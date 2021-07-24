Sandra Hinojosa Ludwig: “You will never manifest more than you think you deserve”

You will never manifest more than you think you deserve: I remember one instance where my own believes of what was possible for me where keeping me from my dreams. In 20018 I was thinking that maybe, if possible, I would love to be a published author. I used to think of it in such an apologetic way, almost as if asking for it but not wanting to bother anyone. It was a conversation I had with a friend, where I was being very open, and I said: “why me?” And she said, “why not you?” that made me pause and reflect on that question. The thing is, there is people doing exactly what you dream of doing, so why not you? And even if no one else is doing what you want to do, there has to be a first! So why not you?

Sandra Hinojosa Ludwig is a published author and a certified coach from the Transformational Arts College in Toronto as well as a Solution-focused qualified coach from Erickson Coaching International in Vancouver. Through her work, Sandra helps Latinas all over the world claim their dreams and intentionally manifest in their lives. Her first book “Chica, Why Not:? How to Live with Intention and Manifest a Life That Loves You Back” was published by Hay House April 2021.

I was born in Mexico City and raised in Monterrey, Mexico to a traditional Mexican family. After completing University and pursuing an internship in Germany, I landed my first job in the food industry back in Mexico. I fell in love with this industry, and went on to complete a master’s degree in Food Science in the United States.

During my 22 year career in food, I got to travel the world and work in Mexico, the United States, Canada and the UK. I also worked for some of the most iconic brands in the world, you may have one of the products I helped develop in your cupboard! I had an amazing career in food, yet I didn’t always feel fulfilled.

In 2006 I started learning about spirituality and wellbeing after feeling stuck and burnt out. I was working long hours, yet “success” seemed to elude me. I couldn’t get the progression in my career that I felt I deserved, I couldn’t keep a relationship for longer than 4 months, and I felt like I was living pay check to pay check. I always assumed that if I put my head down and worked hard, things would happen for me. But they weren’t happening for me, and I was losing hope that they would.

But as it is always the case, the Universe wanted to see me have all of those things I desired, so it started sending me signs. First a conversation with a co-worker, followed by me finding Esther and Jerry Hicks. The moment I heard them say: “you can be, do and have anything you want” I was hooked.

Learning about manifesting helped me bring into my life all I had ever desired. Within 5 years I had the house, the marriage, the promotion. Things were finally happening for me!

A set back after an international assignment helped me with the second piece of the puzzle- I was only going to be able to manifest into my life what I believed was possible for me. So, the next part of my journey has been about healing some of the limiting beliefs I have in my life. Many of these beliefs coming from cultural limitations and intergenerational trauma.

In 2016 I left the corporate work to help others realize what was possible for them. I am now a coach for chicas looking to gain momentum in their lives. I also wrote my first book “Chica Why Not? How to Live with Intention and Manifest a Life That Loves You Back” published by Hay House April 2021.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Two things have left me speechless since I started this journey:

First, it blows my mind how words in a book can powerfully transmit feelings and intention. Since the launch of my book, I have received so many messages sharing with me their thoughts and feelings about the book, and it makes my hearty grow in size every time someone shares some of the emotions and intentions I had when writing the book. I had a reader tell me recently “I cried all through the chapter of Curiosity”, and my answer to him was “I cried writing the chapter of Curiosity.” I am so grateful for words. I think they bring people and intentions together in a very unique way.

And second, it has been beautiful meeting all these amazing women that have also dedicated themselves to bring messages of manifestation, healing and self-love to our Latino community. It has been truly one of the highlights of my life to share space and learn from amazing authors, healers, teachers and mentors. Their love for our community is reflected in everything they do and say, and I am so excited to be welcomed by them and to work alongside them.

We often talk about the intergenerational trauma and the oppression that exists in our community, and I can see how we are now creating intergenerational wellbeing and liberation that will help chicas and their families continue to show up in a brighter and bigger way.

