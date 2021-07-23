Kait Hurley Of Move and Meditate App: “Small steps”

Small steps. Keep it consistent. Our mind’s expectations tend to overcomplicate things. Get sleep. Eat 3 meals a day. Try taking a 10-minute walk and then sit for a 2-minute meditation afterwards. Let it be ridiculously simple. My beloved brother died in January, and since he passed away nothing is too basic for me. There’s no need to be a hero and fixate on these herculean practices that take 3 hours to perform. What can you do now? What can you integrate into your busy life easily without getting overwhelmed? Focus on that.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kait Hurley. Kait Hurley is a fitness instructor of 10+ years and an avid yogi who studied under an experienced mindfulness educator and researcher for four years. She is a former Division 1 athlete with a love of learning that drove her to discover a better approach to fitness that she is passionate about sharing through Move & Meditate™, a digital platform for people to experience the power and presence of mindful movement and meditation. Classes are accessible on iOS devices, Android devices and streaming to set-top devices.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I’ve been an athlete my whole life. I ran division 1 cross country and track in college, and I took that love of movement into my career teaching group fitness classes. Even though I loved my job and was committed to a healthy routine and caring for my body, I struggled with relentless anxiety during this time. After trying — and failing — to make my anxiety go away, I signed up for a meditation course. That changed everything. Meditation helped me to cultivate the tools to work with my anxiety, reduce stress, and see that there is nothing wrong with who I am. It also changed the way I moved my body and viewed exercise. It was a major turning point, and I realized these benefits are too good to not share them with everyone.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

It’s a little ironic that this whole business started because I struggled with anxiety. If I didn’t have such a challenging time, I never would have found meditation and started studying with my teacher. We never would have worked together to make these practices accessible so that others might find freedom and relief through movement and meditation. Beauty and wisdom can come from immense discomfort and suffering. I’m constantly learning how to trust this deeper and deeper. It’s a process.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My biggest challenge has been getting out of my own way. When I first launched our business back in 2017, I felt nervous and vulnerable putting myself out there. I was afraid to be criticized. One of the gifts I’ve learned over the past few years is that people are going to have all kinds of opinions and points of view — some of them are flattering, others might be unflattering. It’s not my job to be liked and seek approval; It’s my job to show up, do my best, and try to make the teachings that have been transformative for me accessible. A huge takeaway from this whole experience of running a business is that I don’t have control over the outcome. All I can control is the effort and intention I put into the service. What a relief that none of this is personal and about me! It’s about the community and honoring the teachings and practices that are woven into the classes on the app and website.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband Peter Marks, an app developer and activist, who co-founded this company with me in 2017. To-date, we’ve bootstrapped the company on savings and have not taken outside investment. When I look back on it, the subconscious first steps in starting the Move & Meditate app were already happening a decade before we launched this thing. When Peter and I first started dating, he encouraged me to save money. He told me, “Someday we’re going to start something together. I’m not sure what it is, but it’s going to happen.” He was right. The first concrete step we took to launch our online platform was in 2016 when I admitted to Peter that I had a bigger dream. At that point, it felt harder not to start our business than to start it. I’m also so incredibly grateful for my teacher Kimberly Carson. She has shared the teachings and practices generously and with ridiculous clarity. The role she has played in my development and in this business is critical.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

The health and wellness space has good intentions, but we’re conditioned to believe the answer is somewhere “over there” or separate from ourselves. When we learn how to slow down, tune in, and stabilize attention, magic happens. What makes the Move & Meditate app for iOS and Android special is that meditation isn’t an afterthought. It’s the heart of the experience. Mindfulness and awareness training are integrated into the movement portion of classes. So, no matter what, people are learning to take care of their minds and hearts while they also move their bodies. The biggest shifts people get from moving and meditating happen under the surface. Sure, people might lose weight or get stronger physically, but they’ll also get something deeper than that. What motivates me to keep working and sharing these classes and practices with the world is the community. Hearing how other people have benefitted from movement and meditation makes my heart explode. I’m absolutely committed to serving the community and offering fresh weekly classes on the Move & Meditate app and website to help people discover the magic within.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. There have been stretches of time over the past few months where my attention has been easily distracted, and my energy has felt super limited. When this happens, try not to fight it or beat yourself up about it. Just notice it. Watch it. There’s no need to judge. Attention has a wavelike function, and when our system feels threatened, attention is going to wander even more. Over the past year and a half, we’ve dealt with a global pandemic, a tense political climate, lots of uncertainty, and tremendous change and loss. Of course, attention is going to be less stable right now. Of course, we’re not going to feel like we’re firing on all cylinders. Meeting yourself with compassion and just noticing without judgement is a beautiful way to respond to life’s challenges.

