Bill Daniels of Beyond Fitness Online: “You need to exercise”

Bill Daniels is an award winning personal trainer living in California’s East Bay. Bill has worked with thousands of people since 2002, using unique strategies to help people overcome pain and physical limitations so they can lose weight and live the lifestyle that they desire. Bill specializes in brain based exercise for weight loss and pain relief, nutrition, and behavior change strategies.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Absolutely, I was raised on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. My sister and I were raised mostly by my mom. My parents were divorced when I was young and my dad moved to Hawaii for a few years. We had a modest childhood. Back then, the school systems were really good about having activities available or the kids after school. So I was able to get exposure to a lot of different things which was cool. But I always loved being active and playing sports. In New England, we have a lot of seasons, so I played a lot of different sports. And when I wasn’t playing organized sports, I was with my cousin and friends playing sports in the back yard. We stayed really busy with different games and making up our own athletic events. As I got into my teenage years, I realized that my first love was football. I finally convinced my mom to let me play football when I got to high school. So the summer before my freshman year, I learned that I could go to the school and workout with the weight lifting coach there. I was a late bloomer, so I was a tiny kid but I was determined to get as strong as I could. That summer changed the trajectory of my life. I got to know the weight room coach really well andI fell in love with working out. As I saw myself getting stronger I got more motivated. There were only a handful of days of my entire time in high school that I missed a workout.

Over those four years, I grew and gained a lot of strength and eventually was a blessed with the opportunity to play football in college. I want to a small school in northern Massachusetts, where I met my future wife Whitney. She was from California, so after graduation, I packed up and moved across the country. I got my first job as a trainer at the local YMCA, then a year later, I got in at the big high end gym in town where I was surrounded by a lot of great minds. I learned how to be a great trainer and professional there. It was inspiring to see everyone dedicated to helping people and do it so well.. After 9 years, I finally married Whitney and now we have two amazing kids, a dog and a cat.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

When I began lifting weights going into high school, I was a tiny kid. I remember my very first workout. It was the summer before my freshman year in high school and the football team scheduled workouts in the school weight room. Since I wanted to play, I went to the workouts. My very first day there, one of the coaches was teaching me how to bench press. I was only about 85 ponds at the time and I couldn’t even lift the bar. It was a little embarrassing in a room full of some pretty strong guys. But the cool thing was that a lot of the upperclassman on the team were encouraging and wouldn’t let me quit. They made sure I came back the next day and then the next. By the end of my freshman year, I had gained about 40 ponds and was lifting more than my bodyweight. Seeing my body change gave me confidence and made me feel really proud of myself. It’s a feeling that I think everyone should experience. As a Personal Trainer, I am able to help people find that within themselves and it is very rewarding.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My senior year in high school, we got a new weight room coach. He was the father of one of the PE teachers and he lived across the street from the school. He told us his name was Coach Huey. He had a real old school approach to weight lifting, but he was a wealth of knowledge. If we had questions, he would sit with us for as long as we wanted to talk about anything fitness. He would point out things we were doing with certain exercises and help us get the most out of what we were doing.

