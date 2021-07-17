Jay Cipriani of Cipriani Remodeling Solutions: “One trend we are seeing is a rise in popularity of “tiny homes””

One trend we are seeing is a rise in popularity of “tiny homes.” Millennials and younger generations aren’t purchasing their parents’ homes. They want more financial flexibility, and a tiny home is more manageable when it comes to start up and running costs. Younger generations are prioritizing travel and experiences and want to worry less about the burden of owning a large home.

As a part of our series about “Homes Of The Future”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jay Cipriani, President of Cipriani Remodeling Solutions.

Inspired at a young age, Jay Cipriani founded Cipriani Remodeling Solutions in 1978 and has since completed over 3,000 renovation projects throughout South Jersey. Jay has been featured on home improvement shows such as the Discovery Channel’s “Gimme Shelter” and DIY Network’s “Rescue My Renovation.” Under Jay’s leadership, Cipriani Remodeling Solutions has won numerous awards for excellence in home remodeling and is viewed as an expert in the industry nationwide.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

As a young child, I was always intrigued to solve problems by using my hands. I was inspired by my father, who worked in the Philadelphia Navy Yard as an aircraft technician. Because of us seven children, he picked up home improvement jobs on the side for extra income. After helping him accomplish projects throughout middle school, I started picking up my own jobs in high school when some of my teachers became my first clients.

Right out of high school, I started my business in 1978. As I got busier and busier, I hired my first employees. It was a gradual process to build our company to what you see today at Cipriani Remodeling Solutions, where we have 33 employees and an average of 70 renovation projects annually.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Early in my career, I was invited to create a 30-minute show on a local South Jersey Comcast channel. Because of the television show’s appeal, people thought we were a much larger operation even though we were still relatively small. As we grew as a company, those television opportunities continued to come our way. I was fortunate to do national interviews on the Discovery Channel, DIY Network, and several others.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I was fortunate to network with other home builders and home remodelers through a variety of relevant associations during a time when we were accelerating our operation. The more that I networked, the more I wanted to learn. I became a sponge for information. I wanted to grow into a leader in home remodeling. I put a focus on what we did best and became a go-to solution for South Jersey homeowners. For us, we didn’t want to compete with new home construction or flipping homes. Home remodeling was our core business, and our reputation has always been stellar in that space. As a business, I believe it’s important to define who you are and who you are not.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes. His name is Mark Simone, our longtime General Manager at Cipriani. Mark has accelerated his business knowledge to an unbelievable level since I hired him as a carpenter 35 years ago. He’s the ultimate problem solver. He communicates very well with people, has a pulse on what’s happening in the field, and he gets the jobs done. Mark knows our business inside and out. I’m extremely grateful for Mark. My wife Cindy has also contributed immensely to our success training our designers.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

The first book that comes to mind is Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap and Others Don’t by Jim Collins. I often think of the “Hedgehog Concept” that Jim lays out in the book. As Jim states, “a Hedgehog Concept is not a goal to be the best, a strategy to be the best, an intention to be the best, a plan to be the best. It is an understanding of what you can be the best at.” For Cipriani, that is home remodeling solutions.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life is too short to learn from your mistakes when you can learn from other’s mistakes.”

Not only do I learn from others, but I also allow smaller contractors to come and learn from us. I have a strong sense of community and believe that we are better when we help each other.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Homebuilding in the US has grown tremendously. We’d love to hear about some of the new trends and techniques that are being used to build the homes of the future.

It’s a really exciting time in the residential building industry. Technology is making home buildings safer, smarter, and more environmentally friendly. From sustainably sourced materials to tech solutions that solve day to day problems, consumers are benefiting from these advancements year after year. Our clients expect to be able to operate their HVAC, home security, and other systems with their smart phones. Thirty years ago, this technology was a thing of Saturday morning cartoons like The Jetson’s. Now, these features are readily available and are becoming the standard.

Can you share with us a few of the methods that are being used to make homes more sustainable and more water and energy efficient?

One of the methods that can make homes more sustainable is Advanced Framing Techniques. This technique both saves lumber and increases insulation in the home. With lumber prices up almost 300 percent, I believe saving lumber and reducing heating fuel is the next wave of the future.

There is a lot of talk about Smart Homes. Can you tell our readers a bit about what that is, what that looks like, and how that might help people?

A smart home can bring a home to life, both when the owner is home and away. Every year, there are more and more amenities that can sync with communication technology and provide the homeowner with the ability to operate these devices remotely. The smartphone has contributed to the evolution. Now you can adjust the lighting, cameras, security, audio, video in your home and around your property right from your phone.

I think we are just getting started. Artificial intelligence will certainly continue to have an impact on making your Smart Home even smarter in the years to come.

Aside from Smart Homes, can you talk about other interesting tech innovations that are being incorporated into homes today?

We are seeing a lot of fun and interesting innovations like musical showerheads that operate via Bluetooth so you can sing along in the shower. Another is smart mirrors, which we’ve implemented in some of our bathroom projects. Imagine waking up and checking your mirror for the weather, for your day planner, and the morning news. The area of personal home security has also come a long way very quickly. For an affordable investment, you can outfit your home with cameras that are synced to your smartphone. It’s almost the norm now.

Can you talk about innovations that are being made to make homes more pet friendly?

We are seeing more clients implement pet food and water stations in their kitchen islands or their laundry rooms. We are also seeing more homeowners add pet washing stations as a way to avoid washing your pet in the kitchen sink, bathtub, or using an outside hose. There is new technology that enables you to watch your pets via a camera and remotely open your sliding glass door to let your pet outside. This way if you want to let Fido out during lunch, you can do so from your job.

How about actual construction materials? Are there new trends in certain materials to address changes in the climate, fires, floods, and hurricanes?

When it comes to wind damage, there are now siding and roofing materials that are stronger against the wind than ever before. When it comes to basements, we now recommend homeowners remove carpeting and install luxury vinyl tile flooring. We also recommend PVC baseboards. This way if your basement floods it won’t develop mold in that space. Regarding fire damage, we recommend the Home Fireman, which is a residential fire extinguishing system. We also recommend home fire sprinkling systems and fold-out fire escape ladders.

For someone looking to invest in the real estate industry, are there exciting growth opportunities that you think people should look at more carefully?

One trend we are seeing is a rise in popularity of “tiny homes.” Millennials and younger generations aren’t purchasing their parents’ homes. They want more financial flexibility, and a tiny home is more manageable when it comes to start up and running costs. Younger generations are prioritizing travel and experiences and want to worry less about the burden of owning a large home.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As a company, we work closely with the local Boys & Girls Clubs and the United Way. Any time we can improve our education system and help disadvantaged youth, we’re on board.

How can our readers follow you online?

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!