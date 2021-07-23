Joey Jia Of Crazy Maple Studio: “If we encourage disruptions that value people”

If we encourage disruptions that value people, if we never forget that people are ultimately behind everything created whether that’s code or a story, then we can affect positive change with innovative technologies.

Joey Jia is the Co-owner, Founder, and CEO of Crazy Maple Studio (CMS), based in Sunnyvale, Calif. CMS was founded by Jia in 2017 with the goal to bring fictional stories to life by blending animation, music, sound effects, and a unique style of gameplay, offering players and readers an immersive interactive experience.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us, Joey! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Prior to starting Crazy Maple Studio, I worked in very corporate environments focusing on telecom and the internet. After many years of observation, how the industry shifted from offline to online, from desktop to portable devices, I believed the next opportunity would lie in the mobile industry.

I’ve always been an avid reader. Great stories are timeless. But how people read, where and when they consume their entertainment…I knew all of that was about to change. And so, my idea of becoming a ‘next-generation publisher’ was born.

I hired 2 people to support the initiative. Garages have a reputation as Silicon Valley’s business incubators, but Crazy Maple Studio was born in Palo Alto Public Library. During this time, I read countless books about screenwriting and storytelling. I became more committed to this idea every day and bootstrapped the rest of the development needed to get it off the ground. It was also during this time that I realized that there are millions of talented storytellers and there is a ton of content that will never achieve enough exposure or appreciation (even though the stories are incredible) That’s been one of the driving forces behind Crazy Maple Studio, to always celebrate the storytellers and the people who challenge us to see and experience things in new ways.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Crazy Maple Studio wants to democratize and elevate storytellers through technology.

We’ve built our platform to celebrate community, individuality, and art.

Our apps, Chapters Interactive Stories, Kiss, Spotlight, and soon-to-be-released Scream, empower storytellers to reach their most passionate audiences. Because what good is a great book, if readers can’t discover it?

Our focus is on allowing authors the creative license and ability to publish books that can directly engage with their audience. Whereas traditional publishing is plagued by long lead times to publish, restrictions on content, length of stories, and space — our apps free authors of constrictions. To put it simply, from the author’s perspective, traditional publishing is extremely hard to break into, even for great storytellers, and self-publishing isn’t much easier. We have over 1,200 worldwide authors, translated and localized into 13 countries. Our platform allows experienced and emerging authors to dive more deeply into what readers appreciate through data and then we layer a community where the authors and readers can engage directly within the app, so they can learn and appreciate one another even more. We level the playing field so all authors can have the chance to succeed.

On the Chapters app, we have built a community around User Generated Content stories, and fans love this content, on a daily basis over 600,000 UGC chapters, in five languages, are read daily around the world. We reward authors for the best submissions, and we have expanded the prize money over the COVID-19 pandemic. We recently received a note from one of our authors who said her daughter could go to college next year because of the income she earned from her stories on Crazy Maple Studio.

We also think it’s important to surface the stories of authors and stories who haven’t had historical access to the traditional publishing world, whether those be authors in remote parts of the world or communities like BIPOC, APPI, Latinx, or LGBTQIA+. Equally, our Kiss and Chapters apps allow readers to develop avatars that look like them, so the story always puts the reader in charge of the interactive experience, from start to finish

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Prior to launching Crazy Maple Studio, my professional experience was very corporate. I worked for global companies with thousands of employees and well-established cultures. When I started Crazy Maple Studios, I was completely unprepared to start a company culture from scratch and be the sole decision-maker of a business growing from zero employees to 300 in a matter of years.

Everyone talks about the culture at startups, but the truth is, when you are a bootstrapped startup, every day, you are in survival mode, there is no time to create culture.

About 2 years ago, I had finally made the managerial jump to completely empowering my managers, giving them the responsibility to make decisions independent of me. That was a huge leap for me, letting go, but I knew it was necessary for the company to grow.

The transition was going well, and then COVID-19 hit and suddenly, we went from a family learning together every day, to a distributed team that was unprepared for remote collaboration. It was messy and it was only because we helped each other that we got through this massive global change that affected our authors and our growing team. It is not particularly funny, but it was a great learning experience for me. It was the biggest challenge I’ve had as a CEO.

Working as a distributed team did give me the opportunity to think more deeply about our culture. I looked around and saw the people working here, the authors working hard despite all the challenges happening around the globe and it was clear to me: we are not a tech company, we are a people company. I realized, through all the challenges COVID has brought, it is the people that keep me motivated. It is not the money, I could work a lot less if it were just about money; what keeps me awake is thinking about the people, how to make sure people feel they are empowered, how they can feel safe to take risks. It was important to me that everyone feels like a family and that they feel safe in their roles. Building that culture has not been without its challenges, but I continue to learn from myself and my team. Crazy Maple Studio and I continue to grow together.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Let me tell you the story that one of my earliest mentors told me. This mentor, we will call him Sam, worked at a massive company, and before he was 40, he was one of the youngest Senior VPs in the company’s history. I was not that much younger than him, but he had done so much, so I asked him, how did you get to where you are?