2. Small steps. Keep it consistent. Our mind’s expectations tend to overcomplicate things. Get sleep. Eat 3 meals a day. Try taking a 10-minute walk and then sit for a 2-minute meditation afterwards. Let it be ridiculously simple. My beloved brother died in January, and since he passed away nothing is too basic for me. There’s no need to be a hero and fixate on these herculean practices that take 3 hours to perform. What can you do now? What can you integrate into your busy life easily without getting overwhelmed? Focus on that.

3. My teacher Kimberly Carson gave me some great advice a few years ago. In the wisdom traditions and in mindfulness and meditation, it’s not just what you start doing — it’s what you STOP doing that really helps you thrive. Think about all the times you second guess yourself even when you know deeply in your heart of hearts that you’re doing what’s best for you. Consider all the tiny, subtle ways the mind judges how the body looks and how you might be able to do something better. How much wasted energy is in judgement and second guessing? It’s not realistic to stop judging ourselves completely. The mind is always going to have some comment about what’s going on, and that’s because the mind is here to protect us and help keep us safe. Rather than pushing judgement or self-doubt away, just start to notice it. The more you become aware of it, the less of a hold it will have on you.

4. Force the fun. During the pandemic and especially since my brother died, I’ve been feeling like I lost the art of having fun. Just like movement and meditation is a practice, joy and enjoyment are a practice too. Even if you don’t feel like it, put on some music that you love. Make plans with a friend. Don’t be afraid to force it just a little bit. I’ve been working on this and the first few times I forced the fun, I maybe enjoyed the music for one or two breath cycles. But the next time I found myself dancing in front of my cat to the whole song.

5. No screen time before bed. Putting away the phone and the TV 60 minutes before bed is a really nice way to help your system get deeper sleep. I recommend reading. Right now, I’m loving any of Brit Bennett’s books, and I just got the book “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles. I hardly ever read fiction but I’m excited to give my mind a total escape. Sometimes distraction and getting lost in the story is like fresh oxygen. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be? Well, through movement and meditation I’m trying to help people discover that there’s nothing about them that they must fix. My dream is that all of us see that we are already great. Already whole. Already perfect exactly as we are. Can you imagine a world where all of us feel free to express ourselves fully and bring our unique gifts forward to be of service in our communities? That’s the dream.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. Understand that attention or focus has a wavelike function. It naturally ebbs and flows. Once we know that, we can work with attention better rather than try to hold it in place or control it. I also think really embodying this helps us be kinder to ourselves.

2. Start small. It’s seriously critical to just keep showing up. If you commit to taking small steps and you stay true to your purpose, magic will happen. That doesn’t mean you’ll get what you want. Sometimes the best teachers come in packages that don’t have pretty bows on them. This is ok. Embrace those lessons too.

3. Connect with other women in this space and show up with a genuine interest in learning about them and their offerings. Doing so has the potential to enrich your life and business in unexpected ways. I’ve met the most incredible people this way and word about our business has spread mostly by word of mouth and authentic connections with other teachers, leaders, and influencers.

4. It’s ok that this is hard. Building a business is challenging, and you’re not doing it wrong if at times it feels like you’re a little lost or on your knees. Thank goodness you don’t have to have all the answers. It’s ok to say you don’t know. It’s ok to make mistakes, to slip up, and to change course. It’s all part of the adventure, and sometimes you can’t see the forest through the trees. Trust yourself and the process even in those moments.

5. Trust yourself. Take care of yourself. People say this all the time — you can’t show up for anyone unless you’re showing up for yourself. I have tried to cut this corner so many times (not even on purpose!), and it’s not sustainable. Recognizing that I’m not superwoman and I have limitations has been incredibly challenging. It’s also been wonderful. The learning never stops, and our needs as individuals change over time.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

They are all critical, but for me, helping people improve and optimize their mental health is what gets me going each day. Also, mental health is not separate from physical health or spiritual health. We aren’t healthy unless we’re aligned in the mind, body, and heart. We also can’t really take care of the environment or be in service to anyone else unless we already recognize our inherent worth and wholeness. There have been times when I’ve felt like I’m at rock bottom and I just can’t do it. In those times, it doesn’t matter what I own or how much money I make or how many squats I can do in a row …those are all just arbitrary ways of measuring success. If I don’t feel good and if I don’t feel aligned and whole, I’ve got nothing.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Find me at @kait.hurley on Instagram, and plug into our community at @move_and_meditate. If you want to join me for class, I’d love to have you. We have a free 14-day trial at moveandmeditate.com where you can try our high intensity classes, guided runs, and restorative offerings.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!