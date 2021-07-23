Joshua T. Berglan: “God loves you exactly the way you are”

“God loves you exactly the way you are” — this was hard for me to accept with my past, even years after turning my life around. However, once I accepted that God loved my crazy arse, I learned to love myself, and loving myself is what ultimately helped me start living my best life.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Joshua T. Berglan.

Joshua T Berglan is the Chairman of the Live Mana Worldwide Foundation & Multimedia Broadcast Network, Award-Winning filmmaker and Author of The Devil Inside Me, host of Gratitude: UnFiltered, and a Producer. He is passionate about elevating the purpose, mission, and voices of those he is blessed to serve. Joshua is blessed to be married to the love of his life and business partner, Jessica Linn.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

From the age of 16 until I was 36, I worked with complex disabilities and fought for the rights of those who needed access to specialized medical equipment that allows them to perform their daily living activities. I loved that line of work, and I was passionate about it however after we sold our company, I found that I did not fit well into a corporate structure. During the 20 years, I was working in medical equipment, people would ask me “If I could do anything what would it be?” That answer was always “I want to be a talk show host and pitch products on QVC, but I am not going to broadcast school (I hated school) and I am in Oklahoma so there is no way this will happen for me.” After selling our company, I got into skincare after a drunk night in Vegas led me to look like I had been hit by every tree branch within miles. A woman came up to me and said I “looked like hell and shoot put this on”, so I did, and the product took the hurt away. I took the products home with me, gave it to friends, and then started using the hair product on my bald spot. To my surprise, people became obsessed with the product, and I was no longer bald. So, I bought the distribution rights to the product and although I knew nothing about skincare, I knew I had something special. I ended up moving to LA on accident a few months later and started falling into opportunities to sponsor major Hollywood events, which got me into Production. Producing events got me into acting, acting got me into Film Production, which then gave me the opportunity to start a talk show. My talk show Gratitude: UnFiltered opened up even more doors for me and over the span of 3 years, I got so many different opportunities in front of and behind the camera that I knew I was onto something. I was living out my childhood dream, I was happy, and I never got bored so that was great for me because it helped keep me out of trouble. I was just having fun, taking gigs as they came and also creating for other people, but it was not until the George Floyd riots last year that I saw the full picture of what I had learned all of these years and how I could use this knowledge to help others. Watching the riots on TV, I heard “GO” clear as a day between my ears and I knew it was God saying it is time to officially form a non-profit media organization and multimedia broadcast network and use it to elevate the voices of the voiceless.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We GIVE all of our media services away, which includes filmmaking, event, and tv production, marketing, book publishing, and even the use of our multimedia broadcast network which has live programming on Apple TV, ROKU, and Amazon Fire. We do not give the services to just anyone of course, but if it is someone with a prison record, struggling financially, with addiction, mental health, etc, they go to the front of the line. We are especially passionate about serving the youth and they are our priority. This is disruptive because Media is the most powerful medium in the world and until now it has been limited to celebrities or those who have the budget to pay for the courses and access, but we are changing that. Media can be a great equalizer because if you understand how to navigate that world, there is nothing you cannot monetize, including our past dysfunctional lives. I am proof of this. No one was giving me a job because of the things I did in my past but knowing and understanding media has allowed me to create the life I have always wanted and now, I get to do pretty much whatever I want, and no one can take it from me. We just released our first movie and book called The Devil Inside Me which is winning at film festivals, and we believe will become a best seller internationally, we launched 3 new shows under our foundation, I am getting booked for major acting and Producing roles, and more and more comes to us each day that we get to create or help create with others. It is a dream but the best part for us is, we get to help make others’ dreams come true that once believed they had no viable option to be a success, much less live the life they were created to live. We get to help with that and that is disruptive because the people who have been shunned from society, the outcast, misfits, etc, now will get their chance to shine.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that? Funny mistakes in media?

Hmmm. I got nothing for you. So much of what I do is fun and exciting but there have been no funny mistakes at all. The mistakes that I made that I learned from had to do with discernment. Media and the world of entertainment are full of great people and a lot of evil too. Sometimes it is hard to see which is which but while I can share several stories about mistakes, I made in trusting the wrong people, it is best to say the lesson I learned was to not party away my ability to discern. Drugs and alcohol kill our ability to discern and that was my issue in my early days in the industry. I partied away my ability to read situations for what they were. It is not that I do not get fooled now, however, I am able to see the scam or fraud early enough now to avoid any consequences other than losing time. I learned a lot of tough lessons trusting the wrong people, and thankfully I learned so there are no regrets.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Aaron Heimes from e360tv helped me a ton and although we have our foundation and network, I am Vice President of Immersive Events for e360tv also. Aaron saw something in me even before I did and gave me the opportunity to Produce for his network in addition to hosting my talk show there. I have learned a lot about management and running a company from him. The co-founder of the network Aggie has taught me so much about running successful events and also how to protect what I value. I have never had a hands-on mentor really but I have had so many people who came into my life and blessed me with a piece of wisdom, advice, or gave me an opportunity that I was able to learn and grow from doing.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I am going to give a simple answer to this extremely layered question that really deserves a book written about it. When disrupting, what is the spirit behind the disruption? I can be an ass and disrupt to cause problems, get revenge, or just to simply get attention. This is the wrong way to disrupt in my opinion, although I have done that plenty in my life. I tell the truth and in today’s society, honesty is disruptive, especially in media. Our goal is to transform Hollywood because as Hollywood goes, the world goes. Think of all the evil and pain the entertainment industry has caused… think about how many secrets have been buried, how many are hurt in order to keep certain lies going in order to produce the royalty of the industry. Truth alone will shatter the foundation of the entertainment industry and it is coming fast and in a big way. Truth in my book is the ultimate expression of love. The other loving disruption we are causing is giving opportunities to those who normally would not be given a shot in the industry.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“Keep your nose clean” came from a former mob boss who was in the witness protection program and under our care in our healthcare business. Nice guy who loved to eat dog food lol. He told me that before I moved to Boca Raton in my college years. I did not follow his advice or even remember it until just a few years ago. For some reason, it did not mean anything to me until I started acting on a regular basis.

“God loves you exactly the way you are” — this was hard for me to accept with my past, even years after turning my life around. However, once I accepted that God loved my crazy arse, I learned to love myself, and loving myself is what ultimately helped me start living my best life.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I cannot say too much about this but the Digital Noah’s Ark is coming.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Code of The Extraordinary Mind was and is a life-changing book for me. My own book, The Devil Inside Me helped me become fearless but Gratitude: UnFiltered is what set me free.. It is a messed-up masterpiece that shows the extraordinary power of truth.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life? Oh I love this.

“The blessing is in the breaking” is by far my favorite quote I heard from TD Jakes on a book tour. It helped me make sense of the hell I lived in.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The Live Mana Worldwide Foundation and Multimedia Broadcast Network, along with our media literacy program Voices 4 the Voiceless is a movement all over the world. While it is early, where we are going is going to break the cycles of addiction, poverty, hopelessness and so much more. People will be set free!

How can our readers follow you online?

Check out our website livemanaworldwide.org or check me out on Instagram at @iamjoshuatberglan

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!