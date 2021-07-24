Sara Quiriconi Of Live Free Media: “Don’t chase a salary”

Don’t chase a salary; instead, go for what is passion and purpose. No one looks back on a deathbed and wishes they worked more hours for a company just to earn a paycheck.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sara Quiriconi, Live Free Warrior.

Sara Quiriconi is an actress, artist, creator, entrepreneur, and well-being and travel authority As a cancer survivor, and resilient soul overcoming various health challenges early on, she’s an advocate of being a creator, not a victim, to create your own reality. Sara’s mission in life is to story-tell, impact and inspire with a legacy of empowerment that last far beyond her years.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

As a kid, I was always playing make-believe in the backyard, imagining the giant boulders in the landscape transforming into a kitchen or living space, and the driveway coated in chalk sketches of a made-up town and roadway to drive my bike on.

Always active in sports, movement and active, I played a variety of sports since a young age. I excelled, and achieved in many areas artistically, athletically and scholarly with ease.

I started my career as an art director in advertising, with a business mindset and creative soul. After landing my first job in advertising at a large and notable ad agency in Boston, I was let go during the recession in 2010, like many in the field. That hit me hard, and had me wondering for years after looking for employment if I was any good at all.

The universe had me shifting into studying yoga, movement and mental health, which turned out to be a healer for my years of struggling with addiction and eating disorders, and lack of self esteem.

I turned to teaching yoga, which took me on a path for just under 10 years of teaching at some of the top locations and privately in both Boston and Miami.

Miami, I turned back towards creative, and now currently between the two cities of Miami and Los Angeles. That’s where I got deep into professional production work and on-camera talent experience, professionally taking on roles for acting, modeling and back into creative direction and production. I now also lead the creative work as a contributor for various wellness travel companies, host an entrepreneur well-being podcast called NEVER SETTLE, and am an authority in the well-being sector.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

While there’s a lot of tips out there for entrepreneurs to better their businesses and income, there’s a limited amount of information regarding their well-being. Some articles will be posted sporadically, or after the zoom fatigue already hit; but, there’s no dedicated community or platform that I’ve found specifically focusing on the overall well-being (including financial, spiritual, physical, and beyond) of an entrepreneur.

Vice versa, there’s a plethora of trainings and 200 hour courses for fitness and healing professionals, including yoga, personal training, massage therapy, and so on. There’s very little that educates on the business side of running your own successful practice, especially in today’s digital era.

The Warrior University platform, and NEVER SETTLE podcast, aim to “disrupt” that separation. Both the platform and the podcast aim to inspire, educate and create a community for artists, entrepreneurs and travelers (because so many of us work from wherever these days) that synthesizes the sectors of well-being and entrepreneurship.

The sole goal and purpose? Develop greater WELLTH. Yes, that’s spelled correctly.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

“Funny” is subjective, but I do believe finding the humor in would-be-painful moments is key to overcoming any challenge. Especially as an entrepreneur.

This past April, I was 35,000 feet up in the air flying New York to Miami when I realized that a folder was missing from my laptop desktop. It was my “LONG TERM PROJECTS” folder that I recently condensed my short term projects into. Well, that LONG TERM PROJECTS folder also had the second version rewrite of my book.

I recalled earlier that day I did a quick “Trash Bin full. Empty trash?” selected “Yes” on my Macbook earlier that morning at the hotel. Well, what was in that trash bin was my second book rewrite.

Six months of writing and research, gone. When I was back in Miami, I tried at least five different programs and recovery systems to try and get it back. To no avail.

To me, the humor and success in this is, I didn’t react. I just let it happen. Some laughter, most likely out of the inner “WTF!?” But, overall, just breathing.

The lesson: whatever output is meant to be, will happen. And, not every second go-at-bat (the rewrite of the book, in this case) will be the success. Sometimes you’re meant to live through the dress rehearsal experience while the real Oscar-winning performance is cooking in the background, waiting for the spotlight.

For the record, book number two rewrite is in the works. And, backed up on two various hard drives.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My mom. Cliche, but true. More and more, as I’ve gotten older I’ve realized that a big part of my determined spirit comes from my mother’s own triumphs in her life. She’s been a supporter through it all, and has planted the seed as a voice in my head since an early age that told me “You can do anything you put your mind towards, and be willing to work hard for it.”

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Like any endeavor, being disruptive — whether it’s positive or the converse — all starts with the intention. Simon Sinek refers to an intention as the “why” or purpose; and, in well-being and the yoga world, it’s the intention. Both are the same, and both can determine whether a pursuit can be disruptive for the better, or worse.

Better, being with the greater good in mind. Worse, when one’s ego is at the forefront.

