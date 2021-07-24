Lauren Picasso Of Cure Hydration: “Proper hydration is more than just drinking 8 glasses of water a day”

Proper hydration is more than just drinking 8 glasses of water a day. Exercise, alcohol, illness and travel cause our bodies to lose electrolytes leading to headaches and fatigue when those electrolytes aren’t replaced. A good rule of thumb is to drink 1 Cure for every 30 minutes of exercise to replace the sodium and potassium you lose during your workout.

Lauren Picasso is the Founder & CEO of Cure Hydration, a VC-backed functional hydration brand that launched in 2019 after training for a triathlon and struggling to recover from long workouts. Prior to Cure Hydration, she was an early employee at Jet.com, an e-commerce company that raised $570M in funding and was acquired by Walmart for $3.3B in 2016. As Director of Marketing at Jet, Lauren worked across a variety of online and offline marketing channels helping to scale the company to over 10 million customers. She was also an early employee of Rent the Runway and has worked for Google, Bloomingdale’s and Ralph Lauren.

Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

A few years ago, I was training for a triathlon and struggled to recover from my long workouts. Even though I was drinking plenty of water, I wasn’t replacing the electrolytes I was losing and would get headaches and feel nauseous for at least 24 hours after exercising. I started looking for an electrolyte product but couldn’t find anything on the market that wasn’t full of added sugar and synthetic minerals. I started making my own sports drink at home with organic coconut water and pink Himalayan salt, and could not believe how much better I felt every day. Proper hydration quickly became my “cure” for everything!

Prior to starting Cure, I was an early employee at Jet.com, an e-commerce company that was acquired by Walmart in 2016. As Director of Marketing at Jet, I worked across a variety of online and offline marketing channels helping to scale the company to over 10 million customers. I was also an early employee of Rent the Runway and have worked for Google, Bloomingdale’s and Ralph Lauren. I received my B.A. in Psychology from the the University of Pennsylvania and my MBA from Harvard Business School.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I started my career as a Buyer for Women’s Designer Clothing at Bloomingdale’s in 2008. That Fall, the stock market crashed and sales at Bloomingdale’s plummeted. In fact, I remember most days our department would have negative sales because customers started returning items of clothing they had purchased months before. Turns out no one wanted to own a $2000 dress in the height of the recession!

Before the end of the year, my entire department had been liquidated and I was the only person who was not let go. I ended up taking on the work of several people who had left the company, quickly accelerating my learning curve. At the time, the company also prohibited working overtime to cut costs, but I couldn’t get my work done in 40 hours. For a while, I would sneak into the office on the weekends to get everything done without clocking my hours. Eventually I learned how to prioritize and work more efficiently. These skills proved to be invaluable when my first boss, who was let go from Bloomingdale’s, hired me as an early employee at Rent the Runway just one year later. I had already learned how to work well in an environment with limited resources and was comfortable navigating the chaos of an early startup.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made when I was first starting was not capitalizing the business and hiring a team earlier on. For almost 2 years, I did everything from customer service to social media to sales and didn’t pay myself a salary. I was so caught up in the day to day of running the company, that I wasn’t able to focus on the long-term strategy. Once I raised capital and hired a team, our ability to scale improved exponentially not to mention working with a team on a shared mission is a lot more fulfilling than working alone.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My father. When I was in college, my dad started a microfinance company in his native country, Peru. Over the course of his journey, I have learned many important lessons in entrepreneurship from him as I’ve watched his business grow. Most notably, he taught me the importance of surrounding yourself with people you admire and respect. When my father first started his company, he built out a local team in Peru and a Board that had knowledge and expertise in microfinance and social enterprise. Throughout the years, I have watched my father navigate many challenges and lean on his team for support. His employees, investors, and Board of Advisors gives him more purpose than the company itself.

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

When it comes taking care of our bodies, the path forward isn’t always clear. There’s a lot of noise out there — different perspectives on what works and an overwhelming number of products that proclaim to have the answer. We strive to remove the uncertainty from the equation so people don’t have to wonder “is this good for me or not?”

We believe that there shouldn’t be a trade-off between “clean” and “effective” or “science-backed” and “holistic.” Our pledge is to create products that are as clean and as minimally processed as possible and that are scientifically proven to be effective.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Hydrate properly

Proper hydration is more than just drinking 8 glasses of water a day. Exercise, alcohol, illness and travel cause our bodies to lose electrolytes leading to headaches and fatigue when those electrolytes aren’t replaced. A good rule of thumb is to drink 1 Cure for every 30 minutes of exercise to replace the sodium and potassium you lose during your workout.

Eat more plants

Every morning I start my day off with a smoothie to make sure that I’m eating plenty of fruits and vegetables. I rarely eat processed foods and always buy organic when possible.

Sleep 8 hours a day

Even when life is hectic, I sleep at least 8 hours a night. To make sure that I get a good night’s rest, I stop drinking caffeine after 2pm, put my phone down at least an hour before bed, and listen to white noise as I am trying to get to sleep. I also always have a sleep mask with me whether at home or traveling to keep my routine consistent.

Exercise

As a former athlete, exercise has also been a critical part of my wellness routine. I set an exercise goal on my Apple watch which has allowed me track my workouts without thinking about it and motivate myself to move every day.

Get outside

During the pandemic, getting outside every day kept me sane. It is really incredible how quickly a short walk or bike ride can lift your mood and lower your anxiety.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would start a movement that educates people on proper hydration. At Cure, we have a Medical Advisory Board that believes the foundation for health and wellbeing starts with proper hydration. My goal would be to ensure education and awareness of hydration is not just about drinking water, but also replenishing the crucial electrolytes that we lose in daily life. Unfortunately, most of the electrolyte products on the market are full of added sugar and other junk. I would focus on educating people around the importance of high quality and nutrient dense ingredients.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Figure out your end game — Before you start a company, it is important to determine what success looks like and how you will get there. Where do you want to be in the next 6 months, 1 year, and 5 years? You haven’t failed until you quit — It is so easy to treat every rejection or set back as a failure, but the reality is when you’re an entrepreneur you fail over and over again. It is important to recognize that these failures are part of the entrepreneurial journey and will only make you stronger. Hire people that share your passion — Entrepreneurship is a mental game. If you don’t surround yourself with passionate and motivated people, everything will be harder. Find your purpose — Having a clear mission keeps you and your team motivated through difficult times. Set your vision, mission and values before you start your company and never lose sight of your why. Make sure you have fun — In the early days of Cure, I was very hard on myself and would forget how fun it is to build a brand and a team. These days, I focus on celebrating the small wins and creating a culture of optimism.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

I believe that environmental changes including climate change and air pollution are the greatest global threat to human health and wellbeing. When basic needs are disrupted by storms, floods, and air pollution, economies are destroyed, and diseases are more easily spread. We all have a responsibility to take care of the Earth. At Cure, we aspire to avoid raw materials or production processes that harm others or the environment, and we are constantly innovating to further reduce our carbon footprint.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can follow Cure Hydration on Instagram at @cure

You can find me on Instagram @laurenpicasso and LinkedIn.

