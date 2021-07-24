Greg Nicholas: “Establish A Baseline”

Establish A Baseline. Before you begin your digital transformation, take the time to understand where you are today. I have told my teams many times, we don’t know how we will change if we don’t understand where we are today. To get these answers, I have taken large groups of people through team composition mapping exercises and process definition exercises before starting such an important endeavor. In doing this, we have found areas of improvement before the transformation began. Capture the results from the exercises and plan to make these changes actionable during the transformation.

With more than two decades of ‘healthtech’ experience, Gregory A. Nicholas has worked in a wide range of healthcare organizations — from start-ups to established businesses for payor, provider, and pharmacy organizations to improve patient outcomes using advanced technology.

A hands-on business and technology leader, Greg partners with C-suite executives and private equity partners to drive efficiency, reduce spending, increase value, and transform their organizations into intelligent health enterprises. He has successfully managed large-scale IT organizations and initiatives for UnitedHealth, Optum, DaVita, CVS/Caremark, and Cardinal Health. In addition, he has led healthcare technology integrations and teams for the US Department of Defense, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, Walmart Pharmacy, Aetna, and Cigna-Healthspring.

His approach is to use the power of advanced technology and analytics to drive growth and profitability and deliver a distinct, personalized client experience.

Greg is a member of Central Texas Angel Networks (CTAN), Healthcare and Information Management Systems Society, North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Technology Council, and sits on the Relationships First Board. He holds a BA from the University of Texas (Dallas) and an MBA from The University of Dallas. He also has an ITIL certification has a certificate in Cybersecurity Risk Management from Harvard Business School.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Currently, I am serving as the Executive Director of the Global Healthcare Payor Practice for Tata Consultancy Services. My interest and passion in technology took shape early on in my life. I began learning about software development when I was in high school in the late 80’s and since then have always wanted to pave the way for how technology can better our lives. I accepted corporate technology jobs for Miller Brewing Company and then Caterpillar, learning as much as I could about large-scale computer processing.

In 1997, I went to work for a company named Advance Paradigm, now CVSCaremark. This is the place where I grew technically and professionally by being surrounded by incredibly talented people and great leaders. It was at Advance Paradigm that I decided to focus my career on the healthcare industry marking the beginning of what is now a 25-year career in healthcare technology. I was fortunate enough to have worked for the biggest names in healthcare, honing my technical and leadership abilities along the way.

My senior leadership roles began in 2010, where I led an integration for a health insurance company while completing my MBA. I knew that if I wanted to be successful in senior leadership positions, I needed to better understand the business of healthcare. Following my graduation, I was offered a position leading the technology team for DaVita’s pharmacy operations. A few years later I decided to focus on payor organizations and how to improve patient care, leading technology teams for two large multi-state and multi-site healthcare companies.

The past 25 years has brought me to the position where I now get to work with amazing organizations and teams across the U.S. using technology to deliver improved patient care and a better patient experience.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

When I was a newly minted manager, I was asked to present a summary of my teams’ accomplishments at the company’s annual conference. The audience was a few hundred directors and above, and the event was choreographed like the Oscar’s in a large auditorium. I built my PowerPoint deck and I practiced every day for three weeks leading up to the conference. I felt prepared. On the day of the conference when my walk-up music began to play, my nerves took over. I walked on to the stage and as I turned and looked at the audience, I went blank. I could not remember any part of my presentation, and I froze. After standing on stage for about a minute — but what seemed like hours — I walked off after saying literally nothing, embarrassed and disappointed in myself. It was a learning lesson after all. From then on, I worked diligently on managing my nerves under pressure and hired a speaking coach. Countless of speaking engagements later, it never happened again.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am a big believer in mentors. In the very early days of my career, I was working for Mitsubishi-Caterpillar in Houston, Texas and met Kenneth Werner. Ken was an independent consultant for Arthur Anderson and a highly skilled and credentialled IT professional. The two of us clicked. He was extremely patient and taught me everything I needed to launch my career. I learned so much from this relationship and used what he taught me to land and be successful at my next two jobs. I will be forever grateful for the knowledge Ken gave me and his friendship.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One of my go to books, which I have read over and over is Wooden on Leadership by Steve Jamison. John Wooden was one of the most respected and successful basketball coaches in history. The book explains his 12 Lessons in Leadership and the Pyramid of Success for developing the mental, emotional, and physical qualities essential to building a winning organization. The leadership skills presented in Jamison’s book are essential to any organization and can be applied to any team.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

I’ve had the opportunity to work for both types of organizations, those that are purpose driven and those that did not have the culture in place to support a purpose-driven business. From my experience, the purpose driven business will always outperform the other — every day of the week. How we spend our daily lives matters to most everyone. The eight plus hours a day we spend working needs to mean more than earning money or getting a new title. Life is infinitely more rewarding when we have meaning, purpose, and passion in our vocations. Being able to live beyond just ourselves and help as many as we can, fills us up as human beings.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Recently, I’ve been working on a 21st Century Cures Act readiness initiative. The Cures Act is the next evolution of HIPAA, the HITECH Act and Meaningful Use, and makes a patient’s detailed medical records available on demand.