This message of wellbeing and liberation is one that has had a major impact on my own journey, as I learn about my own privilege and how to use it to uplift those that are not given opportunities to thrive.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My biggest learning has been coming to the realization that the message of manifesting and healing has to evolve in order to address the times that we live in today, and in order to reach those for whom positivism at this time of their lives seems too far out of reach.

Our Latino community is very diverse, with many stories and journeys, and with many among us affected by racism, colorism, bigotry, ableism, gender discrimination and sexual orientation discrimination.

It is hard to ask someone to “let go” when controlling is all that keeps them sane, or ask them to “surrender” when they are fighting for their survival, or to “trust” when they do not feel safe to be who they are without repercussions.

Alignment is possible for everyone, but in order to support those that are most affected, we need to go even deeper than ever before. The message of alignment has to transform to talk about connection with ourselves, with our communities and with Spirit and to talk about loving action for ourselves and for those in our lives. I think one of the biggest threats to our future is losing our ability to maintain an open heart through adverse experiences, because when our hearts close, we lose our capacity to love and to receive love.

Closed hearts also can’t connect and feel empathy, which is why this message of open heartedness is for everyone, not only for those affected everyday by oppression. For those of us that have privilege, it is our responsibility to align through connection and loving action by helping create safe spaces for those that are not safe, and by uplifting their voices so their stories are also heard.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

For me that person has been my husband. He has showed me the person that I am when I seem to forget it. When he believes in me, he reminds me of my strength, when he loves me, he reminds me that I am lovable. He is the first person to ask me how I am doing when he sees me working tirelessly to pursue my dreams, and he is also the first person to call me on it when I show up from my wounded self.

He has been in my life now for 17 years, and he continues to be my biggest teacher and supporter. Every day when I think of the ways life loves me, his name is the first that comes to mind.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

My work is to remind chicas of the amazing power they have within themselves to intentionally manifest a life that loves them back. Intentional manifestation involves deeply connecting with our authenticity and our vision for our lives, as well as connecting with who we are in the world and unapologetically going after our dreams. It also requires that we challenge every idea we have been taught about who we “should” be so that we can become the women we are meant to be.

Family, culture and religion can influence how we behave, what we say, and how we show up in this world. My invitation is for us to align with what we know is true for ourselves, individually, and live our life from that place of authenticity.

Once our desires are rooted in authenticity, the Universe responds immediately, and through our alignment with the universal energy of wellbeing, we can bring these desires into our reality.

As we live this expanded version of ourselves, we help heal our ancestral line as our ancestors see their dreams also manifested, and we also bring forth a new future for our descendants. As we lift ourselves, we lift all of our community.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” t\hat you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

