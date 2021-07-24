Sara Zellner of Saz Healthy Living: “Be open to change and the work involved to achieve it”

Be open to change and the work involved to achieve it: This recommendation is first because it sets the stage for modifying your weight and maintaining it. Essentially, you mentally need to be at a point where you want the change for yourself and are prepared to put in the work to make it happen. If you’re uncertain, indifferent, or being pushed by others to alter your weight, the likelihood is that you won’t succeed. As the adage goes, “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink.”

Sara Zellner is an entrepreneur on a mission to help individuals and businesses align their priorities with their values to create positive change. She is the founder & owner of Saz Healthy Living, which provides sustainable living, health, and wellness coaching, and the principal CEO of Lynz Consulting LLC, which specializes in corporate responsibility; environmental, social, and governance (ESG); and sustainability consulting. PhD-trained, Sara uses her research and coaching skills to delve into her clients’ vexing issues and assist them in reaching their goals.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a rural region of Wisconsin on what my dad called his “hobby farm” since, as a registered nurse, it wasn’t his primary source of income. We raised cows and pigs for food; it was very farm-to-table long before the term became commonly used. Because the area was relatively remote, I spent a lot of time reading, watching TV, and helping with farm and household chores. Overall, my childhood was pretty quiet and peaceful.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My career — and my passion for environmental sustainability, health, and wellness — is the result of cumulative life experiences that began when I was a kid.

A couple distinct memories come to mind. First, growing up in the country, my dad would stop to collect trash that others had tossed into roadside ditches. We’d bring any aluminum cans we collected to the recycling facility nearby. On the health side, I was a chubby child who needed to be more physically active. My mom, also a registered nurse and later a professor of nursing, challenged me to do 30 sit-ups a day in exchange for allowing me to get my ears pierced.

While they seemed insignificant at the time, these small actions taught me the importance of maintaining the health of our environment as well as my own personal health. To this day, I’m an avid adherent of environmentally-friendly living, fitness, and a healthy lifestyle. I like to say that I practice what I preach!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I was extremely fortunate to have supportive parents and grandparents. They taught me the value of persistence, a strong work ethic, empathy, and kindness.

Among them, my grandmother, who passed away from COVID-19 earlier this year at the age of 103, was a great inspiration. She loved to travel, was a voracious reader able to maintain her mental faculties until the end, and lived independently for almost 40 years after my grandfather passed away.

Incredibly, my grandmother also had smoked cigarettes for 70 years of her life, quit cold turkey in her early 90s, and still went on to live 10 more years. I definitely don’t advocate this behavior to any of my clients, but it is a reminder of just how powerful an effect our genes can have on our well-being and longevity.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I pride myself on my organizational skills, particularly when I travel, but there was one memorable time when those skills failed me.

Years ago as I was beginning my career, I used to travel internationally for work and had back-to-back trips planned in Central America and Africa. I had been sick with a bad cold at the time and was taking quite a bit of over-the-counter medication. I needed a visa to go to the African country I was visiting, so I absentmindedly sent my passport in the mail without package tracking on it. Several days later, I realized I would need my passport for my trip to Central America, where I was going first. I called the embassy of the African country only to be told that they hadn’t received my passport.

That sent me into a panic, but my first concern at that point was my ability to get to Central America. I had to jump through some hoops to get there, which involved overnighting my birth certificate and receiving strange looks from customs agents puzzled by such an unusual form of identification, but I got there and back in one piece.

When I returned to the US, I promptly called the African embassy and was informed that they still hadn’t received my passport. My trip to Africa was in two days, so I went down to the U.S. Passport Agency and spent a day filing paperwork to get a new passport. Thankfully, the turnaround was quick and, new passport in hand, I delivered it in person to the African country’s visa processing department where they approved my visa. Ironically, I got a call from the African embassy a couple weeks after I returned from my trip to tell me that they’d located my original passport in their office!

My lessons learned were:

1. Never, ever send your passport through the mail without package tracking on it.

2. Don’t make important decisions when taking medications that may impair your judgment.

3. You’re only human.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite life lesson quote is “You can always ask the question.”

