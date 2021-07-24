Susan Power of PowerUp Leadership: “Find their Niche”

Find their Niche: they say that “niches result in riches”. Many coaches try to be all things to all people, and this is not any good for anyone. The best coaches find out where they can offer the most value to clients and focus in on an area of specialization where they can best contribute. This may be coaching on how to build strong relationships, career planning, health and wellness coaching, executive coaching, etc.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15-billion-dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Susan Power.

Susan Power is Founder & CEO of PowerUp Leadership. PowerUp Leadership specializes in growing your leaders to grow your business. Susan is a Professional Certified Coach and has worked with executives coaching them to progress their careers throughout North America.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

Individual clients’ motivations and idiosyncrasies have always fascinated me. I got started as an executive leadership coach working in human resources for the first 15 years of my career in organizational development. The challenge was to discover how to support leaders in being more effective leaders. Coaching was the best way to do this. Years ago, my first summer business was operating a university theatre troupe, the Poets and Madman. This got me hooked on entrepreneurship, as I got more joy growing the business than performing the shows. So, I went on to get an MBA, worked in Corporate for many years, and eventually discovered entrepreneurship as an HR consultant, built and sold a business in 2016, and then got certified as a PCC (Professional Certified Coach) through International Coaching Federation. Coaching is the best way to develop a team to meet their career goals. As an Executive Coach, I am often told by clients the coaching experience feels like “business therapy” where executives can reflect on their obstacles and talk out loud to figure out what to prioritize and what actions to take to reach their goals.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Vision: When starting PowerUp Leadership, one of the first things I did was take a week to reflect on and write down my vision for what the business would look and feel like three years into the future. During an entrepreneurial retreat in Barbados, I wrote an incredibly detailed vision on what each aspect of the business would look like (customers, employees, operations, technology, media, and community sponsorship) and it is so gratifying how many pieces have come into reality almost three years later, despite a pandemic! Tenacity: Start-ups face a lot of rejection and entrepreneurs hear a lot of no’s when first launching their business. It takes a lot of tenacity to get a business off the ground, and a lot of belief in why you are committed to doing so. When PowerUp Leadership launched in 2018, I had just moved to a new city, and remember getting my first contacts by knocking on business doors in industrial parks. It worked, but it took nine no’s before I got to my first yes. Constant Learner: As an entrepreneur, there are many elements of running a business that you are forced to learn. Everything from financial management, business insurance, sales, social media, and trends in organizational development. Learning keeps me relevant as a coach and a consultant and helps me better serve my clients. During my first year in business, my investment in learning and development was around 30% of my revenues as I knew it would be important to PowerUp Leadership’s future growth.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Habits are the bedrock for a successful life. Coaches understand how habits have a snowball effect and that is why they coach individuals to learn how to cultivate the most supportive thoughts, narratives, mindsets, beliefs. This results in massive action and ultimately the formation of habits. The habits that have helped me the most are exercise and meditation. Each day I start with exercise followed by 15-minutes of meditation. The exercise gets me moving so I can focus during the day, and meditation is like flossing your brain. It clears out any of the cobwebs and residue that may be stuck so I can be fully present and engage with my clients on their most important issues.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Habits have a cumulative effect. Every thought, decision, and action that you take each day is going to yield to personal and professional outcomes, whether good or bad. We all have finite resources of time, money, and energy. It is just a matter of logic that where we invest our resources is where we will yield results. Actions that appear to be nonconsequential in the moment add up, and the effect of cumulative action with good habits result in success over time.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Of course, working with the right coach is one of the best ways to develop effective habits, as well as change the mindsets that create bad habits. One can stop bad habits by journaling to build awareness of themes in thought patterns and habits. Also, a general commitment to improvement and growth goes a long way as well. The first step is often awareness, and this can also be the hardest step for many, so partnering with a coach can help an individual understand their obstacles and blind spots, crush self-limiting beliefs, and accelerate this process of stopping bad habits.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it.” — Maya Angelou

The above quote really resonates with me as a 44-year-old woman as my definition of success has evolved over the years. Success, to me, is about experiences and the freedom of choosing where I invest my time, what people and clients I decide to invest in and work with, and what projects my lifeforce is spent on. In my 20’s and 30’s, success meant how much money I brought in and moving up the corporate ladder as quickly as possible. At some point, I realized that this was not turning me into a person that I liked, and playing organizational politics was something that I no longer wanted to spend time on. Instead, I shifted gears to move into entrepreneurship, and build a business that focused on creating inspired leadership and doing something that meant more than growing the cash reserves of a large enterprise. After all, the graveyard is filled with men and women that the company could not live without.

