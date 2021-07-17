Aviva Fink of Reonomy: “Fear of failure ”

Fear of failure — There’s been a lot written about this. Women are less likely to see themselves as being worthy of a stretch job. More often than not, they want to know that they more than satisfy every requirement and preferred qualification before applying to a job. Men are more comfortable applying without meeting all criteria. The more you push yourself to apply to senior roles, the more likely it is to land one.

As a part of my series about strong women leaders of the Real Estate industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Aviva Fink.

Aviva has over a decade of experience leading high performing teams in strategy, marketing and customer experience. Her clients have spanned multiple sectors, including commercial real estate firms, hedge funds and PE shops. Previously, she was a senior member of teams at VTS/Hightower, Onavo/Facebook and TytoCare.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I found my way to Real Estate about ten years ago, after Facebook acquired Onavo, the Sequoia-backed company at which I was an early employee.

A partner at Bessemer Venture Partners introduced me to the Hightower (merged with VTS in 2016) founders knowing that I had a particular interest in startups that figure out how to harness and package valuable data assets that have historically been elusive.

The idea of helping to structure leasing and asset management data to help improve and add efficiencies to the management of an 18T dollars asset class was incredibly exciting. So, after spending some time getting to know the Hightower founders, I packed my bags and moved to NY.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I learned that my son loves data, too!

I was a few months pregnant, speaking at a REIT Finance and Tax Leadership conference about the future of data when I noticed that every time I spoke, my son would kick. While I always enjoy a good conversation with other thought leaders about data, data democratization, data architecture and alike, the fact that my yet-to-be-born son shared my excitement made the panel all the more special.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Reonomy got a lot of press a few years back for creating a CUSIP-like identifier for every non-single-family residence in the US. This “Reonomy ID” has helped companies from Lending to Brokerage to Restoration harness property data and organize their proprietary intelligence to support large data initiatives to improve client services and business development.

We’ve recently expanded our knowledge graph to include the relationship between properties, transactions, companies and people. The Company and People identifiers, in particular, expand our ability to structure data and how we can work with our customers to improve and grow their businesses.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Reonomy’s culture is probably the thing that makes it most unique. From the executive team down, there is a significant focus on people, how to invest in them as individuals and their professional development.

The people-centric approach to the business is why Reonomy has been recognized by Inc Magazine, Built in NYC, CB Insights Fintech 250, among others, as being one of the best places to work, multiple years running.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m lucky to have many people who have, both knowingly and unknowingly, helped me navigate my career. I’m grateful to them all!

The person who showed me that being a successful, relatable female leader was possible was the SVP Sales & Business Development at Onavo, and my only female manager: Susan Kuo. Susan taught me the power of consultative sales, the importance of exceptional customer support, and how to navigate the politics of an organization. Now, COO and cofounder of a successful startup in San Francisco, Susan is still a powerhouse, busier than ever, but always available to provide her perspective on career and life in general.

I recommend that all people try to have a “Susan” in their lives.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a women dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

I think there are several factors that contribute to the underrepresentation of women in senior positions in Real Estate including:

Network effects — People find opportunities through their networks. If your relative, fraternity brother, golf buddy, etc., is connected to interesting opportunities, you have an advantage. As there have historically been more men in senior positions, and in real estate in general, the people with the best connections are male. They’re more likely to open up their network to the men in their lives. Fear of failure — There’s been a lot written about this. Women are less likely to see themselves as being worthy of a stretch job. More often than not, they want to know that they more than satisfy every requirement and preferred qualification before applying to a job. Men are more comfortable applying without meeting all criteria. The more you push yourself to apply to senior roles, the more likely it is to land one. Family — this is still a real limiting factor. It’s impossible to do it all, and women struggle to find the right balance between familial and professional ambitions. Oftentimes, this means that their careers take a backseat to familial responsibilities during critical professional years. This makes it challenging to compete with male counterparts who haven’t had to make the same tradeoffs.

What 2 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

I wish I had an answer to this one! Unfortunately, I don’t think it’s as simple as addressing two things to see a change. That being said, what I have seen help women rise the ranks is:

1. Maternity leave — give women the time to focus on being a mother so when they can come back to work, they’re ready and able to be the overachieving, sensational employees they’ve always been. There’s a reason why companies like Google and Facebook offer over 20 weeks of maternity leave. It helps with retention and achieving greater gender balance.

2. Women-led companies show women that they’re welcome. Bringing in senior women and female board members gives more junior women the mentorship, support and leadership to work their way up the corporate ladder.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think watching women navigate industry social functions is a truly remarkable thing. They have to balance friendliness and affability with distanced professionalism, small talk about generally male interests with industry gab. It’s an art and a series of challenges very unique to industry outsiders (minorities and women, included).

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

I’m excited to see the role that Real Estate plays in COVID recovery. There are still a lot of open questions about what the future will look like. Industry leaders will be pivotal in designing that future and securing public, shared and work spaces. Real Estate isn’t known for being progressive, but it actually sits at the fore of a lot of interesting and time sensitive conversations about climate change, sustainability, IoT and cyber security. I’m excited to see the industry tackle these challenges and help shape the future of how we live, work and play. I’m starting to see data inform tenant relationship management initiatives, marketing efforts and client relationship management optimizations. The industry players currently utilizing data to improve their performance are still few in number, but that is changing very quickly. I’m excited to see how data drives innovation and helps organizations differentiate the value they bring to clients, investors and tenants.

Can you share 2 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 2 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

I worry about the pace in which the industry embraces (or doesn’t embrace) change. Technological, social and environmental pressures aren’t patient. I worry that many organizations will spend too much time waiting to see what their peers do before actually investing in the infrastructure to bring about needed change. Being nimble and a little faster to act can be the difference between succeeding and failing. I’ve also seen the industry be reluctant to bring in talent from the outside to support their initiatives. It’s smart to hire from big tech, for example, if you’re trying to work on big technology initiatives.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

Know when to trust your team — you have to be willing to delegate and allow people to rise to the occasion. No one wants to be micromanaged throughout their career! Learn what motivates your team. Some people are motivated by title, others by compensation, others by positive feedback. It’s hard, but try to support your team by honing in on the things that keep them engaged, excited and committed Be real. Honesty, even a touch of vulnerability, goes a long way in building rapport with your team and figuring out how best to work together to be successful

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 3 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Real Estate is the most relationship-focused and interconnected industry I have ever come across. The people you know work closely with the people you want to know. Embrace the relationships and grow your network. Owners/Investors/Investment Managers make group decisions. I’ve seen this happen again and again, whether it’s the fear of missing out or de-risking a decision but doing it alongside other heavyweight peers, self-identified peer groups will make technology and strategy decisions together. Real Estate wants to be smart about data. While not quite there (yet!), all industry participants know that data is part of their future. From investment in data governance and data warehousing to in-house data science resources, Real Estate is on the cusp on an exciting data-driven future.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

No pressure!

I don’t know if it’s a movement as much as a way of being, but I think the adage about treating others the way you want to be treated should be warmly embraced. If we all strive to be respectful of others and conduct ourselves in a way that demands respect for ourselves, the world would be a far better place!

How can our readers follow you online?

For someone who loves data/access to information, I’m actually pretty quiet on social media. The best place to find me is LinkedIn. I’m more than happy to connect there! You can also keep up with all that we’re doing at Reonomy at www.reonomy.com.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights!