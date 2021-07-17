Marjorie Tornatore of Douglas Elliman: “Offer the Best Customer Service Possible”

Offer the Best Customer Service Possible — Customer service is an extremely important part of being successful in real estate. Even if it may be overwhelming at times, as an agent you need to offer the best service possible for the buyer and seller.

As a part of my series about the ‘Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Real Estate Industry’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marjorie Tornatore.

Marjorie realized her passion for architecture & interior designing after 19 years on Wall Street. This was a driving force making real estate a career with her extensive investment management experience. More importantly, she understands home is where the heart is. Marjorie looks forward to helping in all regards, whether you’re seeking a permanent or part-time residence, or a place of business. She is a native New Yorker, sells property in neighborhoods throughout NYC, Hamptons, Queens and around the world. Marjorie worked with top-tier clients who have included the largest global asset managers, hedge funds, professional services companies and Big Four accounting firms. She came to real estate with nearly two decades of investment management industry experience specialized in the Wall Street community, with the last six years in the software sector to the top hedge funds in the world.

Marjorie worked at Charles Schwab as a Registered Investment Advisor. Then moved on to integrating different investment bank trading platforms as a VP at Bear Stearns & Merrill Lynch. Marjorie exemplifies energy, hard work and integrity in every detail of her real estate transactions. Marjorie draws on Douglas Elliman’s exclusive relationship with Knight Frank–the largest global property agency with a network of over 12,500 of the world’s best properties, which showcases Douglas Elliman’s listings in NYC to 59 countries and six continents. One of her main reasons for joining Douglas Elliman. Being highly detail oriented, customer focused and analytical, she can provide you with comprehensive data and different scenarios to ensure the right real estate decisions. Whether you are an individual seeking your dream home or a hedge fund looking for its next space as your assets under management grow, her project management, contract negotiation, strategic marketing and customer service skills will streamline every deal. Marjorie is always available to discuss industry trends and business opportunities.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

After working 19 years on Wall Street, I found my passion for interior design and architecture. I had always loved both, but I finally decided to take the leap to discover a career I always wanted. I loved having the opportunity to integrate my passion for interior design and architecture within my real estate services. I always enjoyed the transaction process, and I knew I could provide an excellent customer service experience to the client.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occured to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

An amusing story I can recall is about a client who was referred to me and was looking for a short-term rental for the summer in New York City. During our conversations he described his ideal rental as a “sexy penthouse for the summer” for three friends and himself. Although he came across as quite reserved, he mentioned that he wanted his rental to be a place where he could host large events. I had a great experience working with them and discovering how different the short-term rental market is from any other real estate market. They ended up renting a $20,000/month luxury penthouse.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is, “Where the impossible becomes possible”. Before starting real estate professionally, I only did a few transactions for myself. I felt that in my experience, agents were always very discouraging. As I continued my real estate journey, I have learned that moving into your dream home is always possible. I remember feeling discouraged in the past during the buying and selling process of my own homes, and I work hard to make sure my clients never have that feeling. I prioritize encouraging them and doing everything in my power to help them find their perfect property.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am currently working with people who are flipping a house. Improving the state of a house really helps to improve the surrounding community by bringing in good families and even some professionals looking to settle down outside New York City. It’s been very rewarding to watch the progress of this house flip. The house was obtained by the former owner who was unable to fix the property. I am also documenting the process of the flip, and it has been very exciting watching the space transform. Once the house is completed, I will step in, to market and sell the home.

I am also working closely with developers in Long Island City. The 60-unit property is right by the water and is made up of 30 rental units and 30 units to be sold. I am contributing to selecting aesthetics that will be used for the property, which is very exciting, because I have the ability to incorporate my eye for interior design. I am honored and flattered that I was given this opportunity.

Both of these projects will help provide homes for buyers in New York. Right now, demands for housing are much higher than what is available. It is important to supply homes to those in need.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I work for the company Douglas Elliman, the number one real estate firm in New York and the number two in the United States. Douglas Elliman, founded in 1911, has an outstanding reputation which helps clients build trust with their agents and reassures professionalism to all parties. Being a company as large as it is, Douglas Elliman has much more exposure and expansion compared to smaller firms. I can remember speaking with an old colleague from my previous job and he communicated that not only did he trust me, but he really trusted Douglas Elliman and the reputation the company has. He felt comfortable enough with his knowledge of the company to sell his mother-in-law’s home through me and Douglas Elliman.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have a real estate coach who has been very helpful to me. She assists me daily with creating my work schedule and with my networking. I have been placed in many situations where I had to take management into my own hands. Coaching has helped me see how many more avenues there are. I remember one time I was helping a friend sell a home and ended up discounting my fee for her and she ended up working with another agent. I was very upset because I was trying my best to give her this discount and get her the highest price in the neighborhood for the place she was selling. After this occurred, I spoke with my coach and she said that I should never negotiate my fee and I definitely learned my lesson.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