He was retired by this point in his life, but he had owned some gyms in the past and had met a lot of people. As it turned out, he had transformed his basement into a small gym. Over the summers, while I was in college, I needed a place to workout. So for 20 dollars per month, we could go workout at his house. I had many conversations with him and he always encouraged me to follow my passions no matter what they were. He is a big reason why I do what I do today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I had great success with many of my clients. But like any personal trainer, I would get a client every now and then that just didn’t seem to buy in to what I was teaching them. They wouldn’t do the work on their diet or the at home exercises I was giving them and it got to be really frustrating. I would go home some nights and wonder how in the world am I going to convince these people to do the things I was telling them. One time, I got so mad at a client that I gave them an ultimatum to stick to the diet I recommended or find another trainer. Needless to say, the didn’t just quit training with me, they left the gym. I was fortunate to have a chance to talk to the person when I ran into them in a local store a few months later. In that conversation, I realized that I had pushed them too hard to make changes they weren’t ready for. They came to me to learn how to exercise, not to overhaul their life with new sleeping routines and diets. They weren’t at a place where that seemed manageable for them. I learned that you cant blame the client, the job is to meet them where they are at and help them get where they want to go at their pace. There are so many things you can do to get healthier but adapting these changes into your lifestyle can be overwhelming. If someone is only ready to change one thing, then I need to help them change that one thing and let them know that I’m ready to help them with other things if and when they get to that place in their lives.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Life is a Balance”. It’s the mantra I live by every day. I have learned from working with so many people over the years, that it is very difficult to have an all or nothing lifestyle. Life is full of ebbs and flows in everything we do. If you are only seeing one side of the equation, you will eventually fail. So if you are “all in” on your diet and exercise and you miss a major event in your life, you will resent trying to be healthy. If you ignore your health and indulge all the time, you still wont be happy because your health will suffer. This applies to absolutely everything in your life. Work and family, diet and celebration, exercise and rest. You name it, and there is a balance in there that you must find. At the end of the day, if you aren’t happy then the balance in your life is off and you need to make a change.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Over the last few years, I have turned my attention to studying the human brain and how it works. Along the way, I have learned a great deal about both pain and vertigo. These are two of the most common things I have found that seem to stop peoples journeys to losing weight.

I am writing a book about pain and how it works in the brain. My hope is to educate people on what is really happening and how to utilize your own unique neurology to overcome pain and live a happy active life.

I am also in the process of putting together a video course to walk people through unique exercises that can help them overcome vertigo. This is a big project but something I am really passionate about.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I am blessed to have a job that I love. I get paid to do my hobby. My free time is full of me learning more about the human body and figuring out how I can put it into practice. I think the human body is so interesting. I don’t read novels, I read books about the human brain and the muscles and nutrition. I don’t think you can ever stop learning and I don’t want to stop, because I enjoy it.

Ultimately, this means I spend way more time improving my skills than most. And I love to share that knowledge. I have been helping people lose weight and get healthy for almost 20 years now and have had a great deal of success. I’ve seen a lot over the years and I have the confidence to take on any health and fitness challenge. I have seen bizarre injuries that we over came and people with extraordinary weight to lose and have had success with all of them. I even helped 8 people lose over 100 pounds.

I also spend a lot of time building a network of other healthcare professionals to refer people to when something is out of my scope of practice. I am able to collaborate with them and share different perspectives too. Overall, I think that makes me pretty well rounded when it comes to health and fitness.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

This is a great question and so important. People tell me their weight all the time and use that as the measuring stick, but it doesn’t tell the whole story. If you gain some muscle and lose some fat, your weight may not change much but you are much healthier than you were. We also see society put so much pressure on people to look a certain way and to be honest, it isn’t always realistic. That can be miserable to try to maintain forever. This is where I go back to my mantra. Find the balance. You want to be in a place where you don’t put yourself at an increased risk of diseases like cancer or diabetes or a higher risk of a heart attack. But at the same time, you don’t need to be a body builder or a model. Find that weight that your healthcare provider is happy with, but you don’t have to be a slave to the gym or your diet to get to. After all, we are losing weight to live a happy and healthy life.

If you can look at yourself in the mirror and be ok with how you look, if you can do the physical activities that you want or need to do and you have the energy to get through your day, and you aren’t at an elevated risk of disease, then you are at a healthy bodyweight.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

There are a few factors at play here. First, are you putting yourself at risk of illness or disease? second, how do you feel? Not just about how you look, but physically, how do you feel? Do you have good energy throughout the day? Can you do the things you want to do or are things like cleaning the house or walking down the street a struggle? Are you able to live a happy and fun life while maintaining your health? If you struggle to get in and out of your car, then you may be over weight. If you have problems with energy, you may have a weight issue.