“The graveyard is the richest place on earth, because it is here that you will find all the hopes and dreams that were never fulfilled, the books that were never written, the songs that were never sung, the inventions that were never shared, the cures that were never discovered, all because someone was too afraid to take that first step, keep with the problem, or determined to carry out their dream.” — Les Brown

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

An exciting project for me that I am refining, is a new on-demand, online course that PowerUp Leadership recently launched: Getting HR Ready: How to Design & Launch an Impactful Leadership Coaching Program. This course makes leadership coaching accessible for employees across job levels and industries. This program provides all the building blocks an organization needs to design and launch a leadership coaching program for its employees. Traditionally, coaching was a benefit reserved for the ranks of executives, now it is becoming something offered to employees across all job levels as the average ROI is between 5 to 7 times return on investment, an organization cannot afford NOT to invest in coaching.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Find their Niche: they say that “niches result in riches”. Many coaches try to be all things to all people, and this is not any good for anyone. The best coaches find out where they can offer the most value to clients and focus in on an area of specialization where they can best contribute. This may be coaching on how to build strong relationships, career planning, health and wellness coaching, executive coaching, etc. Certification & Business Acumen: Coaching is certainly a giving profession, and many coaches go into it as they want to help people, but it is important not to lose sight that coaching is still a business. Successful coaches know the value of their time, and have clear parameters around scheduling, rates, and how many clients they are willing to take on at once. Often successful coaches charge a premium for their time, and then take on fewer clients so they can better serve them. Coaching is very energy and time — intensive to listen actively and prepare for each coaching call, the top coaches will not schedule more than two to three coaching calls a day so they can bring their best selves to the call. Proven Track Record: Clients want to be coached by individuals who have demonstrated a track record of success in their own lives and careers. International Coaching Federation certified coaches have a proven track record and are only certified when they demonstrate they meet the minimum threshold of paid coaching hours (e.g., 460 paid coaching hours for Professional Certified Coaches). Also, coaches with a successful career in business or another sector often have more to offer clients. When I first started my coaching practice, I hired a coach who was a Master Certified Coach to coach me in growing a coaching practice, so I was able to learn from her. Crystal Clear Purpose: Successful coaches have a crystal-clear purpose as to why they are coaching and what their greater purpose is for their practice. My own story of starting my coaching practice was that I was disillusioned with the quality of leadership (in general) in the corporate world and wanted to determine the best way of cultivating leadership capability in others, so the answer was coaching. Leaders cannot tell others what to do or make them want to develop. Individuals need to discover their own purpose and “raison d’etre” in the world, and each person has their own authentic style of leadership to discover, coaching can help them get there faster. Constant Development: The best coaches are always adding new skills to their tool kit whether it is healing practices, neuro-linguistic programming, or new coaching techniques. Constant learners make for the best coaches, and this curiosity translates to effective coaching. Coaches need to be listening closely to ask the best questions to their clients to yield insights, reveal hidden assumptions, and transform beliefs. There are many ways to get there, and different methods best suit different clients.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the most common mistakes that coaches make when first starting is giving away too much of their time for free. When coaches do not place a high enough value on their own time, then no one else will value their time either. Pro bono coaching for non-profits is an excellent way to give back and to hone one’s coaching skills. However, beyond an initial exploratory chemistry call, there is no need to do pro bono coaching for the private or public sector. Coaches need to know their own value and be confident to ask for what they are worth. It is a significant investment of time and money to become a certified coach with all the training requirements, paid coaching hours, and evaluation of recorded coaching calls, etc. This is why according to the 2020 ICF Global Benchmarking Study the average coach in North America charges 244 dollars per hour for coaching.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

My experience is that truly build a relationship and connecting with personalized messages sent to coaching clients after a coaching call, or on the day of their big meeting or presentation goes a long way to show that the coach is listening and really cares. After a coaching call with my own coach, one time she emailed me a poem that she had written, and it really hit the emotional mark of what I was feeling after my recent separation. The coach had gone through a similar experience years earlier and her afterwards made me feel heard and brought me a lot of comfort. I try to emulate this in my own coaching practice as people share a lot of personal experiences and it is a position of trust where the coach can have a huge impact on the client’s life.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

The best way to generate leads in a coaching business is through customer referrals. There is nothing that is a better lead generator, and it carries instant credibility when a coaching client recommends my coaching services to an individual or organization. At the end of all coaching engagements, I make it a practice to ask if the client would be comfortable leaving a review on my google business page, and this helps tremendously with SEO and building this reputation as a high-quality coach. Also, pre-pandemic, a lot of my leads were generated from speaking engagements at conferences as it is a great way to get in front of many senior leaders all at once.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Remember, that building a business is a marathon, not a sprint. We often overestimate what we can get done in 12 months, and underestimate what can be accomplished in three years. Take a day off when you get tired. Do not get so busy building your business, that you forget to build a life. This is something that I constantly must remind myself to do as I love what I do and genuinely want to give my all to my clients. The fact is that we cannot pour from an empty vessel, so we need to take time to recharge and do things that bring us joy or we will not be able to coach our clients well. It’s hard to find the right balance but it’s worth paying attention to and constantly asking yourself, “does this need to be done today?” helps me balance.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could start a movement to bring the most good to the most people, my inspired movement would be to make it a requirement for publicly traded companies to report on their “inspired leadership effectiveness index”. This measure would be reported like financial results to show how organizations’ senior leadership teams perform on coaching, mentoring, and developing their employees. This would show the organizations that best role-model the company values in what they say and do each day. By increasing transparency on inspired leadership, this visibility would propel more people leaders to pay closer attention and invest more time, money, and energy developing and coaching their people. This is important as it is a privilege to be in a leadership position. The index could be measured through an aggregate of 360-degree results on overall “leadership effectiveness”. This is important as often the last thing leaders spend time on is coaching their people as they are not held accountable to do so, and often not rewarded for people development.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to meet Tim Ferris. His podcast, the Tim Ferris Show where he interviews some of the world’s highest performers makes the world a better place. His perspective and his guest interviews are fascinating as he is so well-read and a wealth of information. His podcast is a go-to resource for me as an executive coach.

