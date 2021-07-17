Nicole Espinosa, The Short Sale Queen: “Never Stop Prospecting”

Never Stop Prospecting. In order to succeed in real estate, never stop prospecting. I think people will get a couple of deals, and they wonder why they go months without sales. It’s because they have no type of consistency with their prospecting. Do not be casual with prospecting and how you get clients, most agents fall short in this, if you want to be successful never get comfortable.

As a part of my series about strong women leaders of the Real Estate industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nicole Espinosa.

Nicole Espinosa founded The Short Sale Queen to help homeowners who are facing financial hardship get out of their mortgage quickly and with as little stress as possible.

She was inspired to take on this role after working in the loss mitigation department for a major bank, where she saw first-hand the fear, stress, and frustration homeowners faced when going through a financial hardship that made them unable to keep up with their mortgage.

Seeing that most banks were not equipped to effectively serve homeowners throughout the situation and that most Realtors didn’t have the experience to effectively handle the short sale process, she felt a calling to step up for homeowners.

Today, Espinosa and her team serve homeowners across the country by handling every aspect of a homeowner’s short sale process with a concierge, white-glove approach.

Her mission is to help them get through what is probably one of the most difficult things they’ll ever face and restart their life on the right foot — a goal she approaches with dedication, passion, and empathy.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the real estate industry?

My first exposure to real estate was 11 years ago when I was working for a foreclosure broker. At the time, I was managing the listings, departments, and working directly with the asset managers. In working with these banks, I learned how they worked and operated, all the while building relationships with different asset managers.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far?

I had a client that couldn’t afford to even keep the utilities on, and he took the bus to meet me at this hospital. His wife had just passed away from cancer, so his church was helping him with the utilities. He had interviewed several agents, and because of his price point, they didn’t want to take it on because they said it was too much work and not enough money.

So, we helped him.

He had several loans that had to be negotiated, and the house had flooded so he only lived on one side of the house. It was heartbreaking because he had lived there for 30-years and after having just lost his wife, he was now getting foreclosed on in two weeks.

It took us about five months, but we were able to get the short-sale approved and stop the foreclosure, get his debt settled, and get him 3,000 dollars to relocate. I can’t even begin to explain how it felt to be able to help him, it no longer became about the sale, he was so grateful and made it so worth it.

Another story, which I put in my book, was a perfect example of why you need to keep in communication with your clients and set the right expectations.

We had this seller that we had been helping for about 4 months. We had spoken before closing and I explained the closing process and he was completely on board and even excited. He brought his keys to closing and everything, but the buyers did not do a final walkthrough. I hadn’t actually gone to the house, but I had been communicating with him that we were closing, and got everything approved. So in my mind there shouldn’t have been any issues.

After closing, the buyer showed up irate because my client went to closing and then went right back to the house, sat down and started watching football! The buyers walked in expecting to move into their new home, and all of his stuff was there. The seller just couldn’t wrap his brain around the fact that he was supposed to have left. The agent called me, freaking out, wondering what’s going on and why all his stuff was there.

Two weeks later, we finally got him to leave, but he took everything when he was moving. He took the sink, the fans; he literally stripped the house and started selling it for parts.

It was like the closing that never ended because I was calling him every single day. I told him “You took the sink, you have to put the sink back; you took the fans, you have to put the fans back; you took the mirrors, you have to put the mirrors back; you have to put all this stuff back.”

He even made copies of the house keys!! So, even after that, he just kept coming back and didn’t understand that he no longer owned the house. He just didn’t get it. I told him that you cannot keep coming back to the house and taking stuff. It lasted for at least 45-days after closing. Now that it’s over I can laugh about it, but it was very ridiculous and a lot of lessons learned!

Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of one or both of those stories?

I think the first one is that we’re helping people because we care. When we talk about compassion, we don’t look at the sales price, nor how much we are making; we help everyone in this situation.

