag about how little sleep one gets as if it were a badge of honor — in fact sleep is paramount for better health. More on that in another article ☺

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Website: https://www.theamygexperience.com

Instagram: @theamygexperience

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/amy-goldberg-95504862/

Twitter: @amygrocks

Clubhouse: @amyrocks

