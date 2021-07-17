Steve Franco & Ryan David of HuntingForHomes.com: “Your own labor doesn’t count”

Your own labor doesn’t count. We’ve seen so many people try to do everything themselves and in the end they just get overwhelmed, and end up souring on the project. I’m not thinking of any specific situations, but many of them that have the same ending. Have a team in place to help you. Don’t take on everything yourself.

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Steve Franco and Ryan David.

Steve Franco and Ryan David are real estate investors, businessmen, and founded HuntingForHomes.com, a website designed to teach estate investors and help them to close their deals.They serve on the board of directors for a local Real Estate Investor Club as advocates to educate the public and have combined for nearly 30 years investing experience. Ryan and Steve love working people and helping make their community a better place.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I bought a commercial building with my brother circa 1995 mostly as a lark. He needed a place for his business, and we went in as partners. We refinanced in 2007, and I took $100K cash to buy some real estate. Unfortunately I did everything wrong from the beginning such as paying the top market price, and made some bad deals. I eventually got up to 25 rental units, was working full time and hiring contractors that weren’t always good. Unfortunately I kept digging myself into a deeper hole. After two years I went full time into investing and things started to improve after I got my feet wet and took my initial lumps.

My path was totally different from Steve’s. I got into real estate investing by educating myself for about a year and a half before I finally worked up the courage to purchase my own rental property back in 2017. I just kept reading anything I could get my hands on. I thought by educating myself before buying a rental property I could minimize possible mistakes. Thinking it over, I guess you could say I took the completely opposite approach as Steve when I started in real estate.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I remember my first flip. I was sweating it by hiring every contractor directly, and most of them weren’t registered contractors. That was a big mistake. We had to install a new set of stairs. The contractor assigned to the construction of the stairs could not figure out how to install them to the proper dimensions. We literally ripped out the main stairs four times. I don’t claim to be a professional carpenter, but if a job has to be completely re-done from scratch four times until it fits into the designated area, it’s a safe bet you’re probably in the wrong line of work. The bottom line? You’re responsible for your jobs. If something doesn’t look right, ask and double check your measurements. I had to learn some painful lessons.

1. If it’s your property and your deal, then it’s your problem.

2. If things look wrong, trust your gut. Call a professional.

3. Only hire registered and legitimate contractors. Get references. Interview them before hiring.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“What you should have done, is not always what you should do. You’re only as good as your last deal.” Just because everything you did with your prior deal worked to perfection, it doesn’t mean it will work for the next deal. Don’t rest on your laurels. Always strive to do your best.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes. It’s a fantastic project called Hunting for Homes. Ryan and I know the mistakes we made starting our careers. We notice the mistakes other investors and wholesalers make. A lot of newbie investors, flippers, and wholesalers lack organization, have no branding, and limited resources. Maybe they have some type of landing page for a website, or nothing at all. Many of them don’t know how to correctly run the numbers to find a profitable deal. That’s where our company, Hunting For Homes, really provides a niche to these investors in need.

When you visit our website Hunting For Homes, you’ll get the opportunity to have exclusive markets around the country. You become the “franchisee” for your market and we provide support. Every deal that comes in to the Hunting for Homes website in your market area becomes yours. Each franchisee gets a website, CRM, business cards, a business polo shirt, branding, and Ryan and I hold your hand through your deal. We partner with investors on their deals (as much or as little as needed). We call it the ‘business in a box” system. All that’s needed is an investor’s drive to succeed. We help make it happen.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Hunting For Homes stands out because you won’t find anything like it. We’re filling a void we’ve noticed for years. Steve and I started this company so we could help those investors in need. We don’t want to see them fail. We succeed when you succeed.

Becoming part of the Hunting For Homes franchise has a low cost of entry. Just a few hundred dollars a year. We don’t require you to buy billboards or any specific advertising, and we provide discounts on the supplies, plus give free templates for everything to take wherever you want. Our goal is not to make money on the “business costs” but to partner with investors and share in the profit. There’s opportunities to earn while you learn. And we really love it when experienced investors and wholesalers choose us because it shows they see the value of a national brand that is actually affordable.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been so many, but if I had to pick one, it would be the producer from my days working in television. His name is Joe Blatt. Joe and all the guys that trained me in that business always used to say “the show must go on” no matter what. Joe was always great about supporting his team. He showed us that we had the ability even when we didn’t have the experience. And most importantly, the idea that if something works, run with it. That mindset to think on my feet has been a tremendous help when putting together real estate deals.

Some of my success I owe to Steve, my mentor. Without him, Hunting for Homes wouldn’t exist. Over the years he has been instrumental in taking me under his wing. We make a good team. I’m so excited to see what we can do in the coming years.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Creativity is number one. Normal answers were never my specialty. I’ll get the job done, and it will work. When business people say “it can’t be done” I show it can, often through creative financing. I still remember when I wholesaled a foreclosure. Before I was a licensed real estate agent, a client of mine wanted to buy a foreclosure that I found for him. Banks have a general rule that says you can’t re-sell a property within a certain amount of months for more money. I ended up buying the property in a new LLC and then sold that LLC to the client for a profit. I made some money, and we didn’t violate the letter of the bank’s addendum. It was a win-win for everyone, and we didn’t end up breaking the rules.

Honesty. If we say something’s going to happen, that’s the way it will happen. I will often tell sellers that if they list the property on the MLS they can possibly make more money. Half of the time or more, they still sell to me at a discount because it’s faster, easier, or more convenient for them. I know they appreciate that I was honest with them. And I can sleep better because I told them they could make more money, and they chose convenience, which made me more money.