This often means being really honest with yourself. We can always justify why we are out of breath going up the stairs, but is that really how you should be? Questioning yourself is a great way to keep yourself in check.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Definitely, if you live your life at an unhealthy weight, you create an environment in the body that is difficult to survive. Think of it like this, if you drive your car it may run smooth for a while. If you tow a trailer full of heavy equipment, it will run slower, but it will also have wear and tare in the frame and under the hood. Over time, this adds up to bigger problems and massive repairs. This is what happens to your body. You add excess weight and you can end up with pain in your joints that eventually require surgery, and issues with your body chemistry that can lead to disease or other health issues like diabetes or heart disease. Your hormones play a huge roll in everything that you do. As you create an unhealthy environment in your body, your hormones will change. If you get regular exercise and eat nutritious foods, it can make a tremendous impact on your weight.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

This couldn’t be more true and on so many levels. When you look at health from a stand point of feeling better about yourself, you end up with a whole new set of feelings and that reverberates though your entire life. You are more confident which leads to better interactions with others in your life and taking more chances on things like asking that special someone out on a date or asking your boss for a raise because you feel like you deserve it.

You feel happier and more joyful which allows you to see everything from a different perspective. There is an old saying that if you are looking for what’s wrong, you will find it. But if you are looking for what’s right, that’s all you will see. When you are in a more positive mental space about yourself, you will see more positivity around you and that will make you happier witch will make you healthier. It’s a happy cycle.

You have more energy which allows you to do more during your day. And productivity can change how you feel about your job, your life and everything else you are involved in.

You will have less pain because you carry less weight. This allows you to do the things you enjoy, which circles back to everything else I mentioned above.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

The thing to remember is that it takes consistency to keep weight off. This means that whatever you need to make sure you are adopting changes to your lifestyle that you can live with and find the balance to do the things you enjoy as well. With that, here are my 5 things…

1- Have a healthy relationship with your nutrition. This includes knowing what to eat, when to eat, how much to eat, and when to allow yourself some leeway. If you are trying to stick to a strict diet, you can begin to resent food. This leads to negative thoughts about what you are eating and will make you miserable. I trained a man years ago who wanted so badly to lose weight. He had about 100 pounds to lose, and he would get focused on his diet for a few weeks and start to see the scale move in the right direction. But after a few weeks, he would have a breakdown and eat. Not just a little dessert, but anything and everything he could get his hands on. He would eat late into the night and gain a bunch of weight. Then we would start all over. The problem was that he felt like he was depriving himself and had difficult time staying on track, binge and then feel guilty. It was a terrible cycle that lead to a life long fight with diabetes. Over time, we came up with a plan that allowed him to have these foods in small amounts at certain times. Managing his food lead to a 40 pound weight loss in just 6 months.

2- You need to exercise. This means know what kind of exercise is best for you. There are so many ways to exercise these days. They all work well for some but all exercise modalities aren’t right for everyone. Know what works well for you and what you enjoy most. Learn when the best time to exercise is for you based on your life and your body. Then, make sure you are doing it correctly. Hire a coach and learn as much as you can. One of my favorite clients came to me with a little bit of extra bodyweight and a lot of pain. She had decided she needed to lose weight so she joined the local cross fit gym. It was only a few weeks before she started having knee pain. She. Would let it heal and then get back to it only to re-injure her knee again. Eventually, she tore the ACL and needed surgery. That’s when we met. I helped her rehab her knee while teaching her how to stabilize her body for specific movements. She lost the weight she set out to lose without having to kill herself in a cross fit gym. Now, I’m not saying cross fit is bad, but it, like any other exercise modality, is not right for everyone. Find what works for you, that you enjoy and stick to it.