This first struck me when I was traveling with a friend who was interested in upgrading his hotel room. He was attempting to woo the check-in clerk to grant him his wish, but she declined. When I inquired as to why he was going through the effort even though his current room was perfectly acceptable, he said, “Sara, you can always ask the question.”

From that moment on, I — despite my mild-mannered, Midwestern upbringing — learned to speak up for myself, for what I want, and for what I believe in. “Asking the question” reminds me to push myself beyond acceptance of what is into what could be.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m beginning to create more visual content. Video is such a powerful medium, I feel that it would really help people grasp some of the more abstract or complex concepts in sustainable living, health, and wellness, and empower them to act.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

Fitness and wellness have been key to my existence since I was young. My years of cumulative personal experience and learning eventually branched into my becoming certified as a life coach, health and wellness coach, and personal fitness trainer, with specializations in nutrition and active aging.

I also happen to be an ardent learner about everything related to sustainable living, fitness, and wellness. I’m PhD-trained, love research, and am devoted to using evidence-based information from respected sources to help my clients live more environmentally-friendly and healthier lives.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

In my view, a “Healthy Body Weight” is a combination of mostly objective measures that also involves some subjectivity. Objectively, there are proven assessments and calculations (discussed below) that can be used to tell you what you should ideally weigh to minimize the likelihood of developing adverse health conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and more.

Within that range, a healthy body weight is subjectively about how you feel and your mental and emotional well-being in working toward and maintaining that weight. I want my clients to be excited about and embrace achieving what is deemed a healthy body weight through objective assessment because of the positive effects it can have on their physical health. However, if they subjectively don’t feel good about the process of reaching or maintaining it, then we need to rethink whether that “healthy body weight” is truly going to benefit them.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

Healthy body weight is determined though your body composition, which is your proportion of body fat, lean tissues (i.e., muscle, bone, and connective tissues), and water. Two commonly used measurements to help calculate this are body mass index (BMI) and skinfold measurements.

If you just want a general idea of your body composition, BMI is a basic method of estimating your body’s composition using your weight and height. A BMI less than 19 is considered underweight, 19–24 is a normal body composition, 30–39 is obese, and 40+ is extremely obese. Although it’s a useful tool to approximate body fat, people who are extremely muscular or who have a low weight but high amount of fat (more common in the elderly) may be categorized incorrectly.

For a more detailed assessment of your body composition, certified personal fitness trainers typically will take skinfold measurements. In this assessment, the trainer will use a device called a caliper that pinches certain areas of your body. These measurements are then used to calculate your approximate body fat percentage. The scale for body fat norms varies by gender and age, making these measurements more precise and helpful for those undergoing weight loss or gain because the trainer can evaluate changes in your body composition in specific areas as they occur.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Being over or under a healthy body weight raises the probability that you’ll contract certain diseases and chronic health issues. When overweight or obese, you increase your risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, osteoarthritis, certain cancers, and depression. Being underweight puts you at risk of anemia, malnutrition, osteoporosis, chronic fatigue, and decreased immune function.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

By achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight, you will drastically reduce your risk of the health conditions mentioned above. You’ll have more energy and your mental health likely will improve. Plus, you’ll have the satisfaction and sense of success knowing that you reached your desired health weight goal.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, one of my clients decided it was a good time to try to lose some weight. Because restaurants and bars were closed, that curtailed her dining out and drinking alcohol with friends, which she had done regularly. Instead, she sheltered with family, cooked meals, minimized her alcohol consumption, and began running just a few miles every morning. She dropped 20 pounds and now raves about how fantastic she feels and that she doesn’t have the food and alcohol cravings she once did. She’s thrilled that she can fit into clothes that she hasn’t worn in years.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Be open to change and the work involved to achieve it

This recommendation is first because it sets the stage for modifying your weight and maintaining it. Essentially, you mentally need to be at a point where you want the change for yourself and are prepared to put in the work to make it happen. If you’re uncertain, indifferent, or being pushed by others to alter your weight, the likelihood is that you won’t succeed. As the adage goes, “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink.”

