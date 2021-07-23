Thomas Kaufmann Of OTOjOY: “It makes it very easy to overlook the times when we’re wrong”

The big takeaway from the talk was to keep reminding ourselves on a regular basis that “hmm… Maybe I’m wrong.” We tend to think we’re always right, which is a dangerous trap. Even more so for people who are right most of the time. It makes it very easy to overlook the times when we’re wrong.”

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Thomas Kaufmann.

Thomas Kaufmann is the founder and chief technology officer of OTOjOY, whose inventions have been honored with a CES Innovation Award and an Edison Award. Thomas holds advanced degrees in physics and chemistry and focuses his time on improving the lives of people with hearing disabilities and creating a better listening experience at music events and performances. After leaving his native Germany for graduate school at the University of California, Santa Barbara, he now calls Arizona’s desert his home.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

If I really think back to when it all started, it was at the age of seven when my dad, who is an electrical engineer, taught me how to build an electromagnet with a spool of building wire, a giant nail, and a bunch of electrical tapes. I remember how my sister and I would pick up an entire box of screws with the magnet when it was energized and every single one of the screws was stuck to the tip of the nail. It was very obvious to us that it was magic. That was the initial spark of my passion for science and engineering.

When I was 12, I became more interested in music and bought my first DJ mixer. My friends and I were playing on early online radio and were proud when we had a hundred listeners tuning in for our sets. We were soldering circuit boards to build our own lighting equipment. A few years later, we hosted parties with a pretty significant setup while our parents were out of town for the weekend. And even though we got in trouble for it, it allowed me to explore my talents and technical skills early on. All this led to me starting my first business, a booking agency for DJs and musicians, at the age of 18 when I was still in high school. That paid the bills all the way through college and my first round of graduate school. The side effect was that I would now have a pair of custom-fitted high-fidelity earplugs in my pocket that years later triggered the inception of OTOjOY.

I think ultimately what led to this outcome was a combination of my passion for science and engineering, my passion for music, and my passion for helping others. And here I am, doing what I love (almost) every day.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

The core of OTOjOY’s offerings is an assistive listening technology, called a hearing loop system or induction loop system. We install wireless infrastructure in venues, such as performing arts theaters, city council chambers, movie theaters, conference rooms, and places of worship that allow people with hearing aids and cochlear implants to connect directly to the sound system. Imagine being a person with hearing loss and using hearing aids. They’re essentially little microphones on top of your ears, amplifying all the sounds around you, especially what’s closest and what’s loudest; not necessarily what you want to hear. Imagine if most of what you hear throughout your day-to-day life has at best the sound quality of a bad conference call.

And then imagine visiting a venue that has one of our hearing loop systems installed. You sit down in your seat, you press a button on the little device behind your ear, and you suddenly hear a crystal-clear sound as if you were listening to an audiobook through a pair of noise-canceling headphones. We’ve had people tell us they could hear the artist on stage swallowing between the verses, they could hear the guitar pick touching the strings. Others have told us they could hear the pastor blow the candle out or the water pouring from the cruet into the chalice. We see people with tears in their eyes on a regular basis when they use one of our systems for the very first time. It’s life-changing for them and very emotional. I think that on its own is pretty disruptive.

The technology is widespread in Scandinavia, the UK, and several other countries, but has been mostly neglected in the US, primarily as a result of misinformation. People think that it is “old technology” that can’t compete with more modern alternatives. But when you look at the science of it, a hearing loop system is essentially the equivalent of a record player. It’s analog technology. It’s been around for a long time. And from an audio quality standpoint, it’s the gold standard. So, in a way, it’s disruptive to “bring back” this proven technology to places where it’s never been before.

You know, the general expectation is that hearing loop systems are only of benefit to people with hearing disabilities, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. You don’t need to have a hearing loss to have trouble hearing and people have no idea what they’re missing. Have you ever been to a concert or music festival and then later listened to the same songs with headphones, hearing layers and layers of instrumentation you had no idea were even there when hearing them in a live setting? Or have you ever realized that the only reason you could make out the lyrics at a live show was that you had them memorized beforehand? A friend of mine told me how going to a concert in a 20,000-seat arena ruined her favorite teenage band for her because now all she can think of when listening to their songs are the poor acoustics of the arena and how it wasn’t an enjoyable experience.