3- The most overlooked factor in weight loss is stress management. As I mentioned earlier, your hormones change with everything you do. If everything feels stressful, you will put yourself in fight or flight mode. This changes how your body does everything. It impacts your digestion, your blood flow and your ability to burn body fat. Think about what your body needs if you are running from a tiger. Your brain realizes that you are in danger and activates your emergency system to fight for your life or run away. It is all about survival. So what is important? Not digesting your food. Not reproducing. No, what matters most is to have a narrowed vision so you can see your attacker, increased blood flow to the arms and leg so you can fight or run. And for that to happen, you need to get blood pumping harder to get the blood to the limbs fast. You need quick energy, so you body makes breaking down glycogen a priority and not fat. This is a normal response, but what you need to remember is that your body acts the same way when you are under stress to meet a deadline at work or when you argue with your kids. If this is prolonged, your body is never in a state where it can break down fat. So learning how to manage your stress is vital to weight loss.

4- Learning how to breathe correctly is so important and can impact your health in so many ways but most people have faulty breathing patterns. Ultimately, everything you do is a result of what your brain decides. Your brain needs nutrition and movement to survive, but it also needs oxygen to function properly. Without it, you will struggle to make significant progress in your weight loss journey. I once worked with a woman that did everything right. She was dialed in on her nutrition and never missed a workout, but she was stuck. She wasn’t losing weight like she should have and she had chronic neck pain. After a while, we took a step back and worked on her breathing. She was a chronic stress breather, meaning she was using her chest to breathe all the time. We spent two sessions teaching her how to breathe using her diaphragm and the neck pain went away within a few days. After that, she noticed increased energy and better sleep. Within weeks, she was working out harder than she ever had because she learned to breathe correctly. The weight began to fall off at a staggering pace. Breathing is powerful and should never be overlooked

5- Get to bed. Sleep is a massive subject, but for good reason. Without quality sleep hygiene, you set yourself up for serious problems. Lack of sleep has been shown in studies to lead to excessive stress hormones, poor mood, lethargy, higher risk of heart disease and dementia and so much more. Imagine trying to lose weight but not allowing your body to recover. It would be like trying to swim up stream. Entire books have been written about this topic, but it is so vital to losing weight. I have helped countless people overcome weight issues by adjusting their sleeping patterns. Think about it like this. If you exercise, you breakdown muscle in your body and it needs to be repairer. This happens in your deeper stages of sleep. When you go through your day, you break down tissues in your brain and the need to be cleared. This happens in your deeper stages of sleep. Your body needs to refuel your cells with nutrients, and some of that only happens while you sleep. You need to reset your hormone levels and some hormones are only active while you sleep. While you sleep, your body can rest and you can potentially create better breathing patterns. Sleep ties all of the other things on this list together and is so important for weight loss.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

As simple as it sounds, by changing their lifestyle and habits. But that is a much bigger challenge than most realize. I teach a two phase approach to this. First, make a solid plan. Take the time to think about what it is you are trying to achieve and write it down. Determine what it takes to get there and be in that place of a happy and healthy lifestyle. What is tat so important to you? Now make a plan for when things go wrong. What happens when life gets in the way of your routine. Have a plan B for when you cant make that dinner you planned on. What can you do on that day when work runs late and you miss your workout? What if you have a bad day, what can you do to get back on track? You can create your routine, but life will give you days that don’t fit into your routine. People fall off their diets and routines because they fail to plan for their worst day. So make a plan and then have to plan for your worst day. You need to make a plan in advance to get back on track when things get tough.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

I see people take a full jump in to diet and exercise. They get to the gym and go as hard as they can, then they go home and nibble on some vegetables and slam down a protein shake. They wake up the next day feeling like they were hit by a truck. They decide that this isn’t worth it and they quit. Have patience with yourself and start slow. Your body will adapt over time. Your don’t have to lose all the weight in one day. I once had a guy show up for his first training session and was hungover. He said that he got drunk the night before because he wasn’t drinking once he started exercising. I told him that we would start slow but he insisted on using himself. Within 10 minutes, he was in the bathroom losing his breakfast. After a week, I was able to get him back in to try again. This time we started slow and built up to where he wanted to be.