2. Surround yourself with trusted professionals and loved ones to support your goals

Once you’re in a receptive frame of mind to achieve and maintain your healthy body weight, the next step is to build a network of health experts who can assist you in realizing your goals and family and friends to provide encouragement.

A good primary care physician, registered dietician, certified health coach, or certified personal trainer offers valuable information and insight into what to expect, best practices, and potential pitfalls along your journey. And supportive family or friends can bolster your determination and willpower throughout the process to achieving your healthy body weight.

3. Embrace clean eating

The key to obtaining a healthy body weight is the food you eat. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) advises a diet rich in fruits and vegetables; moderate in proteins, grains, and dairy; and minimal in sugar, salt, and alcohol.

Within that, clean eating is an essential component to achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight. Clean eating is a collection of practices that promote a diet free of chemicals and emphasize eating natural, sustainable foods. It consists of 1) Limiting the number of ultra-processed foods that you consume, 2) Eating organic foods, and 3) Reducing foods in your diet that produce inflammation.

Research has linked ultra-processed foods such as frozen or pre-made meals, deli meat, crackers, and chips to a higher risk for heart disease and cancer. Eating these foods also can lead to weight gain and obesity, possibly because the ingredients disrupt hormones that control hunger or change the signals between your gut and your brain that tell you when you’re full.

Why eat organic foods? Food items with the USDA organic seal certify that you’re not exposed to any of the following farming practices that could negatively affect your health, such as

Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) — While genetic modification of many food crops has enhanced food production capabilities, it is still unknown how GMOs affect humans and the ecosystem.

Chemical pesticides — Pesticides applied to foods kill pests and are said not to be harmful to humans in low doses. However, there’s no way of knowing how much of a pesticide still resides on or has been absorbed into the food you’re eating, so you never really know your level of exposure to them.

Antibiotics — Oftentimes, the same antibiotics used to treat humans are also given to the animals we eat to protect them from sickness and disease. The use of antibiotics in livestock can lead to antibiotic resistance in humans. While this may seem benign, the problem comes when humans get infected with germs that do not respond to antibiotics, putting our health and life at risk.

Finally, chronic inflammation of the human body can lead to serious health issues including diabetes, cancer, heart disease, arthritis, and gastrointestinal diseases. For people with food allergies and sensitivities, inflammation can be caused by foods such as sugar, gluten, dairy, soy, and others. Consumption of any food that causes adverse reactions should be minimized. However, regardless of whether you have food allergies or sensitivities, high glucose or cholesterol levels are an indication that your diet likely is contributing to inflammation and needs to be modified.

4. Abandon your car and walk — everywhere

Whether you’re overweight or underweight, being healthy is about moving your body regularly. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults do 150 minutes of moderate exercise every week, ideally with a mix of cardio and strength training.

150 minutes a week can sound intimidating and elusive when you’re trying to balance other life responsibilities and barely have time for yourself. However, you can make the time for exercise if you want to make it a priority. In fact, it’s conceivable that you already are close to, if not exceeding, the weekly 150 minutes.

How? By walking.

We all need to get around in our daily lives and that involves some level of walking. If you divide those 150 exercise minutes into seven days, the recommended amount of exercise per day is only 21.5 minutes. Much more manageable, right? Just remember to pick up the pace at times to get your cardio in and carry light hand weights to add some strength training to your walks.

5. Eliminate toxins from your household and personal care products

Toxins from household and personal care products can have a negative effect on your weight. For example, endocrine disruptors are known to influence our weight and predispose some individuals to obesity, among other health issues. Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can also alter the human metabolism, and have recently been found in half of cosmetics. If you want to achieve a healthy body weight and maintain it, it’s imperative to use household and personal care products that don’t contain these and other toxins that may influence your health.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

In health coaching and personal training, we talk about intrinsic motivation, which is the point when you engage in a behavior because it’s personally satisfying to you; you recognize how good it makes you feel and you want to continue doing it for that reason.

