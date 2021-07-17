Ryan York of Hard Money Advisor: “There’s opportunity in every market”

There’s opportunity in every market — We see a lot of people sit on the sidelines because they hear all the noise about a market crash or high prices. While it’s important to consider macroeconomic factors, there’s always deals in every market. You may need to adjust criteria or consider a change in your strategy, but there’s always people to help and money to be made.

As a part of my series about the ‘Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Real Estate Industry’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ryan York

Ryan York is a real estate investor and online entrepreneur based out of Michigan. He has successfully completed a wide range of real estate transactions from fix and flips, to wholesale deals, to single family rentals and apartment complexes. He is currently investing in real estate in Michigan and operating a new business that helps connect investors with reliable hard money lenders in their area called Hard Money Advisor.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

The idea of generating wealth and passive (or semi-passive at least) income was most appealing. I had read a ton of books about wealth, real estate, flipping, apartments, etc etc. It was just time!

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

There’s plenty to choose from. I would say the one of the most amusing was on our first deal. We had a lot of demo to do and we also needed to knock down a shed, so we ordered a dumpster to take care of it. We finished up the demo inside the house, and we recruited several of our friends to help us with the demo of the shed. We coordinated a time to get everyone over there. When we showed up, the dumpster was gone! It turned out, we had our days wrong and the dumpster rental ended a day earlier than we thought. Our friends still give us a hard time about that, plus we had to spend another few hundred dollars on another dumpster.

This was obviously a careless mistake by a couple newbies, but it taught us a few good lessons. Write things down and keep a schedule. Roll with the punches. Maybe most importantly, understand that things are going to happen that you don’t expect, so always build in buffers for time and expenses.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite quotes is “we must all suffer one of two things: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret.” I think it applies it in many areas of my life. Usually, the difference between great success and failure is just sticking to something. There were a million opportunities to quit before we even secured that first deal. I heard plenty of noise about how we couldn’t succeed without a construction background or more money, among countless other things. We’ve learned so much from just getting off the sidelines and doing things.

And not every deal has been a home run, but I know for sure if we would’ve given up or never started, I’d absolutely regret that more than any “average” deal.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We’re trying to get into the boat/RV and mini storage market. We’ve discussed it for a long time so we’re pretty excited to get into that. We’re always hoping to improve any community we work in. Hopefully we’re able to find a complex where we can add value and provide a great service to the community in that area.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think what people appreciate about us is our reliability. More often than not, the deal isn’t made for whatever reason, but even in those times, we do our best to be transparent and clear with our intentions. We try to frame the situation more about how can we help this person out of their situation versus just “let’s buy this property.”

Whether it be contractors, clients or other business professionals, we make it a point to be clear about what we plan to do and then follow through on that. They may not always love what we say, but they can always appreciate the fact that there won’t be surprises.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This is very important for new investors to understand. It’s hard to list one person. We’ve met a ton of great people throughout our career who have contributed to deals somehow. Even the smallest tasks play a role in finding and purchasing a new deal, so it’s hard to value one person more than another.

Every deal we’ve ever done has required the help of several people. I’d say the most important thing to remember here is always be on the look out for good people. And not just people who are good at their jobs, just good people in general. You never know when you’ll need a contractor to fill in, extra help with a title, help with city permits, etc. When you hear about people who are professional and honest, hang on to their contact info because you’ll need it someday.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

There’s really only one factor for me that is always in my head, and it’s the opportunity that exists in this industry. There are just so many different ways to be successful. Whether you have money or not, whether you have experience or not, there’s an opportunity for you to jump in and get to work. I think real estate is unique in that way. From wholesaling, to flipping, note investing, to rentals, and so on, there’s so many options that you can utilize based on your personal situation.

My partner Dave and I did our first deal at 25 years old with a few thousand bucks and whatever tips we picked up from reading. I wouldn’t even say we were that handy honestly. But we took the knowledge that we had acquired over the previous months and turned that into a house with great potential. That deal helped us find investors who trusted a little more. We found some good contractors to work with, and so many more little things. Plus, we made a profit!

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

I’d say my biggest concerns, especially for new investors, are bad contractors and unethical investors. Like I’ve said already, good contractors are TOUGH to find. There are far more contractors who aren’t reliable or are downright crooks. Always be sure to verify a contractors license before they work on a job, otherwise, it’s very difficult to recoup lost money given to them. And sometimes more importantly, there’s no getting back all the wasted time.

Secondly, like many things in life, trust but verify. There are a lot of hustlers in this industry. While I have no issues with people hustling to make a living, a lot of investors are more focused on making a buck than building relationships. Protect yourself with proper contracts. Consider adding security cameras to your properties. Be careful who gets access to your properties.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Make use of technology. From organizing deal flow and scopes of work, to finding leads, to communicating with buyers and sellers, to managing tenants, there’s so much you can do even from your phone and computer nowadays. Always be trying to make the process simpler and less hands on.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

I think the biggest key to success is persistence. It truly doesn’t take anything overly special in terms of skills or knowledge. It’s a combination of finding leads and working those leads through persistence. Here’s a few more:

You don’t need experience — I see a lot of people never start because they’re afraid or just think they have this experience. If you’re worried about being new, offer your help to a local investor to get your feet wet. There’s opportunity in every market — We see a lot of people sit on the sidelines because they hear all the noise about a market crash or high prices. While it’s important to consider macroeconomic factors, there’s always deals in every market. You may need to adjust criteria or consider a change in your strategy, but there’s always people to help and money to be made. Learn or hire someone who is good with digital marketing — We get the majority of our leads through SEO and Google ads. There’s certainly still a place for mailers and door knocking, but digital avenues offer such in depth and detailed reporting that it’s stupid to ignore it.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I tell this to a lot of people, but I would encourage people to learn more. I think a lot of people feel stuck or trapped in their current position because they’re overwhelmed by making a change. There is so much free or cheap knowledge available online. Utilize that stuff to become better.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We don’t put a lot of our deals online currently, so I’d say just shoot us an email if you have questions or want to chat! You can also check us out at https://hardmoneyadvisor.com.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.