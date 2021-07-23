Jo Bhakdi Of Quantgene: “We are on the track of launching Serenity”

We are on the track of launching Serenity, the world’s first medical solution to protect against multiple cancers through early detection and prevention. This is going to be a big and continuous journey that will ultimately result in cancer being pushed down from places 1–2 for causes of death to place 8 or 9. It’s going to take a while to get there, and it’s worth it.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jo Bhakdi, founder and CEO of Quantgene.

Jo Bhakdi is the founder and CEO of Quantgene. His work in machine learning, sequencing technology, and DNA extraction procedures defines the cutting edge of genomic diagnostics, early disease detection, and precision medicine. ‍ Prior to Quantgene, Jo founded i2X, an investment framework that composes risk-minimizing Venture Capital portfolios across complex portfolios of technology companies. The i2X platform laid important foundations for advanced analytics in both financial and biotechnology applications, such as the Quantgene machine learning platform. ‍ Bhakdi holds a Masters in Economics and Psychology from Tubingen University, one of Germany’s leading academic institutions, with a focus on financial theory and statistics. He kicked off his career at WPP and Omnicom, where he held Strategy and Executive Director positions. ‍ Beyond his focus on technology and the future of medicine, Bhakdi is dedicated to bringing together the best and brightest and transforming them into pioneers, pushing the boundaries of health, life, and innovation for all.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

It’s great to be here with you, Jason. And thanks for covering the most exciting disruptions that are happening right now. My background is a bit unusual, which helped a lot with figuring out the disruptive model we are deploying now at Quantgene. I grew up in a family of medical scientists, with both my parents working at Max Planck Institute in Germany when I was born. Both of them taught me from a very early age — I would say since I was zero years old (laughs) — about microbiology and molecular biology, as well as the clinical implications of new discoveries in medicine. Maybe that programmed my brain to have a higher proclivity towards biology and medicine. I later decided I had enough of medicine and biology and got my master’s in economics. It turned out that this combination — a deep understanding of science and medicine, as well as of systems of value creation, was exactly the right mix to disrupt genomics and healthcare.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

At Quantgene, we are bringing the enormous potential of precision genomics to life through a combination of proprietary new technologies — such as blood-based multi-cancer detection — and a new type of medical system that allows physicians to specialize in preventative genomics to translate this technological power into clinical results. Our vision is what I call “10 in 10” to extend the healthy human lifespan by a decade within the next decade by accelerating the advent of precision genomics for everyone.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made was when I ate a 7-Eleven pizza 3 hours before I drew 6 tubes of my own blood for a very early experiment to profile cell-free DNA at UC Berkeley in 2015. The nurse came back later and told me my blood looked really weird because it had all these white strains in it — looks like triglycerides, but too much for a normal sample. A week later I repeated and fasted the time before — and no strains were found. I never ate a 7-Eleven pizza again since then.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I wouldn’t say mentors, but definitely people without whom I wouldn’t be here today. In hard biotech and healthcare, it’s important to think through the problem in first principles, and then take the lead in executing it and stay true to the course — most experts can help along the way. However, getting “mentored” in a conventional way doesn’t seem really effective in a situation like this, because it’s a new reality we have to build and no one has experience in this. I have definitely met people who made things happen because they had invested, partnered, and supported me and Quantgene. I am still amazed to this day that our early investors backed us so quickly and so decisively — it takes immense faith and courage to bet on a totally new, very disruptive startup plan before there is evidence. That’s the true magic, and without that magic, entrepreneurs — including myself — there would be no chance. We absolutely rely on someone to stand up in the beginning and say “you know what? You have no evidence, no traction, and your idea is crazy — but I am giving you money anyway and expect to lose it”.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

It’s hard to imagine “bad” disruption. Humans strive for progress — we all want to see a future that has a higher value for us than our current reality. Therefore, whenever something gets disrupted and the world is changing, there is a strong bias to making it better. The question of whether something is good or bad is therefore more a question of perspective: Tesla is great for consumers and Tesla shareholders — it’s not so good for GM or BMW stakeholders.

The same was true for digital photography and Kodak — in every example of disruption, there are more winners than losers, but the losers still believe that disruption was a bad thing. With Quantgene, we are up against a large incumbent structure — the US healthcare system — and a lot of people in that incumbency don’t like too much progress too fast. At the same time, hundreds of millions of patients are living far below their medical potential, with millions of deaths resulting from precision genomics and other new technologies being delayed for decades. Description means to massively speed up the adoption of superior medical technologies, which will gain millions of healthy life years. But it also means many people who make a lot of money off the current sclerotic system will not be happy.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Hiring is the most difficult part of growing a startup Always reason from first principles Telling a powerful story that inspires people is not optional, it’s required.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We are on the track of launching Serenity, the world’s first medical solution to protect against multiple cancers through early detection and prevention. This is going to be a big and continuous journey that will ultimately result in cancer being pushed down from places 1–2 for causes of death to place 8 or 9. It’s going to take a while to get there, and it’s worth it.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Book: The Structure of Scientific Revolutions by Thomas Kuhn. One of the most inspiring books for me intellectually since I am a scholar of innovation history. It’s not the easiest read, but truly smart and insightful.

Podcast: I recommend the Ark Invest podcast — had a great interview on that one with Simon, and other guests include Elon and other pioneers. Ark is an amazing firm.

I used to read a lot of books as a kid, mostly about science and the history of science, the theories of evolution, and civilizational development. Nowadays it’s hard to find books that say something new and insightful, so I normally try to dig deeper into the classics from the 60s, 70s, 80s that I overlooked. For some reason, the theoretical thinking back then was more sound, that’s what I am finding more and more.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Here are my mantras:

Progress is the purpose of human existence.

Everything can be engineered.

Everyone can be a pioneer.

All civilizational progress is a function of the pioneers.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Wow, that’s my favourite question. To answer it would take way too long here, but I am working on a more elaborate plan to increase the “share of pioneers”, meaning the share of people who say “you know what? I can imagine things; I can learn, and I can think; therefore I can engineer any future I want”. In my opinion, building Pioneer Academies — places that systematically turn people into pioneers; and surrounding that system of education with culture and capital that inspires and enables the pioneers to engineer glorious futures is the most important thing our civilization could ever achieve. My plan for this is very refined, but it’s about finding a lean path to an MVP and executing on it while also advancing Quantgene.

How can our readers follow you online?

On Twitter @JoBhakdi

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!