Capability. I always put the numbers above my emotions. When I make a deal, everyone knows I have the ability to close it. I have a solid reputation, and they know I would never put my name to a deal I didn’t have the ability, interest, and wherewithal to close.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

Ethics always win. We aren’t in this business to make a fortune, but to help people by solving their problems. Real estate offers a fantastic opportunity to get paid by helping others and doing good for them. Ryan and I are both excited to be able to help people everyday. It’s a great feeling and that always excites us.

With real estate the options are endless. There’s such a wide spectrum to provide services to other people. Steve and I recently were able to get private funding for a disabled man in order to prevent him from losing his house. After our successful deal, he was able to get renovations completed and will be selling his house soon to pay off his bills. Without our help, he would have been sunk. It’s the ability to help out individuals like this as well as making new friends that make us realize we are in a great industry.

Real estate opens up the possibilities for creating a business and operating it remotely. It’s fantastic opportunities like this that bring exciting new adventures everyday. We start the day and never know where it’s going to lead and that’s fun.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

I think we are repeating 2006 all over again. Banks aren’t following appraisals and people are buying deals or properties outside of the intrinsic value. There’s a fair probability there will be another bubble coming in the next few years. Banks need to get back to basics. Otherwise, we need some reforms to keep everyone playing by the rules.

To those with little knowledge, sometimes professional speculation is presented in such a way that it can scare people. We try to help people with Hunting For Homes as we mentioned earlier, but there need to be more businesses and programs designed to help people succeed. There are simply not enough, but yet there are plenty that will take your money and run.

We’re suffering from a lack of knowledge while we drown in a sea of information. Everyone has their opinion, but in the end there are so many arguing the exact opposite opinion, it’s difficult to cut through the noise to perceive the truth. Everyone should educate themselves as best they can and gain real life experience.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

If real estate leaders would focus on the profit of their teams, true success would eventually come as a team, but also individually. Things tend to come full circle. You get back what you put into something.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

1. The numbers. If you don’t know the profit for you or your client, you’re in trouble. Base your numbers off the “average” or “bad” market or end result. Don’t base it off the best case scenario. Numbers must include all the expenses as well as the income. Management, lawn care, maintenance, taxes, insurance, sewer, major repairs, etc. Many of the expensive, self-proclaimed gurus that are out there teach you to ignore these critical items when making calculations. That’s a big mistake.

2. The work you put in like painting etc., if you do actual work at one of your rental properties that is not part of your service as a landlord. If your profit or success depends on doing work at the rental property on weekends trying to save on costs, congratulations, you just bought yourself an unpaid job.

3. Getting a contract or MLS listing is not a success. But getting the sale of a contract is the win. You do this by doing the most research you can while providing that research and those calculations to your investors/buyers/clients. If you can’t borrow money at 12% and also make at least 12% on the deal, then it probably isn’t a deal. The percentages can change, but this point still remains.

4. Pay your deal finders to feed you leads. Pay them a good fee if they present you with a lead that ends up with you purchasing a property. Provide incentives to your deal finders, so they will continue providing them. This rule also applies to anyone that is doing work for you. Always treat them with fairness and respect and compensate them accordingly. Never short-change anyone.

5. Ethics. Never forget your number one mission. That’s to help people. Yes, helping other people solve their real estate problems will increase your bank account, but that cannot be the reason you start a career in real estate. If greed is your impetus, then you would be best served finding another career. Always be honest and treat others with respect. Think carefully before every decision you make.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

1. Your own labor doesn’t count. We’ve seen so many people try to do everything themselves and in the end they just get overwhelmed, and end up souring on the project. I’m not thinking of any specific situations, but many of them that have the same ending. Have a team in place to help you. Don’t take on everything yourself.

2. Borrowing without understanding its impact on the profit margin. For example, if you purchase a property and pay too much, it will hurt your cash flow. Or if you take out loans to have work done or something similar, everything needs to be worked into your budget. If you go over budget, you’re only hurting yourself. At the end of the day, what’s your end goal? Certainly it’s not to lose money.

3. Be very careful not to base your decisions on the best possible outcome. Ryan and I see this fairly often. Investors or flippers are looking at a deal through rose colored glasses. They will bring up stories about their project at investor meetings, and we’ll ask them what they have planned if things don’t work out. Time and time again they will freeze like a deer in the headlights. Don’t let yourself fall into that type of situation. Always think ahead so you’ll be one step ahead of everybody else.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

Don’t take on too much yourself. You need to establish a support team. You cannot risk getting burned out before you get started. Don’t sabotage yourself, rather set yourself up for success.

You need to have a solid understanding of how to run the numbers on a property. Can you determine if you are making a profit or losing money? Everyone needs to do their homework and educate themselves before making a purchase or taking out a loan. Understand the home values in your local market to prevent you from overpaying for a property from the start.

Analyze situations from every possible angle. Try to come up with a strategy and battle plan for every possible outcome, whether good or bad. The last thing you need is for you to be stuck in a situation you didn’t plan for and have no way out of. Always be thinking ahead.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

For every real estate deal made across the country, I would suggest a donation be made to a local nonprofit that helps tenants/families with housing or related issues. You never know how much it would inspire the next person. If everyone helped each other out we could create a truly unstoppable force.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://www.facebook.com/Hunting4Homes

https://www.instagram.com/huntingforhomesllc

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.