For example, a spiritual leader can create a community or following and aim to inspire a group with the intention to better their lives, make more money and be financially free, living healthier, and ultimately happier. Another spiritual leader can create a similar following, but with the ego at play, to prove to the world that he’s good; or, to fill an inner void of being good enough from a lifetime of emptiness and shame.

Self awareness is the differentiator and mirror. Also, this is a lesson for followers to never follow blindly.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“It’s really lonely at the top.”

I’ve heard this one a lot, but it has been reminded to me by some of my best friends most recently when talking about feeling alone. Working non-stop, 16-hour days doesn’t leave much time for a social life. And, I’m honestly passionate and driven by what I’m doing.

So, it’s important to surround myself by other driven individuals. Both, for understanding, but also to feed each others’ drive.

“If you want an adventure, start telling the truth.” — Jordan Peterson

This goes for telling the truth to others; but, even deeper, to telling the truth to yourself. I realized at the start of the pandemic that I was living on the dream and guidance of someone else to avoid doing the hard work to leave the relationship and project behind.

When I started to be honest with myself about what it was I truly wanted to achieve and strive for in the next 5–10 years, it had everything to do with creating, producing and acting. That shift of honesty with myself has me driven to what I’ve achieved alone in the past six months, and for what’s to come beyond into those next 4–9 years.

“A salary is a drug they give you to forget your dreams.” — Kevin O’Leary

Had someone explained this to me back in college, I wouldn’t have listened. When I was laid off from my job in advertising, I still probably would’t have listened. Today, that line, when I heard it in my kitchen/office a few months back, was like blood streaming through my body, pumping energy into my brain, and resonating deep within my heart.

Don’t chase a salary; instead, go for what is passion and purpose. No one looks back on a deathbed and wishes they worked more hours for a company just to earn a paycheck.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

The roles I aim to take on in future films, the book I’m rewriting and the films that I plan to produce shortly after will all have a similar storyline and core theme: to empower, overcome, and thrive.

I feel blessed to be an artist and creator with so many different mediums to express in today. My background in art direction, design and even watercolor painting allows me to even explore creating NFTs in today’s crypto market under my media company, Live Free Media, LLC. The possibilities truly are exponential!

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Three YouTube speakers on repeat:

Jordan Peterson — he’s so poignant and speaks honestly in a tone that resonates. It’s truth, and he speaks from a genuine place to inspire others.

Abraham Hicks — her prime force is energy, and I’m a believe that even money is nothing more than energy and freedom exchanges.

Gary Vaynerchuck — the business entrepreneur who also overcame adversity, works hard, and in constant pursuit to leap, figure it out along the way and know at any age, the journey has just begun.

Three Books I Pick Up And Constantly Getting inspired by:

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, by Mark Manson

Because there’s only a limited amount of time in an entrepreneur’s life (and anyone’s life) to give a f*ck about

Think And Grow Rich — Napoleon Hill

A staple in any entrepreneur’s library, this was hand-gifted to me by my yoga teacher who saw the hope and best in me with the words inscribed in it “May this help you and others towards much success.”

The 48 Laws of Power — Robert Greene

As an empath, this is not necessarily for personal gain of power, but of personal empowerment, to “do no harm, but take no sh*t.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

As personal motto, and a part of the Live Free Manifesto, a life lesson phrase: “NEVER SETTLE.” So much so, I got the phrase embossed on a ring I now wear daily on my left middle finger. And, to anyone who doesn’t value my worth or respect me, I mentally visualize a share flash of the ring as I walk away.

The other, “If you think you can, you can. if you think you can’t, you can’t” from Henry Ford. You’re right either way, just depends on which direction you place your mindset on. This has gotten me to believe I can leap to new heights believing before seeing, as a creator of my destiny and life path.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never k now what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Live with ZERO regrets. Don’t stay in one place too long if it doesn’t feel good for you, or ii a relationship if it isn’t nourishing your soul or helping you to grow. Be fearless enough to lean towards a passion, and fearful enough to know it will be worth your life effort. Because if it doesn’t scare you a little, you’re probably not dreaming big enough. LIVE FREE, WARRIORS, and Be YOU.

How can our readers follow you online?

(Mainly)

URL: livefreewarrior.com

Instagram: @livefreewarrior https://www.instagram.com/livefreewarrior/

YouTube: Live Free Warrior https://www.youtube.com/c/LiveFreeWarrior

Never Settle Podcast: https://neversettle.club/

Warrior University: http://warrioruniversity.org/

IMDb: https://www.imdb.me/SaraQuiriconi

Talent Portfolio: https://saraquiriconi.com/talent-portfolio/

Facebook: Sara Quiriconi https://www.facebook.com/livefreewarriortv

Vimeo: Live Free Warrior https://vimeo.com/livefreewarrior

LinkedIn: Sara Quiriconi https://www.linkedin.com/in/squiriconi

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!