The second lesson is making sure agents do their final walkthroughs. In the story I just shared with you, that agent learned a very useful lesson — had they just done a final walkthrough, as they should have, we would have avoided all of those issues, ensuring that client’s expectations were set. I also learned to verify and make sure the client understands from the beginning of what is expected from them

But in all fairness, I don’t think there’s much we could have done differently in talking to him, because he was very delusional. But had the agent done their due diligence, none of that would have even happened, because they wouldn’t have closed until he was completely out of the house.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

As the foreclosure moratoriums are due to come to an end in June, we are preparing for the upcoming foreclosures short sales coming our way. This is the time where we see these types of clients come to us in droves.

Additionally, my focus has been on my mentorship group with Real Estate Agents, because we have a brand new class opening up. We’re currently building a nationwide network of Realtors who want to learn what we do. We are very passionate about educating the real estate community to help more people across the country

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We specialize in short-sales, and we manage over 100 listings per month. You don’t often hear of Realtors specializing, specifically in short sales, and if they do, it’s certainly not on a high-level or at this scale.

In managing this kind of volume in just short sales, we’ve developed an incredibly high level of proficiency. Because of the frequency of short-sales that we manage, we see every scenario, and we have strong relationships with all of the major lenders. We’re ready for any situation.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Unfortunately, I have never had a mentor. However, I have a lot of amazing people that I’ve collaborated with throughout my journey and colleagues that have inspired and helped me along the way. I think it is so important to have a strong network of individuals who have a growth mindset that is willing to share and help pour into each other. I would not be where I am today without my network.

What 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

There is such an influx of men in this industry, and when it comes to top producers, it’s very rare to see women running a business at such a high-level. I don’t really know what the solution is, because I think a lot of women settle for the supportive roles in organizations. It’s definitely not due to a lack of ability, but rather, a lack of confidence.

I think just like anything else, when you see enough rise to the top, it changes your perspective on what is possible!. I think now in the last five years, I’ve seen more women that are producing at a high level, but when I get asked to speak at these real estate conferences and events, it’s like eight men and maybe one other woman, and I would love to see more of us up there speaking our truth and what we bring to the table.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think that it’s the way that we’re viewed, if we are talking about the stigma, of being taken seriously. There are men-only masterminds on a high level, where they don’t even think to include women, and there have been so many of those, where I’ve asked to collaborate, and the answer is “Oh, I don’t think we’re comfortable,” and I’m like, “What?!” It’s crazy to me why you wouldn’t want a different perspective.

I think for me, personally, instead of paving my way through something in that world, I’m going to be in my own lane. I created my entire brand off just going out directly to the people, instead of trying to obtain other people’s approval or getting included.

My entire team is women, all my agents are women, our company attracts a ton of women — women who are also trying to make it on their own and are so encouraged by what we’ve done.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

I love collaboration and being able to connect with like-minded people all over the country, and I love that this industry has so many of those opportunities.

Another thing that excites me is my mentorship. I love pouring into other people and teaching, which has been a huge passion of mine. It’s going really well.

At the end of the day, there’s so much opportunity in real estate to create wealth and to really make such a huge impact. Not just selling houses, but for us specifically, we help people at the worst time of their lives and help them move onto the next chapter. Generally, real estate is the biggest purchase someone will make, so being able to be that resource for them excites me.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry?

The regulation itself — I think it’s too easy to get a license and there’s not enough regulation when it comes to the way Realtors need to do things, which puts their clients in really bad situations from a liability perspective.

There was an article which recently came out which revealed that there are more real estate agents in the U.S. than homes for sale according to the Wall Street Journal. The National Association of Realtors had 1.45 million members in January (up 4.8% annually), while there were 1.04 million homes for sale (down 26%). It’s crazy.

The top 1% do 75% of the real estate transactions, meaning the majority of agents that are in the industry are either part-time or only do one or two deals a year. So, finding someone that is actually running this like a business and has the experience is very important, because if the agent doesn’t know the contracts and the disclosures, they could put someone in a really terrible position, financially. And we see that all the time, especially on our end, because they’re having to sell because there’s things that came up that they didn’t even know to ask, which the agent should have advised them, specifically on inspections.

