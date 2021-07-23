Dr. Patricia Celan: “Expand your social circle!”

Expand your social circle! Remember that a strong sense of community improves your physical and mental wellbeing, and can extend your years as well as the health in your years.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Patricia Celan.

Dr. Patricia Celan is a Canadian physician working as a junior mental health professional for the Nova Scotia Health Authority. She obtained her MD at the University of British Columbia. She is currently in postgraduate training to specialize in psychiatry.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

My pleasure — and thank you for inviting me! Before I started medical school, I was always interested in physical and mental wellness. I also love animals, and growing up I had several friends and family who were vegetarian or vegan. It became a natural transition to combine my love of wellness and animals into choosing to become vegan in 2014. As well, I plan to open a clinic focused on treating people who have depressive illnesses, anxious illnesses, and trauma-related illnesses, and I will incorporate animal therapy into my clinic and encourage others to consider including animals into their approaches to wellness too. The value of the human connection to animals in improving our wellbeing cannot be understated! Outside of my professional training, I am passionate about advocating for animal rights and raising awareness about veganism. One of the ways I do this is through my work with Anonymous for the Voiceless as well as promoting the Animal Justice Academy.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I have to say that the amount of stigma in medicine against veganism is very interesting. Even among some of the most educated people in our society, there are a lot of anti-vegan stereotypes and misconceptions. I can’t count how many times I’ve been asked where I get my protein, or similarly strange questions, by other medical students or doctors during my training. This tells me that medical training is severely deficient in teaching health professionals about nutrition, and the majority of my knowledge on nutrition actually came from self-directed learning outside of medical school. Our culture is so heavily meat-focused that people forget the myriad of other sources of protein, as well as other plant-based sources for various nutrients that people mistakenly believe are only available from meat.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake that I made was assuming that doctors, being the compassionate people that they usually are, would automatically have a lot of compassion toward animals. Actually, one of my colleagues was so annoyed by me promoting veganism on my social media, that she made untrue slanderous claims and outcast me at work. I learned that the path of a revolutionary can be painful at times, but we must stay the course to effect change regardless. I learned that co-workers are not necessarily friends, and we should exercise caution around who we connect with on social media. And most significantly, because being outcast was emotionally damaging, I learned the importance of having a supportive community.

The phrase that comes to mind is, “Real queens fix each other’s crowns.” Women in wellness may talk the talk, but can they walk the walk? Women who work in the helping profession and appear to be embodying wellness are not authentic “queens” of wellness if they turn around and take other women’s crowns off. True wellness is about more than individual choices — wellness must include compassion and community. When I found a new community with more compassionate members, my own wellness improved.

Research tells us that people with stronger social connections live longer, healthier, happier lives. The overall lesson here is that human connection and community spirit are important factors in experiencing true wellness, so surround yourself with kind and genuine people for a healthier life.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for a wonderful friend I had in my undergraduate years of university, Jenni. She opened my eyes about veganism; in a non-judgmental, non-threatening way, she showed me the horrors of animal agriculture. She explained how veganism could lead to better mental health without the guilt and cognitive dissonance of supporting animal exploitation. She taught me the nutritional basics of veganism and outlined how a plant-based diet is actually healthier than a conventional, meat-based diet. She showed me statistics explaining that the environmental impact of a meat-based diet is significantly more damaging than the impact of a plant-based diet. Unfortunately, for years I saw her being bullied online for her advocacy for animal rights, with shockingly aggressive comments made to such a kind person. She eventually killed herself in 2016. In a way I feel that my ongoing work in this area is a continuous tribute to her.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

The big picture is re-connecting humanity with nature. Research has shown that spending time connected with nature is beneficial to physical and mental health, whether that’s through approaches like pet therapy or through the Japanese technique of “forest bathing” to treat mental illness. So in my day-to-day job, I help people manage and recover from mental illnesses, and I plan to further improve the mental health of my patients by eventually adding animal therapy to my own clinic. In my advocacy outside of work, I am campaigning to increase awareness of veganism, which will ultimately have a tremendous impact on the world as more people turn to this lifestyle. A vegan world is a more compassionate world, a healthier world, and a sustainable world, because systems of animal exploitation do so much harm to animals, people, and the environment.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Turn to a plant-based diet! Watch documentaries like “The Game Changers” and “What The Health”, or even “Cowspiracy” and “Seaspiracy”. These movies will show you the health benefits of plant-based food while exposing the dangers of meat-based food.

2. Connect with nature! From having a pet, to volunteering with animals, to regular hikes or walks in parks, to the more intensive Japanese method of forest bathing, you will find your wellbeing improves the more time you spend in nature.

3. Expand your social circle! Remember that a strong sense of community improves your physical and mental wellbeing, and can extend your years as well as the health in your years.

4. Exercise often! There is no such thing as a healthy person who does not exercise. It is simply a fact of life that a lack of exercise will catch up with you sooner or later. Avoid regret later in life by starting a regular exercise routine as soon as possible.

5. Watch your sleep hygiene! That means making choices like no coffee after 5pm and having a rule of no alcohol or exercise or screens 1 hour before bed. Poor sleep hygiene can make it difficult to fall asleep or can cause broken sleep throughout the night.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

This movement is already in place — the vegan movement is growing and sweeping the world. If I could start a sub-movement to spur the vegan movement along faster, the world would be a kinder, healthier place if more people would make the switch faster.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. Don’t suddenly cut out animal products completely with no other changes to your diet! Simple deprivation is bound to lead to cravings and giving up on veganism before you’ve even really started. Do your research and find tasty alternatives to add to your diet. Most long-term vegans will tell you that their food repertoire actually increased after they switched to veganism, so it is an eye-opening diet of plant-based abundance rather than deprivation.

2. Get bloodwork done before starting a plant-based diet — you might already have some deficiencies that happened before you transitioned to plant-based food, so treat those deficiencies first! Once you’re vegan, get bloodwork on a regular basis such as annually. If you become anemic or otherwise deficient on a vegan diet, that is not a reason to give up on veganism. Any deficiencies are easily treatable, by incorporating supplements or increasing your plant-based intake of specific food that will treat the deficiency. Keep in mind nutritional deficiencies can happen on a careless meat-based diet too!

3. Vegaphobia is a term that describes people expressing hate towards vegetarians and vegans, and it is a real issue. If you do your research, then you can arm yourself with solid reasons why you’re choosing this lifestyle, and can politely shut down any attacks you receive.

4. Veganism is more than just a diet — it is a moral position that opposes the exploitation or harm of non-human animals. What you eat is the first step, but over time, you’ll realize that you don’t want to contribute to animal harm in other ways either. Feather pillows, fur coats, and leather shoes, among other things, will lose their appeal when you start to realize those things are not as important as compassion.

5. Fellow vegans are not stereotypical hippies — they are regular people, and they’re often amazing people! Join a vegan community, such as your local Facebook vegan group, to meet like-minded people who will help you in various ways, from moral support to practical cooking tips and vegan restaurant suggestions.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Of course, veganism is the dearest to me! I actually feel that veganism is at the root of the other topics too. Veganism is more sustainable than animal agriculture, better for mental health as long as people are careful to meet nutritional requirements, and better for the environment. There are many benefits to taking a compassionate approach to other species!