Our technology can fix that! If hearing aids or similar devices were common in the general population and hearing loops were installed in essentially every space that has loudspeakers on the wall, people’s listening experiences everywhere would be transformed.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I chuckle every time I think about this story. One of the largest cochlear implant manufacturers in the world had put on a convention in San Diego for their “recipients,” the industry term for someone with a cochlear implant, that I had heard about through my network. I was shocked to hear that at this major event with several thousand people with cochlear implants and hearing aids, they wouldn’t provide any hearing loop systems, which would clearly make for a major enhancement of the experience for almost all attendees. So, we contacted the company and offered to donate temporary hearing loop installations for the rooms they had lectures and presentations in, including the Grand Ballroom for the opening and closing ceremonies, in exchange for a vendor booth in their exhibition hall.

We were surprised that they accepted our offer only for the smallest meeting room and none of the others, without giving any further explanation. Regardless, we agreed, brought gear for all rooms the systems could possibly be needed in just in case, installed a system in the room they agreed to, and set up our vendor booth with a TV screen featuring a little explainer video about the technology.

The next two days were incredibly inspiring. The resort was packed with children with cochlear implants and smiles from ear to ear, being surrounded by other kids with cochlear implants, and being encouraged with the message that nothing can hold them back in life and that they aren’t limited due to the limitations in their ability to hear. I can’t count how many times I had goosebumps or was close to tears that weekend. Aside from that, it was an incredible honor to meet Graeme Clark, the inventor of the multiple-channel cochlear implant, and to have discussions with the Chief Scientist and the research audiologists of one of the most admirable hearing technology companies on the planet.

Then things became interesting. Lots of parents and adult cochlear implant users came to our booth, asking us why there was a hearing loop only in one of the rooms and not the others, and especially why it was only in the smallest room. We explained that we had offered to donate hearing loop systems for all rooms, but that the company didn’t take us up on the offer, which we didn’t understand ourselves. Word got around quickly and eventually led to attendees approaching and questioning the company’s executive management team about their decision to not accept our donation. A few minutes later, I was asked to leave the convention and was allowed back only once the exhibit hall was closed. What was that all about?

It turned out that representatives of the company had assumed that we had encouraged attendees to approach the company and ask why they rejected our offer, when in fact these people took those steps on their own. Just like it didn’t make sense to us, rejecting a donation offer of something that would dramatically enhance the experience for thousands of people didn’t make sense to them.

Much later, I found out that the scientists of the company were worried about the compatibility and performance of their newest product in conjunction with our technology and once I understood their circuit board design, it immediately made sense. We could’ve accounted for that with our system design on the spot and overcome the hurdle, but since it wasn’t communicated to us at the time, we were left scratching our heads, wondering what was going on.

It was a little ironic when the first video clip they showed during their closing ceremony was Apple’s original “Think Different” commercial from 1997. “Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers.” I was definitely the troublemaker at that event. A year later, the company released a little accessory to their device that eliminates the issue. In the newest version of the device, it’s all beautifully resolved. What was this interview about again? Oh, that’s right! Shaking up your industry!

What lesson did I learn from this? I think there are at least two lessons here that I still need to remind myself of on a regular basis.

Even when all I’m trying to do is help, I’m not always helpful. You never know all the reasons for someone else’s decision because it’s very likely you don’t have all the data points they have, including their intuition.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

The three most influential people in my life have been Kase Martis, my first employee, Steve Cooper, former chairman of Inogen, and James Rowe, my current business partner and now CEO of OTOjOY. All three of them have seen me at my best and my worst.