If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

When you are newly licensed, transactions should be supervised by a more experienced agent. I think that the brokers should be required to supervise a certain number of their team’s transactions, that way they can make sure they’re learning the right way to do things in the real world.

But right now, an agent can just get licensed, hang their license anywhere, and have no clue as to what they’re doing. They are being taught what a broker is, what the laws are, but they have no idea what the actual forms are. Until you do a continuing education, you have no clue what the actual paperwork is, including the necessary contracts and disclosures that you do on a daily basis that can lose your client money or even make your client a lot of money.

None of that is explained to you as far as a day-to-day, how a transaction is supposed to go, and/or the questions to ask in working with clients (including their liabilities). Therefore, I think it’s really important here because nobody is taught that — either teach it in school pre-licensing, or have a mandatory number of transactions that are supervised by a broker before they can go out on their own. I think that would change the industry up a lot.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

When you lead by example, people will do what you do, rather than just what you say. Encouraging them to consistently be a solution is the key because they are focused on trying to sell themselves, they become part of the problem.

You also have to stay up to date with what’s going on in the market and run this like a business. The reason why most agents fail is because they can’t generate business.

It’s important to teach them how to market themselves and how to think outside the box. It’s the consistency, because most people want the low-hanging fruit, but aren’t willing to follow-up to continue building their business. So teaching consistency of whatever kind of lead-generation they’re doing so they can be successful, because this is a long-term play.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non-intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

#1 — You Are Your Brand

So many people miss the boat on the fact that they are their brand. It doesn’t matter who your broker is; Clients want to work with people who they know, like, and trust. Remember anything you do is a reflection of your brand.

#2 — Never Stop Prospecting

In order to succeed in real estate, never stop prospecting. I think people will get a couple of deals, and they wonder why they go months without sales. It’s because they have no type of consistency with their prospecting. Do not be casual with prospecting and how you get clients, most agents fall short in this, if you want to be successful never get comfortable.

#3 — Put Yourself in a Growth Environment

It’s so important to put yourself in an environment of growth, which means that you’re constantly with people that are top producers so you can continue to expand and network. I think that’s probably one of the most powerful tools, because if you can’t do it yourself, you have people who can. You should build a network of people that you can reach out to, either to help you, or to refer you out to someone who can.

#4 — Specialize in Something

It’s very important to stand out and specialize. Yes, you can be a commercial or residential Realtor, but it has to be something more, because a lot of people make the mistake of thinking just because they have a license, they can do anything. And there’s nothing special about them that sets them apart. Whenever people think about you, they should be thinking about what you specialize in.

When people think of me, Nicole, they think about “The Short Sale Queen.”

I am my brand and they know I specialize in short sales. Yes, I’m a Realtor, but this, specifically, is what I do.

You’re not just a Realtor, so don’t brand yourself as a Realtor. Instead, brand yourself as the person that can do something specific, such as a new home specialist that knows how to get down payments. Align it with your specialty so people can associate you with that.

#5 — Treat It As a Business

Many real estate agents get into this saying they love showing homes and working with people, but they are not able to turn it profitable because they aren’t taking the necessary steps.

They don’t run it like a business, and instead run it as a sales person. Don’t do that — run it like a business.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Empowering other women. This is something I have a big heart for because that’s who my audience is and who I mentor. There are enough seats at the table for all of us, but often, women have this very short-sighted stigma that “If I win, you can’t win” type jealousy.

We need to empower other women to rise up, because we have a completely different perspective.

As I mentioned earlier, this is a male-dominated industry and a lot of times women are scared to stand up outside of those supportive roles. Maybe it’s because of self-confidence in their abilities, or they don’t see the opportunity and therefore, don’t pursue it.

They need to get rid of that self-limiting belief. I know because I’ve dealt with this personally.