You will never manifest more than you think you deserve: I remember one instance where my own believes of what was possible for me where keeping me from my dreams. In 20018 I was thinking that maybe, if possible, I would love to be a published author. I used to think of it in such an apologetic way, almost as if asking for it but not wanting to bother anyone. It was a conversation I had with a friend, where I was being very open, and I said: “why me?” And she said, “why not you?” that made me pause and reflect on that question. The thing is, there is people doing exactly what you dream of doing, so why not you? And even if no one else is doing what you want to do, there has to be a first! So why not you? Let the Universe surprise you: I am constantly amazed to what the Universe manifests in my life, but this requires letting go of the wheel sometimes. During my corporate career I used to travel once a month and move every 3 years. I did this for over decade and I was ready to stay put for a while. I was talking to a friend, saying how I needed a job that didn’t require me to travel or move as often. She recommended a job at her company, and as she was selling me on it, she then said: “my company is the second largest employer in the country, you know” And as she said this, I was actually intrigued and asked “who is the first?” Turns out it was the government. I never had thought of a career in public service, but it ended up being the perfect job for me at that moment, that I never knew I wanted. Focus on why you want what you want: There is a reason why people say to focus on your why, it keeps your desire grounded on the true essence of what you want to bring into your experience. When talking about manifestation, it also helps the Universe to answer to that true essence. This I learned several years ago, when I felt I was ready to get engaged to my then boyfriend. I kept visualizing a ring in my hand for months thinking that would be how it would manifest. I remember I was in Chicago attending a conference, and walking back to my hotel when I found an engagement ring on the floor. The Universe certainly had a sense of humor and wanted me to know it! From then on, I started visualizing the feeling I would have sharing my life with my boyfriend. Not long after that, we became engaged, and he is now my husband. The Universe will give you signs when your manifestation is on the way: One example of this in my life, was when I was selected to carry the Olympic torch for the Vancouver 2011 torch relay. My company was one of the sponsors and, they got a spot for a torchbearer. They set up a contest and I did EVERYTHING I knew to do be selected as the person they would nominate as the torch bearer. Yet, I wasn’t picked. I came home and told my husband how I didn’t get picked and how sad I was. Then he said: “there are tons of contests picking up torch bearers Sandra.”I did my research and ended up applying to three contest. A few months later, after submitting additional information, I got an email confirming that I had been picked. The spot that my company was selecting wasn’t for me, it was just my sign. When in doubt, take the most loving action towards yourself and others: Alignment really boils down to connection and loving action. So, if at anytime you want to know what is the most aligned action you can take, connect with yourself and ask “what is the most loving action I can take for myself right now?” sometimes the most loving action is creating the space for grieving, or leaving a relationship that no longer supports you. Sometimes it is taking a bubble bath, playing with your son or connecting with your best friend. Sometimes it is showing up in the world in a vulnerable yet very authentic way. Loving action may not always mean the happiest, most joyful action, but it will always be the more compassionate action. Whatever it is most loving for you at that moment, do that. As you do the most loving action, you continue to strengthen your relationship with yourself, with your community and with Spirit. As you allow yourself to receive, you become a magnet towards everything your heart desires.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I believe on building up rather than building from scratch. There is so much goodness happening in the wellbeing space, so I am always asking myself, who can I introduce to my community? Who can complement my message? Who is already delivering great transformations and how can I uplift their voices?

For me, wellbeing is a very personal term, and as we learn from more and more teachers, healers and authors we become familiar with what works best for us. My intention is to share messages of manifestation, healing and self-love that continue to impact my relationship with myself, with my community and with Spirit, in hopes that it will also positively impact those that share my journey.

And because I also believe in ripple effects, I know that as we individually create wellbeing for ourselves, we will then become these beacons of light in our communities, further expanding that message of wellbeing to those that will benefit from it.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Show yourself authentically: When I started sharing my message, I used to worry so much how I showed up and about what my “audience” wanted. The truth is, what they want is authentic connection. Be yourself, talk about what makes your heart sing, and what you learn along the way, and above all, make true connections. The people that connect to your message, and can build on to it, will start joining you in the journey. Surround yourself with people that have the same dreams as you: being a solopreneur can feel lonely and overwhelming, so what really made a difference for me was to meet other like-minded individuals that share this journey with me. I am so blessed to be surrounded by fantastic people supporting me, cheering me on, and challenging me when needed. Be loving towards yourself: once you start doing work that makes you feel aligned with your purpose, you may find yourself putting long hours, never saying no, and giving 110% day in and day out. Be gentle with yourself and always make sure you have time to recharge and connect with yourself. You are at your best when you are feeling your best. Don’t wait to start until you have everything in place: it is not about the book, the website or the credentials, it is about being of service. Find ways to serve right nowand do that over and over as you build your online presence, your message and your branding. Your work and your message are needed right now Have fun and remember your why: it is easy to get overwhelmed and forget why we started doing this when you have a never ending to do list. Give yourself time to enjoy this dream that you have manifested. Even if just for a second, recognize how far you’ve come and celebrate how much you have done.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

I believe mental health is what will help us move forward towards completing all of the other things that need attention in this world. We create the world we see from the inside out, and when we are not at our best, we can’t go and take on all of the challenges that we need to meet in order to make this world a better place.

Starting with ourselves, making sure we are physically, mentally and emotionally healthy is half of the work. The other half is showing up fully, powerfully and unapologetically. It takes big energy to create shifts, and playing small doesn’t help. The world needs us at our best in order for our impact in the world to be maximized.

