Max Elder Of Nowadays: “Behind all of these companies”

Max Elder is a food systems expert and experienced consultant who has spent his career passionately advocating for food that nourishes both people and the planet. Max has published numerous articles and book chapters, consulted with global food companies, and has spoken at Feeding America; [email protected]; The Good Food Institute; the United States Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; and more.

Prior to co-founding Nowadays, Max was a Research Director at the Institute for The Future, the world’s leading futures organization, where he led the Food Futures Lab and advised groups ranging from Nestlé and General Mills to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Nutrition Program. Currently, Max is an advisory board member at Food Systems for the Future and FoodShot Global, two organizations catalyzing urgent innovation to solve some of the more challenging sustainability and nutrition challenges of the 21st Century.

Through his work in the alternative protein industry, Max met Nowadays co-founder Dominik Grabinski. The duo joined forces to launch Nowadays, a new public benefit corporation that produces plant-based meats with only a few simple ingredients. With the launch of their debut product, a 7-ingredient nugget with an unparalleled nutritional profile, Nowadays aims to bridge the gap between healthy eating and food satisfaction, all while nourishing both people and the planet.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I studied philosophy and, in particular, a field called ethics — the study of moral principles and frameworks. I was trying to figure out how to be a good person (seriously, it wasn’t that obvious to me!). When studying ethics, I became obsessed with our relationship to, and our ethical treatment of, animals. When I looked at the world, it became clear to me that the human-animal relationship was most problematic in food systems.

The magnitude of the problem of farming animals is mind-boggling. We raise and slaughter more animals for food every year than the total number of humans who have ever lived in history. The mass of all broiler chickens — the chickens we farm for meat — right now is three times the mass of all over birds on earth combined. In the United States, 99% of all chickens farmed for food are farmed in factory-like settings with minimal space; short lives (in effect, they’re slaughtered as babies); and immense suffering. Once I learned more about modern agriculture, I realized it wasn’t only a bad situation for animals but also for humans. Depending on who you ask and how you measure, agriculture and related land use account for somewhere between 15–25% of our global greenhouse gas emissions. Today, one in five deaths globally is diet-related (it’s 2021 and we still are incapable of feeding ourselves). And according to the United Nations, two of the major drivers of pandemics are an increased global demand for animal-based protein and an increased intensification of industrialized agriculture.

But my backstory doesn’t begin with philosophy or animal agriculture, it begins with my childhood home. Food is not just a mere exchange of nutrients. It is not just an industry, or a packaged good, or a menu item. Food to me is family. It is history, culture, and care. Some of my fondest memories of childhood involve cooking in the kitchen with my mother. So while our current food system has its issues, it also holds a special place in my heart. What better industry to spend your life in than one that you both hate and love?

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Every day I wake up and work with an amazing team of passionate and experienced individuals who are trying to scale healthy, humane, and sustainable foods. Nowadays, the company I co-founded, is taking a radically different approach to the future of meat. We started the company by asking ourselves: how do we create delicious foods that have mass market appeal and could potentially have a huge impact at scale? We believe plant-based meat holds some of the biggest opportunities for positive impact right now. So what are the barriers to the adoption of plant-based meat? Why is the alternative protein market still only about 1.5% (read: a rounding error) of the meat market in the United States?

Our answer: we need to not just remove animals from meat products. The sustainability and animal welfare benefits of plant-based meat are necessary, but not sufficient, to have the impact we desperately want to have. Instead, we need to make plant-based meat that is directly better for consumers. At Nowadays, that means making plant-based meat with a short and familiar ingredient list and an unparalleled nutritional profile. Our first product is a 7-ingredient nugget with a nutritional value that outshines all plant- and animal-based nuggets on the market. We think that’s pretty disruptive.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The lesson that I’ve learned from this question is that I need to make funnier mistakes. So far they’ve all been either really inconsequential or incredibly stressful!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I’m very privileged to have had, and continue to have, the most amazing mentors. The first person who really reshaped my own self-image was an Oxford theologian named Andrew Linzey. Andrew is the white-haired and rosy cheeked, pipe-smoking, jubilant professor who you’d imagine would teach at the University of Oxford. I spent a year studying ethics with Andrew and he was the first person to treat me as a professional adult. When I was 21 years old, Andrew asked me to publish my work academically; he invited me to join his think tank as a fellow; and — perhaps most importantly — he spoke to me like a professional. All you need is one person you respect to treat you like an adult for you to see yourself as one. I’ve had almost a decade of mentors since Andrew, and each one helps me see myself in a new light.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

We could debate all night about whether disruption is good or bad, but I think those conversations usually devolve into an argument about definitions and I don’t want to waste your precious time with definitional debates. When I see ‘disruptions’ in the food system, my first question is always: what is the desired outcome? One thing I learned during my career at the Institute for the Future is that it’s critical to have a lot of clarity on the desired outcome and a lot of flexibility on the pathway to getting there.