To maintain weight permanently and sustainably, you need to get to the point where you’re motivated intrinsically — where you actually enjoy cooking, eating healthy foods, and exercising, and it becomes your default way of living. It will involve a lot of experimentation on your part to determine what you like and what works for you, as well as time and dedication to convert those changes into life-long habits.

Maintaining weight is also about being prepared for when relapses occur. Having a written plan to reorient you if you fall into your old patterns and to remind you of why you want a healthy body weight — and of all the hard work you’ve done to achieve it — is critical. Additionally, it’s important to not be hard on yourself during relapses and as you work to achieve your healthy body weight. Setbacks are a normal part of the process and should be used as a time for reflection on what your challenges still are and how to overcome them.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

One of the most common mistakes I see is that people attempt too much change too soon. For example, they go from being sedentary, dining out a majority of the time, and eating unhealthy foods to trying to work out an hour a day, five days a week and cooking all of their meals at home. In this scenario, people may be motivated initially but often become overwhelmed by the extreme adjustments, eventually completely abandoning the effort to obtain a healthy body weight.

Another common issue is that people want significant results too quickly. They wish to see drastic weight changes in a couple weeks and feel that they don’t need the support of a health professional to assist them after that time. Here, people become frustrated with the slow rate of change and give up.

The truth is that the process of obtaining a healthy body weight is a marathon, not a sprint. You need to pace yourself and be realistic about the time it takes for real change to occur.

You’ll see more sustainable results by proceeding slowly and taking small, measured steps toward your goals. A minimum of two months is typically required for a behavior modification to become a habit. And if we’re talking about weight reduction, no more than two pounds per week should be lost to progress toward your weight goal in a healthy and sustainable manner.

To avoid these mistakes, it’s important to partner with a health coach, personal trainer, or other relevant health expert to devise a plan to achieve your vision of healthy living and monitor your progress along the way. In addition, these professionals can work with you to identify and explore other health and lifestyle habits such as your sleep, stress levels, leisure activities, etc., that may hinder you from progress and help you avoid pitfalls you’d otherwise encounter.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The main blockages that prevent the integration of this health information are food convenience and competing priorities.

Particularly when it comes to food, we have many conveniences here in the US that don’t require us to prepare our own meals from scratch. You can easily get take out, frozen meals, and pre-prepared meals any time of day. The challenge is that many of these types of foods are ultra-processed or have a lot of sugar, salt, and saturated or trans fats that are very unhealthy. Moreover, the portion sizes of these meals can be quite large, which exacerbates the propensity to overeat and consume more calories than necessary. But the quick fix of eating these meals saves the time it would take to plan a menu, compile a grocery list, grocery shop, and prepare our own food, making it appealing and hard to escape.

In terms of competing priorities, we are often bombarded with other life issues including work and family that may take precedent over taking care of ourselves. The problem is allowing these competing priorities to continually supersede your own health. As a result, you come to rely on the conveniences noted above and get caught in a vicious cycle of ignoring your health.

The way to overcome these blockages is to gain self-awareness and recognize the benefits of achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight. It’s about coming to the realization that your health is precious and is worth preserving.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

To put these ideas into practice, one helpful tactic is to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Time-bound) goals to achieve and maintain your healthy body weight. An example of a SMART goal would be, “Starting tomorrow, I will jog on the treadmill for 20 minutes at least four mornings each week before 8:00 a.m.”

Pairing your goal with another habit you already perform also could help you turn your goal into a habit. Adding on to the example above, if you get on the internet and check the weather every weekday morning after you get out of bed, your next action could be to hop on the treadmill for 20 minutes.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My movement would be to incorporate sustainable, environmentally-friendly, healthy living into everyone’s daily lives. Climate change and chronic health problems are such pressing issues in our world that to jointly and successfully overcome them through collective, grassroots action would be an incredible triumph.

I would be delighted and honored to meet Vice President Kamala Harris. As the woman who broke through one of the most rigid glass ceilings in the US — and with the potential to break through even more! — she’s an inspiration to women and girls everywhere.

You can stay up to date on the latest advice and trends in sustainable living, health, and wellness through my blog at www.sazhealthyliving.com or follow me on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Saz_Lynz).

