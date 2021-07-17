Kristi Piehl of Media Minefield: “Identify a Theme”

Identify a Theme — To be successful, you need to provide listeners with something different. Podcasts have exploded in popularity in recent years. Data from April 2021 shows there are more than 2 million podcasts with more than 48 million episodes, compared to just 550,000 episodes in 2018.

As part of my series of interviews about “5 Things You Need to Know to Create a Very Successful Podcast”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristi Piehl, host of the Flip Your Script podcast.

Kristi Piehl launched the one-of-a-kind PR agency Media Minefield in 2010, following a 12-year career as an Emmy Award-winning television news reporter. In 2020, she started the Flip Your Script podcast. Each episode is a one-on-one interview with people who faced a critical turning point in their life. In these conversations, she explores how they found the inspiration to move forward and rewrite their own stories.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

In 2008, I was unexpectedly laid off from my job as an Emmy-winning television news reporter. I didn’t know what the next step was for me. I took a class at my church about using my strengths and passions to help others. From there, I was inspired to launch Media Minefield, an agency on a mission to disrupt the public relations industry through earned media, social media and crisis communications. Our team is made up of former journalists and storytellers, and we know stories have power when shared. The Flip Your Script podcast was launched in 2020 and is meant to inspire and motivate listeners to rewrite their own unique stories.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

My family and friends know I truly believe there is power in sharing stories, and there are potentially great podcast guests hiding everywhere. My son recently graduated from high school. During the commencement speech, I grabbed my phone and started furiously typing notes. My husband gave me a puzzled look, confused as to why I was on my phone during the graduation ceremony. I whispered, “He’d be good on the podcast!” We are now scheduling a recording with the commencement speaker, and it will be a great episode, so stay tuned!

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

Before each recording session at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, I had to check where our dog, Boba Fett, was. When we moved into our home two years ago, he claimed the guest room as his own. Bo sleeps in the guest bed every night. Because of the pandemic, ‘his room’ was transformed into my podcast studio. I always need to make sure he’s sleeping soundly somewhere else, because if he hears me in there, he will start whining outside the door when I’m recording. I learned very early on to make sure he was settled or to bring him in there with me!

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

Flip Your Script was launched in May of 2020. As of May 2021, we have aired 50 episodes throughout my first year of podcasting and have had nearly 9,000 podcast downloads.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

At some point in our lives, we all struggle or deal with unexpected circumstances. I launched Flip Your Script to empower others to rewrite their own stories and to find the strength to turn the page. I hope listeners walk away from each episode feeling inspired and knowing they aren’t alone.

What do you think is special about your content?

Each week, I interview a guest who positively flipped the script on their own careers and lives. From CEOs to comedians, no two guests are the same. Over the last year, I interviewed Nathan Apodaca, who gained international fame after posting a viral TikTok video riding on a longboard and drinking Ocean Spray cranberry juice. I also interviewed director Madison Hamburg after he released the acclaimed HBO docuseries “Murder on Middle Beach.” I’ve also spoken to people who aren’t in the public eye, like Michelle Lawless, who found her voice after losing her boyfriend to alcoholism.

These guest interviews are special because each person allowed themselves to be vulnerable on the podcast. They shared personal and private stories from their lives that people may have never heard before. Some had never shared that part of their life with anyone before our interview.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency?

Make a schedule, put a process in place and stick to it. Flip Your Script would not be possible without the hard work of many people, and each team member knows their role each week. Our executive producer, Holly Steffl, books guests for the show and researches their stories. She is also present for each episode’s recording and edits each episode. Then, our social media team works each week to promote the latest episode in a fresh and unique way, both on social media and on our website, flipyourscriptpodcast.com.

Even though new episodes are released on Tuesdays, I don’t record episodes every week. It all depends on my guest’s schedule. Some weeks, I will record 3–4 episodes, and some weeks, I don’t record any. This allows me to stay fresh and energized for each individual interview.

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

From my morning workouts to the books I read, I find inspiration for the podcast all around me. I am a huge fan of Peloton and we recently interviewed cycling instructor Sam Yo on the podcast. I am also a big book worm, so many of my guests are also authors. I’ve also interviewed current and former co-workers, both at Media Minefield and from my days as a TV reporter. I truly believe everyone has a Flip Your Script story to share.

Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

Guy Raz from “How I Built This” is an example of someone who is an excellent host. He guides the conversation and doesn’t take over. He shares interesting insights and allows each episode to develop based on the person he’s talking with. There are applicable takeaways in each story.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

Podcasts that have a strong identity often find success. When launching a podcast, it’s important to identify why you want to host a podcast in the first place. Podcasting, like any other endeavor, takes time, resources and energy. Without a “why,” the work will become overwhelming.

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Identify a Theme — To be successful, you need to provide listeners with something different. Podcasts have exploded in popularity in recent years. Data from April 2021 shows there are more than 2 million podcasts with more than 48 million episodes, compared to just 550,000 episodes in 2018. To set yourself apart from the pack, I suggest identifying a unique theme or topic, preferably something that hasn’t been covered before on other podcasts and something you are passionate about. This will drive listeners to your podcast and will keep them coming back each week. Book Compelling Guests — If you are looking to launch a podcast that is composed of one-on-one interviews like Flip Your Script, it is critical to invite guests with a compelling story or message. This does not mean your interviewee needs to be famous, flashy or controversial. In fact, some of my best podcast interviews have been with the most unexpected guests. Listen to previous interviews a potential guest has done and vet them to see if they would be a good fit before booking them on your podcast. Be Vulnerable — The focus of Flip Your Script is on our guests’ stories, but I speak directly to our listeners in several of the episodes. I recorded an introduction episode before releasing the first episode of the podcast so people could learn why I am passionate about helping others push through difficulty to find meaning. By sharing my own story and being vulnerable, I am able to connect with my listeners on a deeper level. Don’t Be Afraid to Try Again — Don’t be afraid to make edits or cancel an episode or concept that just didn’t work well. Listeners have so many podcast options; they will not return if you aren’t able to deliver a consistent and compelling product. Get Creative — For the 50th episode of Flip Your Script, we flipped the script on the podcast and I was the one being interviewed! In order to keep your content fresh, it’s always a good idea to think outside the box. New ideas may not work, and that’s ok. There’s always next week!

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement; and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Look to Your Network (Book Great Guests)

When I was first launching the podcast, I looked to people in my own network who I knew had an interesting story to share. Those connections led to more connections and the podcast started to grow.

Maximize on Social Media (Increase Listeners)

While you may gain listeners through platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify, the most effective way to increase your base is through social media. Share each episode on your social platforms and ask your followers to share as well. Be sure to use hashtags and tag your guests, as well as any other relevant pages or accounts.

Assemble a Team (Produce it in a Professional Way)

It takes a village to create each episode of Flip Your Script, and I attribute the success to my team. Producing a weekly podcast is a lot of work, and I couldn’t do it on my own. If you don’t have the budget to hire a team, ask a friend or family member to help out with a task, like listening to a raw interview to check for continuity or managing the social media pages.

Ask Guests to Share Episodes (Encourage Engagement)

Sharing a podcast episode with your network is always a good idea. In order to continue growing your listener base, ask your guests to share their podcast episode with their own networks on social media or in an email blast. You never know who it could reach! To streamline the process, you can write up a suggested post for social media and send it directly to them.

Best Way to Monetize Podcasts (Know Your Why)

We purposely don’t run ads on Flip Your Script, but that doesn’t mean the podcast isn’t beneficial for our company. We’ve been approached by people who want to sell ads and we’ve declined. The goal of Flip Your Script is to help people and extend the reach of our audience. In addition, we now have the understanding and expertise to help a client launch a podcast. We’ve had new clients tell us they hired Media Minefield because of the podcast, and many new employees feel like they know me because they’ve listened to the podcast. Monetization isn’t just about revenue. It’s important to think about the value and ROI in new ways, and it may or may not just be about dollars.

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

Since many podcasts are now recorded virtually, a strong WiFi connection is key! Additionally, you’ll need a sturdy microphone and reliable headphones to make sure your audio is crisp and clear.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

Look for the unicorns. There is always a negative way and a positive way to view any situation. We can’t control what happens to us, but we can control how we react. If Flip Your Script helps one person look at their life and circumstances in a positive light, we’ve started a movement of inspiration and motivation that can have generational impact.