For those who are not familiar with this federal ruling, the Cures Act makes all the information your care team (doctor, nurse, case manager, cardiologist, etc.) wrote in your medical record available to the patient upon request. The first phase of the Cures Act became effective on April 5, 2021 and aims to give patients more control over their care and personal treatment information.

For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Technology is deeply embedded into our daily life, and its ever-changing application will continue to improve our lives. It wasn’t long ago that we had no idea what our DNA was or how to decode it. Now, we can log into an app and see details about ourselves that we never knew before and head off a problem before it occurs. There are some advances out on the leading edge like AI, virtual reality, and access to vast amounts of data that will push the boundaries of how we use technology and the decisions that can be made faster and with a greater degree of accuracy.

Digital transformation in healthcare is the modernization of systems and tools to keep pace with the advances in healthcare to improve our lives.

On a practical level, digital transformation is the technology changes that companies must embrace to make it easier to engage with patients, see our doctor, schedule an appointment, get our clinical results faster and improve our lives. For this to happen companies must have a vision, a concrete plan, and a commitment to the investment and sound execution to fully transform business and support new, more efficient processes to manage patient care and improve lives.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Most companies can benefit from digital transformation. With the pace of advances in technology, systems become outdated fast, and this generates the need for companies to modernize their technology. Regarding healthcare, most people know that the healthcare industry lags other industries when it comes to innovation and ease of use. Healthcare companies will benefit from a digital transformation initiative to exchange data more easily with other healthcare companies, admit patients faster and create a better overall patient experience.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

I recently completed a three-year digital transformation engagement where I led several teams responsible for upgrading or replacing all the systems in a multi-state, multi-site mental and behavioral health hospital system. One of the initiatives was replacing the patient engagement system, the CRM, for this hospital system. This year-long project redefined the new operations processes and built from scratch the new systems that would be used to engage with the patients in a whole new way. The new system was designed to connect with patients digitally, reducing manual overhead by approximately 30% and to create an overall better patient experience.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

For companies that have a culture entrenched in their processes, or don’t have their processes fully defined and adopted, digital transformation can be difficult. For example, when leading a recent digital transformation program, the new systems eliminated process steps altogether, the situation that existed with the old system was not possible with the new system. Culturally, this is a big mind shift for teams to embrace. If your transformation has a few hundred of these types of changes across multiple teams, the transformation becomes a big shift in a team’s confidence in their technologies. I have had team members tell me that the new system will allow them to spend more time with their patients. This is the best outcome possible.

In many cases, the way of doing business today will change and the people, process and tools will need to all evolve together.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

In my experience, here are the five steps:

Establish A Baseline. Before you begin your digital transformation, take the time to understand where you are today. I have told my teams many times, we don’t know how we will change if we don’t understand where we are today. To get these answers, I have taken large groups of people through team composition mapping exercises and process definition exercises before starting such an important endeavor. In doing this, we have found areas of improvement before the transformation began. Capture the results from the exercises and plan to make these changes actionable during the transformation.

Measure Your Results. Before you begin, build an inventory of your current metrics. This will tell you how your organization or department is doing before the transformation begins. Log the areas of known problems and make these actionable during the transformation.

In some cases, your future metrics will change because the data that is available after the transformation will be more vast or more accurate. Collect and measure some of the same key metrics that were available before the transformation. By doing a simple before and after comparison, you will quickly be able to see the improvements from your transformation investment.

Your People Are Your Best Assets. Look around your organization for the best people in the departments being impacted by the transformation. Where possible, assemble the experts from each department to be part of the project team. These will be your leaders through the transformation and your change champions.

Build a communication plan to keep the rest of the company informed of the changes. Your change champions, managers and department heads will be there to build excitement and reinforce the transformation, guiding the rest of the teams through the transformation.

Create The Vision and Architecture of the Future. A collaborative team of experts and executive team members are best to work together to define the future of how the company will operate. Formally define the people, process and system changes that will be required to support the company’s operations of the future.

Time and Investment. Digital transformation takes time and significant investment to get it right. It’s important to not rush this process and allow the time needed to fully define how you want your organization to operate. With time comes money, plan for a significant investment to meet the needs of all departments and don’t hold back.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Innovation is about being open to new ideas and new ways of doing things. Culturally, look at your organization and determine if your culture supports innovation. Ask yourself, do your teams have open conversations about how things can be done better, different and are new ideas considered or dismissed, are people afraid of failure or do they feel like they can take some risks? I have seen culturally strong companies give bonuses for innovative ideas to promote new ways of thinking. Supporting innovation is driven from the top down with a lot of reinforcement. Your teammates need to feel like their ideas are heard, considered, appreciated, and some get implemented.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My dad has had a significant impact on my life. He possessed a strong work ethic and duty to country and family, finally retiring at 74 years old. He always told me that “a man is only as good as his word, if you say you’re going to do something, then do it, and do it well.” My dad gave my brother and I the room to make our own decisions. He often told us, “Think about what you want to do and be sure, then put all you have into it.”

How can our readers further follow your work?

You can follow me on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/gregoryanicholas/ You can also review my work, ideas and speaking engagements at www.gregoryanicholas.com.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!