The other most common mistake I see is trying to upend your life and change everything at once. As I said earlier, I made mistake when I was a young trainer. Don’t overwhelm yourself with every detail. If you are ready to exercise, learn how to do that. If you want to make a change to your diet, pick one thing. Human behavior is interesting. If you make it too hard on yourself, you will end up taking short cuts until you ultimately fail. The simple solution is to write down everything you want to change about your lifestyle and then rank them from easiest to hardest. Start with the top of that list and do it. This will build momentum and keep you going. STORY

The only other part worth mentioning is that people don’t set great boundaries with the other people in their lives. Support is important for making any kind of lifestyle change. But you need to tell the other people in your life what you need from them. What constitutes support for you may be different for them so be clear on what you need from them. I once had a client who told everyone in her family that she wanted to lose a significant amount of weight. She began training with me and got off to a good start. One night, she went out with her family and had ordered dessert. Her mother immediately said, “I thought you were trying to lose weight”? This was meant to be supportive, but it only make her angry and frustrated. She stopped training for a few months. She came back and told me this story and so we came up with a new plan. She played out what she considered constructive and set the boundaries with her family. I’m happy to report that she was able to have astounding success in her weight loss journey.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

It’s a lot of different things for different people, but I always come back to a study I read a few years ago. The study was done with two cages of rats. They were both taught to press a button to turn on the exercise wheel. They would do it multiple times per day. After a while, the button was taken out of one of the cages and the person running the study would periodically turn the wheel on himself. The interesting thing was that when the rats didn’t have control of the button, they wouldn’t get on the wheel. The conclusion was that if we feel like we have to do it, then we have a little part of our brain that says, “don’t tell me what to do” and you don’t do it. The takeaway is that you need to do it on your terms. Decide what changes you are willing to make and make them. Don’t tell yourself that you ‘Have to do it”. Tell yourself why you want to exercise more or why you want to eat better. And then try to make it fun by finding a workout partner or a new recipe. This way, you are more likely to stick to the healthy changes you make and over time, that equals more weight loss.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Create a set of standards for yourself. Decide what you consider an acceptable minimum. In other words, what would you consider to be a failure verses a success for each day. Do you need to get 10,000 steps in everyday? If you skip a meal or eat something that you shouldn’t have, is that a failure? For me, I have a standard of at least 30 minutes of hard exercise per day. I won’t sit down and watch TV unless I have done this. I often do more than that, but I set my minimum at 30 minutes. I never let myself miss that goal. It’s easy enough to attain, but enough to get me to challenge myself. What I love about this approach is that you can make this anything you want. You can apply it to your routine by saying that you will have breakfast before a certain time every day or you can make it quantifiable by saying you will do so many pushups every day. It becomes a great tool to keep you on track everyday or get you back on track if you fell off the wagon.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

One thing that really gets to me in the health and fitness industry is that the barrier too entry is so low. You can go online right now, pay a couple hundred dollars and take a quick basic test and be certified as a personal trainer. Too many people call them selves personal trainers but really don’t have a true understanding of the human body. This means we have a large number of unqualified people training clients without the appropriate knowledge and skills. The only person who really suffers from this is the person trying to lose weight. They may end up injured and frustrated. It is my firm belief that nobody should live a life that is full of pain. If someone wants to be healthier, it needs to be available to them. So many people try and fail every year, even when they hire a personal trainer. What the fitness industry needs is for trainers to go through an in depth education that requires learning and understanding of how all of the body systems work and ways to make training and health coaching available and affordable to those who need it. I would love to find a way to get health insurance involved too. It would be a huge undertaking to do this, but I think it will finally happen at some point.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’m a huge Boston sports fan and even though he signed in Tamps Bay, I would love to have lunch with Tom Brady. I do some really interesting things with athletes to improve their performance and he has his TB12 method. I think having a health and fitness conversation with him and comparing notes would be awesome, especially since he’s kept up on his body for so many years.