Kase Martis was instrumental in getting OTOjOY off the ground. There was a lot going on when she joined. The typical startup founder chaos with a million ideas and no clear direction. She helped me filter out the noise and focus on what mattered when we started homing in on hearing loop technology. Kase has shaped me as a person and was an incredibly strong moral compass for me. Whenever she noticed something even remotely unethical or morally questionable, she would call it out and not allow it to materialize. Her influence shaped the company values. At the time we met, I was still new to this country. I didn’t know the business world. I didn’t know the culture. I didn’t know how people communicated. I learned so much from her. The most impactful aspect of her presence though unfolded during multiple scenarios where she shielded me from people who tried to take advantage of me without me realizing it. There would’ve been disastrous outcomes had I not had her by my side.

Steve Cooper had always been my sounding board when it came to business decisions and helped a lot on the technology side. He introduced me to a wealth of people in his network, who each had their own unique impact on my journey and the company’s evolution. But where Steve had the biggest impact on my life was in 2016 when I dealt with a major health crisis that led to a lot of damage in both my personal life and in relation to the company. I was ready to give up more than once. But Steve always encouraged me and helped me navigate the roughest times. It took me about three years to get us back on track to where we were. When he shared some of his own struggles and experiences from the past, one of his lines really stuck with me: “When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Or they go away.” I wasn’t ready to go away. I had to get going. And I made it through. And quite frankly, that time served as an excellent prep course to make it through a pandemic. It was nothing compared to what I had already been through.

James Rowe came into my life in 2017. We met at a conference after we were introduced by a mutual contact and within a year, the UK-based charity James was working for at the time had offered to acquire OTOjOY. Ultimately, the charity’s board decided not to follow through on their plans to internationalize after all and the offer was off the table. But James had gotten to know me and OTOjOY quite intimately at that point and asked me how he could become part of this incredible opportunity. Here we are, a few years later, and I finally have the business partner by my side who I knew I needed from the beginning. The hardest part was to find someone whose ethical and moral values are aligned with mine because I don’t ever want to see the values of this social enterprise be compromised. Even though there was a gap of a few years in between, James essentially stepped into Kase’s footprints and is the complementing force I need by my side. We both know that I’m better at talking to robots (aka computers and electronics) and he’s better at talking to people. We make an incredible team and are the perfect Visionary / Integrator combo that Gino Wickman talks about in his book “Rocket Fuel”.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I remember a presentation I attended five years ago at SXSW, but unfortunately, I don’t remember the presenter. He said, “if you’re not ultimately improving lives or saving lives, you’re in the wrong business.” That pretty much translates to my perspective on the term “disruption.” By definition, disruption challenges and ultimately replaces the status quo. The big question is whether that change leads to a net improvement for people, for other living beings, for the planet, for society as a whole. If it does, then I think this type of disruption can be viewed as positive. However, if its primary purpose is to make rich people richer or to only benefit a minority of people while exploiting others, then it’s certainly not a positive thing in my eyes. I think ultimately, it comes down to altruism versus selfishness. What’s the motive of the proposed disruption? Is it greed? Or is it inclusion? Is it fame? Or is it community? Is it to maximize happiness? Or is it to minimize suffering? Max Tegmark’s book “Life 3.0” will get you thinking about a lot of these questions.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“You don’t know what you don’t know.” –Steve Cooper (see above) — This is probably the single most important piece of advice I’ve ever received, and I remind myself of it often. It’s very easy to overestimate our abilities, especially in an area we’re unfamiliar with. But even when we have a wealth of knowledge on a certain subject, there are always things we don’t know. However, being cognizant of that is only the first step. There are plenty of things we know we don’t know. And we know what those things are. But there are also plenty of unknown unknowns; things we don’t know and at the same time don’t even know what they are. I believe it is critical to be aware of your blind spots and to know when you require a subject matter expert who has a lot more experience than you do. And then not being shy about asking for help. We can’t do everything on our own. There’s no point in repeating the same mistakes lots of other people have already learned from. “If you want to be one of the best, you have to work with the best.” –also Steve Cooper — This piece of advice came up when we were discussing the hourly rates of patent attorneys. We were looking for patent counsel for my first invention and, having worked in patent law myself in the past, I knew we needed an expert. More than $400 an hour seemed like a lot and being a bootstrapping startup without any venture funding, we didn’t have a big budget for Research & Development and were wondering where we could save some money. Ultimately, we did follow Steve’s recommendation and hired Howard Skaist, Intel’s former Director of Patents. “If you wouldn’t do your job for free, then quit.” –David Fuhriman — This line was the headline of an article I read on LifeHacker in early 2012, shortly after finishing the book “Surviving Your Stupid, Stupid Decision to Go to Grad School”. I think you get the idea. I wasn’t passionate about what I was doing. I was passionate about building spectrometers, but I wasn’t passionate about the area of biochemistry my work would be applied in. David Fuhriman talks about how one of the best ways to discover what you’re passionate about is to think back to what you were doing when you were 12. And well, you’ve heard my “backstory.” I was playing music and soldering circuit boards. I was passionate about science, engineering, and sound. I started OTOjOY a few months later and haven’t looked back since. Once you start getting paid to do the things, you’d usually spend your own money on, you’re on the right track. I do sometimes miss academia though; especially being surrounded by unbelievably smart people every single day. Now I get my fix of that at conferences. Once they start happening again.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Oh, we definitely aren’t done. It feels like we’re just getting started. The technology we provide needs to be everywhere. And it needs to enter the mainstream. We need to replace the misinformation in our industry with proper education and spread awareness globally. That’s our biggest hurdle. More people need to know about hearing loop technology and the impact it can have on literally everyone. I’ll be done once we live in a world where anybody, regardless of their hearing ability, is able to hear what they choose to hear, access vital information, fully participate in their communities without being stigmatized, and enjoy music and concerts without damaging their hearing. That’s my vision for OTOjOY. We’re far away from having achieved that.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I had access to some incredible speakers through the “Arts & Lectures” program at UC Santa Barbara, including Ken Robinson, Yuval Noah Harari, and Ray Kurzweil. The talk that influenced my thinking the most was by Kathryn Schulz on “Being Wrong.” You can find her TED talk and book with the same title.