In my experience, a disruption is usually thought of as a new ‘what’ (a technology, a business model, a new product or service, etc.), but I actually think the better way to think about disruption is when we identify a new ‘why.’ Whether a new technology, for example, is disruptive shouldn’t be answered by what the technology is but instead by what it enables. For example, genetic engineering is often thought of as a disruptive technology. The fruit giant Del Monte has a patent that uses the tools of genetic engineering to create a pink pineapple that tastes “extra sweet” (though to my taste buds, that isn’t the case). If one is using genetic engineering to create a sweeter pineapple, I personally wouldn’t call that disruptive. Who was complaining that pineapples aren’t sweet enough already? Other companies are using genetic engineering to achieve different outcomes. Perfect Day, a Bay Area startup that genetically engineers microflora to produce the same milk proteins that cows produce, is creating milk without cows. Their desired outcome? A radically more sustainable and humane dairy industry. Why is Del Monte making a pink pineapple? Marketing.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

There is one singular piece of advice that I’ve gotten along my journey that I think about every day: be human. Behind all of these companies, technologies, supply chains, banks, products, VCs, and more, is simply a group of humans. It’s easy to think of these things as impersonal. When you realize the humanity inherent in these organizations, you can see that these are relationships just like the personal relationships you have. If you take relationships seriously, and give them the attention they require, you can do anything.

Here’s an example: the first check invested in Nowadays came from someone I met at a food conference in 2016. I was living in New York City at the time and cared immensely about the alternative protein movement. I took time off from work, flew to San Francisco, and attended a conference on cultured meat for a few days. I met someone named Amy Trakinski at the conference and we hit it off. Amy was funny and kind and had a very impressive career in animal law. I followed up with her after the event and it turned out we both lived in New York. We became good friends, sharing a deep passion for removing animals from food supply chains. Amy, it turns out, was a Managing Director at one of the most active venture capital funds in the alternative protein world. When we started Nowadays, Amy believed in me and invested in the company before anyone else would.

Another piece of advice that I really cherish is to do things that don’t scale. (Note: real relationships don’t scale, so this piece of advice is very related to being human). At Nowadays, we’re working to scale quickly so we can have the largest positive impact as soon as possible. However, sometimes doing things that don’t scale can actually help you scale more quickly. For example, when we launched our original nuggets, we had a huge list of people to whom we shipped free boxes. These were investors, advisors, potential partners, influencers, chefs, and more. I hand-wrote a short note to every single one of them. That personal touch, which absolutely doesn’t scale, was really important to do. It showed those who received nuggets from us that we actually care about who they are. Because, we do.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We’re only just getting started at Nowadays! We have big plans to be an international brand that is known for plant-based meats that are as good for people as they are for the planet. We have new chicken products coming down the innovation pipeline and we’ll be shipping nationwide and will be available in grocery stores soon.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

The book that has helped me most is titled “When Things Fall Apart” by Pema Chodron. Pema is an American Buddhist nun whose teachings have been published into numerous books. “When Things Fall Apart” is a book full of ‘heart advice for difficult times.’ The book posits a truth we all have experienced: things always fall apart. Systems fail. Relationships end. Entropy takes over. The only real constant is change. What do we do when things fall apart? Pema’s answer: we don’t avoid the challenges but instead open ourselves up to them. We befriend them. We reframe our attitude to focus on growth and we learn from the challenges we’re facing.

“When Things Fall Apart” helped me start Nowadays. In the summer of 2020, I was very burned out at work. I was struggling with the end of a long-term relationship. My beloved companion animal was dying from cancer. The state of California, where I live, was literally on fire and for a while it was unsafe to even go outside. Police brutality and violence against BIPOC folk in the US ignited protests on the streets and an intense reflection of my own internalized racism. And the pandemic was only beginning its devastation. Everywhere I looked, things were falling apart. Pema’s work helped me see these not as challenges but as opportunities. I saw how privileged I was to be healthy; to not be at risk of being shot walking down the street because of my skin color; to have an amazing network of food innovators; and to slow travel and life down during the pandemic and focus intensely on something. Nowadays is my attempt at using my privilege, experience, and passion to build something that I hope contributes a tiny piece to the huge puzzle of human and planetary health.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have a confession: I love ‘life lesson’ quotes. When I was younger I often found them to either be trite or vacuous or cliche, but as I’ve gotten older I usually find them charming. I’d love to share a quote from Andrea Gibson, a queer poet and activist who lives in Colorado: “Even when the truth isn’t hopeful, the telling of it is.”

I’m obsessed with this idea. In life — and in work — I used to struggle a lot with people-pleasing and avoiding confrontation. It’s hard to be fully honest and open with people when reality isn’t always rosey, optimistic, or full of hope. Things fall apart. Situations are messy. Humans are contradictions. And the truth can hurt. I used to find myself taking the path of least resistance, but that doesn’t help anyone. I’ve since learned that how you say something matters just as much as what you’re saying.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m no person of great influence. I believe that any appearance of influence is mainly my privilege and luck.

The movement that has influenced me the most is the movement to better connect the dots between our plates, our bodies, and the planet. Food is something we interact with multiple times a day. It’s such a cornerstone of our lives. It’s one of our most basic needs. And yet, we’ve become so far removed from food. We care so much about the price of food, but rarely concern ourselves with all the hidden and externalized costs of production. We make almost all our decisions based on taste and deliciousness without wondering too much about labor practices, environmental impacts, or the conditions in which animals are farmed. I do this, and the food system is my life’s passion, so I can’t imagine how challenging it is for so many people. The best opportunity for positive impact, in my mind, is to help make it easier for people to connect these dots.