Luxury homes — I love luxury homes, and when I am working with a customer that has the capability of shopping for one I find it very enjoyable. Finding a home with a limited budget — When a customer has a limited budget, they may need to choose a home that is more distressed or needs some work done. It makes me happy when my customer can envision making that home theirs and is excited to put the work in to create their dream house. Decorating homes — One of my passions is interior design, my love for design motivated me to pursue a career in real estate. I really enjoy working with the seller and telling them what to do to make their home more appealing to the buyer. I am working with a seller right now in Forest Hills, Queens who had brown kitchen cabinets. I told them that painting these cabinets white and making the space brighter would be more appealing to the buyer and they wanted to move forward with that process.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

Many people are trying to automate the real estate process. For example, in Arizona a person can view a house that is for sale and the door will open automatically. This is removing the agent from the home buying process.

Zillow has also become an extremely popular platform that people enjoy using throughout the home buying process. However, Zillow is a marketing company and does not explain the home buying process to the customers or help them learn more about the area in which they are pursuing.

The taxes involved in real estate are also growing. In order to grow your business, you need to work with a team. My next goal is obtaining my brokerage license and forming my own team.

One way that I would improve the industry is by creating a platform where all co-ops in New York City can provide information on their property and people can review their experience with the property after viewing it or living there. For example, a Yelp for co-ops throughout New York City.

I would also like to automate the process of setting up appointments rather than calling. With use of a media planner, appointments could be made fully digitally.

Importing data from public records and inputting that data into forms would also make setting up listing a lot more time sufficient.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

I believe that if we work hard then we can play hard. The work culture that I came from was a very hostile and motivating environment. Part of this was that we all worked very hard and had a job to do, but we were not micromanaged. We all worked very hard and managed ourselves. I want my team to work very hard while enjoying the process. If my team is happy with what they are doing, then they will be more productive and successful.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Have a Consistent Schedule — Have a consistent schedule to attain new clients. Without new clients and consistency in following up with new and potential clients, you will be unsuccessful. To have long term success with this career, you need to be very organized. When I make sure to dedicate time to reach out to new prospects with an organized schedule, I am always much more successful in gaining new clients and closing on homes. Have Listings — You should always have listings. When you market properties, buyers will come to you. Having lots of listings is how you can attract more buyers. Always being a buyer’s agent is not conducive to long term success. Hire a Coach — Hiring a real estate coach is very important for building confidence. I have found that having a coach has led me to be even more successful. Like athletes need coaches to hone their skills, we also need coaches to hone our skills in the real estate industry. Having a reliable coach helps to improve your craft and become more successful. Have Social Media — Having social media is extremely helpful and important as a real estate agent. For social media to contribute to your success, it is important to post consistently and professionally. Some things I like to post about on my social media are homes I recently sold as well as homes under contract. I am also in the process of documenting a house flip which I am excited to post about. Offer the Best Customer Service Possible — Customer service is an extremely important part of being successful in real estate. Even if it may be overwhelming at times, as an agent you need to offer the best service possible for the buyer and seller. The client is going through a scary time and needs help with the process, so it is important to always be available to them. I always try to remember that good customer service and patience with all clients is more important to focus on than just closing the deal. The quality customer service is what brings referrals, new clients, and continued success.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I recently had an idea for a campaign inspired by my experience with a past client. This client had discovered that the house she inherited had a reverse mortgage. She could not afford to pay off the mortgage and the bank was going to take her house. People within the community were trying to trick her and profit off of her inexperience in the tough situation. Alongside one of my colleagues, I was able to help her through negotiation with the bank and assist her in moving into a better living environment that she would be able to sustain. This situation made me want to start a movement to help other people in similar situations to my former client. My idea was to speak to local chambers of commerce in low-income areas to offer assistance to the community. We would provide services to anyone in distress by discussing all their options and helping them find a property to rent or even buy. We would also bring in professionals to help these people improve their credit scores, to aid in the home buying and renting process. This is a program that I would really like to instate in struggling communities to help these individuals explore all of their options and better their living situations.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. You can also keep up with me on my website and my profile on the Douglas Elliman website.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.

Thank you so much for this opportunity to share more about myself and my experience with real estate.