The big takeaway from the talk was to keep reminding ourselves on a regular basis that “hmm… Maybe I’m wrong.” We tend to think we’re always right, which is a dangerous trap. Even more so for people who are right most of the time. It makes it very easy to overlook the times when we’re wrong. Because usually when we’re wrong, we’re not aware that we’re wrong, so it feels like being right. It ties right in with “you don’t know what you don’t know.”

Her talk has made me a lot more open to controversial ideas and perspectives contrary to my own. I’m generally on the side of science though.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Always choose the path of greatest courage.”

It’s so easy to get stuck in our comfort zones. A lot of times, the most rewarding experiences and most impactful events in our lives are a result of some kind of action or decision that required a lot of courage. It’s hard to see at the moment what might come out of it, and it might seem scary, but in the end, things usually work out and the risk was worth taking. Sometimes, a leap of faith is all we need to get us to the next chapter. I think the most important skill I’ve ever learned is to go with the flow, not to plan too far in advance, and to roll with whatever life throws at you.

10 years ago, I made the decision to essentially “cancel” my life in Germany and move to the United States for graduate school. Two years later, I made the decision to quit the Ph.D. program in Chemistry, leave with a Master’s degree instead, and focus on OTOjOY full-time when we were barely in revenue. And then 4 years ago, I made the decision to move from Santa Barbara to Phoenix where I didn’t know a soul. I knew I needed to get out of Santa Barbara since there wasn’t much room for growth there, but it still took a lot to finally make that decision. In retrospect, it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Eat a whole-food plant-based diet, and exercise. It’s the best thing you can do for your physical and mental health, for the environment, and, well…, for the animals. If you’re interested in another book recommendation, check out Michael Greger’s “How Not to Die”.

How can our readers follow you online?

LinkedIn is the best platform to connect with me on. Any new content I put out will be available there. You can also like OTOjOY on Facebook.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!