Sam’s company made a 1.2 billion dollars infrastructure investment, and they were getting ready to place the order for the consumer device that would use this infrastructure. And Sam, then a director in the company, looked at the number of devices they were ordering and asked to see the CEO.

When Sam got to the meeting, he told the CEO that he felt the first order was too low.

The CEO listened carefully but said, “Why would you say that after these calculations have been worked out by many talented people?”

Sam said, “Why would we build out this 1 billion dollars infrastructure for so few people? Why did we do that? Was that really the goal of this investment?”

The CEO was a little taken aback, but he said, “OK, Sam. You have a point, how many orders would YOU place?”

“I would 10X this order,” said Sam.

Sam’s request was another 1 billion dollars purchase order.

The CEO was stunned, but he said to Sam, “If this doesn’t go well, you will be sitting right next to me at the Board of Directors meeting.”

“I will take full responsibility,” said Sam.

They ended up selling 20X what the first order would have been.

Every team needs people like this. People willing to step forward, and pull others into their vision, with personal risk to their careers, even when they do not have to do it. Sam pulled an entire company forward.

That story always inspired me. It inspires me to think boldly, to encourage others around me to think boldly.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Of course, disruption isn’t always good. However, it’s necessary to challenge the old standard with new rules. That’s what keeps humans evolving. Amazon, for example, does bring a huge challenge to offline retail but opens a whole new world to them as well.

Traditional publishing with its legacy of hundreds of years can be said to have ‘withstood the test of time.’ But with a handful of people determining the content, messaging, access to shelf space, and the gateways to information for all the books in the world — is it any wonder that so many authors have not been afforded equal opportunities?

If we encourage disruptions that value people, if we never forget that people are ultimately behind everything created whether that’s code or a story, then we can affect positive change with innovative technologies.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Steve Jobs famously said, “Those who are crazy enough to think they can change the world usually do.” That quote continues to resonate with me. It prompted me to incorporate “crazy” into the name of my company — to have the constant reminder. (And if you’re wondering about the rest of the Crazy Maple Studio name, maple trees are known for their deep roots, their height, their strength, and endurance. Crazy Maple stands for being crazy enough and strong enough to be bold.)

From my use of Steve Jobs quotes and the story about my mentor, you can probably guess that I’m most inspired by brave, innovative thinkers. It’d be hard to settle on just three words of wisdom because I find pearls of wisdom everywhere — from my nine-year-old twin daughters to historical figures to the newest members of my team. I love that we are a global company because it is the diverse perspectives and experiences that make us stronger and more agile within the mobile community.

That is why I encourage my team to make their own decisions based on their own logic. Everyone has something to bring to the table, what’s most important is we make space for people to find the right decision at the right time.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

There’s so much work to be done in the world of next-generation publishing and empowering the world’s storytellers. The publishing industry is going through radical change and in the future, there won’t be a publishing industry as we know it.; It will be a huge storyteller’s industry. It will be gaming, online entertainment, e-books, podcasts, all these things, together. And we are all entertainers, there will be a place for everyone to be part of the storyteller industry.

Everything we do will be about supplying a platform for outstanding content to find its most engaged audience. We will never be finished.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I love the book Inside the Rise of HBO: A Personal History of the Company That Transformed Television by Bill Mesce. It’s an old book, but its valuable information is presented in a terrific way. Of course, can’t duplicate the experience; the book is almost twenty years old.

You never know when what you learn will help you, it might be today or ten years later before those thoughts are connected. I genuinely believe that.

Just read what you enjoy, and you will find inspiration, you will find lessons, but those lessons will appear over time and become part of who you are.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The notion of a “movement” was with me when I envisioned becoming a next-generation publisher. I believe that’s what we’ve done with Crazy Maple Studio. With 40 million app downloads globally, Crazy Maple Studio is a global movement of connecting readers to the stories that bring them joy. We’re democratizing storytelling, we’re removing barriers for writers and readers, and we are redefining the entire ecosystem with great books.

Fundamentally, what is technology if it doesn’t elevate the human experience? And what is the human experience without storytellers? I think Crazy Maple Studio is a global movement for good, at least that’s what drives me to do more.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow our LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/crazy-maple-studio-inc/about/ our Instagram account is here: https://www.instagram.com/chaptersgame/ and our Twitter account is here: https://twitter.com/ChaptersGame

Thank you so much for joining us!